What's Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

Authored by Nick Cunningham via OilPrice.com,
The U.S. rig count has been on the rise for months, despite some recent hiccups, but Canada’s rig count recently plunged amid low oil prices.
Canada’s rig count fell from 210 to 136 for the week ending on December 29, a massive drop off. That took the rig count to a six-month low. Obviously, the losses were concentrated in Alberta, where most of the rigs tend to be. Alberta’s rig count sank from 162 to 118 in the last week of 2017. But Saskatchewan also saw its rig count decimated—falling from 43 in mid-December to just three at the close of the year.
The losses can likely be chalked up to the meltdown in prices for Canadian oil. Western Canada Select (WCS), a benchmark that tracks heavy oil in Canada, often trades at a significant discount to oil prices in the United States. But the WCS-WTI discount became unusually large in November and December for a variety of reasons. The outage at the Keystone pipeline led to a rapid buildup in oil inventories in Canada, and storage hit a record high in December.
Also, Canada’s oil industry has been unable to build new pipelines to get the landlocked oil from Alberta to market. Alberta oil producers are essentially hostage to their buyers in the U.S., and with oil production now bumping up against a ceiling in terms of pipeline capacity, the glut is starting to weigh on WCS prices.
In December, Enbridge announced that it will ration the space on its Mainline oil pipeline system for January as Canada’s pipelines are essentially at full capacity. Enbridge said that it will apportion lines 4 and 67, which move heavy crude, by 36 percent. The term “apportionment” is a euphemism for rationing—essentially oil producers are unable to get all of their product onto the pipeline and are hit with restrictions. That means the oil has to be diverted into storage.
In short, there’s somewhat of a glut of supply in Canada right now. The problem is that there’s little prospect of a solution in the near-term. Railroads, although they are taking incrementally more cargoes, cannot handle the excess supply all on their own, especially with new supply coming online. And there are no serious pipeline capacity additions expected for about two years at the earliest. The three main proposals—Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion; TransCanada’s Keystone XL; and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement—all face legal questions and uncertain completion dates.
On top of that, Canada’s oil sands producers are adding new supply. At today’s prices, it makes little sense to greenlight new upstream projects, particularly in expensive oil sands. But there are still some projects that are finishing up that were given the go-ahead years ago when oil prices were substantially higher. Suncor Energy is set to bring its Fort Hills project online, which will add nearly 200,000 bpd of new supply within 12 months.
That all means that the pressure on WCS probably won’t go away. The price meltdown from two months ago is probably now showing up in the rig count. The U.S. typically sees the rig count fluctuate in response to changes in the oil price by several months, and the rig count in Canada will only now start to reflect the price plunge from months ago. The rail industry might handle more oil cargoes, which could help push up WCS a bit, but the larger-than-usual discount might persist for some time.
Canada could add new refining capacity to process all of that oil right at home, an option that is often raised when WCS prices tank. IHS Markit recently studied several scenarios for Canada’s oil industry, including upgrading existing refineries to process heavy oil into a lighter synthetic form of oil, as well as building entirely new refineries. IHS Markit concluded that there is an opportunity to convert existing refineries, but that the abundance of light oil supply in North America could challenge the economics. New refining capacity is a risk. In any event, refined products and lighter oil would still need to be exported via pipeline.
In short, Canada’s oil industry faces more obstacles than, say, the much-watched shale drillers in the United States. The U.S. rig count is closely tracked around the world for clues into what happens next in the oil market—an increase is assumed to mean that more U.S. shale supply will be forthcoming while a decrease is a sign of market tightness and potentially higher prices. The publication of this weekly data has global implications.
Canada’s rig count, on the other hand, could continue to struggle even as U.S. shale drillers spring into action in response to higher prices. Canadian producers won’t benefit as much from the upswing in the global market due to their local and regional problems, mostly related to the lack of pipeline capacity.
Comments
Concerted effort by all levels of the Canadian government to destroy the energy sector - that's what's behind it.
All I see is a mastodon outline in the right half of the chart. Is that normal?
In reply to Concerted effort by all… by Al Huxley
But the bitcoin mining rig count is way up.
In reply to All I see is a mastodon… by Gap Admirer
I logged on to make a similar comment. The drop in gas/oil prices is a huge factor but the real reason behind the dramatic under performance of the Canadian energy sector (relative to global peers) is government. The Alberta carbon tax just got hiked again for 2018. Pipelines getting cancelled due to governments either blocking the construction or making it so expensive and long to get approval it just gets cancelled (Trans Canada pipe line...energy east).
There are very, very few assets in the world that are not over valued right now, many of which are vastly over valued. At the very least, relative to the broader market, Canadian energy stocks are a steal. Could the sector get even cheaper? Maybe, I hope so. But it won't last forever.
In reply to Concerted effort by all… by Al Huxley
The major player in drilling in westrrn Canada is Precision Drilling who paid a scrap dealer in Bashaw to cut up a pile of drilling rigs to prevent them from ever coming back online. The change is structural folks..
Secondly oil workers in Red Deer just lost houses, compensator trucks, and many ended up homeless, and or leaving the province.. If they found ANY security they will never come back.
Thirdly I talked to an industry insider in Red Deer. They are BEGGING for staff because the service rigs decided to pay a couple dollars more than workers at a coffe shop (Tim Hortons). Freeze to death and work yourself half to death for a check a little higher??.. The industry has completely repeated 1984 where everyone walked away and never looke back and they had to train another sector..
In reply to I logged on to make a… by AlphaSeraph
It's fracking oil. They ran out of water. When an oil industry completely dependent on oil to make oil runs out of water, you run out of oil about three seconds after the fact. They have no first water anymore due to some incredibly bungling by some very inconsistent people that obviously don't know what they are doing.
This goes as well as it's been planned and paid for.
In reply to Concerted effort by all… by Al Huxley
Canada's wealthiest people, (those people who put their own money into businesses like this), are leaving Canada in droves because of the new tax laws. It's quite simply not worth doing business here thanks to the Liberal Government.
In reply to Concerted effort by all… by Al Huxley
Meanwhile Transcanada forced to pull plug on EnergyEast
Canada's being run by a Trudeau right now - they have a history of attempting to destroy the Canadian energy sector. If you're going to put money into Canada, put it in pot stocks, or find a fund that specializes in investments that line the pockets of old money Canadians living in Ontario.
You are right, Trudeau is determined to wreck the country, particularly Alberta just like his dad did. He's going to get his ass booted so far out into the Atlantic in the next election that they'll hear the splash in Ireland. And for Alberta, the NDP is toast. The United Conservative Party is 'very' strong and has a lock on it. They will win the next provinical election in an absolute landslide. So the political roadblocks... well, we'll have to live with those for two more years. But the writing is on the wall, things will be improving politically in Canada big time, come 2019.
In the meantime, I would recommend Canadian gold and silver miners far sooner than I would recommend pot stocks, although pot stocks 'are' a good recommendation. But I just can't see pot stocks gaining 30% in a week (like some of my juniors have done) or 500% in a year like a lot of the juniors are doing (or destined to do as they did in 2016).
In reply to Canada's being run by a… by Al Huxley
duplicate
In reply to Canada's being run by a… by Al Huxley
The reason for the drop might just be Christmas; something which retarded, lying jews like Durden can't bring themselves to admit still exists.
Shit I would have guessed it was the Minus 20 weather.
"the glut is starting to weigh on WCS prices."...
LMFAO!!!!!
Talking about "prices" in the absence of a mechanism for true price discovery is a fool's errand!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
The actual reason is that Canada's wealthiest people, (those people who put their own money into businesses like this), are leaving Canada in droves because of the new tax laws. It's quite simply not worth doing business here thanks to the Liberal Government.