Which US States Will Be Hardest Hit From Removal Of SALT Deductions

When it comes to the state of the housing market in 2018, all eyes are on tax reform and specifically whether it will be encourage or damage the ongoing housing market recovery.
To some, tax reform is supportive of the housing market as it increases disposable income for many households. However, on the other hand, it reduces the incentive for homeownership by doubling the standard deduction, reducing the cap for the mortgage interest deduction (MID) to 750k and limiting property tax deductions along with state and local income tax to $10k. This results in fewer households that will itemize deductions, thereby making homeownership less attractive from a tax perspective.
While on the surface this is a major warning sign, based on a Zillow Survey, tax incentives are fairly low on the list of reasons to purchase a home, particularly among Millennials. The big challenge is for markets where there is a double whammy of high home prices and property/income taxes, which exists in New York, California and the DC region, for example.
As a reminder, one of the major points of controversy within the tax plan was over the removal of state and local tax (SALT) deductions, disproportionately affecting high-tax, or Democrat, states. The end result was a partial repeal, allowing for a $10,000 cap.
This has direct implications on regional housing dynamics as property tax also falls under the cap. Capping the deduction will mean reduced tax incentives for homeownership. Indirectly, households will want to live in lower income tax states.
The chart below from Bank of America shows a heat map for average amount claimed under SALT deductions, with redder states farther above $10k and greener states below. The Northeast and West coast - traditionally liberal bastions and, according to some, explicitly targeted by the Trump administration - generally have higher average amounts and will feel most of the pain. Meanwhile, the West and South have lower average amounts and so those housing markets will be less impacted.
It doesn't end there.
Another provision affecting housing is the change in mortgage interest deductions (MID). Now mortgages up to $750k qualify, versus up to $1mn previously, and only if the mortgage is for your primary residence. Loans that were made before Dec 14 will be grandfathered in.
Taking into account the cap on SALT deductions and the doubling of the standard deduction, Zillow estimated that the percent of homeowners that will itemize falls to 14% from 44% prior to the tax changes. The table shows the counties that will be most affected.
These are the markets that are most vulnerable to a weakening in housing activity. Of course, there are offsets from greater disposable income, but it is only partial.
Comments
Nebraska has some shit taxes. I'd love to live in the Mid-west in the coming years, but how the fuck does Nebraska compete with amazingly low-tax states like South Dakota and Wyoming right next door?
This is the Federal government's way of reining in the size of government ... state and local government that is.
In reply to Nebraska has some shit taxes… by Mazzy
Dems are always calling for the rich to pay their fair share. The rich in the dem states are all now getting a chance to do this. What exactly is the problem?
In reply to This is the Federal… by Stuck on Zero
Do you think there are any Republicans in those blue states with inflated housing markets? Even where tax-happy Dems are concerned, it is hard for me to advocate more Made in Swampland tax-code privileges / tax-welfare unfairnesses. There is so much of that, with the short, twisted end of the stick always in the backs of childless, single citizens, not that anyone ever objects to that. But it just does not seem fair to jack up their already high tax rates. About the only justification is bringing the price of inflated real estate down so that people who don’t make half a million per year can own a home in those blue, coastal states. As for people moving to states like mine to avoid income tax, that just means more moms with spousal income sufficient to support households in style in this state, competing for both the low wage mom-gang jobs and the high wage mom-gang jobs, both of which grant childbearing-age moms tons of excused time off due to their back-watching rings. The ones taking high-wage jobs help to concentrate the wealth in fewer households, in McMansions that cost a fraction of what a ranch home costs in CA. The moms working in office jobs for my state’s typical $10-per-hour pay scale help to drive wages down for women with no spousal income. They accept low wages in return for libertine absenteeism policies for fellow moms, leaving work every day at 2:30, with phones ringing off the hook with paying customers. It’s okay with momma manager. You take this week off for baby travel soccer. I take next week off for baby dorm room decorating. “Voted best for working moms.”
In reply to Dems are always calling for… by end times prophet
#Blowtorch_California
Burn it to the ground.
In reply to This is the Federal… by Stuck on Zero
I rarely use SALT so it's not going to effect me at all. But if they cut back the PEPPER tax deduction I'll be raising holy hell!!
In reply to Nebraska has some shit taxes… by Mazzy
Warren Buffet says the future will be great.
In reply to Nebraska has some shit taxes… by Mazzy
We don't.
And in spite of our high taxes, they announced this week that we have a $250MM budget shortfall and said they'd love to give property tax relief, there is no way they can because god forbid they find spending to cut.
Nebraska is controlled by Lincoln and Omaha and because of that we're not really a conservative state.
I moved here 7 years ago. My husband and I have great jobs, but there is no way we'll retire here.
In reply to Nebraska has some shit taxes… by Mazzy
GOVERNMENT WILL NEVER CUT SPENDING. I live in Kansas and they just keep raising taxes because of the State retirement program is 9 billion dollars in the hole. Yet they feel everyone ought to pay higher taxes for the poor state employees.
Out of the 6 billion dollar budget last year they cut 6 million dollars...........whoopie fucking do.
Might as well give them my farm now before I have to sell it for taxes..........
In reply to We don't… by HuskerGirl
While I'm all for telling high tax blue states to suck a back of dicks, I realized there might be a problem.
What if they exodus from those states and move near me? We may be accelerating the spread of the disease.
The neighbor's I have on one side are from Commiefornia and they are complete assholes. I can't stand them. I actually tried to be nice. I gave up. Fuck them.
In reply to While I'm all for telling… by NoDebt
Somehow, somewhere, still... you get some credit for trying.
Don't give up on that stuff...
In reply to The neighbor's I have on one… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
So, lemee see if'n I got this right... the libtards, who are always screaming and whining that taxes need to be higher (especially on the 'rich'), are screaming and whining because they'll have to pay more in taxes? They should be fucking ecstatic - they're now considered 'rich' by their own standards.
In reply to Somehow, somewhere, still… by Cabreado
Well, as long as Trump is president they will complain no matter what he does even if any Democrat reams their a-holes even more than Trump.
In reply to So, lemee see if'n I got… by Ms. Erable
Don't care which state it is, if you afford $750 +
You are not exactly poor.
Pay some more taxes.
In reply to So, lemee see if'n I got… by Ms. Erable
Paying more taxes is never the answer. Cutting spending is.
In reply to Don't care which state it is… by WhyDoesItHurtW…
Dammit, woman - if you gain nothing else from my posts, you should have at a minimum learned that CA people are total assholes!
I am Exhibit A!
In reply to The neighbor's I have on one… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You have to be strong enough to educate them without being infected first. Youll have a big edge home court and all that
In reply to While I'm all for telling… by NoDebt
Subtlety is, unfortunately, not my strong suit. I catch a whiff of liberal in a new neighbor and I go pretty quickly to "stay away from me, stay away from my children, stay off my property and we'll get along fine".
In reply to You have to be strong enough… by overbet
I always spike their tree's and spread sand spurs over their finely manicured St.Augustine grass at midnight.
But hey, thats jus me ;-)
In reply to While I'm all for telling… by NoDebt
Passive-aggressive is not my style. I tend more towards just the aggressive part. Although, I agree in matters dealing with adjacent neighbors sometimes you have to be a bit of an asshole sometimes.
Quick story- my neighbor off my back property line is an asshole. Not a lib near as I can tell, just a grumpy asshole. I spoke with him ONCE. He was trying to weasel me into cutting down a tree on my back "brushline" that separates my property from his. It happens to be overgrown with vines like everything else back there and I'm sure he doesn't want to look at it out his back window every day. I can understand that. He asked if he could take it down. I said "OK, no problem". But the alarm bells in the back of my head were going off like crazy so I added "BUT WHEN YOU CUT IT DOWN YOU HAVE TO DROP IT ONTO YOUR OWN PROPERTY TO CUT IT UP."
Guys gets all huffy, spins on his heels and walks away. Motherfucker was going to drop it onto my back yard and walk away, leaving it to me to cut up and dispose of. Which, if you know anything about cutting down trees, is the much bigger part of the job.
That tree still stands, covered with vines, 12 years later. Hell, the vines are probably the only thing holding the fucker up. I smile a little every time I look at it.
In reply to I always spike their tree's… by nmewn
Sounds like the old fart living on my back property line. He has a clapboard fence that is 40+ years old and in need of replacement - he promised for three years in a row that he'd replace it (it's on his side). After the third year, he said he couldn't afford to replace it. Not long after that, he bought a '57 Bel Air street rod and built a garage for it. I thought, "No money, eh?"
I like street rods, but that stunt pissed me off. Being tired of looking at his POS fence, I planted 13 24-inch arborvitae trees on my side of the property line that would hide it in about 4-5 years. Two years after planting them, those suckers are healthy and starting to creep above the fence. When he starts complaining about the height of my arborvitae trees, I'm going to tell him, "you should have replaced the fence when you had the chance."
Oh, and his wife is a real estate agent who's a member of the multi-million-dollar annual sales club. No money my ass.
In reply to Passive-aggressive is not my… by NoDebt
See, e.g., North Carolina.
In reply to While I'm all for telling… by NoDebt
The biggest pain will be felt by a sovereign nation oblivious to its corrupt points of control.
The "tax plan" will mean nothing...
We're failing on All cylinders now.
You wealthy blue staters,
Here is something you have told us over and over.
Did you forget?
The time has come
To say fair's fair
To pay the rent
To pay our share
The time has come
A fact's a fact
It belongs to them
Let's give it back
How can we dance
When our earth is turning
How do we sleep
While our beds are burning?
Beds Are Burning
Midnight Oil
Come on now! You know that only applies to you, not ever to them!
In reply to You wealthy blue staters, … by wisehiney
Given that only about 30% of federal tax filers actually itemize on their returns, it would be interesting to know what percentage of these blue-staters-screaming-about-SALT actually itemized so they could take advantage of the SALT break. My guess, not too many - and this is just a case of screaming because it's Trump.
In reply to You wealthy blue staters, … by wisehiney
Your guess would be wrong.
In reply to Given that only about 30% of… by GunnerySgtHartman
Then point me to data which proves me wrong.
In reply to Your guess would be wrong. by mayhem_korner
Define what you mean by "not too many," and then you can start to use big words like "data."
Taking at your word that 30% of filers itemize, that's still 30 million filings annually. A whole lot of people living in the areas identified above are going to get hit hard by this. Not judging whether it's fair or unfair, just saying it is so. If you lived in any of these places (maybe you have), you would understand the magnitude of property taxes and mortgage interest. And not everyone living in these areas is a card-carrying anti-Trump lunatic.
This doesn't affect "not too many" people - it affects a lot of people.
Soldier on, Jethro.
In reply to OK, so I'm wrong. Give me… by GunnerySgtHartman
California's budget and economy is driven by stock market gains and Silicon Valley. S&P 2700 outweighs a lot of middle-class tax deductions.
The stock taxes, and other financial-industry taxes, in NY have masked the rot within that state, for years. I figure next market crash that state is toast.
In reply to California's budget and… by wcvarones
Screw these aholes living in communist utopias. They could move if they had something other than sawdust in their craniums, but please, if you do, don't try to bring your worthless culture with you.
I think I will be at least 3000 better off. Good enough for me. MAGA, bitchez
I am sure that those states will lower their taxes.... ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
"I am sure that those states will lower their taxes"
Nope, but all thos dopes will be moving to a neighborhood near you. Liberals are like locust. Once they consume everything, the move to another state to repeat the cycle. Watch as more Red states turn purple and then into Blue.
In reply to I am sure that those states… by max2205
There are multiple ways around the limitations. Changing state income taxes to withholding taxes is one. Making taxes a charitable deduction is another. Congress has given the blue states an incentive to change their tax structures. And that's what they're gonna do.
You're wrong, Tyler. The mortgage doesn't have to be your primary residence. Second home mortgages can still be deducted up to $750,000.
Elections have consequences, you commie f*ck heads.
Warren Buffet says everything couldn't be better.
Sucks to be in those high tax jew-blue states. Glad that I live in Texas and Florida.
So am I
In reply to Sucks to be in those high… by Drop-Hammer
This map is stunningly similar to last year's electoral map.
Table 2 is misleading. Homeowners without a mortgage have no incentive to itemize anymore, no matter how expensive the county is. As far as I can tell, all the numbers presented in table 2 assume the homeowner has a large mortgage remaining (or massive charitable contribution rate).
Yes you're right, anyone with a ten year old mortgage and prop-13 valuation gets away free. But those will continue to dribble away year by year, or kids will be forced to live in what was once their grandparents' house to maintain the tax breaks.
In reply to Table 2 is misleading. … by ElTerco
"Homeowners without a mortgage have no incentive to itemize anymore, no matter how expensive the county is"
Well, I heavily itemize on the business side before I pay taxes. I deduct whatever I legally can. On the personal side I never had much to deduct (never had children, wife, or a mortgage). There are more options to deduct if your incorporated.
In reply to Table 2 is misleading. … by ElTerco
What I like is the people that don’t want to believe this was thought out. It’s possibly the greatest master stroke of my lifetime and I may pay slightly more, but if I told you my income and portfolio not one son of a bitch would give two shits and my State is a blue hell hole of high taxes..If I didn’t live on the water and enjoy competitive sailing and the water in general, I would be long gone now that my kids are done college..Bravo on this plan..
Math is hard.
So the inverse of the new (not "proposed") tax bill are the ones who benefit in the red states. So in San Francisco 0.5% of homeowners will benefit.
AND THOSE WHO FAIL TO BENEFIT MAY BE HIT HARD INSTEAD.
Note that this all is misleading, Los Angeles probably has twice as many hard-hit home owners as San Mateo or San Francisco, but it is diluted because of the county's diversity.
This article is pure bullshit. Just some more masturbatory drivel for ZH readers who want to think Trump is sticking it to those wealthy liberals. Two things you don't know about the wealthy and most upper middle class.
1)They don't have a mortgage. Their home is only a small percentage of their net worth. On closing day they wrote a check and went on vacation for a few weeks while their Lawyer took care of the paperwork, their Contractor took care of renovations, and their movers took care of moving their furniture to the new place.
No mortgage means no mortgage interest deduction.
2)They don't own their home. Any of their multiple homes. Their properties are owned protected by Trusts. Protected from lawsuits and ex-wives etc. The wealthy and most upper middle class rent their home from their Trust.
No tax breaks for renters. And Trusts can't claim tax breaks for property taxes.
The wealthy and most of the upper middle class never benefited from any of these deductions to begin with. Only the poor ever did and now those benefits are cut. This is good for the wealthy and most of the upper middle class since their nice cities and states won't be congested with so many poor people anymore. Less poor people is great for the wealthy. Poor people cost waaaay too much when you sit down and think about it.
So when you refer to the wealthy and the upper middle class as "they" - we can fairly assume you are not in that bracket, right? Yet you claim that the rest of us "don't know" about such people.
At one point or another in my life I've resided in 3 of the areas identified. I'll rely on that experience to form my point of view rather than what you "know." But thanks for playing along, Jethro.
In reply to This article is pure… by heavens-door