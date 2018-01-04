Yale Shrink Tells Lawmakers Trump Is "Uncontainable, Going To Unravel" In Renewed 25th Amendment Push

Over a dozen lawmakers met with a Yale psychiatry professor for two days to meet and confer over President Trump's mental fitness - continuing a campaign by Democrats launched nearly a year ago to review the 25th Amendment and try to remove Trump from office.
Dr. Brandy X. Lee told Congressional Democrats (and one Republican) on Dec. 5 and 6 that President Trump is "going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs," reports Politico.
In an interview, she pointed to Trump “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos.” Lee also warned, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”
Around the same time, Rep Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said he planned to introduce legislation that would require the presence of a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House - which went nowhere, while Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) in a floor speech this week called for a review of the Constitution's procedures for removing a president. He warned the 25th Amendment of the Constitution falls short when it comes to mental or emotional fitness for office.
In October, billionaire Tom Steyer too out a prime time ad during the World Series, urging the country to impeach Trump, who is "a clear and present danger who's mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons..."
Trump was not impressed...
Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017
So, what’s Article 4 to the 25th Amendment? As we noted last year, the amendment itself is about presidential succession, and includes language about the power of the office when a president is incapacitated. But Digby recently highlighted the specific text of growing relevance:
“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
What does that mean exactly?
Well, it means Congress isn’t the only institution that can remove a president from office between elections. Under the 25th Amendment, a sitting vice president and a majority of the executive branch’s cabinet could, on their own, agree to transfer power out of the hands of a sitting president. At that point, those officials would notify Congress, and the vice president would assume the office as the acting president.
And what if the challenged president wasn’t on board with the plan to remove him/her from the office? According to a recent explainer, “If the president wants to dispute this move, he can, but then it would be up to Congress to settle the matter with a vote. A two-thirds majority in both houses would be necessary to keep the vice president in charge. If that threshold isn’t reached, the president would regain his powers.” All of this comes up in fiction from time to time, and in all likelihood, Americans will probably never see this political crisis play out in real life. And that’s probably a good thing: by all appearances, the intended purpose of the constitutional provision was to address a president with a serious ailment – say, a stroke, for example – in which he or she is alive, but unable to fulfill the duties of the office.
And nearly a year later, Democrats and never-Trumpers are still working on a "soft palace coup" with the assistance of the MSM. As we noted in February of 2017, we expected such speculation will only get louder - and here we are, once again.
.@JudgeJeanine: "The American people voted for [@realdonaldTrump] because he makes sense to them." pic.twitter.com/dCV4HqCyBn— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) February 17, 2017
