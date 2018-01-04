Yale Shrink Tells Lawmakers Trump Is "Uncontainable, Going To Unravel" In Renewed 25th Amendment Push

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 22:25

Over a dozen lawmakers met with a Yale psychiatry professor for two days to meet and confer over President Trump's mental fitness - continuing a campaign by Democrats launched nearly a year ago to review the 25th Amendment and try to remove Trump from office. 

 

1

Dr. Brandy X. Lee told Congressional Democrats (and one Republican) on Dec. 5 and 6 that President Trump is "going to unravel, and we are seeing the signs," reports Politico.

In an interview, she pointed to Trump “going back to conspiracy theories, denying things he has admitted before, his being drawn to violent videos.” Lee also warned, “We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress. Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”

Around the same time, Rep Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said he planned to introduce legislation that would require the presence of a psychiatrist or psychologist in the White House - which went nowhere, while Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) in a floor speech this week called for a review of the Constitution's procedures for removing a president. He warned the 25th Amendment of the Constitution falls short when it comes to mental or emotional fitness for office.

In October, billionaire Tom Steyer too out a prime time ad during the World Series, urging the country to impeach Trump, who is "a clear and present danger who's mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons..."

Trump was not impressed...

So, what’s Article 4 to the 25th Amendment? As we noted last year, the amendment itself is about presidential succession, and includes language about the power of the office when a president is incapacitated. But Digby recently highlighted the specific text of growing relevance:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

What does that mean exactly?

Well, it means Congress isn’t the only institution that can remove a president from office between elections. Under the 25th Amendment, a sitting vice president and a majority of the executive branch’s cabinet could, on their own, agree to transfer power out of the hands of a sitting president. At that point, those officials would notify Congress, and the vice president would assume the office as the acting president.

And what if the challenged president wasn’t on board with the plan to remove him/her from the office? According to a recent explainer“If the president wants to dispute this move, he can, but then it would be up to Congress to settle the matter with a vote. A two-thirds majority in both houses would be necessary to keep the vice president in charge. If that threshold isn’t reached, the president would regain his powers.” All of this comes up in fiction from time to time, and in all likelihood, Americans will probably never see this political crisis play out in real life. And that’s probably a good thing: by all appearances, the intended purpose of the constitutional provision was to address a president with a serious ailment – say, a stroke, for example – in which he or she is alive, but unable to fulfill the duties of the office.

And nearly a year later, Democrats and never-Trumpers are still working on a "soft palace coup" with the assistance of the MSM. As we noted in February of 2017, we expected such speculation will only get louder - and here we are, once again. 

 

BabaLooey Jan 4, 2018 10:28 PM

Oh for fucks sake............have you examined Trump.................Brandy?

No.

Then shut the fuck up.

The level of sharting, soiling of Garanimals, pissing crying whining and fake bullshit has reached idiocy...en mass.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 IH8OBAMA Jan 4, 2018 10:49 PM

I dream of the day all of these fraud schools are forced to shut down due to an economic collapse. Imagine no public funding? Gone! it would be wonderful to watch them sell off buildings and acres and acres and acres at the auction, block, too. Imagaine all the whining professors being fired! Boo-fucking-hoo! After they have been forced to liquidate those massive endowments, too. Without being tax exempt and wtihout public funding there is no way these behemoths could exist. There will be a day when they will be forced to downsize. I cannot wait. That is one day I will drink champagne and party!

Creative_Destruct NoDebt Jan 5, 2018 12:22 AM

Having examined the behavior of the human animal (including my own ) over a good portion of this planet for a time period in excess of 62 years, I feel well pretty well acquainted with reality. We are all idiots and wise-men, in various ways.

And we all tend to collect evidence to support what we want and need to believe. The Ivy League shrink here did just that.

Sid Davis BabaLooey Jan 4, 2018 11:11 PM

It wouldn't matter if Brandy examined Trump.  Psychiatry is witch craft combined with pushing powerful mind raping drugs to turn people into zombies.  If it is science, then so is the idea that pretends to prove the earth is flat and hollow, and that humans are a computer simulation created by god like programers.

Most of the people in psychiatry got there because they were looking for ways to deal with their own screwed up emotions. 

And remember that the Soviet Union often declared to be insane those who did not agree with communism, and sent them off to mental institutions to rot.

I think there is a better case to be made that it is the libtards who suffer serious mental defects, not those who oppose collectivism.

wisehiney Jan 4, 2018 10:30 PM

Yale shrink.

HA

Fuckers should meet in central park and do their little drum circle thingy.

This time of year, maybe their stench would not be so bad for surrounding neighborhood.

Spinkbottle Jan 4, 2018 10:32 PM

"You want to put your country first? You must be mentally ill, goyim."

I'm sick to death of this Hebe fraud, (((psychoanalysis))).

 

beijing expat Spinkbottle Jan 4, 2018 10:44 PM

The reason they use it is because it works. Look at the Soviet Union. Everyone who disagreed with the status quo was obviously crazy and there were PsycoAnalysists to prove it. 

 

You may may not like Trump, fair enough, but what the political establishment has done to undermine him is treason, not just against the Republic, but against the enlightenment upon which it was founded. 

 

If Trumps numerous and powerful enemies succeed, they will have proved that they do not have to pay attention to democratic or legal process and can do whatever the hell they want. Entirely at you expense. The democratic experiment will have failed and tyranny, rule by the will of powerful men, will have prevailed. 

 

 

MuffDiver69 Jan 4, 2018 10:33 PM

This and the book written by someone proven to make shit up is what the Fake News and democrats have come to. Does it strike them as a wee bit odd that mental illness was the number one reason for the Communists to jail perfectly sane people. 

joego1 Jan 4, 2018 10:38 PM

The whole fucking bunch of swamp creatures is bat shit crazy as far as I'm concerned. Being off your rocker is a requirement to run for President but you could be a deep state puppet under MK ultra and that would work too.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 4, 2018 10:45 PM

If there is one group of people I categorically hate for being fraudsters, it is psychiatrists. It isn't a science. It is brainwashing. Fuck these morons.

I will never accept trannies and homos as anything less than perverts unfit to be around children and unfit to teach children due to their hedonism and perversions. Psychiatry continues to normalize perverse behavior. No fucking way will those freaks ever be normal, to me. Ever. I don't care how many books they have read or how many letters are after their name.

Deep Snorkeler Jan 4, 2018 10:48 PM

The Oompa-Loompa President

Everything he says is in conflict with sane reason.

He harbors terrible fears about his empty soul.

America's unborn children are already doomed.

Trump's tax returns call out in the night.

There is a Hell of a disturbance in the Force, God damn it.