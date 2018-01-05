'African Studies' Exam Blasts Trump As Bigot, Touts Hillary As Unifier

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 19:45

Authored by Osje Pena via Campus Reform,

The final exam for one California State University-Northridge class left students with little doubt as to their professor’s opinion of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The online final for African Studies 161, “American Political Institutions: A Black Perspective,” taught by Professor Karin Stanford, asked students about both 2016 presidential nominees in similarly formatted questions, both of which included an “all of the above” option.

“Donald Trump frequently made statements of an _____ nature throughout this presidential campaign,” one question asked, offering students answer choices of “anti-Mexican,” “anti-Muslim,” “anti-woman,” and “all of the above.”

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180105_campus2.jpg

Another question asked students to name the groups Hillary Clinton addressed “in terms of breaking down barriers and bringing people together?” The students could select from “races,” “religions,” “genders and sexualities,” or “all of the above.”

 

An anonymous student, who was enrolled in the online class, does not recall learning any anti-Trump rhetoric in class nor in the textbook reading.

“The class is online-based, so the professor has not had a political bias for the most part and neither did the chapter readings, so it was really surprising to see this material on the final exam,” said the student.

“It was pretty random and annoying,” the student continued. “Like, don’t try and make me think a certain way, because everyone’s view is different.”

Campus Reform reached out to professor Karin Stanford for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Tags
Education

Comments

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 0
JimmyJones Jan 5, 2018 7:46 PM

Did the members/students of the class take a IQ test, would love to see the results. Lol Studies (sign of bs class and education).

Can you change a light bulb? Nope but I can say senseless BS and teach others about it.

Zero application for the real world, what a waste.

What is the saying? "Because a mind is a terrible thing to waste"

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Oldwood knukles Jan 5, 2018 8:56 PM

You're wrong.

Education is designed to tell us WHAT to think, not HOW to think.The ONLY thing important is ideology, the progressive religion, similar to how Saudi Arabia uses Wahhabi madrassas to indoctrinate their brain dead young to a strict interpretation of THEIR ideology. A specific perspective that colors everything they do and see No thinking required. Simple repetition with a violent reaction to contradictory evidence.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Oldwood coast1 Jan 5, 2018 10:03 PM

Most who experience the education system understand it sucks but many really don't know why. I didn't....until I actually had a GOOD teacher. The difference is in one who actually teaches you to THINK which is the JOY of learning, NOT memorizing and repeating, or simply being preached to. Sadly the failed education system is the incubation house for all future teachers so we can only assume it will get worse and worse. Parents have already been indoctrinated so they will never demand the changes required to save it....or us as a nation, or world.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Lorca's Novena SmilinJoeFizzion Jan 5, 2018 9:06 PM

They were taught that it doesnt matter, as long as they play a victim card the gubbmint will bail them out. My sister graduated from this "college" and is a complete brainwashed idiot... I am absolutely convinced that in order to "graduate" from these colleges is to let yourself be brainwashed... If you resist or ask questions you are failed out. These idiots with degrees are nothing more than parrots without a mind

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Thom Paine Jan 5, 2018 7:51 PM

And what is with all these 'Professors' that keep appearing in the USA.

It is bullshit - these people are not the real deal Professors. They seem dim witted high school teachers at best.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
gregga777 Jan 5, 2018 7:52 PM

Question #101: Da buckra inventicated winter and snow to:

a. Keep da black man in Africa;

b. Keep da black man out 'n da Northern climatical zones;

c. Give da black man an inferoritication complexion cuz he caint stand da cold 'n frigidical conditions;

d. All of da above.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
serotonindumptruck Jan 5, 2018 7:57 PM

When the average IQ for African Studies students is somewhere between 60 and 70, and the final exams are calibrated towards retarded kindergarten students, then everyone in Professor Stanford's class should receive a PhD.

No thesis or dissertation is required.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
nmewn Jan 5, 2018 7:58 PM

Professor Karin Stanford?

This wouldn't happen to be "the" Karin Stanford who had a love child with the ummm, married right Rev Jesse Jackson would it? 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
rejected Jan 5, 2018 8:00 PM

So what kind of a career is one looking for taking African Studies?

And how much did it cost the taxpayers?

 