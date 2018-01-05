Another Broke Millennial Selling Her Virginity Online

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 20:05

Another broke millennial, stuck in the gig economy - where wage stagnation has drowned out any hopes for a better life, is selling her virginity online to the highest bidder...

In recent years, broke millennials have been selling their ‘assets’ online to pay bills or cover college expenses. Last November, we reported on one unconventional dating website called SeekingArrangement.com, where upwards of 2.5 million millennials could be selling sex for their next debt payment.

Bailey Gibson, 23, is auctioning her virginity at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch legal brothel in Carson City, Nevada.

Her pitch: she is a ‘good girl’ gone bad, and says she’s selling her virginity after giving up on marriage following a rough breakup.

According to the MirrorGibson grew up with Christian foster parents in a gated community in the suburbs of Sacramento, California. Her childhood was very sheltered from the outside world, but something snapped when her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.

In a blog post she tries to explain herself:

I learned that love can be deceiving when I discovered that he slept with his ex on Valentine’s Day, however. Being the naive 19 year old that I was, I thought that if I stayed with him and we enrolled in couples therapy, I could make our relationship right again.

At that point I had virtually nobody and my ex-boyfriend brought me companionship. So, I stayed. Foolishly. Only to be heartbroken after one of our couples therapy sessions when I found out that he had already met and slept with someone else – on their first date no less.

After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn’t worth waiting for.

Bailey added, “I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible.”

She then contacted Dennis Hoff, who runs the Bunny Ranch. It’s unclear where Bailey’s virginity has been priced at, but nevertheless, Hoff stands to earn 50 percent of the winning bid.

Further, Baily clarifies why selling her virginity online is the trendy thing to do:

Society perceives me as a deviant, and I am okay with that. At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it.

Going through the Bunny Ranch allows me to legally have sex for money. Does this make me a prostitute? Gasp! Meh, I don’t know. If you take a picture once, does that make you a photographer?

I do not think that capitalizing upon your purity makes you a bad person. Just like having sex with multiple men does not make you a bad person. We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell.

Last year, Katherine Stone, then 20, sold her virginity for $400,000, with Hof taking his 50 percent cut of the final bid. Last November, we reported on an Abu Dhabi businessman who paid $2.9 million for a 19-year-old model’s virginity. In April of 2017, a Hong Kong businessman paid $2.5 million for an 18-year-old Romanian model’s virginity.

As explained by UBS strategist Matthew Mish, millennials have never been more in debt and this shocking development could hint why millennials are selling their virginities and or resorting to unconventional dating websites, in the millions to trade sex for the next debt servicing payment.

As Mish points out in the Figures below, the median debt-to-asset ratio for Americans under the age of 35 has gotten out of control.

With the financial security of the millennial in grave danger, as per UBS strategist Matthew Mish’s charts, we start to get a sense for why the millennials are auctioning off their ‘assets’ to the highest bidder; they are simply broke.

Tags
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
MANvsMACHINE The_Juggernaut Jan 5, 2018 8:59 PM

I’d like to formally announce an offer to all the ladies out there.

I am offering my virginity to the 5 highest female bidders but they must meet a set of physical criteria, ie weight, appearance, etc.

I may expand the offer to the 10 bests offers depending upon the quality of bidders.

 

 

 

Note: My penis’ name is ‘virginity’.

 

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
whatswhat1@yahoo.com IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 9:01 PM

A mother is in the kitchen making dinner for her family when her daughter walks in. “Mother, where do babies come from?” The mother thinks for a few seconds and says, “Well dear, Mommy and Daddy fall in love and get married. One night they go into their bedroom, they kiss and hug, and have sex.” The daughter looks puzzled so the mother continues, “That means the daddy puts his penis in the mommy’s vagina. That’s how you get a baby, honey.” The child seems to comprehend. “Oh, I see, but the other night when I came into your room you had daddy’s penis in your mouth. What do you get when you do that?” “Jewelry, my dear. Jewelry.”

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Oldwood YUNOSELL Jan 5, 2018 9:17 PM

The economy reflects our morality and social values. Is anyone here going to claim that the economy is so bad that people are forced to sell their bodies, or simply sell them cheaply as they hold no value to them?I profess the latter.

Virginity infers value upon relationships, relationship built upon fidelity and longevity.....the absolute basis of a strong and healthy family which translates to a strong and healthy community and nation and even possibly world. 

The world is sick, and the economy is one of it's more obvious symptoms. 

What do we value?

Our health?....not really given how we abuse our bodies and how we complain bitterly about healthcare, our only remaining means of survival.

Our future?....absolutely not given our declining birth rate and massive debt put upon those following behind.

It is apparent to me that we have devolved to the mental state of an addict, only obsessed by our next quick and easy high. Not shocking at all that in a world with so much to be concerned with, so many focus on the ease and legal ramifications of getting high. Our freedoms are now defined by our immediate convenience, we abort our children out of nothing but convenience.....and money, which is statistically provable given that our poorest, those least able to afford children, are having the most. 

We will sell our souls, our bodies, our health, our future and our liberty for money and convenience. Sold cheaply and impossible to repurchase.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor Oldwood Jan 5, 2018 9:45 PM

From, "300" , Ephialtes the horribly deformed mutant,  having bitterly betrayed King Leonidas, thus soon causing the annilation of all he once held sacred, at the hands of the Persian enemy   .. And Leonidas having discovered this betrayal, plain does state    ...

"You there, Ephialtes. May you live forever .."

My point here is People betray themselves .. they "sin" against themselves and ultimately, live within that framework and the consequences of their actions and decisions .. for many of them it is perhaps well, that they "get it fast." It being the end ... lest they suffer , year over year, miserably.

There is a certain death wish by many in this society, a learned helplessness, and hopelessness, and so, whether folks may immediately realize it or not, they have in many cases already made their Faustian bargains .. and pay an ultimate price.

Money, or lack of money is not the evil. The worship of it on the other hand ..

Incalculable