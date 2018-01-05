Another Broke Millennial Selling Her Virginity Online

Another broke millennial, stuck in the gig economy - where wage stagnation has drowned out any hopes for a better life, is selling her virginity online to the highest bidder...
In recent years, broke millennials have been selling their ‘assets’ online to pay bills or cover college expenses. Last November, we reported on one unconventional dating website called SeekingArrangement.com, where upwards of 2.5 million millennials could be selling sex for their next debt payment.
Bailey Gibson, 23, is auctioning her virginity at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch legal brothel in Carson City, Nevada.
Her pitch: she is a ‘good girl’ gone bad, and says she’s selling her virginity after giving up on marriage following a rough breakup.
According to the Mirror, Gibson grew up with Christian foster parents in a gated community in the suburbs of Sacramento, California. Her childhood was very sheltered from the outside world, but something snapped when her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.
In a blog post she tries to explain herself:
I learned that love can be deceiving when I discovered that he slept with his ex on Valentine’s Day, however. Being the naive 19 year old that I was, I thought that if I stayed with him and we enrolled in couples therapy, I could make our relationship right again.
At that point I had virtually nobody and my ex-boyfriend brought me companionship. So, I stayed. Foolishly. Only to be heartbroken after one of our couples therapy sessions when I found out that he had already met and slept with someone else – on their first date no less.
After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn’t worth waiting for.
Bailey added, “I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible.”
She then contacted Dennis Hoff, who runs the Bunny Ranch. It’s unclear where Bailey’s virginity has been priced at, but nevertheless, Hoff stands to earn 50 percent of the winning bid.
Further, Baily clarifies why selling her virginity online is the trendy thing to do:
Society perceives me as a deviant, and I am okay with that. At the end of the day, it is my body. I have the right do what I want with it.
Going through the Bunny Ranch allows me to legally have sex for money. Does this make me a prostitute? Gasp! Meh, I don’t know. If you take a picture once, does that make you a photographer?
I do not think that capitalizing upon your purity makes you a bad person. Just like having sex with multiple men does not make you a bad person. We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell.
Last year, Katherine Stone, then 20, sold her virginity for $400,000, with Hof taking his 50 percent cut of the final bid. Last November, we reported on an Abu Dhabi businessman who paid $2.9 million for a 19-year-old model’s virginity. In April of 2017, a Hong Kong businessman paid $2.5 million for an 18-year-old Romanian model’s virginity.
As explained by UBS strategist Matthew Mish, millennials have never been more in debt and this shocking development could hint why millennials are selling their virginities and or resorting to unconventional dating websites, in the millions to trade sex for the next debt servicing payment.
As Mish points out in the Figures below, the median debt-to-asset ratio for Americans under the age of 35 has gotten out of control.
With the financial security of the millennial in grave danger, as per UBS strategist Matthew Mish’s charts, we start to get a sense for why the millennials are auctioning off their ‘assets’ to the highest bidder; they are simply broke.
Comments
Ugh. Sorry, but she'd have to pay ME for the privilege.
(WHAT AM I SAYING?!)
Just another hoe, demonstrating that vagina is just a commodity never to be placed on a pedestal.
In reply to Ugh. by J S Bach
Yes. Sadly, this is to where we as humanity have fallen.
In reply to Just another hoe by JimmyJones
I would even say this is the main indicator that the economy is going tits up
In reply to Yes. Sadly, this is to… by knukles
I saw this the other day.... I'm confused... how can she be doing this to spite her ex AND be a virgin?
Isn't having an ex and being a virgin mutually exclusive? I don't think you can actually be a virgin after your ex fucked you....
In reply to I would even say this is the… by YUNOSELL
She's not a 'hoe.' She's a prostitute. Call a spade a spade.
In reply to I saw this the other day… by toady
Ugh. She's a beast.
In reply to She's not a 'hoe.' She's a… by IH8OBAMA
Ugh - paying to fuck a whore who doesn't know how to fuck ... lame ... only a rich cuck with a minuscule cock would do something so stupid ...
In reply to Ugh. She's a beast. by The_Juggernaut
I doubt if she is a virgin. Just another online sex scam.
In reply to Ugh - paying to fuck a whore… by Luc X. Ifer
She may be a 'rebuilt'
In reply to I doubt if she is a virgin. … by Latina Lover
Open box special?
In reply to She may be a 'rebuilt' by Luc X. Ifer
She “identifies” as a virgin, that’s all it takes now. You don’t have to be anything just identify. This culture needs an enema.
In reply to I doubt if she is a virgin. … by Latina Lover
Immaculate Deception
In reply to She “identifies” as a virgin… by D-REGZ
Babylon is fast approaching...
In reply to She “identifies” as a virgin… by D-REGZ
This culture needs an enema.
... with a firehose.
In reply to She “identifies” as a virgin… by D-REGZ
I bet winning wage will be under 10k. And virgin she ain't.
In reply to She “identifies” as a virgin… by D-REGZ
She's been probably been mining DogeCoin with a GPU rig stashed right behind the intact hymen.
You know, as a hedge.
In reply to I bet winning wage will be… by MK13
I’d like to formally announce an offer to all the ladies out there.
I am offering my virginity to the 5 highest female bidders but they must meet a set of physical criteria, ie weight, appearance, etc.
I may expand the offer to the 10 bests offers depending upon the quality of bidders.
Note: My penis’ name is ‘virginity’.
In reply to Ugh. She's a beast. by The_Juggernaut
will you still be wearing your eye patch?
that's so hot
In reply to I’d like to formally… by MANvsMACHINE
I will wear it at the discretion of the highest bidders. Ya know, after I fell and “hit my face on the equipment while exercising” not wearing the patch was not an option. They kicked the shit out of me real bad...oops. Did I just say that?
In reply to will you still be wearing… by Pure Evil
If I could give my two cents worth .... Seriously, that's my offer.
In reply to I’d like to formally… by MANvsMACHINE
///
In reply to I’d like to formally… by MANvsMACHINE
A mother is in the kitchen making dinner for her family when her daughter walks in. “Mother, where do babies come from?” The mother thinks for a few seconds and says, “Well dear, Mommy and Daddy fall in love and get married. One night they go into their bedroom, they kiss and hug, and have sex.” The daughter looks puzzled so the mother continues, “That means the daddy puts his penis in the mommy’s vagina. That’s how you get a baby, honey.” The child seems to comprehend. “Oh, I see, but the other night when I came into your room you had daddy’s penis in your mouth. What do you get when you do that?” “Jewelry, my dear. Jewelry.”
In reply to She's not a 'hoe.' She's a… by IH8OBAMA
here are some "better" photos:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5228137/Christian-woman-auction…
In reply to A mother is in the kitchen… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
"Better" isn't what crossed my mind.
In reply to here are some "better"… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
You're dick would fall off after a week
In reply to "Better" isn't what crossed… by Blano
This girl will cut it off with her cigar cutter: https://youtu.be/H8cKH9VBe2Q
In reply to You're dick would fall off… by max2205
No one pays much for negroes anymore
In reply to She's not a 'hoe.' She's a… by IH8OBAMA
He fucked her up the ass but didn't cum so she's still "pure"
In reply to I saw this the other day… by toady
Rehypothecation again?!?!
In reply to He fucked her up the ass but… by Blazing in BC
Blow and Hand Jobs
In reply to I saw this the other day… by toady
She is obviously not bright!
In reply to I saw this the other day… by toady
Unlike Hoff.
In reply to She is obviously not bright! by Apeon
Sure the hell is a indicator of any sense of morality and ethics have been thrown away.
Society as a whole will pay for this, big time.
I hear tell Peak Empire's Always the Best Time to Party
Lucky Us
In reply to I would even say this is the… by YUNOSELL
Her virginity is backed by derivatives . She can sell it multiple times.
In reply to Sure the hell is a indicator… by knukles
She rehypothecated it.
In reply to Her virginity is backed by… by veritas semper…
Beat me to it...
In reply to She rehypothecated it. by Wilcox1
*Rim Shot*
In reply to I would even say this is the… by YUNOSELL
If you did that to her, would that void the virginity?
In reply to *Rim Shot* by Dumpster Elite
I spit! LOL
Thanks
And a Most Wonderful New Year
In reply to If you did that to her,… by MsCreant
Love you always and forever.
In reply to I spit! LOL… by knukles
I'd bet that's been out of warranty for about a decade.
In reply to If you did that to her,… by MsCreant
The economy reflects our morality and social values. Is anyone here going to claim that the economy is so bad that people are forced to sell their bodies, or simply sell them cheaply as they hold no value to them?I profess the latter.
Virginity infers value upon relationships, relationship built upon fidelity and longevity.....the absolute basis of a strong and healthy family which translates to a strong and healthy community and nation and even possibly world.
The world is sick, and the economy is one of it's more obvious symptoms.
What do we value?
Our health?....not really given how we abuse our bodies and how we complain bitterly about healthcare, our only remaining means of survival.
Our future?....absolutely not given our declining birth rate and massive debt put upon those following behind.
It is apparent to me that we have devolved to the mental state of an addict, only obsessed by our next quick and easy high. Not shocking at all that in a world with so much to be concerned with, so many focus on the ease and legal ramifications of getting high. Our freedoms are now defined by our immediate convenience, we abort our children out of nothing but convenience.....and money, which is statistically provable given that our poorest, those least able to afford children, are having the most.
We will sell our souls, our bodies, our health, our future and our liberty for money and convenience. Sold cheaply and impossible to repurchase.
In reply to I would even say this is the… by YUNOSELL
From, "300" , Ephialtes the horribly deformed mutant, having bitterly betrayed King Leonidas, thus soon causing the annilation of all he once held sacred, at the hands of the Persian enemy .. And Leonidas having discovered this betrayal, plain does state ...
"You there, Ephialtes. May you live forever .."
My point here is People betray themselves .. they "sin" against themselves and ultimately, live within that framework and the consequences of their actions and decisions .. for many of them it is perhaps well, that they "get it fast." It being the end ... lest they suffer , year over year, miserably.
There is a certain death wish by many in this society, a learned helplessness, and hopelessness, and so, whether folks may immediately realize it or not, they have in many cases already made their Faustian bargains .. and pay an ultimate price.
Money, or lack of money is not the evil. The worship of it on the other hand ..
Incalculable
In reply to The economy reflects our… by Oldwood
The ancients knew that courage is a prerequisite of the good life.
And most humans are cowards, so they live miserable lives.
In reply to From, "300" , Ephialtes the… by Giant Meteor
well, they didnt have Iphones and Fuckbook.
Your honor, I rest your case.
In reply to The ancients knew that… by Putrid_Scum
No knukles, it has always been thus, we are simply arguing .... price.
In reply to Yes. Sadly, this is to… by knukles
LOL. That reminds me of the old joke.
Guy to Girl He Just Met: Would you sleep with me for a Million Dollars?
Girl: Yeah, I guess if you gave me One Million bucks I probably would.
Guy: Now that we've established what you are, we can negotiate the price.
In reply to No knukles, it has always… by ReturnOfDaMac
Indeed!
In reply to LOL. That reminds me of the… by IH8OBAMA
Most Hedgers couldn’t sell their penis for a dollar.
Putrid
In reply to Yes. Sadly, this is to… by knukles