Bank of America: "It Ain't Over"

Last summer, BofA's Michael Hartnett was predicting a grizzly death to the most surreal stock market rally in history, expecting a violent tumble some time in the late fall, early winter. That did not happen, as the market - no longer a discounting mechanism but merely a manifestation of how much money retail investors dump into ETFs - refused to trade based on news flow, fundamentals or any other metric known to man, and proceeded to accelerate into what Jeremy Grantham earlier this week dubbed a melt up.
So what does the BofA CIO - who in December said "he was so bullish, he's bearish" anticipating a 10% or more correction in 2018 - think now?
Well, according to his just released latest Flow Show report, Hartnett points out that based on the latest weekly flows data, "it ain't over", and specifically "the Icarus trade ain't over until rates a lot higher and big redemptions in "yield" plays.
The specifics: in a week in which the S&P surged to new all time highs once again, there was paradoxically another $4.5bn outflows from equities vs $14.4bn inflows last week; This was offset by $9.2bn inflows to bonds this week, adding to $1.2bn inflows last week. As usual, it remains a mystery how stocks can rise when investors pull funds from the market.
It's not just flows that say it ain't over: so does Positioning. According to BofA's proprietary Bull & Bear Indicator, data does not show Peak Positioning..."is 6.2 not >8, BofAML FMS institutional cash levels are 4.7% not <4%, BofAML private client allocation to stocks is 60.8% not >63%."
So are there any risks? Hartnett believes that "flows show overshoot risk", i.e. the risk of asset overshoot rational conclusion to long period of irrational excess liquidity policies; biggest 2017 inflow winners were tech, financials, EM debt (all saw inflows >20% AUM - Chart 2);
Meanwhile, tech, EM debt & volatility-selling strategies seem most vulnerable to 2018 excess...note 10-year Treasury volatility has fallen to lowest since Feb 1966 (Chart 1 shows bond vol back to 1790).
So until Icarus flies too high, here is an update of BofA's targets and trades for Q1:
- BofAML Q1 targets are bullish: SPX 2860, CCMP 8000, GT10 2.85%, EUR 1.10…risk assets should rally until they induce higher yields & US dollar.
- BofAML Q1 trades = risk-on barbell: long US/EM internet, long US homebuilders, long Japan banks, long Russian equites, long CDX HY & iTraxx XOVER (link); in anticipation of a. big GDP upward revisions, b. jump in inflation & Fed/ECB/BoJ rate expectations, c. steeper yield curves, higher dollar, wider credit spreads.
Not surprisingly, BofA's bearishness appears to have evaporated away. Instead of a crash, BofA now sees a "massive bullish Q1 growth catalyst" in the form of US surveys consistent with >5% US real GDP growth in Q1/Q2 (Chart 3); Dec ISM consistent with >20% US EPS growth (Chart 4); yes very close to Peak Profits but spike in oil price likely first.
Finally, for those wondering what if anything can end the party, here is Hartnett's answer: a bearish Q1 inflation catalyst, which is still missing: "wage inflation (e.g. US Avg Hourly Earnings >3%) needed to a. cause bond vol to surge/tighten financial conditions via higher global rate expectations & stronger US$, b. cause flash crash a la '87, '94, '98...'94 redux most relevant should payroll/AHE surprise tomorrow...
Hartnett's parting words of caution remind us what happened the last time we had a Goldilocks market, and how it ended:
"Goldilocks" bull market ended dramatically in March 1994 with a payroll print of 464K, aggressive Fed hikes (100bps in 3 months); a rout in bonds (Jan-Nov'94 yields jumped 200bps) & a 10% drop in SPX.
Will this time be different?
Comments
"If you can't dazzle them with your brilliance,
Baffle them with bullshit."
W.C. Fields
Buy the ATH. Long cryptos! Everything's going to the moon! This time it's different!
We're all rich!!!!
"I'd keep playing"
"I don't think the hard stuff is going to come down for quite a while"
In reply to Buy the ATH. Long cryptos!… by Marge N Call
What's surreal, Michael? It's the inflation, man, 2,391.6% since 1913!
In reply to Buy the ATH. Long cryptos!… by Marge N Call
BofA launders money for drug dealers and is up to their neck in fraud. How can anyone there forecast anything legitimately!? Their books are cooked and toxic.
Hmmm, you just described the global e con omy ..
Everybody's books are cooked and toxic ..
The thing is, people aren't suppose to notice that ...
In reply to BofA launders money for drug… by Non-Corporate Entity
10% drop... wow. Unpossible...
likely at some point ...
In reply to 10% drop... wow. Unpossible… by Bubenthauser
Good grief. Take a chill pill. Everyone is still on vacation. Hell, they'll still be digging out snow on Monday.
The fat lady ain't singin yet, but ohhhhh, the fat men ? Like canaries ..
Bank of America is a criminal organization staffed by white-collar gang members
Exactly, so why would anyone trust what a Bankster has to say?
In reply to Bank of America is a… by small axe
so is it white supremicists. or white-collar supremicists?
In reply to Bank of America is a… by small axe
Hey Michael let me summarize this for you.
Central Banks across the globe are printing money and selling it cheap to crony Banks like yours to invest so they can wash the printed fiat and create a wealth effect to pull retail investors in with real money so you can steal it.
And after the time comes when you steal it you leave a pile a debt that can never be repaid. I can't believe it took 10 years and 30T worth of printed fiat to pull it off but somehow with the created wealth effect in the Markets and real estate you have brought the suckers back in for yet another beating.
An excellent summation for the win !
In reply to Hey Michael let me summarize… by tahoebumsmith
Here is their wealth effect - my landlord tore down a perfectly good house, only 50 years old, perfectly maintained solid concrete and bricks (yeah, that is how we build in Europe) in order to build a somewhat bigger one cause money is soooo cheap now bitches!. We the tenants can come back at rents 50% higher. My salary has not moved in 10 years!
In reply to Hey Michael let me summarize… by tahoebumsmith
Yes and when the RE market crashes and your landlord finds himself 30,000 euros upside down the Crony Bank that funded him forecloses and steals his new rental property back with more printed bailout fiat so they can rent it to you and screw you and your landlord both. BOA foreclosed on all the liar loans "THEY" illegally wrote then crammed it down with taxpayer bailout money then rented them all out and inflated the RE market back up to build the equity back up in the home and collected outrageous rent in the meantime. The same will be the case in the EU as well with Their crony banks being funded by the ECB and Mario's henchman
In reply to Here is their wealth effect … by Mad accountant
Correct but irrelevant. My point is that a perfectly good house was wasted because of the "wealth effect", how is that efficient!??
In reply to Yes and when the RE market… by tahoebumsmith
US fed inflation from 1913 to 1917 is 2,391.6%. Take a look.
inflationdata.com
It's for the children.
By 2020 the DOW should be around 40,000.
There are nothing but blue skies from now on!
That is what makes us nervous.
In reply to By 2020 the DOW should be… by wmbz
Banque of Merica will be wrong everytime. If they are warning of a crash we know that stawks will go up. If they are saying the markets will rally then we should be ready for a crash.
Shepwave has been calling the markets perrectly lately. I have one question. Since the time cycle turn date saw the increase in price as a next phase is Shepwave going to publish new upside targets or just rely on sell signals. I am still a little new to them and just was wondering.