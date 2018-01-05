"Bitcoin Miners Migrate From China To Canada As PBOC Begins Crackdown"

Bitcoin rangin the year Peter Thiel-inspired ramp following reports that the People’s Bank of China is preparing to crack down on bitcoin miners.
In fact, Reuters reported that the PBOC had held a meeting about regulating bitcoin mining power use, an increasingly sensitive topic now that global bitcoin energy consumption is greater than what Qatar uses in a year.
Unfortunately for bitcoiners across the world, the PBOC has called for establishing limits on the energy used by miners, sending the bitcoin price lower. Before news of the crackdown broke, we reported late last month that Winnipeg City, Manitoba, could become a hub for crypto miners because of its exceedingly low power costs. Indeed, Winnipeg City has been rated the city with the lowest power costs in North America cryptocurrencies broadens to bitcoin miners, some of the industry’s biggest players are shifting operations overseas.
While the moves are unlikely to have a noticeable effect on bitcoin transaction speeds, they could reshape the cryptocurrency mining industry. Miners have until recently flocked to China because of the country’s inexpensive electricity, local chipmaking factories and cheap labor. They now have little choice but to look elsewhere.
Bitmain, which runs China’s two largest bitcoin-mining collectives, is setting up regional headquarters in Singapore and now has mining operations in the U.S. and Canada, Wu Jihan, the company’s co-founder, said in an interview. BTC.Top, the third-biggest mining pool, is opening a facility in Canada and ViaBTC, ranked No. 4, has operations in Iceland and America, their founders said.
The moves underscore how China’s once-dominant role in the world of cryptocurrencies is shrinking as policy makers clamp down.
Meanwhile, the costs of bitcoin mining is expected to keep rising at a breakneck pace.
"We chose Canada because of the relatively cheap cost, and the stability of the country and policies," Jiang Zhuoer, founder of BTC.Top, said in an interview. He also considered locations in Iran and Russia.
Bitcoin, which surged 15-fold last year, climbed about 6 percent at 5:32 a.m. New York time.
International investors have had interviews with "commercial real estate companies, economic development organizations, cryptocurrency industry players and Manitoba Hydro," who view the area as a "top-tier location" to open up a mining shop."
As we noted late last year, CBC News reported that international investors have had interviews with “commercial real estate companies, economic development organizations, cryptocurrency industry players and Manitoba Hydro,” who view Winnepeg City as a “top-tier location” to open up a mining shop. CentrePort Canada, North America’s largest inland port, offers 20,000 acres of cheap commercial land in Winnipeg.
This makes the area increasingly alluriarly interest from Asian investors and South American companies who want to mine cryptocurrencies is currently underway. CentrePort president and CEO Diane Gray said, “we’ve had inquiries from very large non-Asian companies, some of which have roots in North America and are looking to expand significantly."
"They’re having site visits and meetings with Manitoba Hydro and whomever else they feel are relevant to their decision-making process. So I would say strong interest, but still speculative."
The environmental downside in mining cryptocurrencies is that it requires a tremendous amount of energy. As the CBC explains, a bitcoin transaction consumes a lot of energy. However, not every Canadian city offers such favorable conditions. For example, Toronto ranks last. New York is not too far behind Toronto, ranked number 19.
Interesting facts about Bitcoin mining and electricity consumption:
In the past month alone, Bitcoin mining electricity consumption is estimated to have increased by 29.98%
- If it keeps increasing at this rate, Bitcoin mining will consume all the world’s electricity by February 2020/Estimated annualized global mining revenues: $7.2 billion USD (£5.4 billion)
- Estimated global mining costs: $1.5 billion USD (£1.1 billion)
- Number of Americans who could be powered by bitcoin mining: 2.4 million (more than the population of Houston)
- Number of Britons who could be powered by bitcoin mining: 6.1 million (more than the population of Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Bradford, Liverpool, Bristol, Croydon, Coventry, Leicester & Nottingham combined) Or Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
- Bitcoin Mining consumes more electricity than 12 US states (Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming)
- Growth of Bitcoin Mining Electricity Consumption is set to explode.
- Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency space has been extremely volatile since the new year, with traders rotating out of bitcoin and into Ripple Labs’s Ripple token. However, that rotation has been thrown into reverse today, with Ripple down nearly 10 percentage points Friday afternoon.
Bloomberg News first reported the Chinese government’s planned curbs on Wednesday. The People’s Bank of China didn’t respond to requests for comment.
same kind of crackdown that prevents wealthy chinese "communists" from buying luxury real estate all over the world?
It's fascinating watching the forces of greed and usury at war with each other. If people would just make honest, debt-free money a top priority, none of this would be necessary. Do away with the Fed and return to a sound monetary policy. Of course, that means a disciplined and civic-minded populace that is capable of saying "no" to instant gratification and gifts from their dishonest politicians.
Okay... on second thought... maybe it IS impossible.
In reply to same kind of crackdown that… by ted41776
Wait wait wait wait hold the boat a sec.
I missed this before; that Bitcoin Mining Firms are moving, etc.
Bitcoin Mining Firms?
So Bitcoin and crypto-currency mining is ecologically harmful
Calling Silicon Valley.... Protest!
FMWAS
In reply to It's fascinating watching… by J S Bach
GOLD Mining Much Cheaper ...
In reply to Wait wait wait wait hold the… by knukles
Report: PBoC Quashes Bitcoin Mining Ban Rumor in China
https://www.coindesk.com/report-pboc-quashes-rumor-it-would-shutter-chi…
In reply to GOLD Mining Much Cheaper ... by BaBaBouy
Canada doesn't need anymore "Chickety China Chinkers" who can't speak english and own convenience stores.
In reply to … by macholatte
China: no mining openings here;
Venezuela: lots of openings here...
Canada: (the sound Chewbacca made!)
In reply to Wait wait wait wait hold the… by knukles
Do away with the Fed? Who/What will print the USD? Unless it's a blockchain tech, the fiat likely is centralized.
We need non-centralized fiat or just crypto.
In reply to It's fascinating watching… by J S Bach
Didn't this retarded idea that Bitcoin was going to consume the entire world's electricity supply by 2020 get debunked already? "A good lie gets halfway around the world before the truth can even get its pants on"
In reply to same kind of crackdown that… by ted41776
so you reckon Chinese-made solar panels have found massive sale outlets ?
so many lies these last decades...
ah, um, so they start selling bitcoin-mining machines now?
In reply to Didn't this retarded idea… by Buckaroo Banzai
Thorium Reactors will be required for the next leg of mining, and bitcoin mining power demand and market cap could potentially resurrect the technology. With India sitting on 8 million tons of Thorium it's enough power to power the planet at current demand for another million years.
LFTR's in 5 minutes.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uK367T7h6ZY
China apparently has 25 Thorium Reactor projects in a race to develop them. It looks clear they will be building them and that will make them the next energy superpower. Thorium Reactors could move the entire world's food production to the South Pole if anyone was bothered to work down there - they make that much power..
The United States AEC contracted Union Carbide in the 1950's to make a Thorium Reactor and it was a smashing success making 200x the power of a conventional Uranium reactor.. gram for gram.. It could not be weaponized therefore but made electricity so cheaply it was a threat to both coal and oil, and was simply scrapped.
moltensalt.org has all the blueprints for anyone caring to study it..
In reply to same kind of crackdown that… by ted41776
HOLY..
if bitcoin power consumption continues on it's current trajectory it's going to make electricity so expensive power bills will quadruple, and people are going to become unable to afford their mortgages. Triggering mass defaults in the housing sector.
In reply to Thorium Reactors will be… by zebra77a
to be fair, that crackdown has prevented a lot of overseas real estate purchases since it began
the amount of money flowing into Vancouver has sharply decreased... most of my family and friends are mainland Chinese here, and the capital controls are definitely serious.
thing is, most of them already had plenty of wealth here =p and there are still ways, so it's slowed down sharply but definitely hasn't stopped it. it's just much harder now.
it was pretty easy before, no one gave a shit if you spread out your cash between multiple people or what it was used for. now though, they crackdown on that shit hard, force you show actual proof it's for school (and not real estate or commercial purposes), blacklist entire families from transferring _anything_, and in general watch and enforce the rules far more strictly.
but that's also one reason why Chinese miners may choose Canada -- they (or their friends or family) already got significant wealth here. that, and the relatively lose junior company regulation/IPO regulation/and the Prairies got some of the cheapest electricity in the world -- and is probably (based on other countries that use similar systems in EU) about to get cheaper once AB finishes its new auction system.
same reason why Vancouver blockchain/mining companies but also Vancouver cannabis companies are all (already or considering) setting up shop in the Prairies, too.
In reply to same kind of crackdown that… by ted41776
Plenty of cryptos don’t require proof of work mining,
ie proof of concept, proof of capacity, proof of signature, proof of stake
btw LTC rally target $800
https://www.tradingview.com/chart/LTCUSD/3JHOBIRg-LTC-USD/
In reply to same kind of crackdown that… by ted41776
Go to Venezuela..
you cant kill an idea?
But, Gotta admit that I'm a little bit confused
Sometimes it seems to me as if I'm just being used
Gotta stay awake, gotta try and shake off this creeping malaise
If I don't stand my own ground, how can I find my way out of this maze
The definition of malaise:
a vague or unfocused feeling of mental uneasiness, lethargy, or discomfort.
^ H/T David Gilmore...
In reply to you cant kill an idea? … by coast1
my favorite of all time..he plays guitar and I see Jesus :-)...lyrics and musical ability is beyond belief..You know, I am getting bored with my usual websites...They are stagnent..They find a way to make some money and stick with it..It reminds me of musical groups over the decades..Many bands were stagnent but were good at the start, But they made a few million and moved on..Musicians such as pink floyd, maybe zeppelen, beatles for sure, grew in their abilities..I am so bored of infowars, zerohedge, etc...SGTreport has caught my attention, but there must be more out there..David Icke has been interesting..anyway, glad you know of David Gilmore
In reply to ^ H/T David Gilmore... by Theta_Burn
This is the year when media fatigue kicks into high gear. I've talked to many colleagues of different age groups and I believe it is taking place right now - people just getting tired, or so dopamine addicted, that they ferociously mash refresh buttons hoping for their site / social network / profile to update. Hoping to get another kick and it's not happening. Like heroin junkies who are running out of functioning veins to stick the needle into.
I think the society, despite still joining the web in droves, is getting a bit tired with it. Addicts don't get the usual kick - the lack of moderation had killed the enjoyment. Content creators are burned out and moving back to their real lives, instead of blogging and vlogging. Kids are getting tired of games even. Not all of them. Not a majority trend, but a turning point nontheless.
This year's end felt very different online. The first major rollout of the censorship machine is also making an impact, silencing many prominent voices. Internet is turning corporate. Net neutrality laws won't reverse the trend to capitalize every bit that moves.
Youtube is now a blend for MySpace / television. Other social networks, even the professional ones like LinkedIn are spam-spreading ghost towns. We're noticing a partial desertification of the internet. Money is drying up and that brings the end to the content oasis, leaving behind a century old snake oil poster (or perhaps an ad for radium water or cocaine drops for babies).
We're still going online as a population, yet a portion is also coming offline - back to reality, where being dry, fed and warm is more important than having "likes". Maybe it's for better, or maybe everything is getting irreversibly worse. Hard to tell at this point.
In reply to my favorite of all time..he… by coast1
oh no, a Floyd reference. - Time to break the vinyl and clean the pipe! :)
In reply to ^ H/T David Gilmore... by Theta_Burn
love you brother :-)
In reply to oh no, a Floyd reference. -… by JimT
Try this instead.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8fYpFv9brs&list=PLpI6XGqHb_GRVEM3gbogK…
I'm an acoustic guy, I was banging away on the Taylor "Friends" by Zeppelin when I read your post. (C6 tuning)
That Floyd Animals album is the cats ass, and acoustically hard as hell to play and make sound right.
This guy did a fantastic job and has set the bar IMO.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRdTNHDaK0o
Now you fuckers are going to make me re-tune the 6 string and realize how much I suck...
In reply to oh no, a Floyd reference. -… by JimT
Mine what...thought they just PRINT BitTulips
China's going to be leading this race for a while. It is still by far the biggest miner in the world.
I'd pick Calgary or Montreal for cost and livability.
Mtl also has many ASICs hotshots, who can make custom rigs w/o those Intel chips with the Meltdown bug/feature.
Ontario Hydro is totally scamming Ontarians, judging by the prices in Toronto and Ottawa.
Of course, if you're Chinese, you probably pick Hongcouver.
In reply to China's going to be leading… by Brazen Heist
Goodbye Bcash.
Should see a huge reduction in Bitcoin spam transactions. This is a win for Bitcoin.
Watch out for PACcoin!
In reply to Goodbye Bcash. by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
2.5 trillion supply.
They will be in the top 10 in no time.
In reply to Watch out for PACcoin! by Brazen Heist
So we can't invent a Money that doesn't require blowing our whole energy Budget. think about that for a second folks.
But we can create carbon emmisions while strip mining land.
In reply to So we can't invent a Money… by Dragon HAwk
"Bitcoin Miners Migrate From China To Canada As PBOC Begins Crackdown"
Just where in "China" are they migrating from?... Coordinates latitude and longitude for ALL those BTC mining servers "si vous plait"?!!!
Hong Kong and Taipei NOT INCLUDED!!!
I knew it!
In reply to "Bitcoin Miners Migrate From… by Son of Captain Nemo
According to CoinMarketCap, a total of 16.7 million BTC is currently in circulation . A total of 21,000,000 BTC Can be mined so that leaves only roughly 4.3 million left to be mined. So riddle me this batminer bitchez
Exactly how may chinks does it take to mine the last 1/7 supply before this comes to a screeching halt?
You can bet that a lot of that chink mining is being done with cloned chips made with stolen IP. I say good thing they are cracking down. But BTC is going to lose out to more efficient cryptos in the end. And huge mining farms kind of goes against the idea of a decentralized currency.
pods
The flip side of the coin (pun intended) is this argument that the hashing power driving the bitcoin network is so large that even a nation state or some nation states combined won't be able to take control, thus ensuring it remain decentralized.
In reply to You can bet that a lot of… by pods
i would imagine that many of the Chinese miners would be up for a technology refresh since they've been at it for quite a few years already.
Maybe move to "greener" pastures for electricity also
Probably completely fake. Just like the whole concept of Chinese money participating in Canadian RE.
imo, best place to mine BTC is Arizona desert - cheap warehouse space and free electric (solar panels).
Apparently the Chinese meeting never happened.
Anyways ....
After all, Canada is a mining country anyways.
Hydro Quebec should allow miners to set up shop neat their power plants way up north.
1) They wouldn't need to transport that electricity over 1000+ Kms
2) Cooling costs for miners would be minimal
Caveat is that HQ reduces Hydro generation at night (to preserve water levels) and buys cheap US nuclear generated surplus
Canadians made a fortune selling booze to Americans during prohibition. Sam Bronfman made out like a bandit.
We can be a conduit for organized crime this time too.
I'd like to know where "Winnipeg City" is on a map.
ZH writers are really on top of their research.
Cheer China on all its controls of the new tech gears and cryptos. The disruptions will blow in their face.
as it was discussed elsewhere here:
electricity in germany for "consumer households" is
0.36 dollares / kWh
compute no inflation
Huge energy bills for mining a Ponzi, what a bargain “and the power ball is number …..”. Even FED´s printing press after all was not that fiat compared with this totally lunatic crypto-game.