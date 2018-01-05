China's Xi Warns Military: Be Ready For War & "Don't Fear Death"

In what is being characterized as a rare address to the world’s largest fighting force, President Xi Jinping on January 04 urged the Chinese military to be ready for war and ‘don’t fear death’.
As the beat of the war drums gets louder in East Asia and abroad, Xi’s rare speech to the military kicked off the New Year with a grim warning, as China and other countries in the region could be preparing for a turbulent year ahead.
China’s soldiers should “neither fear hardship nor death,” Xi told thousands of troops during an inspection visit Wednesday to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Central Theater Command in northern Hebei province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi advised the military to continue improving upon its equipment, tactics, technology, and combat readiness by engaging in “real combat training.”
He further said, the need to “create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.”
In recent years, Xi has ushered in a period of modernization of China’s military, which has worried Asia and Washington alike. Xi is head of the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, who is also the commander-in-chief of China’s two million-strong military. In October, he claimed his status to be the strongest leader in China that country has seen in decades during the 19th communist party congress.
Local Chinese media outlets report that Xi’s mobilization meeting with the entire armed forces is a first of its kind. Xi stated the goal of the Chinese military is to become a “world class” force by 2050. Perhaps, Xi has hinted at the time period when China expects to overtake the United States.
Analysts say there is a low probability that Xi will put his military in harm’s way in the intermediate time. However, the potential for conflict is high on the South China Sea, on the Korean Peninsula, Japanese territories around the Senkaku/ Diaoyu islands, the South China Sea, the Tibet and Xinjiang regions, as well as two potential hotspots in the Himalayan region along the Indian border.
Bottomline: President Xi Jinping’s rare military address should serve as a warning, that the region is marching towards war. For the address to be conducted early in the year, it’s leading many to believe that the second half of 2018 could be quite turbulent. The one question we ask: Which powderkeg goes off first?
Comments
Trump tells military to prepare for triggering and not fear heterosexuals.
Don't fear death. Mine anyway.
-Xi
In reply to Trump tells military to… by Idaho potato head
Maybe they have developed a killer joke, a la Monty Python, that will thoroughly upset our Snowflake Forces.
In reply to Don't fear death. Mine… by TeamDepends
The trick in war is to get the enemy to be the ones who die for their country. I guess Xi knows what side is going to experience a lot of that if war breaks out.
The Chinese military has been itching for a hot confrontation for decades.
In reply to Maybe they have developed a… by The Alarmist
I'm wait for the dotard to respond with a sharp epweet.
:D :D :D
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
Tora tora tora ?
War it is !
In reply to I'm wait for the dotard to… by 07564111
I think it's because there's a general misunderstanding of China's foreign policy on this website, notably whether it's going to mimic the U.S. of the 1950s or 1970s and 2000s.
There's a deep charitable belief that a lot of Chinese hold, that I think is understated here but even by many China watchers ... That, for example, they're in Africa genuinely to help people. It's in the press. It's in popular culture. The probably soon-to-be highest grossing movie in all of history (surpassing Star Wars; not adjusted for inflation) is basically a modern Chinese Rambo meets Black Hawk Down. This sort of 'We are the good guys' doesn't seem to get much attention here, and even a lot of Chinese overseas or generally in business are cynical about it -- but it's a rising sentiment taking shape in all aspects of culture there.
China won't invade anyone and there's no historical or cultural reason to believe otherwise ... Its regional concerns are muted, too. Philippines won't do anything about South China Sea, and Xi and Duterte will come to a mutual economic and logistical understanding. The NK and SK situation continues to serve both China and US just fine. Japan is too busy imploding from social deflation. If you see China engage conflicts anywhere, it will be likely in Africa -- again, not unlike the US in the 1990s.
But beware the 'justified defense' that the U.S. has used across Africa in the 1990s. China is positioning itself in increasingly volatile areas that are still defensive, not invasive, but give Chinese their own self-perceived moral high ground.
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
I enjoyed the movie.
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
What movie?
In reply to I enjoyed the movie. by 07564111
English title is >> Wolf Warriors 2
In reply to What movie? by Laughing.Man
You're too funny. If you want to help people, how about starting with Tibet that you invaded and have done your best to wipe from the map?
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sino-Vietnamese_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Chamdo
Should I continue to point out history where China has indeed invaded another country?
In reply to I think it's because there's… by Laowei Gweilo
Yes, and China has proven their military 'ability' previously, when they got bitch slapped and fucked up the ass by Japan, an island county of miniscule proportion to the 'great' Chinese continent.
China would be overwhelmed in combat, as they are untrained, unwilling, and incompetent to be successful in combat.
Old Chinese proverb...'make loud sound to cover inept and incompetent military, like blowfish, if mean appearance no work, get ready for giant dick to be shoved up Chinese ass'
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
He's just calming their fears, in the event of confrontation to not panic when the treads come off the tanks, the propellers come off the subs, fuselage falls off the plane, pins fall out of the grenades..... you know because they make everything so damn cheap.
In reply to The trick in war is to get… by IH8OBAMA
I (poooof) fart in your general direction.
In reply to Maybe they have developed a… by The Alarmist
My dog has no nose.
How does he smell?
Terrible.
In reply to Maybe they have developed a… by The Alarmist
I am leaving news and financial web sites permanently. enough for me.
In reply to Don't fear death. Mine… by TeamDepends
You no longer enjoy the incessant race baiting and bearish doom porn?
In reply to I am leaving news and… by weburke
You think you're better than me or something?? YOU'LL BE BACK, QUITTER!!!
In reply to I am leaving news and… by weburke
What do Chinese believe in these days?
Reincarnation?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reincarnation
In reply to Don't fear death. Mine… by TeamDepends
"What do Chinese believe in these days? "
It's religionS.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_in_China#Chinese_popular_religion
In reply to What do Chinese believe in… by peddling-fiction
Complex. Lots of religions.
In reply to "What do Chinese believe in… by IH8OBAMA
Within a decade China will have more Christians than any country. But doubt that's what Xi was talking about. I can't imagine what he was talking about that wouldn't make your ordinary footsoldier go "Say wha?"
In reply to What do Chinese believe in… by peddling-fiction
Christians, or "judeo-christian" zionists? The first believe and obey the gospel, while the latter follow have chosen to follow after antichrists and Pharisaism(judaism).
In reply to Within a decade China will… by DeadFred
A good war is a great way for China to get rid of millions of excess males, to rebalance the male/female ratio and thus have a 2-3 child policy.
In reply to Trump tells military to… by Idaho potato head
So stupid post!
In reply to A good war is a great way… by HRClinton
Nothing like warning the guys they might not come home.
They got 500 million men with no wives! Death is better than no pussy!
Even an army of 5-10 million horny Chinese soldiers can really fuck up the invaded country. Send them to KSA, where they can go "full bore" and drill everything in sight.
In reply to They got 500 million men… by tyberious
Imagine the money to be made with realistic sex robots in a country with such a large, self-inflicted female deficit.
In reply to They got 500 million men… by tyberious
Every military commander in the world tells their troops that. What do you want them to tell them, "Relax dont be stressed out over a possible war because it may not happen."
That being said. LET THE GAMES BEGIN! Better now than later.
Somebody needs to alert Pat Buchanan (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/pat-buchanan-social-freedom-i…) that Iran is the least of his government's worries in the "eyes are bigger then the stomach" department!
Better get on bended knee tonight and say some strong prayers that the American people find a way to make this shit in Washington STOP!... And soon!
I'll remember where I was when I read this one.
Thank you Tyler(s) for posting it!
Dont fear death bitchez, as we need a coverup for the impending inverted yield curves....
In reply to Somebody needs to alert Pat… by Son of Captain Nemo
https://youtu.be/PfTORdsPspw trumps tweets work like this
Will they fear being shamed by the strong, shameless sanctimony of America's piece of shit, politically correct senior officers?
Thats not fair a modern military is supposed to have obese people
Don't forget being diverse. Trannies, Homo's, Fem's and the other 65 genders. Redefines fox-hole.
In reply to Thats not fair a modern… by khnum
overheard in the mess hall were the main questions a tranny snowflake named Pvt. Parts asked is: "while marching, do we wear pumps or stiletto heels?"... and "does camo always have to be green and brown, as I prefer rainbow?"
drill Sgt. McSchitferbreins replies: "maggot, you'd better have a plan to keep Won Hung Lo's bayonet from being plunged up yer ass, popsicle style!"... "oh sorry, are you triggered?"
Each Presidential candidate we've had for the last sixteen years, including Bush, campaigned on putting a stop to interventionist WARS. Bush + Obama+ Trump = WAR
Democrats + Republicans = WAR.
The CDC is going to have a meeting later this month on how to prepare for nuclear war.
These treasonous bastards are planning our demise after having looted the treasury with the near trillion NDAA BY DEMOCRATS and the Tax FRAUD plan by REPUBLICANS.
They don't need us anymore. We are just gnats to them and now that they have done all of that it's time for nukes.
The US ISRAELI SAUDI aggression has our world neighbors preparing for war.
The longer we tolerate these traitors....
Fun Fact: The CDC is a private quasi-governmental corporation - sort of like Da' Fed!
In reply to Each Presidential candidate… by CatInTheHat
Don't fear the reaper or the weeper (Justin Trudeau) either.
The USS Good Ship Lollypop is on station,fear not (unless you're any merchant ship master in the vicinity).
you cannot defeat an enemy on it's own soil.
"You cannot defeat an enemy on their own soil." Unless their soil happens to be sand with nowhere to hide. Drones can bomb convoys and troops when the land if flat with no vegetation to hide under. But China and Russia and even North Korea do not fit that profile. And if the enemy is on their own soil, are "they" really the enemy.
In reply to you cannot defeat an enemy… by junkyard dog
Don't worry, we can survive any war with the right prep.
The 5 top tips and tricks for surviving a nuclear holocaust
https://www.aussieadvocate.com/2017/12/11/5-top-tips-tricks-surviving-n…
Survival Tip #1: LEAVE. Move to a different cuntinent.
You do NOT owe your nostalgia or overtaxed property your life, by staying. You owe it to your descendants.
Enjoy this Simulation. It's a blast.
http://www.nucleardarkness.org/nuclear/nuclearexplosionsimulator/
In reply to Don't worry, got it covered… by Surrealist
If their military gear is made in China, then they will be doing everyone they are fighting a favor.
Bullshit! Chinese are some of the best fighters in the world. But their strategy is more about defense than offense. Be ready for war, you can read it as be ready to defend the country.
Declaring war to who? United StatesTumptards? Just hoping Justin Trudeau the wanna cry boy of Canada just wont open borders to the Trumptards Us to Canada.
Im Ok if leaders like William Wallace (Brave Heart) tell me not to fear death cause he is right there fighting with me.