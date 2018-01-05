China's Xi Warns Military: Be Ready For War & "Don't Fear Death"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 21:25

In what is being characterized as a rare address to the world’s largest fighting force, President Xi Jinping on January 04 urged the Chinese military to be ready for war and ‘don’t fear death’.

As the beat of the war drums gets louder in East Asia and abroad, Xi’s rare speech to the military kicked off the New Year with a grim warning, as China and other countries in the region could be preparing for a turbulent year ahead.

China’s soldiers should “neither fear hardship nor death,” Xi told thousands of troops during an inspection visit Wednesday to the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Central Theater Command in northern Hebei province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180105_xi.png

Xi advised the military to continue improving upon its equipment, tactics, technology, and combat readiness by engaging in “real combat training.”

He further said, the need to “create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.”

In recent years, Xi has ushered in a period of modernization of China’s military, which has worried Asia and Washington alike. Xi is head of the Communist Party’s Central Military Commission, who is also the commander-in-chief of China’s two million-strong military. In October, he claimed his status to be the strongest leader in China that country has seen in decades during the 19th communist party congress.

Local Chinese media outlets report that Xi’s mobilization meeting with the entire armed forces is a first of its kind. Xi stated the goal of the Chinese military is to become a “world class” force by 2050. Perhaps, Xi has hinted at the time period when China expects to overtake the United States.

Analysts say there is a low probability that Xi will put his military in harm’s way in the intermediate time. However, the potential for conflict is high on the South China Sea, on the Korean Peninsula, Japanese territories around the Senkaku/ Diaoyu islands, the South China Sea, the Tibet and Xinjiang regions, as well as two potential hotspots in the Himalayan region along the Indian border.

Bottomline: President Xi Jinping’s rare military address should serve as a warning, that the region is marching towards war. For the address to be conducted early in the year, it’s leading many to believe that the second half of 2018 could be quite turbulent. The one question we ask: Which powderkeg goes off first?

Laowei Gweilo IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 10:02 PM

I think it's because there's a general misunderstanding of China's foreign policy on this website, notably whether it's going to mimic the U.S. of the 1950s or 1970s and 2000s.

There's a deep charitable belief that a lot of Chinese hold, that I think is understated here but even by many China watchers ... That, for example, they're in Africa genuinely to help people. It's in the press. It's in popular culture. The probably soon-to-be highest grossing movie in all of history (surpassing Star Wars; not adjusted for inflation) is basically a modern Chinese Rambo meets Black Hawk Down. This sort of 'We are the good guys' doesn't seem to get much attention here, and even a lot of Chinese overseas or generally in business are cynical about it -- but it's a rising sentiment taking shape in all aspects of culture there.

China won't invade anyone and there's no historical or cultural reason to believe otherwise ... Its regional concerns are muted, too. Philippines won't do anything about South China Sea, and Xi and Duterte will come to a mutual economic and logistical understanding. The NK and SK situation continues to serve both China and US just fine. Japan is too busy imploding from social deflation. If you see China engage conflicts anywhere, it will be likely in Africa -- again, not unlike the US in the 1990s.

But beware the 'justified defense' that the U.S. has used across Africa in the 1990s. China is positioning itself in increasingly volatile areas that are still defensive, not invasive, but give Chinese their own self-perceived moral high ground.

SHADEWELL IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 10:51 PM

Yes, and China has proven their military 'ability' previously, when they got bitch slapped and fucked up the ass by Japan, an island county of miniscule proportion to the 'great' Chinese continent.

China would be overwhelmed in combat, as they are untrained, unwilling, and incompetent to be successful in combat.

Old Chinese proverb...'make loud sound to cover inept and incompetent military, like blowfish, if mean appearance no work, get ready for giant dick to be shoved up Chinese ass'

ThrowAwayYourTV Jan 5, 2018 9:35 PM

Every military commander in the world tells their troops that. What do you want them to tell them, "Relax dont be stressed out over a possible war because it may not happen."

That being said. LET THE GAMES BEGIN! Better now than later.

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 5, 2018 9:35 PM

Somebody needs to alert Pat Buchanan (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/pat-buchanan-social-freedom-i…) that Iran is the least of his government's worries in the "eyes are bigger then the stomach" department!

Better get on bended knee tonight and say some strong prayers that the American people find a way to make this shit in Washington STOP!... And soon!

I'll remember where I was when I read this one.

Thank you Tyler(s) for posting it!

HominyTwin Jan 5, 2018 9:41 PM

Will they fear being shamed by the strong, shameless sanctimony of America's piece of shit, politically correct senior officers?

max_is_leering Jan 5, 2018 9:45 PM

overheard in the mess hall were the main questions a tranny snowflake named Pvt. Parts asked is: "while marching, do we wear pumps or stiletto heels?"... and "does camo always have to be green and brown, as I prefer rainbow?"

 

drill Sgt. McSchitferbreins replies: "maggot, you'd better have a plan to keep Won Hung Lo's bayonet from being plunged up yer ass, popsicle style!"... "oh sorry, are you triggered?"

CatInTheHat Jan 5, 2018 9:47 PM

Each Presidential candidate we've had for the last sixteen years, including Bush, campaigned on putting a stop to interventionist WARS. Bush + Obama+ Trump = WAR

Democrats + Republicans = WAR.

The CDC is going to have a meeting later this month on how to prepare for nuclear war.

These treasonous bastards are planning our demise after having looted the treasury with the near trillion NDAA BY DEMOCRATS and the Tax FRAUD plan by REPUBLICANS.

They don't need us anymore. We are just gnats to them and now that they have done all of that it's time for nukes. 

The US ISRAELI SAUDI aggression has our world neighbors preparing for war.

The longer we tolerate these traitors....

zorba THE GREEK junkyard dog Jan 5, 2018 10:27 PM

"You cannot defeat an enemy on their own soil." Unless their soil happens to be sand with nowhere to hide. Drones can bomb convoys and troops when the land if flat with no vegetation to hide under. But China and Russia and even North Korea do not fit that profile. And if the enemy is on their own soil, are "they" really the enemy.

Zepper Jan 5, 2018 10:09 PM

If their military gear is made in China, then they will be doing everyone they are fighting a favor.

ilovetexas Jan 5, 2018 10:10 PM

Bullshit! Chinese are some of the best fighters in the world. But their strategy is more about defense than offense. Be ready for war, you can read it as be ready to defend the country. 

canadian shenanigans Jan 5, 2018 10:16 PM

Declaring war to who? United StatesTumptards? Just hoping Justin Trudeau the wanna cry boy of Canada just wont open borders to the  Trumptards Us to Canada. 

hotrod Jan 5, 2018 10:29 PM

Im Ok if leaders like William Wallace (Brave Heart) tell me not to fear death cause he is right there fighting with me.