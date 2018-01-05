Fed Chair Powell's Admission: "The Fed Has A Short Volatility Position"

For years, market watchers and Fed skeptics had warned that the record low volatility "blanket" that has fallen like a pall over the comatose market was the result of Fed actions, both direct or indirect. And while they mostly spoke metaphorically (although back in 2012 we observed a distinct shift in the VIX futs when the current head of the Fed's trading desk, Simon Potter, replaced Brian Sack), we now have explicit confirmation that the Fed's "short vol" position appears to be rather literal.
This is what the next Fed Chair, Jerome Powell - who is scheduled to replace Janet Yellen next month - said during the October 23-24, 2012 FOMC meeting - just one month after the Fed announced QE3, as today's just released 2012 FOMC transcripts revealed:
I have concerns about more purchases. As others have pointed out, the dealer community is now assuming close to a $4 trillion balance sheet and purchases through the first quarter of 2014. I admit that is a much stronger reaction than I anticipated, and I am uncomfortable with it for a couple of reasons.
First, the question, why stop at $4 trillion? The market in most cases will cheer us for doing more. It will never be enough for the market. Our models will always tell us that we are helping the economy, and I will probably always feel that those benefits are overestimated. And we will be able to tell ourselves that market function is not impaired and that inflation expectations are under control. What is to stop us, other than much faster economic growth, which it is probably not in our power to produce?
And then the punchline:
[W]hen it is time for us to sell, or even to stop buying, the response could be quite strong; there is every reason to expect a strong response. So there are a couple of ways to look at it. It is about $1.2 trillion in sales; you take 60 months, you get about $20 billion a month. That is a very doable thing, it sounds like, in a market where the norm by the middle of next year is $80 billion a month. Another way to look at it, though, is that it’s not so much the sale, the duration; it’s also unloading our short volatility position.
Ah yes, unloading the Fed's "short volatility position". Maybe someone can ask Powell at the next FOMC press conference just where that stands today, and whether he is still as skeptical the Fed will succeed in unwinding its balance sheet, as he was in October 2012:
My third concern—and others have touched on it as well—is the problems of exiting from a near $4 trillion balance sheet. We’ve got a set of principles from June 2011 and have done some work since then, but it just seems to me that we seem to be way too confident that exit can be managed smoothly. Markets can be much more dynamic than we appear to think.
...
When you turn and say to the market, “I’ve got $1.2 trillion of these things,” it’s not just $20 billion a month— it’s the sight of the whole thing coming. And I think there is a pretty good chance that you could have quite a dynamic response in the market.
Fed's VIX trading aside, here is perhaps the most fascinating part of Powell's speech, one which contains some truly unprecedented - for a future Fed chairman - admissions:
I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause. Investors really do understand now that we will be there to prevent serious losses. It is not that it is easy for them to make money but that they have every incentive to take more risk, and they are doing so. Meanwhile, we look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum that will result in big losses when rates come up down the road. You can almost say that that is our strategy.
Almost.
Source: Federal Reserve
World's reserver currency now backed by derivatives. What's next? Fed is the world's largest holder of Bitcoin, and Etherium?
Long VIX, Monday
In reply to World's reserver currency… by bluskyes
Wait... somebody's going to get into the driver's seat that actually understands what's going on????
To quote Keanu... "Whoa"
In reply to Long VIX, Monday by 3rdWorldTrillionaire
Typically they change their tune once in the drivers seat. See Greenspan on gold.
In reply to Wait... somebody's going to… by NotApplicable
Yes. It's Hillary-ous,isn't it?
In reply to Typically they change their… by Conscious Reviver
Rothschild Puppet And Trump Nominee Fed Chair Powell's Stunning Admission: "The Fed Has A Short Volatility Position"
there fixed it for you
-------
or does the buck not ever fucking stop with Trump?
-------
and trump says there is no bubble....
and not a fucking peep about the FED being "political" from trump anymore
fucking pathetic
In reply to Yes. It's Hillary-ous,isn't… by veritas semper…
Hey fukstik,
The magic monkey bathhousing you up the ass is gone. Get over it faggot.
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
When Powell talks about a position in volatility I think he is talking about the steady QE that resulted in a one directional market - not necessarily taking a short position in the VIX.
He does appear to be concerned that as the FED unwinds their balance sheet the (bond) market won't look at it as a monthly liquidation that can be absorbed easily but instead look at it as a single large block perpetual seller coming into the market thus depressing bond prices significantly right from the get-go.
It's just a round about way to say there are concerns about how the FED can unwind their balance sheet so that the markets don't over react.
In reply to Hey fukstik,… by Scuba Steve
Careful, you sound waaay to reasoned to be a ZH commenter. If you can't label the blandest of comments as a revelation of a conspiracy, you're not keeping up, much less "woke"...
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
I wear your downvotes as a badge of honor you fucking morons!
In reply to Careful, you sound waaay to… by Entitled_TD
Entitles and IH28 - Fed Trolls?
In reply to Careful, you sound waaay to… by Entitled_TD
Fed Chair Powell's Would-Be Admission: "The Fed Is Destroying America"
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2GY
In reply to Entitles and IH28 - Fed… by RSDallas
In reply to Fed Chair Powell's Would-Be… by bobcatz
Fed trolls? I don't know about that, but their reading comprehension is flat disgraceful.
"not necessarily taking a short position in the VIX."
What part of it’s also unloading our short volatility position did you not grok?
In reply to Entitles and IH28 - Fed… by RSDallas
IH8OBAMA is only repeating what David Stockman has been saying. It will be a miracle if the Fed can 'unwind' and raise rates at the same time without tanking the 'market'. Good luck with that.
Update: The Fed ( according to the recent SOMA report ) reduced its balance sheet by .14% ($6 billion) so, at their current rate, it will take them 13 years to unwind. Unreal.
In reply to Careful, you sound waaay to… by Entitled_TD
".....after which she reassured him that, while his volatility position was slightly shorter than she was accustomed to, it was still special to her anyway..."
In reply to Careful, you sound waaay to… by Entitled_TD
Don't try to explain away all this bull shit manipulation that is taking us to the day of reckoning...Fuck the thieving PRIVATELY OWNED Federal Reserve.
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
If you weren't simultaneously jerking off and looking for every fucking opportunity to go: "SEEEEEE. it's a conspiracy!" you might actually have a second to see that Ih8obama was just trying to explain to the dunderheads like you out there the actual economic meaning of the potential chairman's words. But nooo, everything is a chance to come all over yourself, dreaming and creaming all at once over your infantile pseudo-ideology.
AND I AGREE WITH YOU ABOUT THE FED!
But if you aren't willing to actually understand anything, or question anything, you are quite useless to anybody!
In reply to Don't try to explain away… by 3LockBox
The Fed is jerking everyone of us off.
It is a waste of time to try to interpret what these lying scumbags think, say or mean.
BTW the Federal Reserve's whole existence is a conspiracy. You know it, I know it and 90% of the active people on these boards know it. I don't have to say "see" to anything.
In reply to If you weren't… by Entitled_TD
The Fed Res. Always wrong, but never in doubt.
In reply to The Fed is jerking everyone… by 3LockBox
Thank you. The Fed can short whatever it wants, buy whatever it wants. There's no way to stop it certainly. But what's important about this article is that the Fed is openly admitting it has once again, after the fact, changed it's mandate. At this point, I think the Fed should just go from metaphorically ass fucking traders with whom it has political disagreements, to actually sending dildo's to traders houses with explicit instructions to fuck themselves with said dildos. It doesn't matter what the Fed does, none of what it does is sacrosanct or pure or anything close to consentual with the general public. The Fed, as it is, like the IRS, is a political weapon used to smash political opponents. It's everyone's job to start steering themselves permanently away from the use of the dollar and into something that the Fed has no impact on. Obviously, I'd like to see Yellen hang, but I think that would make her a martyr. I'll just have to accept firing her and forcing her to live the rest of her life in obscurity, surrounded by her cats and hopefully eating their cat food too
In reply to The Fed is jerking everyone… by 3LockBox
Go back to your hole. Nobody wants you to agree with them.
In reply to If you weren't… by Entitled_TD
That's exactly how I read it. Nice to see a few hedgers are still rational.
We have two types of readers here at the hedge. Autistic computer nerds who take everything literally. Conspiracy nuts who think joos are hiding behind every bush waiting to strike.
It will be interesting to see what happens with a fed chairman who understands trading. They've already started unwinding the QE. Things could get interesting in a hurry.
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
Could have fooled me about the "unwinding". Have you looked at the Fed "balance sheet" lately?
In reply to That's exactly how I read it… by mkkby
You make very good points,
However, when he and other Fred officials talk alongside daily all time highs, it makes me less and less want to put my money in the market. Who's long this market other than the S&P and the Fed? I don't want to keep more than 1 position on at a time.
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
The failed Federal Res model couldnt unwind a yo yo to save their lives, they will be audited and ended, first privately, then publically.
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
IH8 - I also interpreted Powell's "volatility" remark as QE 1.2,3, providing a virtual, de facto short volatility position encouragement to the markets (Equity, bonds, etc)
However, it was a very interesting choice of words by Powell. Bernanke nor Yellen would have used that word "volatility". I think the better question for Powell is "Does the Fed have an equity or equity index position? Does the Fed "intervene" in the gold markets?
What is the remit of the Plunge Protection Team?
These questions should be asked....but have never been asked. Why ?
In reply to When Powell talks about a… by IH8OBAMA
"Short Vol"?
Duration, convexity?
Appears the Dude knows what the fuck he's talking about from a finaincial standpoint and appreciates behavioral economics as opposed to the models that never worked but we'll use them anyhow
Behavioral finance: To wit: Mr MSM talking head says that the rising market is going to lead to bang wallop major economic expansion as the wealth effect takes hold with Joe Household thus then increasing spending, etc.
To which the Behavioral guy responds: WTF you talking about? The household equity ownership was wiped out in 2007-10. There is no household effect as there was in the past. The 1%ers, of course. Not Joe Plumber.
Long popcorn and 2020 Ferrari new model production option
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
Why couldn't the JCB buy the bonds the FED will be Selling and use the bonds for margin collateral to boost the NIK225? Has not the JCB been buying up the ETF market in Japan to boost their stocks? If the dollar stays down, JCB buying USTs gets to be easy-peasy. Everybody's problems get solved. Or does convexity prohibit this?
The Behavioral Finance of Central Banks....
In reply to "Short Vol"? … by knukles
It was a joke.
you probably have not read my comments regarding the Donald.Read them before accusing me.
I consider ALL American presidents as hired actors ,by the real power,to explain to the Sheeple that they still have freedoms,democracy,that voting counts,that R is different from D,blah,blah...Maybe JFK was more independent,but he is inconveniently dead.
The real power is the fusion of finance(the banking cartel) with the repressive apparatus(Pentagram,See Eye Ayy,En Es Ayy,etc).
See the current government structure(Goldman golden crooked boys and Pentagram murderous scum)
Satisfied?
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
I don't know about him, but I'm satisfied ..
Well done !
In reply to It was ajoke… by veritas semper…
ditto that.
In reply to I don't know about him, but… by Giant Meteor
Well. Said...
In reply to It was ajoke… by veritas semper…
There is a beautiful scene in "American Beauty" where a plastic bag is being swept around chaotically on wind eddies in an alley. That's about how much control presidents have over the economy. I wish both left and right could admit that, and stop either placing blame or taking credit for effects that aren't there or aren't theirs to take credit for.
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
Weak analogy. On paper, the POTUS picks the Fed chair that runs the skim machine.
Now if you mean the POTUS has been a phony figure head that hasn't really picked anything for decades then I guess you're on to something.
In reply to There is a beautiful scene… by LightBeamCowboy
Not 100% sure about this but I think the POTUS picks the Fed Chair from a short list of characters submitted by the banks themselves. That doesn't engender a feeling of the selection process being on the up and up.
In reply to Weak analogy. On paper, the… by Conscious Reviver
He never said no bubble.
Economic climate can be awesome and would withstand a healthy CORRECTION.
Are you lying about what Trump said? Or are you just confused? CNBC is confused, so hoping you are too. Hoping.
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
Decmeber 2015: “Remember the word bubble? You heard it here first. I don’t want to sound rude, but I hope if it explodes, it’s going to be now, rather than two months into another administration,”
January 2018: Trump is quoting CNBC articles on how great the stock market is ......
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/cnbc-dow-breaks-25000-f…
nuff said
full stop
fucking morons around here
In reply to He never said no bubble… by null
“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who ..." (sits there and there !)
Derivative-driving money flows faster and furious-er now (too many up-ers and down-ers) ! Viva Vix ?
In reply to Rothschild Puppet And Trump… by Bes
Greenspan found Go(l)d again.
In reply to Typically they change their… by Conscious Reviver
If he's willing to talk about QE and VIX in the open than what are they doing behind closed doors. I'm a Trump supporter but he makes a mistake touting the price of the DOW as a victory because when it crashes it will be his fault too. The next FED chair will have a lot of pressure to keep the market up or if it starts to go south watch out! War will be on the horizon...not Trump's fault.
In reply to Wait... somebody's going to… by NotApplicable
What can he change ?
The job of the Fed was always to do their bankster owners bidding. That’s what they did with the bailouts in 2008. That’s what they always do. They don’t give a damn about the productive economy. Crashing it is just another opportunity for them to grab assets.
In reply to Wait... somebody's going to… by NotApplicable