Millennial Deaths Surge As Opioid Crisis Deepens

Despite all the chatter surrounding the ‘globalized synchronized growth’ narrative rocketing equity markets to the moon, and or the constant bombardment of news stories about newly minted Bitcoin and Ripple millionaires living in their parents’ basement, the fracturing of the real and the financial economies has become more evident than ever, as many young millennials who are trapped in the real economy with high debts and wage stagnation are dying at an alarming clip.
The figures are so concerning that millennials deaths have shifted the overall life expectancy rate for the United States lower for the second consecutive year. The last time this occurred, it was the early 1960s when the stock market zoomed to new highs, but then, shortly thereafter, experienced a sizeable downturn,
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), 129 out of every 100,000 25-34-year-old US adults died in 2016. The last time these levels were seen it was 1995, at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Notice the v-shape recovery in young adult deaths?
From 2014 to 2016, the rate at which 25-34-year-olds died advanced by 19%, from 108 per 100,000 to 129. For 15-24 and 35-44-year-olds it was much of the same with a significant increase in the death rate. On the other hand, the Baby Boomer death rates remained depressed or even stagnated, while they sat back, played bingo, and watched the younger generation implode on itself.
This momentum of millennial deaths is astonishing. The trend does not bode well for the next decade - the period during which millennials are expected to take over the workforce - which however may explain the rapid ascent and increased reliance on AI and automation.
According to the CDC, the explanation for the exploding deaths is simple: young Americans are overdosing on drugs, particularly opioids.
2010, just 18 out of every 100,000 Americans aged 25-34 died from a drug overdose. By 2014, that rate rose to about 23 in 100,000—then it really took off. From 2014 to 2016 it spiked by 50% to almost 35. The majority of this rise can be accounted for by an increase of deaths from heroin (3.4 to 4.9 for every 100,000), natural and semisynthetic non-heroin opioids like oxycodone (3.8 to 4.4) and, most importantly, synthetic prescription opioids like fentanyl (1.8 to 6.2).
Beginning in the 1990s, doctors began overprescribing opioids for pain management, leading many patients to become addicted. Jay Joshi, the former chairman of the National Pain Foundation, wrote in Quartz that ignorance among physicians and aggressive marketing by opioid manufacturers are primarily to blame for the crisis. Prescription opioids like oxycodone aren’t that dangerous, but patients can become easily addicted and so seek out more potent, cheaper, and conveyors of opiates like heroin and fentanyl, which has led to the recent spike in opioid-related deaths.
Quarterly provisional overdose estimates from 2016 via the CDC show death rates are trending higher; suggesting there is little evidence in preliminary 2017 data that the situation is improving.
- The age-adjusted death rate for drug overdose was 20.7 in 2016 Q4, which is higher than the age-adjusted death rate of 16.1 in 2015 Q4.
- The age-adjusted death rate for drug overdose for the 12-month period ending with 2016 Q4 was 19.8, which is higher than the age-adjusted death rate of 16.3 for the 12-month period ending with 2015 Q4.
"Would you like some opioids with that avocado and toast?"
Unfortunately, the opioid crisis will only get worse as it consumes the millennial generation, which is a double whammy for the US economy as Millennials age and are set to dominate the most productive age segment of the US labor market. Even the Federal Reserve has warned about the impact of the opioid crisis on productivity and the labor market.
But then again, an army of robots is quietly rising in the shadows, waiting for the moment of social acceptance before it pounces and formalizes the next labor (and capital) revolution.
Comments
Reality is for those who can not handle drugs.
In reply to hooray, deathrate up!!! by kowalli
Maybe these millennials wouldn't be dying if they quit dope.
In reply to Reality is for those who can… by Moe-Monay
At the risk of triggering an SJW OD'ing on hydrocodone, not all dope is equal.
In reply to Maybe these millennials… by directaction
All drug problems, including less toxic weed, are due to trying to dull the pain of mental disorders. I used to have to smoke weed every night to sleep because I lacked stress coping abilities. The easy way is nearly always the wrong choice.
In reply to At the risk of triggering an… by ThaBigPerm
Be that as it may, all dope is still not equal. Drowning your lack of coping in some will kill you, others will just help you mark time until you either die of old age or figure something else out.
In reply to All drug problems, including… by overbet
it has to be opiods - huh?
Maybe no on in the middle class can AFFORD to see a doctor anymore.
In reply to Be that as it may, all dope… by ThaBigPerm
Yippee! More jobs for the new Democrat voters our overlords insist on importing.
In reply to it has to be opiods - huh?… by carlnpa
<< the Baby Boomer death rates remained depressed or even stagnated, while they sat back, played bingo, and watched the younger generation implode on itself. >>
Actually most "Baby Boomers" I know have to continue working because they counted on a 5-7% yield on their savings instead of >10 years of zero return.
In reply to Yippee! More jobs for the… by The Alarmist
Try having to follow the "Most Spoiled Generation" that sucked all vitality from the world... -Gen X
In reply to << the Baby Boomer death… by 847328_3527
In reply to Ha Ha whining bitch! … by Entitled_TD
"Most spoiled"..... You put that in quotations, as if there's another person that was as fuckin stupid as you, sometime before. Hilariously, if you google "Most Spoiled Generation"every hit mentions either Boomers or Millennials.
In reply to Ha Ha whining bitch! … by Entitled_TD
well portugal is not that rich, although not having to fight multi trillion dollar wars for israel has got to have saved the country something.
at the turn of this century, portugal decriminalized all drugs and changed addiction from a criminal problem to a health problem. so now nearly no one goes to jail or dies from drug use/abuse in portugal.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=no+one+dies+from+d…
In reply to it has to be opiods - huh?… by carlnpa
Obamacare opened 20 somethings to medicaid. Out of work men can get free medical and drugs. When that dries up they switch to street stuff with Fentanyl in it.
In reply to it has to be opiods - huh?… by carlnpa
More people are having to work hurt.
If you have two part time jobs and neither has sick leave, well, you better work hurt.
if that means popping an oxy, well, what did Nurse Jackie say "What do you call a nurse with a back injury? Unemployed"
In reply to it has to be opiods - huh?… by carlnpa
I still may try DMT, but aside from that my dope days are behind me. I have a friend who goes to Cuba a couple times a year to a shaman to do DMT. He swears it is a truly enlightening experience. Disclaimer: He also swears he can communicate with plants.
In reply to Be that as it may, all dope… by ThaBigPerm
I can hear the plants on my fork screaming as they approach my mouth. It's horrible.
In reply to I still may try DMT, but… by overbet
I can communicate with plants also. No DMT required.
LSD does the job just fine.
In reply to I still may try DMT, but… by overbet
Enjoy the DMT, but by all means try DJT some time. With the right dosage, you can see millions of tiny "machine elves," all with bright orange hair.
In reply to I still may try DMT, but… by overbet
I used to have trouble getting to sleep. My mind was always racing, always thinking about something and just wouldn't quit.
Thank goodness for YouTube. I have no trouble falling asleep now. Some of these guys making YouTube videos about gardening have no clue how boring, yet surprisingly relaxing their videos are. Much better than turning to drugs for sleep aid.
In reply to All drug problems, including… by overbet
This is correct.
Percocet is better for pain than Vicodin.
In reply to At the risk of triggering an… by ThaBigPerm
One phrase: Pharmakeia SPIRIT (GAL5:19)
The word pharmakeia means the use and administration of drugs.
Drugs are the scourge of humanity.
In reply to This is correct… by Bigly
Yet not as bad as religion,the opi-... oh,wait. . .
In reply to One phrase: Pharmakeia… by GUS100CORRINA
I doubt very much that these people are dying from white yam-yam found in the alley. Big Pharma opioids handed out to people at a young age is the more likely culprit. Kill off the white-middle class and replace with low IQ immigrants who will vote for bad policies. nothing new to see here.
In reply to Maybe these millennials… by directaction
Fentanyl is pouring across the borders from Mexico killing Americans across the nation.
Obviously the solution is legalization.
Maybe even give it away for free. Allowing people to feel free, helping them become dead free and freeing us from subsidizing them.
The sooner we sort out the idiots from the rest the better, right? Drugs, the ultimate social modifier.
Luckily we live in a world focused on feeling, and drugs do more for feelings than any progresssive giveaway or social justice punishment of white privilege ever could.
In reply to I doubt very much that these… by Yukon Cornholius
Apparently fentanyl and what its face cartafenil I think are being mixed into cocaine products too. Per milligram that crap is way more powerful than heroin itself, and involves no poppy fields anywhere. It's synthetic. A few tons made in China is enough for an OD epidemic here.
In reply to Fentanyl is pouring across… by Oldwood
In the 19th century, the British fought the Opium wars to force Opium on Imperial China.
They poisoned the staggering imperial court and carved up China for the western powers.
Maybe China is handing that back.
In reply to Apparently fentanyl and what… by TBT or not TBT
0.000000001% of what China does is to get back at the British for the Opium Wars, by letting some shady outfits make a bunch of synthetic opioids off books. The other 99.9999999 % of what China does isn't about that. I'd also note that since that time they got killed and raped by the millions by Imperial Japan and then murdered by tens of millions by Mao and impoverished by the hundreds of millions by their communist party. Unpleasantness from the 19th century, well...
In reply to In the 19th century, the… by Milton Keynes
+1 for a solid Modest Proposal.
In reply to Fentanyl is pouring across… by Oldwood
"Maybe these millennials wouldn't be dying if they quit dope. "
This is the generation raised on Ritalin. Taking heavy drugs like it's no big deal is situation normal for them.
In reply to Maybe these millennials… by directaction
The legacy of the wealthiest generation in human history will be The Reset, how ironic.
The Boomers like to blame the Millenials for their lack of "personal responsibility" ... after they've eaten all the seed corn.
It's sickening.
www.beforethecollapse.com/2017/05/23/the-reset/
In reply to hooray, deathrate up!!! by kowalli
There is a fairy tale from the childhood that I keep re-telling. Involves 2 bears who can't agree on how to divide a piece of food. A fox shows up to help, as an unbiased outsider, and begins taking bites out of 2 uneven halves of food, alternating between them, never managing to get them exactly right. When the food is gone, the bears are left with their fair and equal share of nothing.
That's how taxation works. That's how the baby-boomer vs millenial argument goes. That's how it is with us vs. immigrants etc.
There's always some "unbiased" outside observer standing by to settle the matter - to mitigate. His goal is to use disagreement to strip both parties of their valuables while they're distracted with eachother.
When it comes to the economic crisis - the bankers are solely to blame. Everyone else is a victim or an accomplice, but the criminals running the show are central bankers 100%. Instead of people young and old joining forces, and taking out to the streets with pitchforks, we blame eachother. We use geography, to compare place A to place B, when in reality, the central bank is everywhere. It's in every country and every city. You can run, but you cannot hide. Imagine everyone walking around with ticks and fleas and smiling as they cough up blood. That's what proliferation of banking looks like to me. They're parasites that destroy the very fabric of society, yet they act like they're doing us all a service. Like they're needed. Like they're convenient.
Fuck the bank, first and foremost. Maybe gen this or gen that is to blame, but I'm not ready to point a finger until I'm well out of rope and lamp posts.
In reply to The legacy of the wealthiest… by Putrid_Scum
Truck loads of it. It seems the dealers will take any kinda stolen shit for it too.
The lack of busts is also telling.
In reply to Truck loads of it. It seems… by VWAndy
>It seems the dealers will take any kinda stolen shit for it too.
Drug related deaths of young people resulting from murder rather than overdose is the other side of this coin.
Wannabe-ethnic-chosenites would like to think they are immune from this, but they are sadly mistaken.
In reply to Truck loads of it. It seems… by VWAndy
with all the millennial bitches selling their virginity on the web to the highest bidder whats a young lad to do but suckle on some Oxy and play vids in his mommas basement until he has a fentanyl smoothie that offs his sorry ass
In reply to with all the millenial… by SmilinJoeFizzion
Too bad the Millennials are not refugees...otherwise they could be working at Starbucks.
In reply to smoothie. : )… by peippe
Opiods should be illegal under all circumstances. Cannibus should be prescribed instead. No one has ever died from Cannibus.
Opioids are certainly not to be trifled with, but what the hell happened to personal responsibility? You inject a little too much of something potentially lethal, you're going to die very quickly. Even an idiot understands that much! There are safe ways to do things. Besides, more Drug War failure and the black market economy such policies ensure won't help, nevermind that completely outlawing opioids would be tantamount to rolling back modern medicine 200 years or so. It's an insane idea for many other reasons, chief among them: you'd no longer be able to perform many surgeries, anaesthesia would be almost impossible, people would needlessly die from shock after severe injuries, cancer patients would suffer prolonged, agonizing deaths, etc.
Cannabis is an astoundingly benign, beneficial plant with many interesting pharmacological compounds. It should be completely legal, period. It often creates a peaceful mood within the user, which is, I suspect, a large part of why certain interests are dead set against full legalization. Competition with pharma and alcohol certainly plays a part, as does police state profiteering. In fact, the same is true of psychedelic research. The situation now is that they've basically stolen our freedom concerning cannabis, and now want to sell it back to us by "taxing the hell out of it." Insane!
In reply to Opiods should be illegal… by Grandad Grumps
Great post. Completely agree. This country has become weak and lazy - most want their lives to be paid for and protected by the govt. It's a disgrace. It ends up just bankrupting us all. Take away the regulations, get rid of the FDA and let people fend for themselves. Want healthcare - then save and don't buy a $1,000 cell phone. Take away the govt subsidies and watch people change their priorities in a micro-second. This country needs a tough-love parenting lesson. I don't feel sorry for anyone who overdoses. Their choice to take the risks. Live or die with the consequences of your actions.
In reply to Opioids are certainly not to… by Malleus Maleficarum
only snowflakes and SJW would downvote you on that rant
agree and +100
In reply to Great post. Completely… by NYC_Rocks
Everything when taken in moderation is benign, EXCEPT, when is it that we decided that taking anything that altered our judgment was benign? Just because the alcohol industry was able to buy protection does not make them right. And while it is grand to suggest that we should be free to do as we wish, that can ONLY be viable as long as its consequence only lands on the perpetrator of the actions. We jail people for driving drunk because drunk drivers kill untold numbers of sober individuals. While I fully support freedom and its consequences, that is NOT our world, for even when a person's choices only injure themselves, ALL of us are forced to subsidize it through government redistribution entitlements. The middle road is freedom WITH consequence, those who harm others forced to PAY DEARLY, not to the government but to their victims.
The FREEDOM to be held to account.
In reply to Opioids are certainly not to… by Malleus Maleficarum
In reply to Opioids are certainly not to… by Malleus Maleficarum
Hope you never have open heart surgery!
In reply to Opiods should be illegal… by Grandad Grumps
fuck you Grandad Grumps
there is nothing as good as good opioids that are administered under a controlled circumstances in the confines of inpatient treatment. When you have major abdominal or chest surgery or you have cancer you need some major opioids to bear the pain and then even that may not be enough but don't throw all opioids away. Anyway it's a fucking plant........ the poppy plant ........ and I don't see anywhere in the constitution that says the federal government can make a plant illegal.
In reply to Opiods should be illegal… by Grandad Grumps
I agree. I had had surgery and pain was VERY bad for 2+ weeks and had opioids. Motrin would not good enough.
Percocets are excellent. Did I become an addict while on them for a few weeks? No.
Do I recommend them? If you need them..big Yes.
In reply to fuck you Grandad Grumps… by hardmedicine
You can work and study on opiates. Not on weed.
In reply to Opiods should be illegal… by Grandad Grumps
If your work involves sleeping then Yes!
In reply to You can work and study on… by Xena fobe
Along with compulsory spelling lessons....
In reply to Opiods should be illegal… by Grandad Grumps