New Video Emerges Of ISIS Convoys Leaving Raqqa Under US Coalition Watch

Submitted by Leith Fadel via Al-Masdar News,
New footage has recently emerged which offers further confirmation that the US coalition facilitated the exit of Islamic State terrorists from Raqqa when the city was liberated in October. Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed from Raqqa that they had shot the footage showing militants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIL/ISIS) peacefully leaving Raqqa on their watch.
Thought to have been filmed towards the end of the battle for Raqqa, the footage shows buses and trucks carrying dozens of IS militants from the embattled city, according to one of the fighters.
A Kurdish SDF fighter looks as smoke rises above Raqqa, Summer 2017. Image source: Reuters via Al-Masdar News
“This is the footage we shot. We still keep them,” said the SDF fighter in late November, holding the mobile phone on which the footage was recorded. “We saw them with our own eyes. I was on shift at the Grain Containers turnabout when IS were leaving. There were many of them, we were not afraid of them,” he said.
An investigative report by the BBC in early November alleged a “secret deal” that allowed hundreds of IS fighters to depart embattled Raqqa under the eyes of the SDF in early October, as the fight for the city was drawing to a close in early October.
The new footage was obtained from the SDF and published online a week ago. In the above clip, SDF members also confirm that they filmed the ISIS convoys leaving on their personal cell phones. The BBC also confirmed the deal which even allowed foreign fighters to relocate to different parts of Syria and even neighboring countries like Turkey.
The BBC leaked details of the deal in a bombshell report which began: “The BBC has uncovered details of a secret deal that let hundreds of IS fighters and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city.”
“The deal to let IS fighters escape from Raqqa - de facto capital of their self-declared caliphate - had been arranged by local officials. It came after four months of fighting that left the city obliterated and almost devoid of people. It would spare lives and bring fighting to an end. The lives of the Arab, Kurdish and other fighters opposing IS would be spared,” the BBC continued.
According to the report, some 250 Islamic State terrorists were allowed to leave the city, along with 3,500 of their family members that were trapped in Raqqa with them - though other reports put it at a far higher number.
“We didn’t want anyone to leave,” says Col Ryan Dillon, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, the Western coalition against IS, as quoted by the BBC. “But this goes to the heart of our strategy, ‘by, with and through’ local leaders on the ground. It comes down to Syrians – they are the ones fighting and dying, they get to make the decisions regarding operations,” he added.
The Islamic State fighters reportedly fled to many areas, including Turkey and the Deir Ezzor Governorate. The U.S. Coalition had previously criticized the Syrian government and Hezbollah for allowing a smaller convoy of ISIS terrorists and civilians to leave the Lebanese border for the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Where are all the pickup trucks? All those white brand new identical dozens upon dozens of pickup trucks emerging mysteriously from the desert, brand new, never been identified or seen before.
Toyota ... armaments dealer to the third world.
"Lucy, you got some 'splainin' to do!"
After knowing what I know about the DEEP STATE and SHADOW GOVERNMENT, this news DOES NOT surprise me at all.
As Thomas Jefferson once said:
"I tremble for my nation when I know that GOD is JUST and HIS JUSTICE cannot sleep forever"
Fear of the LORD is the BEGINNING of WISDOM.
God has nothing to do with this. Leave him out of it cupcake.
ISIS = Israhell = the Freaking Problem http://goo.gl/l6d22d
ISIS is Obama's creation... Now that the U.S. is no longer funding/arming ISIS (thanks Trump!) They're done.
Why the hell is Trump letting them escape? Kill them all and let Allah (and the demonrats) sort them out!
"Just trucking them to the pins for the soilent green factory. Somebody has got to feed all the displaced civilians."
Just to clarify IH8Obama Trumptard, they are not being trucked to the soilent green factory. They are being bussed to other frontlines, mostly E. Syria, where they can go about their headchopper business under cover of US SF and proxy forces. You do realize that don't you? Is that why you are trying to deflect?
Hollywood will turn this into a propaganda film for Goys to 'donate' @ box office...
Hollywood gala raises a record $33 million for IDF
Barbra Streisand, Larry Ellison (who donates $10 million) and Pamela Anderson among guests at annual star-studded event
http://www.timesofisrael.com/hollywood-gala-raises-a-record-33-million-…
and Tough Shit if it kills their "protectors" to.....
Hasabara likes to use American flags in their avatars and stupid patriotic slogans as their screen name- it's kind of a tell
But he outs itself with the fascist happy-talk. Doesn't understand or care about freedom and liberty, only ethnic ideology.
So a libtard wants to silence and kill anyone, who does not share your views. For some unspecified reason your kind of a sissy is never encountered on the front line.
So ISIS fighters never left? Or just went elsewhere than suggested? Which part is propaganda, oh mighty and misterious intellectual?
Where did they go?
Why were they allowed to go?
Who was on the trucks and busses, if not Isis?
Please tell, as you seem to have all the answers.
Anyone who saw the road to Basra in the Gulf war saw what the US airforce can do when the gloves come off why are these vermin still even alive?
A-10 Thunderbolts did lots of damage.
all worked for Washington - ISIS / Al Nusra / Daesh / Al Queda / Syrian Nationalist Army
Because they are a US proxy ----- and Putin does not have the backbone for it.
The Russian airbase at Khmeimim was attacked today by 'militants' they lost 7 aircraft as for Putin he knows hes dealing with psychotics like Nikki Haley so yes he is considerably restrained but one day they might get dragged into it.
Well that's worth a beer and a laugh.
ISIS to be renamed WASWAS, following humiliating defeat
https://www.aussieadvocate.com/2017/12/31/isis-renamed-waswas-after-def…
Are supposed to be shocked?
Is it supposed to matter that there is evidence?
The net effect is CHAOS. Mission accomplished!
I think he (Putin) could do worse than bombing the protectors!
America invested a lot in those ISIS headchoppers. They did not want to take a total loss on their investment.
Question for Trumptards; Is this how Mad Dog Mattis defeats ISIS terrorists? By helping them run away to a new front line? Do Trumptards consider this Winning?
"Its your mess Clinton, you clean it up" - Will Teasle
Clinton is back in Chapaqua. It's Trump's show for over a year now. The only improvement has come from the Russians, Iranian's and Syrian's winning. Not Trumpo winning.
you think Trumps not on that team?
ISIS = Israeli Secret Intelligence Services..
The US FUNDS AND TRAINS ISIS FIGHTERS...
Just think about that a minute.....
You are absolutely right. Also remember it is Isis who fashions an obelisk and impregnates herself to give birth to Horus, or Apollo as the Greeks call him, the god of the apocalypse. The obelisk (phallus of Osiris) in DC is 555ft tall or 6660 inches. It faces the capitol dome, the pregnant belly of Isis.
WHEN WILL THE MADNESS END. WHEN.
The sick pieces of shit who sanctioned this are about to be taken down.
just spat coffee out of my nose,...yeah and the new FBI investigation into the Clintons will have them arrested too...
Apparently this wait, wait wait the fix is just around the corner gambit is an attempt to contain rising awareness.
Anyone hear anything about pence getting smoked. A lot of chatter in alt media.
Headed to their furnished condos in Tel Aviv.
To meet up with Al-Baghdadi (Simon Elliott) for a nose rub.
