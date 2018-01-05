New Video Emerges Of ISIS Convoys Leaving Raqqa Under US Coalition Watch

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 21:45

Submitted by Leith Fadel via Al-Masdar News,

New footage has recently emerged which offers further confirmation that the US coalition facilitated the exit of Islamic State terrorists from Raqqa when the city was liberated in October. Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed from Raqqa that they had shot the footage showing militants of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIL/ISIS) peacefully leaving Raqqa on their watch.

Thought to have been filmed towards the end of the battle for Raqqa, the footage shows buses and trucks carrying dozens of IS militants from the embattled city, according to one of the fighters.

A Kurdish SDF fighter looks as smoke rises above Raqqa, Summer 2017. Image source: Reuters via Al-Masdar News

This is the footage we shot. We still keep them,” said the SDF fighter in late November, holding the mobile phone on which the footage was recorded. “We saw them with our own eyes. I was on shift at the Grain Containers turnabout when IS were leaving. There were many of them, we were not afraid of them,” he said.

An investigative report by the BBC in early November alleged a “secret deal” that allowed hundreds of IS fighters to depart embattled Raqqa under the eyes of the SDF in early October, as the fight for the city was drawing to a close in early October.

The new footage was obtained from the SDF and published online a week ago. In the above clip, SDF members also confirm that they filmed the ISIS convoys leaving on their personal cell phones. The BBC also confirmed the deal which even allowed foreign fighters to relocate to different parts of Syria and even neighboring countries like Turkey.

The BBC leaked details of the deal in a bombshell report which began: “The BBC has uncovered details of a secret deal that let hundreds of IS fighters and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city.”

“The deal to let IS fighters escape from Raqqa - de facto capital of their self-declared caliphate - had been arranged by local officials. It came after four months of fighting that left the city obliterated and almost devoid of people. It would spare lives and bring fighting to an end. The lives of the Arab, Kurdish and other fighters opposing IS would be spared,” the BBC continued.

According to the report, some 250 Islamic State terrorists were allowed to leave the city, along with 3,500 of their family members that were trapped in Raqqa with them - though other reports put it at a far higher number. 

“We didn’t want anyone to leave,” says Col Ryan Dillon, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, the Western coalition against IS, as quoted by the BBC. “But this goes to the heart of our strategy, ‘by, with and through’ local leaders on the ground. It comes down to Syrians – they are the ones fighting and dying, they get to make the decisions regarding operations,” he added.

The Islamic State fighters reportedly fled to many areas, including Turkey and the Deir Ezzor Governorate. The U.S. Coalition had previously criticized the Syrian government and Hezbollah for allowing a smaller convoy of ISIS terrorists and civilians to leave the Lebanese border for the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

War Conflict

GUS100CORRINA doctor10 Jan 5, 2018 10:15 PM

After knowing what I know about the DEEP STATE and SHADOW GOVERNMENT, this news DOES NOT surprise me at all.

What a tangled web we weave!!!!

As Thomas Jefferson once said:

"I tremble for my nation when I know that GOD is JUST and HIS JUSTICE cannot sleep forever"

Fear of the LORD is the BEGINNING of WISDOM.

Conscious Reviver IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 11:33 PM

"Just trucking them to the pins for the soilent green factory.  Somebody has got to feed all the displaced civilians."

Just to clarify IH8Obama Trumptard, they are not being trucked to the soilent green factory. They are being bussed to other frontlines, mostly E. Syria, where they can go about their headchopper business under cover of US SF and proxy forces. You do realize that don't you? Is that why you are trying to deflect? 

OverTheHedge Rjh Jan 6, 2018 1:24 AM

So ISIS fighters never left? Or just went elsewhere than suggested? Which part is propaganda, oh mighty and misterious intellectual?

Where did they go? 

Why were they allowed to go?

Who was on the trucks and busses, if not Isis?

Please tell, as you seem to have all the answers.

BobEore Diatom Jan 5, 2018 10:33 PM

Yet another hopelessly incoherent and pointless post from an alt-(0)media desperate to stoke rage against Amerika..

instead of rage against the stringpullin Merika-fistin pirates in  the s e Med .... who use their phalanx of mind-wiped trolls to advance the cause of

DEATH TO AMERICA

at every minute now... plus... lessee here... 0h!

DEATH TO THE SYRIAN KURDS... WHO ... managed to liberate Raqqa in less than 10 weeks.. after putrid pundits claimed it couldn't be done in less that 6months... and without a whole lotta heavy weaponary and jihadist helpers!

Give it up tards! Yur game is exposed. Zip up/ then crawl back to \Zburg/

 

khnum Jan 5, 2018 9:50 PM

Anyone who saw the road to Basra in the Gulf war saw what the US airforce can do when the gloves come off why are these vermin still even alive?

Oldwood Jan 5, 2018 9:51 PM

Are supposed to be shocked?

Is it supposed to matter that there is evidence?

The net effect is CHAOS. Mission accomplished!

Conscious Reviver Jan 5, 2018 9:55 PM

America invested a lot in those ISIS headchoppers. They did not want to take a total loss on their investment. 

Question for Trumptards; Is this how Mad Dog Mattis defeats ISIS terrorists? By helping them run away to a new front line? Do Trumptards consider this Winning? 

CatInTheHat Jan 5, 2018 9:58 PM

ISIS =  Israeli Secret Intelligence Services..

The US FUNDS AND TRAINS ISIS FIGHTERS...

 

Just think about that a minute.....

OrderfromChaos CatInTheHat Jan 6, 2018 12:48 AM

You are absolutely right. Also remember it is Isis who fashions an obelisk and impregnates herself to give birth to Horus, or Apollo as the Greeks call him, the god of the apocalypse. The obelisk (phallus of Osiris) in DC is 555ft tall or 6660 inches. It faces the capitol dome, the pregnant belly of Isis.