Pat Buchanan: "Social Freedom Is Irreconcilable With Iranian Theocracy"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.com,
As tens of thousands marched in the streets of Tehran on Wednesday in support of the regime, the head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps assured Iranians the “sedition” had been defeated.
Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari is whistling past the graveyard.
The protests that broke out a week ago and spread and became riots are a fire bell in the night for the Islamic Republic.
The protesters denounced President Hassan Rouhani, re-elected last year with 57 percent of the vote, for failing to curb inflation or deliver the benefits he promised when Iran signed the nuclear deal.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, commander in chief and head of state, in power three decades, was also denounced, as were Iran’s interventions in wars in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen.
In 2009, the uprising of millions in Tehran was driven by middle-class rage over an election stolen by the populist President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. This past week’s protests began in the working class, in what might be called Iran’s “fly-over country.”
The protesters were Red State and Tea Party types, demanding their own version of “Come Home, Iran” and “Iran First!”
The charge against Rouhani is that he has failed to deliver the good times promised. Against the ayatollah and the mullahs, the charge is that what they have delivered — power and wealth to the clerics, social repression, foreign wars — are not what the Iranian people want.
The greater long-term threat of the protests is to the Islamic regime.
For if the protests are about people being denied the freedom and material goods the young enjoy in the West, the protesters are demanding what theocracies do not deliver. How could the ayatollah and the mullahs, who restrict freedom by divine law, accept democratic freedoms without imperiling their own theological dictatorship?
How could the Republican Guard surrender its slice of the Iranian economy and end its foreign interventions without imperiling its reason for being — to protect and promote the Iranian Islamic revolution?
Half of Iran’s population is 31 or younger. This new generation was not even born until a decade after the Revolution that overthrew the Shah.
How does a clerical regime speak to a people, 40 million of whom have smartphones connecting them to an outside world where they can see the freedom and prosperity they seek, but their government cannot or will not deliver?
The protesters are also telling Rouhani’s “reformers,” in power now for five years, that they, too, have failed.
Rouhani’s dilemma? To grow Iran’s economy and improve the quality of life, he needs more foreign investment and more consumer goods. Yet any surge in material prosperity Rouhani delivers is certain to undermine the religious faith undergirding the theocratic regime.
And as any transfer of power to the elected regime has to come at the expense of the clerics and the Guard, Rouhani is not likely to get that power.
Thus, he and his government are likely to continue to fail.
Bottom line: The Islamic Republic of Iran was not established to create a materially prosperous and socially free society, because, in the ayatollah’s theology, such societies, like the USA, are of the devil and corruptive of the people.
Social freedom is irreconcilable with Iranian theocracy.
And Iranian hard-liners, clerical and military, are not going to permit protests demanding Western freedom and material goods, to cause them to commit what they believe would be ideological suicide.
Yet the U.S. and President Trump also face a dilemma.
If as Trump says, we wish the Iranian people well, how do we justify scraping the nuclear deal in which Iranians have placed so much hope, and reimposing the sanctions that will restore the hardships of yesterday?
How does America proclaim herself a friend of the Iranian people, if we are trying to persuade Europeans to abrogate the nuclear accord and reimpose the sanctions that impoverish the Iranian people?
Will we urge the Iranians to rise up and overthrow their regime, as we did the Hungarians in 1956, which resulted in their massacre by Soviet tanks sent into Budapest? Ike’s response: He sent Vice President Nixon to greet the surviving Hungarian patriots fleeing across the Andau Bridge into Austria.
After Desert Storm in 1991, George H.W. Bush urged Iraqis to rise up against Saddam Hussein. When the Shiites did rise up, they, too, were massacred, as our Army from Desert Storm stood by in Kuwait.
If there is an Iranian uprising and it results in a Tiananmen Square slaughter in Tehran, do we really want the U.S., which would not likely intervene to save the patriots, held morally accountable?
The Iranian protests suggest that the Islamic Revolution, after 40 years, is failing the rising generation. It is hard to see how this is not ominous news for the Iranian regime.
As it was not on the side of the Soviets, time is not on the side of the ayatollahs either.
We need not go to war with them. Time will take care of them, too.
And how is this my problem?
Iran has like one of the most democratic countries in the region for chrissakes, and some of the most moderate and modern Islams
In reply to And how is this my problem? by VWAndy
Not Iranian Theocracy, Pat. It's Islamic Theocracy that is incompatible with a democratic society or social freedom as you put it.
In reply to Iran has like one of the… by YUNOSELL
American meddling is also debatable
In reply to Not Iranian Theocracy, Pat. … by IH8OBAMA
Dear Pat, there are SOVEREIGN STATES other than the US. And each sovereign State has the right of self-determination. So don't try to tell the Iranian people what to think, they are a sovereign State. WHo cares what you think?
In reply to American meddling is also… by shitshitshit
"The Islamic Republic of Iran was not established to create a materially prosperous and socially free society, because, in the ayatollah’s theology, such societies, like the USA, are of the devil and corruptive of the people."
Well he does seem to have a point...first thing would be the new Rothschild approved central bank then a decade or so later you'd have men in skirts.
Also I am not sure whether it's fair to judge them while our standard of living is largely based off of unsustainably high levels of debt.
In reply to Dear Pat, there are… by philipat
Pat Buchanan has it right, however he does not point out that the US's anti-iranian stance is the result of Israeli influence over US politics.
Israel wants to crush and divide all of it's stronger neighbors. They were already successful with Iraq and Syria.
In reply to - by eforce
They want to divide the US too. Shit, they want to divide everyone.
In reply to Pat Buchanan has it right,… by Dutti
1Thessalonians 2:14-15 For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judaea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men:"
In a nutshell, they are antagonistic to all men. Nothing has changed.
In reply to They want to divide the US… by Sweet Chicken
The Persian civilisation is pretty fucked. Ecological and demographic and financial apocalypse of imploded fertility, with tapped out aquifers, bone dry rivers, bankrupt pension systems and on and on. This is a revolution not just of the middle class or professional urban types but the vast poor. Things are falling apart and energy export revenues have been too low too long
In reply to 1Thessalonians 2:14-15 For… by historian40
It is always very funny when US citizens forget of their own nature.
...or at least that's the story used when referring to another State Department cookie shop operation.
News flash: Western "democracies" don't deliver either, especially the so-called freedom thing. A lot of the things the article ascribes to Iran can be said about America.
How could the president and the courts, who restrict freedom by executive order and administrative law, accept "democratic freedoms" without imperiling their own bureaucratic dictatorship?
How could the Pentagon, CIA, and "defense" industry welfare queens surrender their slice of the US economy and end their foreign interventions without imperiling their reason for being - to protect and promote their grifting schemes?
How does a criminal regime speak to a people, 300 million of whom have smartphones connecting them to a consumer world where they can see the freedom and prosperity they are told they deserve as long as they go into debt and make the monthly payment?
BTW, what's this about stuff that the government cannot or will not deliver? Sounds suspiciously like teh evil Socialism© which everyone knows is the worst ism that can be.
Bottom line: The Islamic Republic of Iran was not established on a system that claims to be all about freedom and prosperity while keeping people enslaved to debt, because, in the ayatollah’s theology, such societies, like the USA, are of the devil and corruptive of the people.
Any freedom is irreconcilable with US imperial oligarchy.
As it was not on the side of the Soviets, time is not on the side of the Americans either.
Americans need to go to war with someone, or time will take care of them, too.
In reply to The Persian civilisation is… by TBT or not TBT
Right Shemp. Poor Pat needs to worry about freeing Amerika before pompously pontificating about how other democracies are supposed to conduct their internal affairs.
Iran in a very real sense is under seige by the most powerful empire the world has ever seen, the AAZ Empire. It's not surprising that Iran has to batten down the hatches a bit to defeat their aggressor and defend their country.
We interned all Japanese Americans in concentration camps during WWII. Is that consistent with democratic principles?
Maybe Pat has to write for the proZionist agenda to stay safe?
In reply to It is always very funny when… by Shemp 4 Victory
it's funny to hear americans on zh saying over and over again how america's violent and terroristic imperial agenda is all israel's doing.
they don't want to consider that maybe the petrodollar agenda of the american elites is the main driving force, they want to live in make-believe land where americans are the good guys and the violence unleashed on the world by usa is all someone else's fault.
israel's political influence on the us is not a benevolent one, for sure, but maybe it's time to grow up and accept that america are not the good guys. stop pretending.
In reply to Pat Buchanan has it right,… by Dutti
Which is the good guy, the whore or the beast. Neither.
In reply to it's funny to hear americans… by stacking12321
You are so trapped in your materialist world view. Unlike you, we don't want to be bought off. We prefer our Constitutional Republic and you can keep your Netflix or whatever.
In reply to it's funny to hear americans… by stacking12321
except for North Korea,,, of course.
And if one isn't deemed the right of self determination or self defense the the precedent is set for anyone else to be denied that right.
Exactly what happened to the natural rights of citizens in the US as well.
In reply to Dear Pat, there are… by philipat
Dear Tard:
the thousands of silent readers who come here in hope of getting some kind of perspective as to at is going in this world - of psyop after psyop -
care what he thinks... and are increasingly aware...
from watching you trained seals going thru your paces daily... that the cadre of in house sock puppets desperately flailing... and failing... in their efforts to spin the talmudist subsidiary called the 'revolutionary republic of iran' from a sow's ear... into gold...
are remarkably similar to the same sorry crews failed efforts to spin a pitifully failed investment strategy called 'gold to da moon' ... into something other than a gigantic scheme to pauperize as many merikans as possible... prior to the imposition of rule by Noahide law by the new world ordure
which you pathetic mind-wiped minions of the $power have worked so hard to bring about. FFS.... give it up scrubs. Your dead Votan meter god can't save ya now.... an this overthetop apologetics for the theocratic terror state is jus humiliating you publicly circle-jerkers! Its over...
In reply to Dear Pat, there are… by philipat
you are totally incoherent
In reply to Dear Tard:… by BobEore
Actually, you are totally witless, afraid... and have nothing but your dead vote meter left.
Every one reading this post with a brain knows exactly what I am saying.
That you and your desperate cabal do not... or pretend to not ... does not matter. You. Are. Toast.
In reply to STFU you stupid hebe by Juggernaut x2
So is Buchanans assumption here ..
As it was not on the side of the Soviets, time is not on the side of the ayatollahs either.
We need not go to war with them. Time will take care of them, too.
I wager that the Ayatollahs are still there after Pat and the US are gone.
In reply to American meddling is also… by shitshitshit
See ... and raise.
the phony mullahs will be gone...
you and your russo-talmudic psyop will be gone.
Pat will be proven totally spot on correct... and the US will survive in some truncated form or other...
its surviving patriots and resistance heroes reviling the names of you and your cadre of filthy fifth columnists... \FO'EVER/
WAGER THAT TARD
In reply to So is Buchanans assumption… by 07564111
The local shitstains are ready to 'debate' American meddling at last?
Hurrah.
Lets go there!
How it played out...
The secret 'parallel cia' set up by Bush in the aftermath of Carters "Halloween Massacre" purge of the spooks in Angletons' double agent deep dope empire was to become the agency via which a collection of reactionary ultra conservative mullahs headed by a fake, non-farsi called 'Homeini" would be groomed to work with Savak insiders to take power from the shah... sent Richard Cottam over to Paris in order to make the gang presentable to the public.
And so the dots all line up at last!
and TARDNATIONAL trolls - their tongues lollin outta their mouths from havin sucked up too much phony mullah jism - line up on their fave alt-o-media platforms to cheer on their corrupt "revolutionary guard" heroes... and the theocratic terror regime they worship...
so as to better advance the project of the talmudic kabbalists... to bring 'DEATH TO AMERICA' at last!
debate that... fucktard... and then DDDDDDIE. HARDER.
In reply to American meddling is also… by shitshitshit
ooopsy...
crickets!
he he heh... thought so.
Bob: 20
Tards nuthin.
same as it ever was. suc on dat... suckas!
In reply to The local shitstains are… by BobEore
Dammit Bob, quit spiking the football in the end zone or I'm going to have to assess you a penalty! Showoff ..
In reply to ooopsy… by BobEore
Guilty as charged GM.
But butt... I'm arguing 'extenuatin circumstance' here yur honor.
These hillbillies be so drunk on their homemade screech of merikan entitlement that they can't even make out which end of the field be which. I therefore feel compelled to periodically issue an announcement over the p.a. system for the benefit of the rollin drunk portion of our audience!
In reply to Dammit Bob, quit spiking the… by Giant Meteor
Why do the Iranians need nuclear?
In reply to Not Iranian Theocracy, Pat. … by IH8OBAMA
Because hydropower doesn't work in an f'in desert.
In reply to Why do the Iranians need… by Wilcox1
It is not, especially when they do not tell us the truth. Tehran wanted to cut down on welfare payments. When that combined with the poultry issue tempers flared.
The Islamic Republic of Iran was not established to create a materially prosperous and socially free society, because, in the ayatollah’s theology, such societies, like the USA, are of the devil and corruptive of the people.
Proof: Opiod crisis.
In reply to And how is this my problem? by VWAndy
but there is "a lot" of social freedom in muricas' plutocracy, where being poor and homeless is a major crime...
In reply to And how is this my problem? by VWAndy
Maybe the West could just leave Iran alone while we attend to our own business.
Hey thats a great idea! Lets go with that.
In reply to Maybe the West could just… by serotonindumptruck
Cursed by their geography,just like the poor Afghans.
Vitally important squares in another's chessboard.
In reply to Maybe the West could just… by serotonindumptruck
If they would only have listened to men whom created this once great Republic!
"The presumption of dictating to an independent nation the form of its government is so arrogant, so atrocious, that indignation as well as moral sentiment enlists all our partialities and prayers in favor of one and our equal execrations against the other." --Thomas Jefferson to J. Monroe, 1823
"We surely cannot deny to any nation that right whereon our own government is founded, that every one may govern itself according to whatever form it pleases and change these forms at its own will, and that it may transact its business with foreign nations through whatever organ it thinks proper, whether king, convention, assembly, committee, president, or anything else it may choose. The will of the nation is the only thing essential to be regarded." --Thomas Jefferson to G. Morris, 1792.
"Nothing is so important as that America shall separate herself from the systems of Europe, and establish one of her own. Our circumstances, our pursuits, our interests, are distinct. The principles of our policy should be so also. All entanglements with that quarter of the globe should be avoided if we mean that peace and justice shall be the polar stars of the American societies." --Thomas Jefferson to J. Correa de Serra, 1820."Commerce with all nations, alliance with none, should be our motto." --Thomas Jefferson to T. Lomax, 1799
"I am for free commerce with all nations, political connection with none, and little or no diplomatic establishment. And I am not for linking ourselves by new treaties with the quarrels of Europe, entering that field of slaughter to preserve their balance, or joining in the confederacy of Kings to war against the principles of liberty." --Thomas Jefferson to E. Gerry, 1799.
"Our desire is to pursue ourselves the path of peace as the only one leading surely to prosperity." --Thomas Jefferson to G. Hammond, 1793.
"With respect to the... government or policy [of a nation hostile to us] as concerning themselves or other nations, we wish not to intermeddle in word or deed, and that it be not understood that our government permits itself to entertain either a will or opinion on the subject." --Thomas Jefferson to T. Pinckney, 1792.
http://eyler.freeservers.com/JeffPers/jefpco30.htm
In reply to Maybe the West could just… by serotonindumptruck
Thomas Jefferson - one of the greatest Americans.
In reply to If they would only have… by tyberious
That's why Pat is such a sorry old clown. He pretends to be a patriot, but he doesn't know who the Founding Fathers are.
In reply to If they would only have… by tyberious
Oh no, the blessings of the opiod crisis and random shooting deaths must be brought to Iran, too.
Freedom only ever goes as far as your wallet allows. They wanna take care of their wallets; freedom then takes care of itself.
In reply to Maybe the West could just… by serotonindumptruck
Iranians demand Wallmart shopper mobiles and Ellen Degenerate.
In reply to Oh no, the blessings of the… by uhland62
Pat Buchanan: "Social Freedom Is Irreconcilable With Iranian Theocracy"
Emmm, yeah yeah .. Let's focus our energy on that shit. I mean WTF it's not like there is much else goin on ..
you are late Pat, the putsch was over 2 days ago, that's why the story died down. the mullahs will be ruling Iran for another 50 years as Shia men are very religious , only the city millennials could revolt one day, by then israel would not exist .
But now Iran learned a lesson to be vigilant all the time, they will buy from Russia the top listening gear to spy on the population at least the ones suspected of selling to the us.
Also the widely published photo was of supporters of the government, not the CIA backed color revolutionary rabble that has since been cleared out.
In reply to you are late Pat, the putsch… by Davidduke2000
Au contraire,they knew it was coming,they just let the roaches expose themselves.
It was obvious as Pax Americana's next move the moment the Pakistanis announced switching from the
dollar before Xmas.The USA had to try something in Iran ASAP before the whole Afghan situation
was proved untenable, and they are forced to withdraw with their tail between their legs.
There are no original moves in the Great Game, just replays of the old ones.
In reply to you are late Pat, the putsch… by Davidduke2000
Well that cheered me up. I hope you are right Winney.
The Trumptards will say this is some amazing strategy to bring the Troops Home from Afghanistan.
Can't Trump just tell the troops to come home. Without pissing off everyone in the neighbourhood. More than they've already done so?
Trump just ramped up troop deployments to Afghanistan.
In reply to Au contraire,they knew it… by Winston Churchill
PATHETIC psycho-babble from mind-wiped trolls
the SHIA men are very 'religious'... trained in exactly the same manner that manner the ultra-orthodox talmudist is trained...
they live in 'seminaries' ... where they learn to hate and fear all of the opposite gender... all of other faiths... all of the rest of humankind...
and then are spewed out upon the world to rule over their downtrodden victims in some kind of feudal nightmare ...
wat's not to luv bout that... for 'liberty luvin' Merikans with a big hard on for
auto-erotic asphyxiation!
In reply to you are late Pat, the putsch… by Davidduke2000
That's because Iran operates on Islamo-Fascism. That's why the Obama administration loved them and their terrorists so much.
Lol. My Jewdar pinging like crazy. Why don't you wear this yellow star until further notice...
In reply to That's because Iran operates… by navy62802
he he heh...
why don't you wear this
Hit me! I'm a mind-wiped fucktard minion of the moneypower!
sticker until we can make up something even more suitable for ya tard?
In reply to Lol. My Jewdar pinging like… by SmackDaddy
A. Bullshit
B. We, in the US, do not have social freedom, either.
Sorry Pat but freedom is also incompatible with judaism. Until jews and liberals are physically destroyed there will be no freedom for the thinking White Man. I don't give a shit about Iran anyways. What they do is their business.
Hey Pat... They just started a new "lottery" ages 14 - 100 and your number just came up!...
Good news is you can apply for a 3 star position under the dumbest Marine General to ever "run the show" which will probably keep you out of the action!
The bad news. It won't matter much whether we have a lottery system for call of duty -case in point (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/millennial-deaths-surge-opioi…) because we don't have a fighting force even with all our paid for proxy terrorists + NATO (partners on the fence) to be in all the places we need to be in order to take down Iran! Ya know our money $$$ ain't worth much and keeps comin home even without the Russians and Chinese dumpin our Ts relentlessly but building that pipeline between them which keeps destroyin our currency even further.... And who can blame 'em... Right?!!!
That means Russia and China won't be gettin the necessary "coverage" for ratcheting up the pressure in the continued desperate vain attempt to coerce more of those beautiful ENERGY (and PM of course) resources from them that they have THAT WE DON"T!
Good News/Bad News - President Trump "Got a Big Button"!...
Which means you and I will be sayin "THAT WAS EASY" when the time comes!!!
I'm sick to death of this team america world police act. Meddling in Iran's affairs or any other's affairs will more than likely stem from a desire to exploit, more than likely to the benefit of israel. This is what the track record shows.