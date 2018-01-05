Ripple Is Crashing

Since we questioned the reality of the ramp in Ripple yesterday, the so-called 'bankstercoin' has collapsed - erasing most of its 2018 gains...
Ripple is down 35% from yesterday's highs...
With ETH and BTC now beating it...
It appears that crypto investors are rotating back to the 'safety' of Bitcoin as Ethereum and Litecoin are also seeing selling pressure today...
CoinDesk reports that a look at the top 10 ripple markets shows that the sharp retreat from the yesterday's high is mainly due to losses in the XRP/KRW (Ripple-Korean won) pair.
Also, profit taking in XRP/BTC (Ripple-bitcoin) may have played a role in dragging down XRP.
What the fuck did everyone expect after such a massive bull run? It would have been worrying if it kept on rallying.
BTFD...it is going to high double digits...$60-$70-maybe even $80.
In reply to What the fuck did everyone… by Brazen Heist
Those are some absurd numbers Zorba.
In reply to BTFD...it is going to high… by zorba THE GREEK
It has turned into a rotation. A couple cryptos go up and the rest go down. Then a couple other cryptos go up and the rest go down. It seems to be a symptom of the regulation by several countries and the fact that the buyers are now limited.
It could be that several exchanges like Kraken and bitfinex aren't allowing new accounts right now and new buyers can't enter the crypto markets so easily. Selling by existing hodlers doesn't seem excessive but who knows.
In reply to Those are some absurd… by Brazen Heist
This week in Ripple is brought to you by Matsuyoshi Son and his old executives at Softbank (now re-invented VCs) who invested in the original pump-and-dump of Web 1.0 and whose lemming investing culminated in the 2000 dot-com bust. It is these kind of greedy ass-holes who ruin every good party and will ruin the promise of true distributed blockchain currencies with their fake Ripple central bank model, Swift parody nonsense. This time they are fleecing the sheeple in Japan who cannot bother to read even one Crunchbase synopsis (Michael Arrington Techcrunch creation) to discover the connection between the Softbank / Wall Street pump-and-dumpers and the friendly zions connection between Arrington and "peanut memo" writer (and now Ripple CEO) Brad Garlinghouse who along with his PR wife at Yahoo during the lost decade, palled up with Arrington to try to make themselves the King and Queen of Yahoo before Hollywood Melissa got installed by incompetent ignoramus and all around snowflake manager Jerry Yang who's company, Yahoo, was invested in by none other than Matsuyoshi Son! Of course Korean's like Matsuyoshi Son love to seek out Japanese deep-pockets and any ignorant Watanabe investors for their most profitable fleecings while they are simultanously ripping them off with excessive mobile data services under Ministry of High School Girl approval. And you know for certain, there is going to be some zion disintermediation somehow, somewhere, some way, to fuck up this organic cryptocurrency boom and turn it into Red Shield / BIS 3.0 with cooperation from Deep State. They can't let it continue to make billionaires out of just anyone, particularly those smelly little techies. My opinion of course. None of this is really true.
In reply to It has turned into a… by IH8OBAMA
The bankers crypto is a fraud. Sell it on principle alone.
In reply to This week in Ripple is… by ???ö?
XRP is a planned implosion of the entire crypto market.
In reply to The bankers crypto is a… by remain calm
WARREN BUFFIT INVENTED BITCOIN AND RIPPLE
In reply to This week in Ripple is… by ???ö?
Its just the market doing what the market does.
Many exchanges aren't allowing new accounts due to over-flooding with new money wanting in, so they need to overhaul their systems.
In reply to It has turned into a… by IH8OBAMA
The market cap was at $358 billion at this time last month. It's now at $760 billion.
In reply to It has turned into a… by IH8OBAMA
200 Ripples for $80?
Even that's too expensive for the bankster shitcoin.
In reply to BTFD...it is going to high… by zorba THE GREEK
Koreans were all over Ripple.
https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/#/krw
In reply to 200 Ripples for $80?… by Mine Is Bigger
1 Satoshi is too much for 200 Ripples.
1 Satoshi of FedoraCoin is too much for 200 Ripples.
Mark it to ZERO.
In reply to 200 Ripples for $80?… by Mine Is Bigger
Interesting video about XRP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpCWCm4KbiM&feature=em-uploademail
In reply to What the fuck did everyone… by Brazen Heist
This is better:
The Crypto Company (CRCW)
-98%
In reply to Interesting video about XRP… by Cognitive Dissonance
Ha, I've been watching it. I bought late and sold early and still managed to get about 3x on it. Didn't have much money involved, and I sold the last 30 I held onto yesterday. I kept seeing all of these posts various places claiming XRP was going to get listed on Coinbase, which would make it triple from it's already 3-something price. Apparently none of the people buying it up on that rumor bothered to read that CB isn't listing any centralized cryptos on their site. Lots of newbs holding a bag on this one. As a newb, Im glad I wasn't one of them.
In reply to Interesting video about XRP… by Cognitive Dissonance
Wait 4 days and it will be back up.
In reply to Ha, I've been watching it. I… by greenskeeper carl
The funny part about this dip is that it is supposedly due to Coinbase's "denial" that it will list XRP. If you read the statement, it's about the weakest statement you could draft: "As of the date of this statement, we have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase."
Was the decision made 5 minutes later? Or will it happen only after you are able to load-up on the dip you created so you can then freeze your platform at the peak after a surprise listing and rotate out at your leisure?
In reply to What the fuck did everyone… by Brazen Heist
Coinbase is shit - avoid. Avoid all US exchanges, unless you are a US citizen that really needs to cash out locally and you aren't familiar with financial intricacies.
In reply to The funny part about this… by Citxmech
Totally agree. The only thing I have ever used it for is buying ETH to move into a real exchange while my Gemini account was pending. However, the decision for Coinbase to list XRP should be a no-brainer - principals aside.
In reply to Coinbase is shit. by Brazen Heist
Elon Musk is going to put solar operated Antminers on the moon and mine the all the remaining Bitcoin.
In reply to What the fuck did everyone… by Brazen Heist
Still $3.87 on Bithumb doing 30% of the volume, down from $4.00, this pullback is a giant yawn of nothing burger.
Bet it passes BTC before the end of January.
Why? Because deepstate wants it?
In reply to What the fuck did everyone… by Brazen Heist
all of the proceeds going into BA and UNH today apparently.
and for some reason bitcoin is rising. Any pattern there?
My best guess is profit-taking from the alts is being rotated into BTC.
In reply to and for some reason bitcoin… by shitshitshit
Exactly what is happening
In reply to My best guess is profit… by Brazen Heist
Right - most exchanges will swap out your XRP for BTC. In fact just about any sale of a coin ends up in BTC first - it is the primary medium of exchange in crypto world. Profit taking in alts nearly always ends up exchanged into BTC.
Think about that for a second.
In reply to My best guess is profit… by Brazen Heist
I rotate in and out of ETH. At this point it's just a better platform.
In reply to Right - most exchanges will… by NugginFuts
That's how a smart person does it. Once you've swapped into BTC, you gotta pay nearly $10 just to move it off the exchange. Easier/faster/cheaper with ETH or LTC or DOGE or just about anything other than BTC.
In reply to I rotate in and out of ETH. … by Citxmech
Or if you're on top of things, you trade it into Bitcoin Cash. Which, once it becomes available as a payment option on BitPay in a little over a week, will become the most fungible crypto of all. - See ya later, Bitcoin 'Classic'. :)
In reply to That's how a smart person… by NugginFuts
Fungibility isn't the only criteria to recommend a crypto as a store of value. It's important, and part of the original White Paper, but as the rotation today demonstrates, price can surge without the added benefit of being "fungible".
In reply to Or if you're on top of… by JimT
That's all well and good until you actually want to use your crypto. - Certainly coins can P&D; but in just over a week, BCH will begin providing the biggest & best exit ramp.
In reply to Fungibility isn't the only… by NugginFuts
Yes, and at times that happens a hell of a lot more than other times.
In reply to Right - most exchanges will… by NugginFuts
"pattern"? no way dude. a supercomputer couldnt figure out a pattern for cryptos. its almost completely random
In reply to and for some reason bitcoin… by shitshitshit
Bitcoiners are pulling out of Bitcoin to pump shitcoins and then taking profits back to Bitcoin leaving a bunch of bag holders in their path.
Idiots trying to predict pump and dumps like wanna be crypto day traders. 95% of day traders get crushed because their taxes and trade fees/cost are greater than their ROI. Only takes one time missing the top and being left a bag holder to wipe out a years worth of profits.
HODL Bitcoin is the best long term strategy.
In reply to and for some reason bitcoin… by shitshitshit
tulips don't last too long...
Neither do mo-rans...
In reply to tulips don't last too long... by Automatic Choke
The bagholders have just enough left to buy more Ripple. At least a bottle or two.
went to binance and shotgunned across the board buying coins that are babies .. the ones you get like 5000 of em for a buck..
so far it is working out well..
have another account at exodus where i bought a shitton of districtox..
dont even know what it is but it is kicking serious ass
i mean..with a name like districtox.. howindafvk ya gona go wrong there..
dumped most of my litecoin when lee called it quits..but still hold a few on coinbase..
not going anywhere..
still cant get my fvkin iota wallet to work..stay aloooong ways from that tangle..
should kick tmosley inda nutz for that one..
When exchanges start listing Bitcoin in bits it will be game over for the penny coins.
In reply to went to binance and… by Number 9
you can buy any bit of bitcoin you want..
what are you trying to say..
In reply to When exchanges start listing… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
The.......
I bought ______ shit coin because it was cheap argument.
When people look and see $150 Bitcoin...... They will say........"I bought Bitcoin because it was cheap."
Instead of buying 1 Bitcoin for $16k they can buy 100 Bits for $16k.
Suddenly penny coins will not be quite as appealing to the mathematically challenged.
In reply to you can buy any bit of… by Number 9
miss out did you?
In reply to The… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Been in Bitcoin since 2013. Still hodling.
Haven't missed out in anything by not buying shit coins. I remain true to my Bitcoin roots and do not support centralized crypto.
In reply to miss out did you? by Number 9
your argument makes no sense..
or maybe i am not getting it..
i see no difference in what you are explaining then were we are right now..
you can buy any bit of any coin..
what am i missing here
In reply to Been in Bitcoin since 2013… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
If you look at the all the coins that are pumping insane amounts over this past month, they're all like $1. people are buying shit tons of those because why would you want to own 0.1 bitcoin when you can have 1500 ripple? its a psychological thing. Theyre ignoring the supply, the denominator.
In reply to you can buy any bit of… by Number 9
Bitcoin basement dwellers are ripple shaming whole day and night ;) everywhere on twitter facebook and god knows where else
ohhhh be carefull ... be carefullllll ! WARNING ! xRP IS a scamm etc.... and bitcoin is the only real coin... they make me laugh ;))))
can't wait ! for crypto crackdown it's starting already in Asia
next they are going to make BTC illegal but not xrp :))) this time will come sooner or later
Bitcoin Cash is the real bitcoin. BTC has morphed into an altcoin. Just another Ripple now.
In reply to Bitcoin basement dwellers… by c2nnib2l
i thought ripple was some kind of cheap booze fred sanford offered his guests.
We need a VIX index for all of these creepy currencies.