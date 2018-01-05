Ripple Is Crashing

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 12:44

Since we questioned the reality of the ramp in Ripple yesterday, the so-called 'bankstercoin' has collapsed - erasing most of its 2018 gains...

Ripple is down 35% from yesterday's highs...

 

With ETH and BTC now beating it...

It appears that crypto investors are rotating back to the 'safety' of Bitcoin as Ethereum and Litecoin are also seeing selling pressure today...

 

CoinDesk reports  that a look at the top 10 ripple markets shows that the sharp retreat from the yesterday's high is mainly due to losses in the XRP/KRW (Ripple-Korean won) pair.

Also, profit taking in XRP/BTC (Ripple-bitcoin) may have played a role in dragging down XRP.

IH8OBAMA Brazen Heist Jan 5, 2018 1:01 PM

It has turned into a rotation.  A couple cryptos go up and the rest go down.  Then a couple other cryptos go up and the rest go down.  It seems to be a symptom of the regulation by several countries and the fact that the buyers are now limited.

It could be that several exchanges like Kraken and bitfinex aren't allowing new accounts right now and new buyers can't enter the crypto markets so easily.  Selling by existing hodlers doesn't seem excessive but who knows.

 

???ö? IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 1:03 PM

This week in Ripple is brought to you by Matsuyoshi Son and his old executives at Softbank (now re-invented VCs) who invested in the original pump-and-dump of Web 1.0 and whose lemming investing culminated in the 2000 dot-com bust.  It is these kind of greedy ass-holes who ruin every good party and will ruin the promise of true distributed blockchain currencies with their fake Ripple central bank model, Swift parody nonsense. This time they are fleecing the sheeple in Japan who cannot bother to read even one Crunchbase synopsis (Michael Arrington Techcrunch creation) to discover the connection between the Softbank / Wall Street pump-and-dumpers and the friendly zions connection between Arrington and "peanut memo" writer (and now Ripple CEO) Brad Garlinghouse who along with his PR wife at Yahoo during the lost decade, palled up with Arrington to try to make themselves the King and Queen of Yahoo before Hollywood Melissa got installed by incompetent ignoramus and all around snowflake manager Jerry Yang who's company, Yahoo, was invested in by none other than Matsuyoshi Son! Of course Korean's like Matsuyoshi Son love to seek out Japanese deep-pockets and any ignorant Watanabe investors for their most profitable fleecings while they are simultanously ripping them off with excessive mobile data services under Ministry of High School Girl approval.  And you know for certain, there is going to be some zion disintermediation somehow, somewhere, some way, to fuck up this organic cryptocurrency boom and turn it into Red Shield / BIS 3.0 with cooperation from Deep State. They can't let it continue to make billionaires out of just anyone, particularly those smelly little techies. My opinion of course.  None of this is really true.

greenskeeper carl Cognitive Dissonance Jan 5, 2018 12:50 PM

Ha, I've been watching it. I bought late and sold early and still managed to get about 3x on it. Didn't have much money involved, and I sold the last 30 I held onto yesterday. I kept seeing all of these posts various places claiming XRP was going to get listed on Coinbase, which would make it triple from it's already 3-something price. Apparently none of the people buying it up on that rumor bothered to read that CB isn't listing any centralized cryptos on their site. Lots of newbs holding a bag on this one. As a newb, Im glad I wasn't one of them.

Citxmech Brazen Heist Jan 5, 2018 12:54 PM

The funny part about this dip is that it is supposedly due to Coinbase's "denial" that it will list XRP.  If you read the statement, it's about the weakest statement you could draft:  "As of the date of this statement, we have made no decision to add additional assets to either GDAX or Coinbase."

Was the decision made 5 minutes later?  Or will it happen only after you are able to load-up on the dip you created so you can then freeze your platform at the peak after a surprise listing and rotate out at your leisure?

NugginFuts JimT Jan 5, 2018 1:17 PM

Fungibility isn't the only criteria to recommend a crypto as a store of value. It's important, and part of the original White Paper, but as the rotation today demonstrates, price can surge without the added benefit of being "fungible".

Nature_Boy_Wooooo shitshitshit Jan 5, 2018 12:57 PM

Bitcoiners are pulling out of Bitcoin to pump shitcoins and then taking profits back to Bitcoin leaving a bunch of bag holders in their path.

 

Idiots trying to predict pump and dumps like wanna be crypto day traders. 95% of day traders get crushed because their taxes and trade fees/cost are greater than their ROI. Only takes one time missing the top and being left a bag holder to wipe out a years worth of profits.

 

HODL Bitcoin is the best long term strategy.

 

Number 9 Jan 5, 2018 12:48 PM

went to binance and shotgunned across the board buying coins that are babies .. the ones you get like 5000 of em for a buck..

so far it is working out well..

have another account at exodus where i bought a shitton of districtox..

dont even know what it is but it is kicking serious ass

i mean..with a name like districtox.. howindafvk ya gona go wrong there..

dumped most of my litecoin when lee called it quits..but still hold a few on coinbase..

not going anywhere..

still cant get my fvkin iota wallet to work..stay aloooong ways from that tangle..

should kick tmosley inda nutz for that one..

 

Nature_Boy_Wooooo Number 9 Jan 5, 2018 1:12 PM

The.......

I bought ______ shit coin because it was cheap argument.

 

 

When people look and see $150 Bitcoin...... They will say........"I bought Bitcoin because it was cheap."

Instead of buying 1 Bitcoin for $16k they can buy 100 Bits for $16k.

 

Suddenly penny coins will not be quite as appealing to the mathematically challenged.

Seeanneb Number 9 Jan 5, 2018 1:35 PM

If you look at the all the coins that are pumping insane amounts over this past month, they're all like $1. people are buying shit tons of those because why would you want to own 0.1 bitcoin when you can have 1500 ripple? its a psychological thing. Theyre ignoring the supply, the denominator.

c2nnib2l Jan 5, 2018 12:51 PM

Bitcoin basement dwellers are ripple shaming whole day and night ;) everywhere on twitter facebook and god knows where else 

 

ohhhh be carefull ... be carefullllll ! WARNING ! xRP IS a scamm etc.... and bitcoin is the only real coin... they make me laugh ;))))

 

can't wait ! for crypto crackdown it's starting already in Asia 

 

next they are going to make BTC illegal but not xrp :))) this time will come sooner or later 