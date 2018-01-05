US Coal Production Crashes To Record Low

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 21:00

Here's another chart that it's probably best not to show President Trump...

Having promised to 'make coal great again' and tweeted exuberantly about the reopening of mines in June...

President Trump's coal nation is facing a tough end to the year as U.S. coal production sank to an all-time low in the final week of 2017 as the Christmas holiday and bitter-cold temperatures added to the long-term trends pummeling the industry.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180105_coal.jpg

Miners extracted an estimated 10.5 million short tons of coal during the week ending Dec. 30, according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

That was down 28 percent from the same week in 2016 and the lowest tally in records dating to 1992.

As Bloomberg notes, weekly coal production generally falls at the end of the year as rail and mining crews take time off, said Matt Preston, a North American coal analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. But the drop-off was sharper than ever in 2017 as the industry continued to struggle to compete with natural gas and, to a lesser extent, wind and solar farms.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
HominyTwin Zer0head Jan 6, 2018 9:24 PM

Ummm, somewhat. The coal industry has been bankrupted by the North American shale industry. The overproduction of natural gas has made coal uncompetitive. The shale industry is the real culprit: it's obviously a ponzi scheme enabled by the cheap money policies of the fed. Coal is more sustainable in the economic sense of the word. But after the coal companies are bankrupt, then the shale companies will go bankrupt and it will be a cold continent after that.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
PrintCash HominyTwin Jan 6, 2018 9:35 PM

For Christ’s sake, when the government comes in and actually says they are going to bankrupt an industry, the government is totally off the hook when that happens?  How the hell, if coal isn’t competitive (given entire parts of the country have easily accessed coal, in place and paid for means of transportation and generation) can they ship coal halfway across the country (past my house) put it on ships, ship it halfway across the world, and that is still economical?  I can tell you why, government over reach.  And for what?  The idea that government can control the earth’s thermostat, but not their own fucking budget, is pathetic.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
PrintCash Bes Jan 6, 2018 9:51 PM

Actually, yeah now we liquify it and shove it through sprinkler systems to feed crops.  If there is meat in the store, you can bet the shit gets shoveled.  It’s just that city boys like you, with not a single understanding of how the world goes ‘round don’t see it, so for all intents and purposes it doesn’t exist.  Btw, do you heat your house with Bitcoin?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
A Sentinel JimmyJones Jan 6, 2018 11:04 PM

The massive coal fired plants produce the baseline. You can’t store electricity. It’s got to be produced as it’s used. The biggest coal plants take 1-2 DAYS to to fire up. 

Dancing around these are the renewables (and they have complex advantages artificially imposed by the government) and at the other end are small gas fired plants that take, say, 30 minutes to fire up/down.

The issue of production is further integrated with transmission. Then issues like congestion start to matter.

its a complex market, highly regulated both internally and externally, but the role of coal is not disposable.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
east of eden Zer0head Jan 6, 2018 9:59 PM

Well, hold on a minute. A lot of the frigid weather is due to a very weakened Atlantic conveyer pump just south of Greenland. As fresh water from the melting Greenland ice cap moved into the conveyor area, the fresh water displaced the salt water and everything turned ass over tea kettle. Whatever you want to call it, the rapid and severe changes in climate have certainly become global.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
AGuy asteroids Jan 7, 2018 1:14 AM

"Blame Obama."
Not really in this case. You can blame Obozo for Obozocare, doubling the debt & deficit. The decline on Coal production is driven by:

1. Dirt Cheap natgas. Its cheaper to run a Natgas Power plant than Coal.
2. Lack of skilled workers to mantain aging coal plants. As older workers retire, they are not getting replaced. Its easily to just build a mordern NatGas Plant that does not require the amount of hands on of a older coal plant.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
dasein211 Jan 6, 2018 9:03 PM

Coal is bullshit. You want coal and air pollution bullshit, move to China or India. They love not seeing across the street. 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 6
LetThemEatRand Jan 6, 2018 9:08 PM

Trump has proven himself to be another banker controlled puppet, but no way could he turn around the coal industry in a year even if he wanted to (which is questionable given his other false promises).

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Hongcha Jan 6, 2018 9:23 PM

I'd love to find a U.S. coal company to buy stock in; but all their balance sheets are leveraged to the tits and not in a good way! That said, this is the bottom floor of one of them can survive.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Benjamin123 D503 Jan 7, 2018 1:26 AM

25 year graph with no legend. I figure its a 25 year graph of last week of december coal production. How convoluted.

The US burns about a billion tons of coal a year, more or less, so aboout 20 billion tons a week, or used to. Perhaps some coal has been displaced by gas. But why not report on a year to year basis? Whats the point of reporting on a specific low week? Oh right, propaganda!

BTW, China burns about 3 billion tons, global production is around 7 billion tons.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
D503 Jan 6, 2018 10:06 PM

Anthracite "coal" is largely gone, bituminous "coal" is shit compared to it. It is not economical to mine bituminous coal. But keep being retarded. It's super effective.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Ms No Jan 6, 2018 11:53 PM

Keep shuttering coal down you idiots.  Nothing like being cold and in the dark.  Natgas wells have huge decline rates and they are raising rates on people already during any increase in need.  If they switch everything over people will eventually get screwed.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dunce Jan 7, 2018 12:41 AM

Fracking has given us lots of cheap gas and pandering politicians gave us heavily subsidized solar and wind energy. Eventually the gas will be consumed and something will be needed for the base load. The coal will still be there. Keep dreaming of giant batteries.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dunce Jan 7, 2018 1:03 AM

Preppers can use coal for heating, cooking, and hot water and it can be stored underground out of sight with minimal weather protection. A cubic foot weighs about 50 pounds and can heat a small house over night.