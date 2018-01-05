US Coal Production Crashes To Record Low

Here's another chart that it's probably best not to show President Trump...
Having promised to 'make coal great again' and tweeted exuberantly about the reopening of mines in June...
Congratulations!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017
'First New Coal Mine of Trump Era Opens in Pennsylvania' https://t.co/aIRllxNLQA
President Trump's coal nation is facing a tough end to the year as U.S. coal production sank to an all-time low in the final week of 2017 as the Christmas holiday and bitter-cold temperatures added to the long-term trends pummeling the industry.
Miners extracted an estimated 10.5 million short tons of coal during the week ending Dec. 30, according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
That was down 28 percent from the same week in 2016 and the lowest tally in records dating to 1992.
As Bloomberg notes, weekly coal production generally falls at the end of the year as rail and mining crews take time off, said Matt Preston, a North American coal analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. But the drop-off was sharper than ever in 2017 as the industry continued to struggle to compete with natural gas and, to a lesser extent, wind and solar farms.
Blame Obama.
Thank Obama, he bankrupted the coal industry and the coal fired power generation industry to prevent global warming... and it's working based on the current temperature in NYC.
now ask yourself
who's the fucking crazy one?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpTIhyMa-Nw
Ummm, somewhat. The coal industry has been bankrupted by the North American shale industry. The overproduction of natural gas has made coal uncompetitive. The shale industry is the real culprit: it's obviously a ponzi scheme enabled by the cheap money policies of the fed. Coal is more sustainable in the economic sense of the word. But after the coal companies are bankrupt, then the shale companies will go bankrupt and it will be a cold continent after that.
For Christ’s sake, when the government comes in and actually says they are going to bankrupt an industry, the government is totally off the hook when that happens? How the hell, if coal isn’t competitive (given entire parts of the country have easily accessed coal, in place and paid for means of transportation and generation) can they ship coal halfway across the country (past my house) put it on ships, ship it halfway across the world, and that is still economical? I can tell you why, government over reach. And for what? The idea that government can control the earth’s thermostat, but not their own fucking budget, is pathetic.
there used to be a lot of horseshit shovelers too
but we moved on
I burn coal and love it. Im in the north east with single digit temps right now and the house is about 72. It cost me about 600 bucks to heat my home for the winter. Nat gas isn't available.
@PrintCash +1
Coal is Never. Coming. Back.
Gas will. Run. Out. Coal. Will still. Be in ground. To burn. Later.
This is where bull market's start, and ZHers are the kind of people who miss them. lmao! :)
Never is a long time
Same here. In New England, Chubby Stove (Massachusetts built), Blaschak clean anthracite, outside temperature dropping to -5 degrees overnight. Fantastic fuel, especially if the electric power and everything else should fail.
Actually, yeah now we liquify it and shove it through sprinkler systems to feed crops. If there is meat in the store, you can bet the shit gets shoveled. It’s just that city boys like you, with not a single understanding of how the world goes ‘round don’t see it, so for all intents and purposes it doesn’t exist. Btw, do you heat your house with Bitcoin?
coal jobs are more important than solar jobs
I read that somewhere
They are, coal is still the cheapest way to make electricity
The massive coal fired plants produce the baseline. You can’t store electricity. It’s got to be produced as it’s used. The biggest coal plants take 1-2 DAYS to to fire up.
Dancing around these are the renewables (and they have complex advantages artificially imposed by the government) and at the other end are small gas fired plants that take, say, 30 minutes to fire up/down.
The issue of production is further integrated with transmission. Then issues like congestion start to matter.
its a complex market, highly regulated both internally and externally, but the role of coal is not disposable.
Well, hold on a minute. A lot of the frigid weather is due to a very weakened Atlantic conveyer pump just south of Greenland. As fresh water from the melting Greenland ice cap moved into the conveyor area, the fresh water displaced the salt water and everything turned ass over tea kettle. Whatever you want to call it, the rapid and severe changes in climate have certainly become global.
The Day After Tomorrow.
He will blame the Russians
"Blame Obama."
Not really in this case. You can blame Obozo for Obozocare, doubling the debt & deficit. The decline on Coal production is driven by:
1. Dirt Cheap natgas. Its cheaper to run a Natgas Power plant than Coal.
2. Lack of skilled workers to mantain aging coal plants. As older workers retire, they are not getting replaced. Its easily to just build a mordern NatGas Plant that does not require the amount of hands on of a older coal plant.
Obama's legacy
Tumbling coal prices have pushed six publicly listed U.S. coal producers into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last one year, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. (April 2016)
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-coal-bankruptcy/peabody-chapter-…
Wait until China goes live with their molten salt Thorium reactors they are working very hard on. Coal demand will plummet.
"Wait until China goes live with their molten salt Thorium reactors they are working very hard on. "
Until they all meltdown to substandard Chinese construction.
Uh, hold on a god damned minute. The Koch brothers own 40% of US coal production, and as I understand things, they themselves have gone into bankruptcy proceeding because they wanted to shed the liabilities to pay pensions and medical benefits. Let's tell the truth, shall we?
Coal is bullshit. You want coal and air pollution bullshit, move to China or India. They love not seeing across the street.
Burn anthracite coal and burn it hot, it burns clean.
Trump has proven himself to be another banker controlled puppet, but no way could he turn around the coal industry in a year even if he wanted to (which is questionable given his other false promises).
I can turn around the coal industry. If prisoners can work for AT&T, Walmart, and Victoria's Secret, they can swing a pick ax for $.80/hour. Oh, we don't like that kind of slavery? Yet? Just wait.
I'd love to find a U.S. coal company to buy stock in; but all their balance sheets are leveraged to the tits and not in a good way! That said, this is the bottom floor of one of them can survive.
Yeah, buggy whip makers have a great future too.
There’s an original comeback. Full of facts and logic. What put the buggy whip industry out of business? I can tell you, it sure as hell wasn’t some meaningless bureaucrat that wouldn’t know how to create anything of value if their life depended on it.
US Coal production is up 8% this year. Deceptive article focusing on just 1 week.
Who needs coal when electricity for Tesla comes out of wall?
The electricity that generates the car is from coal...
You can't tell sarcasm from text when you see it? Must be part pavement ape. Better get that checked out.
"bio-electricity" harvested from human slaves runs the Matrix, which in turn maintains the fiction of thermodynamics. There's no spoon. There's no coal.
So coal activity slows at the end of the year. Big deal.
It's a 25+ year chart. Must be "obama." I mean, "end of the year." Actually, I mean kill yourself you puerile quim.
25 year graph with no legend. I figure its a 25 year graph of last week of december coal production. How convoluted.
The US burns about a billion tons of coal a year, more or less, so aboout 20 billion tons a week, or used to. Perhaps some coal has been displaced by gas. But why not report on a year to year basis? Whats the point of reporting on a specific low week? Oh right, propaganda!
BTW, China burns about 3 billion tons, global production is around 7 billion tons.
Anthracite "coal" is largely gone, bituminous "coal" is shit compared to it. It is not economical to mine bituminous coal. But keep being retarded. It's super effective.
coal is temporary reality,,,but should not be a final solution.
Don't bring up the final solution here. It invites a certain flavor of commenter.
Winning!!!!! Trump is such a fucking Genius, And he’ll tell ya so.
MIGA!
Keep shuttering coal down you idiots. Nothing like being cold and in the dark. Natgas wells have huge decline rates and they are raising rates on people already during any increase in need. If they switch everything over people will eventually get screwed.
Shale oil production flares off a massive amount of NatGas so much so that if it was captured NatGas prices would plummet to almost nothing.
Whats the energyETF > ticker symbol?
FWIW/ I'm long coal, and short politicians
Fracking has given us lots of cheap gas and pandering politicians gave us heavily subsidized solar and wind energy. Eventually the gas will be consumed and something will be needed for the base load. The coal will still be there. Keep dreaming of giant batteries.
Bitcoal, the cleaner, more valuable source.
Preppers can use coal for heating, cooking, and hot water and it can be stored underground out of sight with minimal weather protection. A cubic foot weighs about 50 pounds and can heat a small house over night.