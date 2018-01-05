Visualizing The Global Millionaire Population

When we think of the term “millionaire”, it’s only natural for our thoughts to be skewed towards the famous business magnates that have amassed giant fortunes, like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, or Warren Buffett.
However, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, the reality is that those types of ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) with fortunes above $30 million are a fairly rare commodity – and when it’s all said and done, they make up a very tiny percentage of the millionaire population as a whole.
The vast majority of millionaires (90.0%) globally have fortunes between $1 million and $5 million, and you’re probably not going to find many of them with a sprawling mansion or a new Rolls Royce in the garage.
In fact, most millionaires drive a Ford.
LOCAL MILLIONAIRES
So where will you find all of the world’s millionaires?
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
They are most likely to be found in big cities – places where they can use and display their wealth. These are also the places where big opportunities tend to be found, so it’s no surprise to see millionaires cluster in world-class cities like New York, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, or Singapore.
Regions below are sorted by the total millionaires in each city. Data comes from the Knight Frank 2017 report.
TOP CITIES IN ASIA
Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore are the undisputed millionaire population capitals in Asia, but mainland China is coming up quick from behind.
In just the last 10 years, China has upped its millionaire count by 281% to 719,400 in total – and Beijing (with 122,100 millionaires) now cracks the top five list in Asia.
TOP CITIES IN OCEANIA
Australia’s millionaire count has soared 85% over the last 10 years, thanks in part to red-hot property prices.
TOP CITIES IN EUROPE
London is the millionaire capital for the world, with 357,200 of them.
Despite its relatively small size in comparison to the European heavyweights, Switzerland also has two cities in the top five: Geneva and Zurich.
TOP CITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Not surprisingly, Dubai is the biggest destination for the ultra-rich to flock to in the Middle East.
TOP CITIES IN LATIN AMERICA
Mexico City, and then the two big ones in Brazil (São Paulo and Rio), are where millionaires congregate in Latin America.
TOP CITIES IN NORTH AMERICA
The U.S. has 4.3 million millionaires, and they are widely dispersed through the country.
The Knight Frank 2017 report lists five cities: NYC, Washington, D.C., San Francisco (incl. Bay Area), Los Angeles, and Miami – all of which, according to their calculations, have more than 30k millionaires.
Canada’s Toronto also has broken the six-digit barrier with over 100,000 millionaires. That puts the Big Smoke in pretty unique company, as only 17 cities globally can make such a claim.
Comments
...and the purpose of this article is: to make me feel crappy about what I earn?
Achieved!
Not what you earn....... what you have.
In reply to ...and the purpose of this… by Melway
true that, my bad!
In reply to Not what you earn… by ATM
Over half of Chinese millionaires now say they are thinking about leaving China:
http://thesoundingline.com/half-chinese-millionaires-thinking-leaving-c…
In reply to true that, my bad! by Melway
Visualizing The Global Billionaire Zionists Who Control The West
https://goo.gl/bFYusM
In reply to Over half of Chinese… by Four Star
Envy is the only one of the 7 deadly sins you get zero upside while you commit it even though you are still invited/compelled to attend the banquet of consequences.
In reply to Visualizing The Global… by bobcatz
Bwahaha ahhahaha...
Fool....
You were supposed to be motivated to be one...
In reply to ...and the purpose of this… by Melway
to get you motivated...
In reply to ...and the purpose of this… by Melway
So some dumb ad agency named Toronto The Big Smoke. Idiots.
In reply to ...and the purpose of this… by Melway
Ummm..Toyota.
The work truck is a Ford, though.
Looks like a reproduction of the top nuke targets to me
Is this inclusive or exclusive of personal residential real estate?
Inclusive of the value after debt.
In reply to Is this inclusive or… by pitz
Those CAlPERS pension distributions are going to take a hit.
There's half your millionaires right there.
In reply to Inclusive of the value after… by ATM
Lolz Bwahah ahahhaha...
Those fools don't see it coming lolz
In reply to Those CAlPERS pension… by Arnold
there is no debt...central banks cover all people in this article
In reply to Inclusive of the value after… by ATM
I wondered the same. Net worth includes your home, debts vs. assets.
In reply to Is this inclusive or… by pitz
All this article is really saying, is that a million dollars really isn't worth much, any more. A professional with a savings plan, a nice house, and a share portfolio really ought to be there or thereabouts by retirement. In other words, a million in assets is just middle-class.
Millionaires used to own airlines, have football clubs as toys, fund insane ways to cross the Atlantic etc. That is the preserve of the billionaires now. Millionaire is for the smug lawyer who shuffles papers for a career. High level bureaucrats should manage a million -what does that tell you.
This isn't a story of success - look how well everyone is doing - it is a story of the failure of currencies.
I'm waiting for our first trillionaire.
www.independent.co.uk/news/world/worlds-first-trillionaire
In reply to I wondered the same. Net… by MsCreant
I'm surprised San Diego didn't make that list.
Net Worth is everything you have minus debt.
Having around $1 million in asset/cash is like middle class in America. You can't do shit. If you don't watch what you are doing, it's gone in a flash. $1.2 Million Net Worth is just above the top 10%.
I would say... having around $2 millions probably considered as rich.
I think $2.25 millions is just above top 5%; thus, considered as rich.
$2 Million in NY, SF, Miami....middle class
In reply to Net Worth is everything you… by JibjeResearch
True, I guess location does matter :)
In reply to $2 Million in NY, SF, Miami… by venturen
$10-aire in Somalia = uber-wealthy
In reply to $2 Million in NY, SF, Miami… by venturen
Hymie-Town #1
I wonder how many of those millionaires in London are English or ethnically British.
If I would have put my $100K rainy weather cash into ETH at a buck per coin two years ago, I'd be worth over $100 Million now. Goddammit!
What an idiotic comparison.
What the hell is the point of comparing today to the 1900s?
At which point in 1900s?
The value of a dollar varied greatly between 1905 and 1995.
Whoever wrote this is a fucking retard.
Like Dad said 30 years ago. It is not what you make but what you keep
corollary: it's not how much you make but what you do with it.
In reply to Like Dad said 30 years ago. … by end times prophet
You guys made great point :)
A little luck goes a long way :)
In reply to corollary: it's not how much… by besnook
How many chaps in the USA/North America/Worldwide worth more than say $200,000,000?
The term "millionaire" was coined over 100 years ago. You know, back when a million dollars was actually a lot of money? Nowadays if you have a million dollars, you're probably just retired and were careful how you spent your money throughout your life.
In the early 1900's, being a "millionaire" was equivalent to being a "billionaire" today. Even if you lived extremely modestly, you're going to spend at least 2 million dollars by the end of your life. And that's going by the "official" inflation numbers. I'll bet that if you're in your 20's now, you're going to end up spending 10 million by the time you kick the bucket of old age.
The fact that in the US alone there are 4.3 MILLION millionaires proves that being a millionaire isn't special or impressive anymore. If you looked at the percentage of the US population that were millionaires back in the early 1900's vs. today, I bet it would be at least 90% less.
And I know it's BS, but the FDIC insures deposits of up to $250,000. That's a quarter of a million dollars in CASH! Most people don't have most of their wealth in cash as cash just sits there losing value each day. The insured amount wouldn't be so high unless they needed it to be that high because a lot of people have close to $250,000 in cash in the bank.
You made great point. If a person saves a little and get some luck with investment, he/she could reach that million...
Most people say that working, no matter how much a person save, he/she needs some lucks to get to a million... and to me, it true.
In reply to The term "millionaire" was… by Princess Luna
interesting to put up a chart of where the most DEBT is.......... it will be a photocopy of this chart!
What happens if you EXCLUDE PAPER wealth like stock market and property market " imaginary values".. especially in the property sector, the stock market being more liquid.
OR in other words just look at NET LIQUID CASH... assuming the damn banks are solvent!!
I reckon the most valuable liquid asset is KNOWLEDGE.....its irrelevant if the bank crashes, they cant it away from you and with knowledge your able to build wealth up again no matter what.
I would argue that ... money comes from having knowledge; thus, knowledge is baked into the wealth... IMO
In reply to interesting to put up a … by peterk
FALSE, motivation and relentless perseverance are the root of wealth, unless you inherit it
In reply to I would argue that ... money… by JibjeResearch
" In fact, most millionaires drive a Ford. "
Yep, two F150's and a Transit.
Makes me wonder if they have been spying on me ...
OPSEC.
In reply to " In fact, most millionaires… by InnVestuhrr
Get the fuck outta here with this shit.... A million dollars today is like finding an old C-note in an old pair of fucking pants... BILLION is the new fucking MILLION... Got it?