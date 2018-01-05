"We Are In Your Home" Threatens ISIS-Scarved Man In Selfie Outside New York Met

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 11:40

A man wearing an ISIS face scarf posted a chilling selfie outside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with the caption: "We are in your home, O slaves of the cross" 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/47B3B48800000578-5229231-image-a-1_1514912633809.jpg

The photo was uploaded to a pro-ISIS channel on the messaging app Telegram, reports the Mail Online, which was provided the photo by terror-monitoring group MEMRI, which said it could not verify the authenticity of the image. 

The image is eerily reminiscent of a photo posted days before the deadly Manhattan truck attack, killing eight and wounding eleven.

In late October, 29 year old Uzbecki immigrant Sayfullo Saipov drove a Home Depot rental truck into a Manhattan crowd, killing eight and injuring eleven - including children.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/47B3FACA00000578-5229231-image-a-18_1514919385779_0.jpg

After the attack, Sayfullo was shot in the stomach by police and arrested. An ISIS flag and a document pledging allegiance to the terror-group was found in the truck.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/47B3FFA500000578-5229231-image-a-17_1514919132978_0.jpg

Sayfullo, who says he acted alone, proudly told investigators how he had rented a truck and used it to fatally run down cyclists and pedestrians on a New York City bike path, all in the name of the Islamic State.

Days before the truck attack, an image of West Street in Manhattan appeared online:

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/47B3B48400000578-5229231-image-a-9_1514913538813.jpg

Meanwhile, over the holidays ISIS released a video featuring shots of New York, while calling for more bomb and knife attacks - saying "IT'S CHEAPER THAN A CHAINSAW!"

The video provides a list of recommended targets, including nightclubs, stadiums and churges.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/47B3FD1800000578-5229231-image-a-13_1514918680647.jpg

In December, Bangladeshi immigrant and Staten Island cab driver Akayed Ullah, 27, attempted to detonate a suicide pipe bomb at the 42nd Street Subway station. The bomb was a dud, and the only serious wounds were to the Ullah.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/4738702C00000578-5229231-image-a-15_1514918834978.jpg

As The Daily Mail reports:

The attack sent terrified commuters fleeing through a smoky passageway, and three people suffered headaches and ringing ears from the first bomb blast in the subway in more than two decades.

The suspect had looked as Islamic State propaganda online and told investigators he acted alone in retaliation for U.S. military aggression in the Middle East.

What Sayfullo and Ullah's truck attack and attempted suicide bombing suggest is an increase in "lone wolf" attacks in the name of ISIS - apparently not connected to any sort of "official" arm of the organization. While that is up for debate, we can only hope that this latest online image of a New York tourist attraction is nothing more than a sick joke.  

ParkAveFlasher chrsn Jan 5, 2018 11:44 AM

Good thing I don't attend churges and football games.

That said, how this crazy any different from the library of crazies I encounter on my daily commute in the Big Apple?

Please explain my reasons to be afraid, maybe I'll go back to being afraid again.

In the meantime I'll serve a just God, the living Jesus, and hang my hat on righteousness, and feast on my daily bread.

Dilluminati IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 12:06 PM

When the dog says somebodies out there and I'm not expecting company.. there is always a pistol waiting.. guy wants to coat the driveway.. or whoever.. sell some ice-cream and meat.. they all get a glimpse of the non-welcomed visitor response..

some people talk the talk.. it's real with me 

You're on camera and if it's justifiable going to happen

Dilluminati 44magnum Jan 5, 2018 12:23 PM

If your in DC and you have a problem that needs immediate attention and a pistol, you better have the right permits.  

https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/transporting-firearm-district-columbia

You have a smiling terrorist on your doorstep, he shows a weapon and kicks the door open, he points the weapon at you and says I'm going to kill you and that is clearly audible and visible on CCTVC and recorded..

and in DC you're looking for your "permit"

In PA it's..

I'm going to kill you "BOOM"!

Better call ServPro

Dilluminati IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 12:38 PM

Oh.. good thing we got the edit button back.  But in NJ and DC, MD, and CA.. gun laws are screwed up.. and they have much higher levels of crime and home invasions.. I feel sorry for the people trapped there.  Knowing my family and neighbors in PA I'd be damn certain not to put them in a position of fear, make a mistake.. whatever.. because pretty much all of them have a weapon at home and it is "natural" or the expectation it would be used.. keeps people polite where in NYC and Baltimore for example rudeness and lack of respect is the norm.  You know better to get shitty with someone who might just shoot.

https://www.servpro.com/trauma-crime-scene-cleanup

Servpro does a damn good job of scrapping up what is left when a 357 takes you away..

Bunker Boy IH8OBAMA Jan 5, 2018 12:59 PM

I carry a concealed with me at all times in Austin. Work near the state Capital. Just waiting to get a chance for one of these fanatics to uncover and attack. They'll be met with a very unpleasant response from the concealed gun owners who work all around here silently providing overwatch. 

greenskeeper carl Pandelis Jan 5, 2018 11:59 AM

I don't give a shit who pays for the wall, I just want it built, in concert with removing the huge financial incentives for coming here. I don't know about you guys, but if he came out and said 'looks like we will have to pay for the wall ourselves, but it's getting built as we speak' I'd be perfectly alright with that, and Im sure many would appreciate his honesty.

Dilluminati ParkAveFlasher Jan 5, 2018 12:01 PM

I feel sorry for you in NYC.  In PA we have a castle law and nobody comes into our house without a 357 hole in them.  Notice how terrorists always skip PA?

I recently grabbed a 4" 7 shot revolver and have it loaded, have multiple guns through the house loaded.. 

If I knew these types were visiting I'd turn on the security cameras and try and keep as much of the mess i'd make of them at the front door so servpro could cleanup easier.

 

ParkAveFlasher Dilluminati Jan 5, 2018 1:03 PM

Those are mostly tourists in Times Square, some residents go once in their lives but never again.

That said, excellent points made and to be made here regarding fear and intimidation.

Most native-soil mass killings take place outside the Big cities. 

9/11 planes launched from outside NYC.  BTW 9/11 did happen; "why" it did is controvertible, not "that" it did.

 

house biscuit Gazooks Jan 5, 2018 11:51 AM

".....who were bemused by his ramblings, eventually tossing spare change into a nearby hat, which seemed to confuse the man- later identified as Bill Stanley, recently discharged from a post at the State Department. He later accosted a nearby street vendor, where he was reported to scream 'your bread is not sanctified by the flesh of swine', drawing further scattered applause from the onlookers"

greenskeeper carl chrsn Jan 5, 2018 11:56 AM

"Whatever you tolerate, you get more of"

 

That is true, but the reality is worse. While what you tolerate you do, indeed, get more of, we have moved beyond tolerating it and are now subsidizing it, which is far worse.

 

Whatever else trump does, he has to get rid of this insanely idiotic visa lottery bullshit. Best case scenario, we import people we then have to pay to care for throughout their entire lives, and this usually involves them eventually bringing their families, which then have to be cared for. Worse case scenario, you get shit like this. We lose, either way

Endgame Napoleon chrsn Jan 5, 2018 12:28 PM

Whatever you subsidize proliferates. No more chain migration. We need only merit based, pro Western, pro-USA immigration in limited numbers. 

If immigrant a is given $800 (monthly welfare) and a $6,444 (tax credit for US-born kids [EITC]) for staying below the earned-income limit for welfare, it inspires immigrant b x 10,000 = umpteen-cubed job displacement of US citizens and increased social tension, leading to less economic security and less safety for citizens, whether they are native born or naturalized. 

Anyone — native-born citizen, immigrant or naturalized citizen — can be killed or suffer grievous injuries in these terrorist acts in public or commercial buildings, including in our national treasures, like art museums.

ISIS has already destroyed much of the beauty of historic sites in the Middle East. Protect the historic sites in the USA, Great Britain, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Russia, Latin America, Israel, Africa and Asia, including India, from radical Islamic terrorism! Oh, that’s right, Asian nations will protect their population and historical landmarks via greatly restricted, carefully vetted immigration and will not be called racist for it. If I inadvertently left any part of the globe off of my list, I, as a white person, will be called racist. 

But nonetheless, the number of individuals in the world, hankering to be Americans, who offer rare skills and are truly pro Western / pro American does not equal 1 million new legal immigrants per year.

Due to insufficient numbers of jobs that support a household, it will always create social tension to pack so many new people in here, subsidizing them more with each child born. Even when the parents are pro American, subsequent generations, competing for jobs in a country with dwindling decent-quality jobs, sometimes turn against this country, idealizing their parents’ home countries. It is a stupid system that puts Americans and legal, pro-American immigrants last.

gdpetti chrsn Jan 5, 2018 1:16 PM

True.... it's known in 'spiritual' circles as the 'bidding' process... 'Build me a church/temple/mosque'.... if you follow, then you get sucked in.... same in most religions, beliefs systems... think of all the SJWers... same 'bidding process... all part of the test of self awareness here in Purgatory.... a school run by the PTB, dark shepherds, negative polarity... etc. A test of your self... your self consciousness... thus the 'bidding'... as the PTB test you.. bid you to follow their lead.

In this case, our intel agencies are testing us with their mercenaries..... fake 'terrorists'.... think, why would they attack people and not our govt, not our military, intel agencies, propaganda outlets etc? Isn't it obvious? It's all fake, all the time here in purgatory... that how this obstacle course for our conscious development operates... it's a school... pass or fail... you have all the time you need.... the current session is set to end soon, and will restart after the classroom gets cleaned up.