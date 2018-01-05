Where The Jobs Were In December: Who's Hiring... And Who Isn't

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/05/2018 - 10:43

December was expected to be a weaker month than October and November, as a result of the double-whammy of the post-hurricane rebound ending and an adverse winter storm effect, but virtually nobody on Wall Street expected the 3-sigma outlier December payrolls report to be as poor as it was.

So which sectors were responsible for the sharp slowdown in the December jobs growth rate, in which only 148K jobs were added, far below November's 252K, and the estimate of 190K?

As has been the case for nearly a decade, much of the job growth in December took place among minimum-wage job categories, although, in December somewhat surprisingly, construction was the best performing category, adding some 30,000 jobs and a continuation from the strong performance last month, with most of the increase among specialty trade contractors (+24,000); at the same time, some 25,000 high-paying manufacturing jobs were also added.

At the same time the low-wage staples of leisure & hospitality and education and health both added 29K and 28K respectively. Employment in health care increased by 31,000 in December; employment continued to trend up in ambulatory health care services (+15,000) and hospitals (+12,000)

Employment in professional and business services rose by 12,000 while temp-help jobs increased by 7,000, a big jump from November's 1,000.

That old faithful - waiters and bartenders - added a solid 25,000. Over the year, employment in food services and drinking places added 249,000 jobs, about in line with an increase of 276,000 in 2016.

But the biggest surprise of all took place in December, however, was the big drop in retail trade, which tumbled by over 20,000 jobs.

 

 

Finally, as Bloomberg shows, below are the industries with the highest and lowest rates of employment growth for the most recent month: monthly growth rates are shown for the prior year.

 

Endgame Napoleon any_mouse Jan 5, 2018 11:33 AM

That is exactly when real wages started their decline — 1973 —and it likewise aligns with the time when women entered the workforce en mass, diluting the wage pool at the bottom by doubling the number of job chasers, willing to work for low pay due to

    1    spousal income,

    2    rent-covering child support checks, or

    3    monthly welfare that pays the rent and groceries and child tax credits that now tower over months of earned income at a $6,444 max. 

At the top, women always marry other high earners, concentrating wealth in fewer households and slicing the number of available middle-class jobs with benefits in half due to assortative mating. It is the main source of income inequality. 

https://www.google.com/search?ei=waZPWufQE8jymQGL5LXgAw&sjs=3&q=pew+ass…

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/pdf/women_workforce_slides.pdf

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle-class_squeeze

Giant Meteor Endgame Napoleon Jan 5, 2018 11:45 AM

Interestingly enough, it was also the time when credit based purchasing started majorly it's ascendance, used by many to increasingly compensate for increasingly shittier "jobs", with shittier wage, buy now, pay later etc .. ..

Of course the erosion of the dolla, and mis, under reported inflation, an important tool in the .gov toolbox ,,

The bankrupt, dependency underclass, now a fait accompli ..

Now then, let's us factor in .gov employment, and "pensions."

LightBeamCowboy Giant Meteor Jan 5, 2018 1:11 PM

And this willingness to buy on credit is due to a giant sucking chest wound in our education system, producing adults so ignorant that they don't realize if you think you can't afford to buy something without using credit you definitely cannot afford to buy it using credit, because credit is always purchase price + interest. Math-challenged idiots.

Bemused Observer Endgame Napoleon Jan 5, 2018 12:33 PM

Funny thing about that late 70's surge of females into the job market...I grew up during that time, and I remember, clearly, when my Mom went off to 'the office', and we had a sitter come to the house. I overheard the convos my parents had, and remember thinking how stupid it seemed to have my mother leave to go earn money she ended up giving much of to the sitter...what was the friggin' point of THAT, I thought? It wasn't like we were on some fast track to wealth and success...if anything, the struggle got WORSE with Mom's 'extra income'.

What I didn't understand then was that my parents, like so many others, had started on the 'debt loop', and those Moms were sent out NOT to pay for a lifestyle upgrade, but simply to keep treading water!

But the 'spin' put on it was that these newly 'free' women were entering the workforce...as opposed to being forcibly shoved into it. We watched Mary Tyler Moore on tv who represented the New Woman...not married, no kids, career-oriented, and thought she was US. But she wasn't, not even close, and we were never going to be her.

We have paid the price for this in so many ways. I see your posts, and see that workplace Moms are a particular pet peeve of yours...but don't blame them. They have been sold a bill of goods by people who have been at this a real long time.  The people that WANT those Moms in the workforce don't give a rat's ass about their 'empowerment', what they want is that paycheck they know is needed if debt payments are going to continue to be made. Period.

If they could send the children of those Moms to work in the mines, they would. And they'd call it "Child Liberation".

Giant Meteor Son of Loki Jan 5, 2018 11:11 AM

I would only add, 8 years being extremely conservative in time estimate ..

I mean, jumping back a bit further, 1913 say, but, with each successive admin, dumbing down the metric of impossibility of true price discovery, and the dumbing down of every other metric, in order to keep the debt money system chuggin along, without some noticing, they're next on the chopping block ..

But if we really want to narrow the focus a bit, more recently .. how about we factor in the cost of unlimited war, defense spending, which eats up the vast majority of the supposed "budget." Then, lets factor in the response to the quite predictable "Global Financial Crisis" and upwards of 40% GDP based upon FIRE sector parlor tricks of adding nothing useful, but in fact, extractive by it's very nature .. the great take away. We won't even discuss "wealthcare" which yes, most recently Obama get's credit for, much like slick willy and cohorts get credit for the futures, trading, modernization act.

No fan of the great and wonderful "O" , but he, like many before him, were merely place holders in the Great Empire of lies, lying and thieving, a trend that does not look to reverse itself, anytime soon ..

No, it is the debt money system, that facilitates, and corrupts all, eventually  ...

Eventually, has arrived ...

 

Maghreb Giant Meteor Jan 5, 2018 12:45 PM

I think there are ways to soak up Inflation so the psychological impact of rising prices is negligible. Raise a generation with no concept of budgeting, life plan, goals or even a basic understanding of math and they will not notice inflation. I have a suspicion drugs are now a major factor because the price of heroin and cocaine are similar to what they were in the 80´s and 90´s. Housing and Education are not. Junkies are rarely very financially literate besides when it comes to the price of drugs. Pumping the youth full of drugs just so they spend their money on little else will negate the unrest. You notice the Mormons may have a major eocnomic advantage if this becomes wide spread.

I think the next step after that will be cults. Its already creeping in with New Age, Veganism and alternative life styles. Only way to keep the Benjamin Franklins in circulation is if things go Jim Jones.

 

Consuelo Son of Loki Jan 5, 2018 11:16 AM

 

 

'8 years'...?

 

This is a ~30-odd year old project which got its legs in the mid-late 80's.

We were all told - and sold (down the river), that this was good for the economy and that we had entered a 'new era', where knowledge and specialization were the new way forward.   We had outgrown and matured past making stuff and exporting it...

JibjeResearch Consuelo Jan 5, 2018 11:37 AM

I think everybody above your statement is right.  The game is the same since Lincoln's time when Banks were issuing Gold/Gold papers.

 

When those things fell, the Fed was created.  The Fed took over when Gold Standard was abolished.  The Fed Machine went override... and Gov bailed out TBTF Banks/Corporations at the expense of the public.

 

And here we are!

If you look back far enough, you guys will see that the Elites have control of the money supply and they can do what the fuck they want at the expense of little people us as us!

To win against the Elites, we must make financial gains... and the best way right now is cryptocurrency.  We are in it, and the Elites are trying to get in.

TeethVillage88s Son of Loki Jan 5, 2018 11:45 AM

CNBC, Democrats & Republicans state "Unemployment Solved", no problem with Minorities, EBT, $70 Billion on Food Stamps....

Blacks are doing Great!!

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/05/black-unemployment-rate-falls-to-record…

- I guess Black Lives Matter solved all problems with blacks, Latinos are happy, Mexico is prosperous and peaceful, Peace on Earth
- Pax-Americana a thing of the past

gatorengineer Jan 5, 2018 10:51 AM

High paying manufacturing jobs.....  I am guessing that most of these are in the 15-20 buck an hour range, but now I imagine thats a great job.

Consuelo rejected Jan 5, 2018 11:23 AM

+1

 

Would be an interesting project for the Tyler gang.   A map of the U.S. showing the various States, highlighting major manufacturing areas/centers, with notations of what type of manufacturing takes place in said locations.   I'd bet the individual pieces are there, they just need to be aggregated.

InnVestuhrr Jan 5, 2018 11:26 AM

I am retired 20 years, started my employment career 45 years ago as a clinical lab tech, LOVED the science, but got out of it because the pay sucked, wanted to see what the pay is like today and I am astonished & shocked that 45 years later the actual pay is not only appallingly low but is MUCH LESS than inflation-adjusted - WOW !!!

How do wage-earners survive, much less save for retirement, after the state & federal regimes steal a big chunk of their earnings and the high cost of living consumes the rest ?????

It is obvious to me that the ONLY way to prosper is to have your own business, to control your own destiny.

Giant Meteor Jan 5, 2018 11:35 AM

"It is obvious to me that the ONLY way to prosper is to have your own business, to control your own destiny."

Perhaps. There is no shortage of folks attempting that route, increasingly fighting over a smaller and smaller piece of the pie. What must be understood, is the bevy of folks, immediately beating down the door to dip their hands in your pocket .. federal, state. local ..

Not to mention, cut throat pricing ..

MuffDiver69 Jan 5, 2018 1:04 PM

Roughly a thousand manufacturing jobs a day last two months and this year has been as active in weather disasters as I can remember...I will take a look at the trend in June, but seeing these retail jobs go away is fine if anyone is actually worried about a real job...