In Tweetstorm, Trump Defends His Sanity: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"

Since the first excerpts from Michael Wolff’s "Fire and Fury" were published on Wednesday, its numerous (in)credulity-inducing details have dominated the news cycle and most of the official press briefings since. President Donald Trump has insisted that Wolff had "zero" access, and that the book’s contents are gossip leaked by former White House Chief Strategist and Trump campaign leader Steve Bannon, whom Trump rechristened “Sloppy Steve” and slapped with a cease-and-desist.
And, as Trump tends to do, he doubled down on half-a-week’s worth of denials and repudiations in a bizarre Saturday morning tweetstorm that saw him defending his sanity and intelligence while lashing out at two of his favorite targets: Hillary Clinton and former ABC White House Correspondent Brian Ross.
Far from being mentally infirm, Trump insists that his “mental stability” has been one of his greatest assets “throughout my life,” along with the fact he’s "like, really smart."
Furthermore, the fact that he was able to win the presidency on his first attempt, with no prior experience in politics (except for his 2000 bid for the Reform Party nomination, of course) prove that he’s not only a genius but "a very stable genius" at that. Saturday morning’s tweets essentially pick up from where Trump left off last night, when he tweeted that "Sloppy Steve" "cried when he got fired and begged for his job."
Interposed between the fiery denunciations, Trump includes a shout out of sorts to the Washington Post, which ran a Trump-friendly headline about the African-American unemployment rate falling to 6.8%.
Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News! And, in the Washington Post (of all places), headline states, “Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Ross was suspended by ABC late last year after erroneously reporting that Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump ordered him to establish contact with the Russian government during the campaign – an action that would be tantamount to conspiring with a foreign power to influence an American election. However, in reality, Flynn planned to testify that Trump senior adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner asked him to meet with the Russians during the transition, a request that is not only legal, but routine.
Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Trump concludes that, since Special Counsel Bob Mueller has so far failed to take him down, the Democrats and mainstream media are resorting to questioning his mental stability, hoping to convince Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment – something that’s been widely discussed over the past week.
Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018
Trump sued Wolff’s publisher, Henry Holt & Co., to block the book’s publication, which only inspired the publisher to move its release date to yesterday in the interest of
furthering the public discourse cashing in on the hype.
Some of the book’s claims – like the idea that Trump wouldn’t know who former House Speaker John Boehner was despite tweeting about him several times – have been disputed by Wolff’s fellow journalists. Also, many of Wolff’s peers have criticized him for cynically criticizing his fellow journalists during several television appearances as a way to ingratiate himself with the Trump inner circle.
* * *
Naturally, and not surprisingly, this morning’s twitter outburst has inspired a flurry of responses on twitter, with users riffing off Trump’s “very stable genius” line.
Almost every working political journalist in the US tweeted some variation of this:
Calling yourself “a very stable genius” seems like evidence of neither.— John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) January 6, 2018
As more details from the book hit the web, it will surely continue to dominate the news cycle into next week if not beyond, and if history is any guide, expect Trump - unable to find closure - to accelerate his angry tweets in the coming days, while digging an even deeper hole for his critics.
Trump: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"
Trump is absolutely correct that he’s a genius for about 30% of Americans that are angry…………..But, stable?
Bandy Lee
………a mental health crisis in a president who is not able to cope well with ordinary stresses such as basic criticism or unflattering news. His (Trump) trip to Asia brought a lot of ceremonial deference and customs of flattery that kept him doing better for a while. But that indicated a greater danger to us — that someone [was] that susceptible to fawning pointed to instability that would make him more volatile when he returned. And that’s exactly what happened.
……..but that is not the only danger we’re facing. There’s everything in between: provoking our allies and alienating them, instigating civil conflict, and laying a foundation for a violent culture that could give way to epidemics of violence — not to mention poke a beehive in the Middle East by declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. All of these actions are consistent with the pathological pattern he has already shown of resorting to violence the more he feels threatened.
And it is no accident that gun deaths are up at least 12 percent since 2016, and there is an increase in schoolyard bullying and an unprecedented spike in hate crimes that continue to this day.
Bandy Lee recently briefed a dozen members of Congress — Democrats and one Republican — on the president’s mental state. And this week, she, along with Judith Herman at Harvard and Robert Jay Lifton at Columbia, released a statement arguing that Trump is “further unraveling……….. she believes Trump is so dangerous, what an evaluation would entail, the president’s upcoming physical exam on January 12, and why she thinks it’s her ethical duty to educate the public and lawmakers about the option of containing the president against his will to do a psychiatric evaluation.
Trump spends much time in his own head, a pragmatist. He clearly understands what he is thinking, but others get confused when he expresses himself with his own brain language that is void of political concerns. Lots of mental introverts have a similiar frustrating problem.
Odd no one ever challenged Mohammed Obama's sanity as he slaughtered hundreds olf thousands of people in north africa and the middle east for no reason.
Decmeber 2015: “Remember the word bubble? You heard it here first. I don’t want to sound rude, but I hope if it explodes, it’s going to be now, rather than two months into another administration,”
January 2018: Trump is quoting CNBC articles on how great the stock market is ......
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/cnbc-dow-breaks-25000-f…
In Bizarre Tweetstorm, Trump Defends His Sanity: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"
My response: I don't know about everyone else, but the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are really getting on my nerves.
Any village idiot like Wolff can publish a piece fiction that tears down the fabric of what is left of the republic without consequences.
This is no longer FREE SPEECH, but a subversive activity to DEMONIZE the POTUS and cause division in the republic.
I would not call the tweetstorm bizarre, but a legitimate response to lies and fabrication that hurt the republic. If this was TURKEY, ERDOGAN will NOT put up with this kind of thing for a minute. WOLFF WOULD BE LOCKED UP, DISPOSED OFF and NEVER HEARD FROM AGAIN.
Think about it.
I don’t know about genius, but he’s smarter than the people freaking out over his tweets who would otherwise be mobilizing against his reversal of environmental policies, deregulation, etc.
Well... This RADICAL Experiment is Ending Well...
Read the writing on the wall.
Prediction: Twump will resign within the Year...
what casts doubts and encourages the punditry to go full retard is the appearance that he is reacting, which is seldom a good tactic, but almost always especially bad strategically. and to date, that mistaken appearance has led his critics to repeated wile e. coyote off the cliff moments.
and here we are again...
The man sometimes comes up with comedy gold, I'll give him that.
Most of the true geniuses I'm familiar with are not ultra-rich. They tend to be inside their heads a lot, because well a lot is going on in there. None of it may be practical, some might be groundbreaking, yet too far out there for the mainstream. Some take to creative endeavours and most have interests in a vast array of subjects. This sometimes makes it difficult to focus on one goal, which is necessary to be ultra rich. Donald may be an "alpha" male with above average intelligence, but he is no genius.
Comment is spot on but I still think it's possible his IQ is floating in that 150 genius range. He has a way of stating things bluntly and oafishly knowing full well it will trigger snowflakes...the way he does it is a bit...genius... ;-)
In a fair and impartial media Trump would be called a "Renaissance Man". He masters everything he puts his mind to rising to the very top in every field: real estate development, TV, books, politics.
That takes genius
Have we quit "slaughtering people in north africa and the middle east for no reason?" Or did we suddenly find a reason?
As opposed to the 'whites' in the US, that have murdered over 150 million since it's inception.
Big picture guys also think outside of the box and it does confuse people. Doesn't make it wrong or a disease though and society often benefits from them.
Replay of the Russian accusation. What Clinton did was pasted all over Trump. Here we go again from the woman who has known brain disease but told us she would be the superior candidate.
They seem to be unable to be creative and instead just draw on their own crimes to mirror them onto the guy who beat her. That's What Happens these days when there apparently is an awful lot they are afraid will now come to the surface.
I think the man might be right in a way: he is a genial actor,he managed to pull a reality show(the presidential elections) very well,more than 1/2 of the country fell for it(the other 1/2 fell for the crook,criminal,treasonous bitch).An actor better than the weasel Faggot. His inauguration speech was genial in this regard.
What does this say about the American electorate?
In a country of blind people,the one eyed leader is emperor. And the one eyed leader does not equal him being smart ,it means he has the Masonic one eye.
You're over-analyzing Meteor, he's just batshit. Ignorant, angry, left out, butt-hurt losers in flyover wanted an agry, old, white, male, and they got one. Their lot will not improve. In fact, it will and is getting rapidly worse as we continue to improve automation and AI, removing the need for their existence. BUT, the lumpen trumptards WILL feel better. At least an old white male has his boot on their throats, and no dindu is in charge, and that's all that matters to them.
This may be what confuses much of the liberal/Dem people and their media as they are not familiar with such politically void communication coming out of D.C. It is a strange new language for them.
Tough vote. One moment I think he’s clever and is playing the media like a fiddle. He even managed to get congress off their asses and cut taxes (and anyone still bitching about this, please STFU—if you want higher taxes, move to Sweden).
And the next, I think he’s a complete ass hat considering many of the people he hires, the disarray, and all this talk of war.
But one thing is certain, every day I’m not looking at crooked Hillary’s bitch face sitting in the White House is a good day.
Would like to thank the totality of the commenters here for the lesson in sheeple gymnastics
...as you tie yourselves into knots defending this bizarre clown, who is so obviously yanking your collective chains
You like the orange puppet better than the black one, the kabuki audience alternately cheering or booing on cue...
...while the TPTB pull the strings of the whole charade
