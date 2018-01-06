In Tweetstorm, Trump Defends His Sanity: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"

Sat, 01/06/2018 - 09:13

Since the first excerpts from Michael Wolff’s "Fire and Fury" were published on Wednesday, its numerous (in)credulity-inducing details have dominated the news cycle and most of the official press briefings since. President Donald Trump has insisted that Wolff had "zero" access, and that the book’s contents are gossip leaked by former White House Chief Strategist and Trump campaign leader Steve Bannon, whom Trump rechristened “Sloppy Steve” and slapped with a cease-and-desist.

And, as Trump tends to do, he doubled down on half-a-week’s worth of denials and repudiations in a bizarre Saturday morning tweetstorm that saw him defending his sanity and intelligence while lashing out at two of his favorite targets: Hillary Clinton and former ABC White House Correspondent Brian Ross.

Far from being mentally infirm, Trump insists that his “mental stability” has been one of his greatest assets “throughout my life,” along with the fact he’s "like, really smart."

Furthermore, the fact that he was able to win the presidency on his first attempt, with no prior experience in politics (except for his 2000 bid for the Reform Party nomination, of course) prove that he’s not only a genius but "a very stable genius" at that. Saturday morning’s tweets essentially pick up from where Trump left off last night, when he tweeted that "Sloppy Steve" "cried when he got fired and begged for his job."

Interposed between the fiery denunciations, Trump includes a shout out of sorts to the Washington Post, which ran a Trump-friendly headline about the African-American unemployment rate falling to 6.8%.

Ross was suspended by ABC late last year after erroneously reporting that Michael Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump ordered him to establish contact with the Russian government during the campaign – an action that would be tantamount to conspiring with a foreign power to influence an American election. However, in reality, Flynn planned to testify that Trump senior adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner asked him to meet with the Russians during the transition, a request that is not only legal, but routine.

Trump concludes that, since Special Counsel Bob Mueller has so far failed to take him down, the Democrats and mainstream media are resorting to questioning his mental stability, hoping to convince Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment – something that’s been widely discussed over the past week.

 

Trump sued Wolff’s publisher, Henry Holt & Co., to block the book’s publication, which only inspired the publisher to move its release date to yesterday in the interest of furthering the public discourse cashing in on the hype.

Some of the book’s claims – like the idea that Trump wouldn’t know who former House Speaker John Boehner was despite tweeting about him several times – have been disputed by Wolff’s fellow journalists. Also, many of Wolff’s peers have criticized him for cynically criticizing his fellow journalists during several television appearances as a way to ingratiate himself with the Trump inner circle.

* * *

Naturally, and not surprisingly, this morning’s twitter outburst has inspired a flurry of responses on twitter, with users riffing off Trump’s “very stable genius” line.

Almost every working political journalist in the US tweeted some variation of this:

As more details from the book hit the web, it will surely continue to dominate the news cycle into next week if not beyond, and if history is any guide, expect Trump - unable to find closure - to accelerate his angry tweets in the coming days, while digging an even deeper hole for his critics.

Escrava Isaura Jan 6, 2018 9:51 AM

Trump: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"

Trump is absolutely correct that he’s a genius for about 30% of Americans that are angry…………..But, stable?

Bandy Lee

………a mental health crisis in a president who is not able to cope well with ordinary stresses such as basic criticism or unflattering news. His (Trump) trip to Asia brought a lot of ceremonial deference and customs of flattery that kept him doing better for a while. But that indicated a greater danger to us — that someone [was] that susceptible to fawning pointed to instability that would make him more volatile when he returned. And that’s exactly what happened.

……..but that is not the only danger we’re facing. There’s everything in between: provoking our allies and alienating them, instigating civil conflict, and laying a foundation for a violent culture that could give way to epidemics of violence — not to mention poke a beehive in the Middle East by declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. All of these actions are consistent with the pathological pattern he has already shown of resorting to violence the more he feels threatened.

And it is no accident that gun deaths are up at least 12 percent since 2016, and there is an increase in schoolyard bullying and an unprecedented spike in hate crimes that continue to this day.

 

Bandy Lee recently briefed a dozen members of Congress — Democrats and one Republican — on the president’s mental state. And this week, she, along with Judith Herman at Harvard and Robert Jay Lifton at Columbia, released a statement arguing that Trump is “further unraveling……….. she believes Trump is so dangerous, what an evaluation would entail, the president’s upcoming physical exam on January 12, and why she thinks it’s her ethical duty to educate the public and lawmakers about the option of containing the president against his will to do a psychiatric evaluation.

 

Bes Jan 6, 2018 10:59 AM

Decmeber 2015: “Remember the word bubble? You heard it here first. I don’t want to sound rude, but I hope if it explodes, it’s going to be now, rather than two months into another administration,”

January 2018:  Trump is quoting CNBC articles on how great the stock market is ......

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/cnbc-dow-breaks-25000-f

nuff said

very stable indeed

and weren't these jobs numbers cooked and fake to begin????????   

at least that's what zh used to acknowledge..........

fucking morons around here

GUS100CORRINA Jan 6, 2018 11:21 AM

In Bizarre Tweetstorm, Trump Defends His Sanity: "I Am A Very Stable Genius"

My response: I don't know about everyone else, but the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALS are really getting on my nerves.

Any village idiot like Wolff can publish a piece fiction that tears down the fabric of what is left of the republic without consequences. 

This is no longer FREE SPEECH, but a subversive activity to DEMONIZE the POTUS and cause division in the republic. 

I would not call the tweetstorm bizarre, but a legitimate response to lies and fabrication that hurt the republic. If this was TURKEY, ERDOGAN will NOT put up with this kind of thing for a minute. WOLFF WOULD BE LOCKED UP, DISPOSED OFF and NEVER HEARD FROM AGAIN.

Think about it.

Mr. Universe Jan 6, 2018 11:17 AM

Most of the true geniuses I'm familiar with are not ultra-rich. They tend to be inside their heads a lot, because well a lot is going on in there. None of it may be practical, some might be groundbreaking, yet too far out there for the mainstream. Some take to creative endeavours and most have interests in a vast array of subjects. This sometimes makes it difficult to focus on one goal, which is necessary to be ultra rich. Donald may be an "alpha" male with above average intelligence, but he is no genius.

Katos Jan 6, 2018 12:51 PM

OBAMA , was given a free pass to take AMERICA down, after GLOBALIST leaders Bush SR and GEORGE SOROS, paid off ALL OF our entrenched political elitist PARASITES IN WASHINGTON ( WHO ALL by the way TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD THE constitution) to turn america into a 3RD WORLD SHITHOLE! TRUMPS incredible efforts to expose and destroy THIS traitorous CABAL is beyond  GENIUS!

FoggyWorld Jan 6, 2018 10:25 AM

Replay of the Russian accusation.  What Clinton did was pasted all over Trump.  Here we go again from the woman who has known brain disease but told us she would be the superior candidate.

They seem to be unable to be creative and instead just draw on their own crimes to mirror them onto the guy who beat her.  That's What Happens these days when there apparently is an awful lot they are afraid will now come to the surface.

Giant Meteor Jan 6, 2018 11:19 AM

Here's the thing. She ain't stable, nor genius neither. But the other thing is, most stable genius' that I know, don't have need to announce they are stable genius. What we may be talking about here is Gigantic Ego Stroking Syndrome .. or just batshit crazy ..

Now I know what you're probably thinkin, why that's his genius! He's just you know, fuckin with the folks, gettin em all riled up and shit .. more 11 D chess and stuff ..

Well that's a whole other symptom ..

Look, the accidental president is a gigantic flak magnet, of that we can be certain ..

This isn't going to end well, for anybody ..

Of that, I am certain ..

veritas semper… Jan 6, 2018 1:43 PM

I think the man might be right in a way: he is a genial actor,he managed to pull a reality show(the presidential elections) very well,more than 1/2 of the country fell for it(the other 1/2 fell for the crook,criminal,treasonous bitch).An actor better than the weasel Faggot. His inauguration speech was genial in this regard.

What does this say about the American electorate?

In a country of blind people,the one eyed leader is emperor. And the one eyed leader does not equal him being  smart ,it means he has the Masonic one eye.

ReturnOfDaMac Jan 6, 2018 1:45 PM

You're over-analyzing Meteor, he's just batshit.  Ignorant, angry, left out, butt-hurt losers in flyover wanted an agry, old, white, male, and they got one.  Their lot will not improve.  In fact, it will and is getting rapidly worse as we continue to improve automation and AI, removing the need for their existence. BUT, the lumpen trumptards WILL feel better.  At least an old white male has his boot on their throats, and no dindu is in charge, and that's all that matters to them.

Ikiru Jan 6, 2018 10:44 AM

Tough vote.  One moment I think he’s clever and is playing the media like a fiddle.  He even managed to get congress off their asses and cut taxes (and anyone still bitching about this, please STFU—if you want higher taxes, move to Sweden). 

And the next, I think he’s a complete ass hat considering many of the people he hires, the disarray, and all this talk of war.  

But one thing is certain, every day I’m not looking at crooked Hillary’s bitch face sitting in the White House is a good day.   

house biscuit Jan 6, 2018 11:31 AM

Would like to thank the totality of the commenters here for the lesson in sheeple gymnastics

...as you tie yourselves into knots defending this bizarre clown, who is so obviously yanking your collective chains

You like the orange puppet better than the black one, the kabuki audience alternately cheering or booing on cue...

...while the TPTB pull the strings of the whole charade