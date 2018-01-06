Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Over a decade ago we got involved in the development of the biofuels industry in Europe, when it began to take off in earnest there.
At that time estimated profits from biodiesel production created considerable enthusiasm, which at one point turned euphoric with new production facilities being announced almost on a weekly basis.
What was not to like? Europeans would get to drive their cars using green, very low-carbon, seemingly affordable fuels, saving the environment in the process. And investors would make a ton of money.
However, reality turned out to be rather more complicated than that, much to the chagrin of those investors. Production margins were quite volatile and very difficult to hedge into the future. All that new demand ended up spiking the prices of vegetable oils – the key biodiesel production input – way above those of fossil fuels. Entire domestic production complexes went bust as a result, prompting governments across Europe to eventually implement a range of support measures to make biofuels part of the fuel mix.
Biodiesel became the biofuel of choice in Europe for many reasons. It can be used as a blend component for diesel or replace it completely (typically referred to as B100, or biodiesel 100%). Both options were available in many pumps across Germany, the industry's pioneer and largest European market by far at that time. Despite being staunch environmental supporters and relatively wealthy, when the price of a liter of B100 was higher just by one cent German consumers immediately switched to its fossil fuel counterpart.
In other words, when push came to shove the willingness to pay for a "green" premium was not there - even in one of the most environmentally conscious countries in the world. This stunned us at the time.
Making green energy affordable is a real challenge since it faces a number of constraints that drive up its cost especially in relation to fossil fuels, which remain society's lowest common energy denominator (current biofuel production itself depends at various points on fossil fuel availability). This cost disadvantage is particularly evident in a related – and far less elastic – energy sector: renewable power.
This relates to the production of electricity as opposed to transport, although progress in electric vehicle technology is gradually merging the two (very gradually in fact). Since the turn of this century much of the expansion of this sector across Europe has centered on wind and solar (photovoltaic) energy. This was part of the Old Continent’s efforts to become less dependent on foreign sources and meet its carbon reduction goals.
2016 Installed Wind + Solar Capacity (W/head)
The graph above shows installed wind and solar capacity across the European Union on a per capita basis at the end of 2016.
Generally speaking, wealthier member states tend to have more installed capacity in these types of renewable power (more on that below). On a per capita basis Denmark is the indisputable wind champion of Europe and Germany has much higher solar than anyone else, including its Southern European counterparts that benefit from much more favorable Sun exposure.
The graph above shows the substantial growth in renewable power in Germany in recent years. Impressive indeed. What is perhaps less obvious is the impact of all that investment in new energy sources on electricity prices.
And that is what the graph above investigates, correlating installed wind and solar capacity per capita with household electricity prices.
The results are pretty striking. Despite the many factors that can influence electricity prices installed wind and solar capacity appear to be particularly significant as evidenced by the high fit of the regression (almost 78%, 100% being a perfect fit).
Germany and Denmark stand out again, this time in terms of high electricity prices. Given that both have significant domestic industrial sectors, particularly Germany, how can they charge such high prices for electricity?
The keyword in the graph is *household* electricity prices. Industrial and other large users do not pay anywhere near in those and other countries across Europe, as shown in the following graph.
1H 2016 Household and Industry/Other Prices (€/kWh)
The difference in prices charged to both groups is significant. In particular, households in Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Portugal pay considerably more than their industrial / other counterparts.
How so?
Industries need to be competitive to stay in business and electricity is generally a major cost component. As such governments try to mitigate the impact of their energy policies on them, otherwise they close shop and the jobs go elsewhere. Since households cannot leave as easily they are the ones that end up footing a disproportionate amount of the national electricity bill, especially in Germany where industry accounts for the largest share of consumption. Unlike B100 consumers cannot switch out so easily.
But since carbon mitigation is high on policy agendas, how can this greening of the energy power mix be replicated elsewhere? Is Germany an appropriate case study for the rest of the world?
The graph above correlates the premium paid by households relative to their industry/other counterparts with nominal expenditures on a per capital basis across the EU. We excluded Luxembourg from this analysis, a small country with extremely high expenditure per capita given its focus on services, which would skew the results in a relatively small sample, although not by much.
A positive correlation can be observed with a regression fit of about 47%, which is significant in light of all other factors that impact such differential (like government policy and differences in consumption profiles, for instance).
Renewable power is expensive. Quite expensive in fact.
As a result, using current technologies governments are forced to make a choice between expanding their domestic production of wind and solar or having cheap electricity. There are no two ways about it.
This is based on the results for Europe, but there is little reason to believe this would be largely different elsewhere. In the US, for example, it is no secret that “coal country” states offer much cheaper electricity prices than “green” states like California.
A possible way to avoid this trade-off is to find some really cheap renewable power technology. Even if this could be done tomorrow, it takes quite a bit of time for those projects to reach critical mass and make a difference in the electrical pool. We are talking decades here, not years.
In the meantime, to avoid hitting the productive sector too much, households will be called to continually bear a disproportionate amount of the bill. This is easier to achieve both in political and financial terms in wealthier countries. Indeed, this is the main goal of the Paris Climate Accord, where wealthy Western households are being asked to subsidize not only green power in their own countries but across much of the developing world as well.
So can we afford renewable energy?
The answer, as always, depends on how rich you are.
Comments
Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Can You Afford NOT to have Renewable Energy?
Record-Setting Hurricanes; Record temperatures; Record-Setting Wildfires; ya think it might be global warming?
THE EVIDENCE OF GLOBAL WARMING IS OVERWHELMING.
So, why is the global rise in temperatures so worrisome?
For one thing, as temperatures rise good farmland will become desert (e.g., dust-bowl conditions will probably return to the American Midwest).
Another major problem is sea-level rise.
Have a look at http://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/fs2-00/
or a copy of that page at http://www.preearth.net/pdfs/USGS-sea-level-and-climate.pdf
The U.S. Geological Survey people claim that;
The Greenland ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 6.55 meters (21.5 feet),
the West Antarctica ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 8.06 meters (26.4 feet),
the East Antarctica ice sheet melting will raise sea-level 64.8 meters (212.6 feet),
and all other ice melting will raise sea-level 0.91 meters (3 feet).
For a grand total of about 80 meters (263 feet).
So, what does an 80 meter (263 feet) rise in sea-level mean. Have a look at the following map of the world after an 80 meter rise. It means that over one billion people will have to be resettled to higher ground and that much of the most productive agricultural land will be under water. Fortunately, at current rates, the Greenland ice sheet will take over a thousand years to melt and the Antarctica ice sheet, much longer. However, the greater the temperature rise the faster the ice sheets will melt, bringing the problem much closer. Remember, the huge ice sheet that recently covered much of North America, almost completely melted in only 15,000 years (today, only the Greenland ice sheet, and some other small patches of it, remain). Since then (15,000 years ago), sea-levels have risen about 125 meters (410 feet), only 80 meters to go.
The ice sheets have been continuously melting for thousands of years. What is left of them today, is still melting, and will continue to melt. Human caused global warning will cause this remnant to melt significantly faster. This is a big, big, problem.
For HUGE detailed maps of the "World after the Melt" go to:
http://preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=16&t=23
Global temperatures are increasing. And by quite a lot each year.
2016 is the hottest year on record for global temperatures.
This is 0.0380 degrees centigrade hotter than the previous record year which was 2015.
0.0380 is a large increase in just one year.
2015 was the hottest year (at that time) for global temperatures.
This was 0.1601 degrees hotter than the previous record year which was 2014.
0.1601 is an absolutely huge increase in just one year (at this rate temperatures would increase by 16 degrees in a century).
2014 was the hottest year (at that time) for global temperatures.
This was 0.0402 degrees hotter than the previous record year which was 2010.
http://preearth.net/images/temp-anomalies-1880-2017.txt
The conspiracy to hide global warming data.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is given tax money to make global temperature records available to the public. However, certain people at NOAA continually sabotage this aspect of NOAA's mandate. For example, these people have (deliberately) sabotaged the web-page that delivers the temperature records.
Look for yourself:
Go to the page: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-references/faq/anomalies.php scroll down to the The Global Anomalies and Index Data section and click the download button and see what happens. Well, you get the message:
"Not Found. The requested URL /monitoring-references/faq/anomalies-download was not found on this server."
I guess that the 2017 data must be truly horrible if they have to hide it away.
http://preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=16&t=23
In reply to Who is this “we” kemosabe? by TBT or not TBT
I've seen this movie before! It was boring the first time too!
In reply to Can We Afford Renewable… by Slack Jack
Slacker, all of Germany can't afford "renewable" energy, Angela has them on the edge of BK.
In reply to Can We Afford Renewable… by Slack Jack
I believe that climate change is in part human caused. I also believe there's almost nothing we can do about it. Thus we're better off trying to adapt to climate change than to try to forestall it.
There are 1600 coal-fired power plants either under construction, in the permitting process, or on the drawing boards. That's 1 per week for the next 30 years.
There is no reasonable way, politically or economically, that we can offset that much of an increase in greenhouse gas generation with cutbacks elsewhere.
BTW, I teach in the renewable energy area at a university. I'm reasonably well-informed on these issues. It always bugs me that people simply don't do the math.
In reply to Can We Afford Renewable… by Slack Jack
goose3 Jan 6, 2018 8:43 PM "I also believe there's almost nothing we can do about it (global warming)."
You are NOT reasonably well-informed on these issues: look up Carbon Sequestration.
Once CO2 is captured from a gas or coal-fired power plant, it would be compressed to ≈100 bar so that it would be a supercritical fluid. In this fluid form, the CO2 would be easy to transport via pipeline to the place of storage. The CO2 would then be injected deep underground, typically around 1 km, where it would be stable for hundreds to millions of years. At these storage conditions, the density of supercritical CO2 is 600 to 800 kg / m3. For consumers, the cost of electricity from a coal-fired power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS) is estimated to be 0.01 - 0.05 $ / kWh higher than without CCS. For reference, the average cost of electricity in the US in 2004 was 0.0762 $ / kWh. In other terms, the cost of CCS would be 20 - 70 $/ton of CO2 captured. The transportation and injection of CO2 is relatively cheap, with the capture costs accounting for 70 - 80% of CCS costs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_sequestration
In reply to I believe that climate… by goose3
In reply to Can We Afford Renewable… by Slack Jack
The climate was changing long before humans came on the scene and will continue changing long after we are gone. Carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas is a myth. CO2 makes plants grow. Plants consume CO2 and produces oxygen. The ratio of Oxygen to CO2 is determined by the ratio of plants (primarily plankton in the seas) to animals or other oxygen consumers and CO2 producers.
In reply to Can We Afford Renewable… by Slack Jack
TheEndIsNear Jan 6, 2018 9:41 PM "The climate was changing long before humans came on the scene and will continue changing long after we are gone."
So what? Your statement is not an argument for anything much.
The price of gold was changing with small fluctuations around $US 35 for decades,....
So, it will always be around $US 35,.... right?
But in 1980 the price of gold was suddenly $US 850.
In reply to The climate was changing… by TheEndIsNear
I advocate loosening restricts to drive investment spending for greater hydrocarbon production, we need to drill and produce as much as possible. One of the reasons for our recent 3% GDP growth was because the price of hydrocarbons had been cut in half, it was like a huge tax relieve and it took 18 months from the start of lower gas prices until the recent 3% growth rate.
Solar panel investment is paying dividends because many projects are half way or close to paying down the cost of deployment. This will be a good return- cash stream for those companies, utilities and individuals to reinvest some or all of their earnings in more solar. I advocate solar not as an alternative but as an investment in energy freedom/independence for the individual, (the lone citizen), from big oil, OPEC and energy cost inflation.
As for Bitcoin and the rest, regulation is coming, there is no escape, Wall Street and the state want their cut because Bitcoin is cutting out business for banks. Either share some of the pie, or be prohibited by the state.
In reply to adsf by Moe-Monay
If oil was only energy, we'd be half way there replacing it. The real problem, however, is that oil just as valuable as the byproducts it leaves behind - asphalt, plastic, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, paint solvent, synthetic textile etc.
None of the green alternatives produce physical byproduct that can be positively utilized. Oil produces materials, many of which are used in manufacturing of green tech. In fact, I'd argue that 99% of green tech is viable economically only for as long as they're made using oil infrastructure.
If a turbine or a solar panel had to produce enough energy to push the mining trucks, dig holes in the ground, extract, process, refine and mold the materials used to make wind turbines and solar panels, then you'd discover it was a zero sum game.
Another conversion scheme. A sleight of hand. Green is not how we save the planet. Green is how we waste oil on pet projects, while running out of the cheap stuff every single day.
In reply to Bullshit. The answer is NO,… by old_cynic
You can't build green projects with just green energy. The consumption is too high to make the hardware. It would take everything you produced and then some! That should tell you all you need to know about green. Green is government mandated to be the most expensive color!
In reply to If oil was only energy, we'd… by JuliaS
Let's get serious. LPPFusion of Middlesex NJ has built an experimental aneutronic fusion reactor (FF-1). This IS NOT the standard tokomak design, but fusion using other configurations and approached ("Dense Plasma Focus")
The FF-1 device has hit 3 Billion degrees C (which is necessary to preclude radioactive waste or contamination as a by product)... and held that temperature long enough for a reaction. The last step is to eliminate random molecules during the heating phase of the reaction from contaminating the plasma and thwarting the fusion process.
The LPPFusion team is currently installing the designs and materials for reaching fusion and should have definitive results by mid- 2018. The FF-1 is currently #5 on the Fusion leader board and expects to hit net fusion output with the final, planned upgrade. The company is privately funded (crowd sourced) and the total budget since inception is $5 M. Recently research agreements were signed with UC San Diego (which is building a replica of FF-1) ... and two national labs in Poland which specialize in Dense Plasma Focus.
Details:
Fusion Leader Board:
http://lppfusion.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/ntauT-chart.png
How it works
https://vimeo.com/album/4523162/video/211492763
Reaching ignition
https://vimeo.com/album/4523162/video/212111841
Sebsite
LPPFusion.com
In reply to If oil was only energy, we'd… by JuliaS
So let's get serious. You claim that someone has demonstrated that they have overcome the p vs np paradox and the hodge conjecture. Let's see the propeller that doesn't cause cavitation then.
Fusion cannot be controlled. It will run away because there simply is no way of stabilizing a mass that wants to adjust for gravity and has billions upon billions of variables dependent on us solving fluid dynamics.
We will have a working model of climate change that can accurately predict the weather in your town years from now, decades before a "safe" fusion reactor can be brought online.
Scientifically illiterate, you might as well have faith in flat earth and oil that grows in the earth. Just another sucker venture capitalist who can't admit he is throwing good money after bad, or a con man. Take your pick.
In reply to Let's get serious. LPPFusion… by Posa
You write "None of the green alternatives produce physical byproduct that can be positively utilized." This is way over the top.
Actually, oil etc does not "produce" materials. It is used by us as energy and material to make many materials. We people produce the stuff.
A tree is pretty green and actually produces stuff, like say apples. Trees can also be used as energy and to make many materials.
A solar panel is green and makes the suns energy available to help us do stuff and can provide energy to make all sorts of stuff.
All of the current sources of useful energy have their pros and cons and are deserving of clear headed assessment in terms of real world cost, social impact, impact on the environment and health, impact on the future, efficiency, safety, etc.
What has had a very big impact is questionable subsidy for some energy sources. So, for example, nuclear has had massive decades long r and d subsidy, financial subsidy in construction, been freed of the expense of normal legal liability, and has placed a huge long duration risk, danger and financial burden on future society that will have the burden and no benefit.
The same massive subsidy has been given to much oil etc exploration and exploitation and development.
What we ought to use is energy, and what we ought to make are products, that are in harmony with the biosphere. We are very far from that today.
In reply to If oil was only energy, we'd… by JuliaS
What is a necessary component in manufacturing solar panels?
Coal. You can't make poly or monosilicon boules without coal.
Show me the 100% solar powered factory that makes solar panels. Turning oil into solar panels might be a neat trick, but it isn't "green" or sustainable.
In reply to You write "None of the green… by Norfry
I get rate hikes every year, last year, two increases, These increases affect me very little. In fact the more the increase the faster my panels pay themselves off. So tell me how solar panels are bad again?
In reply to All this bullshit does is… by Scanderbeg
Good for you. I don't want to pay more for energy and most people can't afford $20K+ to Solar Kit their homes.
And like I said, nobody is stopping liberals from doing stuff like that. Just stop forcing us to pay for it. All of this garbage is just regressive taxes on the poor and middle class. They just jacked the gas tax again which just punishes people in rural areas who have longer commutes.
BTW, most of that money is just going into government employees pockets. DWP technicians make $100K annually on average which is an obscene salary while they gouge us with rate hikes. Fucking criminals is all they are while liberals are dumb enough to think getting butt raped on rates is helping the environment when all it really does is fuck the working class over.
In reply to I get rate hikes every year,… by FIAT CON
Here in South Australia we have the dearest electricity in the World, or on par with Denmark, because of the "green/alternatives" ideology, initially building subsidized wind farms and domestic solar PV installations, which could feed back into the grid with the owner paid; but no more and no more subsidies because what could go wrong did go wrong. I and many others knew it would, but since when did politicians and financiers know anything about the real, practical world.
What went wrong is that, because wind and solar are intermittent and don't necessarily contribute when there is peak demand, base load conventional power stations must still be operated. Just to make matters worse these were privatized, so that numerous artificial companies "competed" with each other to reduce price. The opposite happened. Then what with reduced demand, paying for advertising and paying those having solar panels, revenues dropped; so prices for everyone else went up to compensate and at least one conventional power station has had to close, leaving insufficient base load and promising power outages, which have happened.
The privatization mania of the 80s-on has been a tragi-comedy in many contexts (not just electricity), coupled with PC "green", etc. ideologies. In Australia, particularly, we don't have a large population - about 23 million on a land mass the size of the US, but insufficient water and habitable land, arguably about the size of Sweden - so pollution was not a significant issue (nor "greenhouse gasses", sarc) and we do have abundant coal, together with technologies which make coal burning cleaner. Whatever: South Australia is a case study of what not to do.
In reply to Bullshit. The answer is NO,… by old_cynic
The author is so adorable. He thinks money is the currency of modern society. He also thinks costs and prices follow natural laws like gravity and thermodynamics.
Anybody who has thought hard about energy and economics knows that Joules are the true currency of the world, and that money will rearrange itself to meet new realities.
Sure renewables cost a lot to start up from scratch. Yes, when it's dark and still you don't get solar or wind energy.
But once it takes a barrel of oil worth of energy to extract a barrel of oil from the ground, game over. And that 1:1 ratio is approaching fast. We'd better have a plan in place for when that does happen.
No energy source is green or clean. That myth needs to die. And all sources are expensive, if not in monetary terms then in environmental ones. We can pay now or pay later, and maybe in a way we would not like.
Infinite growth on a finite planet, what could possibly go wrong?
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to The author is so adorable. … by swmnguy
THE nasty one is nuclear power which is almost impossible to truly cost out. When it comes to decommissioning a plant the cost of keeping those tens of thousands of spent rods completely sealed up almost forever is not yet known. Germany has done a great job in stopping the expansion of nuclear that Obama was so thrilled with. It is the prime example of calling a poison a good product.
In reply to No energy source is green or… by skbull44
...except that we have Yucca Mountain available and simply not being used to store the nuclear waste because politics. Otherwise nuclear would be just fine.
In reply to THE nasty one is nuclear… by FoggyWorld
With energy input vs. output is all that matters. Some projects, like hydro dams, take a lot of time and energy to produce, but once utilized, they eventually return back the energy that went into construction. You just have to have enough input to begin with (enough to power trucks and excavation machines).
Unless you have energy first - you can't get energy out. The problem with financialization of energy as a monetary unit almost, is that it creates the perception that we can borrow energy from the future at high penalty rates, to extract the energy tomorrow at low penalty rates. On paper it works. In reality, you cannot borrow energy from the future. And if you have 100 barrels of oil sitting at the bottom of a shaft and you need just 1 barrel to pump it out, but you already burned through it celebrating the discovery of 1:100 return potential... then sorry. You can't actually get what is left out. You don't have 100. You have 0, because you wasted 1.
Where I'm getting at is that green requires a huge upfront input - the capital input that oil currently provides. It warps the perception of return potential, when in fact, the moment the oil runs out - making and using green will get monumentally more expensive and less appealing.
I just watched a video of some guy selling a "gravity powered light", which is analogous to the Cuckoo clock only with a generator inside capable of keeping an LED on. A sophisticated, expensive machine for the 3rd world (like all those water purification scams). Anyway, when you look at guys who invent these modern devices, do they think even in human terms? Do they understand choices driven by necessities? Do they gasp the point at which it becomes more economical to light a candle than to use a $100+ machine made of 50 different high-tech components and gears, only to keep an equivalent of half a candle going for about 10 minutes?
Sheesh!
In reply to No energy source is green or… by skbull44
Been hearing that since the first oil embargo in the 1970's. Every year bigger and bigger oil discoveries are made. Once you learn that oil is being made constantly by the Earth,,, the Dino theory goes out the window.
For example: Saturn's moon Titan contains more oil than all known reserves on Earth. And I'm sure Dino didn't have space travel.
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/cassini/media/cassini-20080213.html
In reply to The author is so adorable. … by swmnguy
Can we afford thousands of years of plutonium's half life?
Easily. Iron has an even longer half life. Can we live with iron?
In reply to Can we afford thousands of… by 0hedgehog
Rust is preferable to high radiation, I'll pick iron? Do I win?
In reply to Easily. Iron has an even… by TBT or not TBT
Pu has a long half-life because ... wait for it ... it doesn't have high radiation.
They are inversely proportional, you can look it up.
In reply to Rust is preferable to high… by 0hedgehog
Tides and river flows are constant...24/7/365!
Modern coal plants are cleaner than older oil fired plants. Coal supply is endless. Yes, zero pollution is best but I would take clean coal plants and their fallout before nuclear and it's fallout any day!
I'm rather partial to coal gasification
In reply to Modern coal plants are… by 0hedgehog
if it cost near a $Trillion Dollars$ annually to protect our oil-interest/ petrodollar around the world,... and this renewable energy is basically free other than a much needed infrastructure and initial equipment cost/installation...
