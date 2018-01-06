Iran Claims It Has "Hard Evidence" Of Foreign Meddling In Protests

Friday's UN Security Council meeting didn't disappoint in terms of the anticipated level of inflammatory rhetoric and accusations. Also not unexpected is that the US finds itself isolated after a week of the Trump White House going on the offensive: first by essentially calling for regime change in Iran after the onset of mass protests last week (the State Dept.'s first statement a week ago referenced "transition of government"), and then came the bombshell announcement that all foreign aid to Pakistan, which reportedly totals up to $2 billion in promised security aid, has been cut.
And not helpful to any of this was Trump's lashing out through a series off the cuff tweets aimed at Iran and Pakistan in the past days - some of which may have precipitated Pakistan's finally pulling the trigger on ditching the dollar in trade with China in retaliation.
Image via the AP
These countries and others came out swinging at the UN. First, Iran's ambassador told the meeting that his government has "hard evidence" that recent protests in Iran were "very clearly directed from abroad."
According to the Washington Post, Iran's highest legal authority previously claimed direct CIA involvement in the unrest which has now taken over two dozen lives, including at least one police officer and three Iranian intelligence officers who were reported killed during clashes in the western city of Piranshahr on Wednesday. The Washington Post summarized the allegations as follows:
Iran’s prosecutor general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, alleged Thursday that an American CIA official was the "main designer" of the demonstrations. And Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo - whose country isn’t a Security Council member but was invited to participate Friday - said the protests had gotten "direct encouragement by foreign forces including by the president of the United States."
The Trump administration has denied having any hand in the demonstrations, saying they arose completely spontaneously. The CIA declined to comment.
Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo also accused the United States of abusing its power as a permanent member of the Security Council by calling for a meeting to discuss the protests. "It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current U.S. administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate," he said.
Iran's accusation was backed by Russia, whose envoy Vasiliy Nebenzia addressed the US head on, asserting "You are dispersing the energy of the Security Council, instead of focusing it on dealing with key crisis situations in Afghanistan, Syria Libya, Iraq, Yemen, DPRK, the African continent. Instead of that, you are proposing that we interfere in the internal affairs of a state." The Russian representative continued, “We obviously regret the loss of lives as a result of the demonstrations that were not so peaceful. However, let Iran deal with its own problems, especially since this is precisely what’s taking place.”
Russia further presented the US position as one of hypocrisy: "If we follow your logic, then we should have meetings of the Security Council after the events in Ferguson or after the dispersal by force of the Occupy Wall Street movement in Manhattan,” Vasiliy said. "We don't want to get involved in destabilizing Iran or any other country."
This was in response to US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley's opening speech, who characterized the week long unrest in Iran as a "spontaneous expression of fundamental human rights," claiming the protests were simultaneously playing out in "over 78 locations" - though according to many reports anti-regime protests have largely died down while giving way to possibly larger pro-government rallies. She ascribed the usual freedom and democracy motives to the Iranian demonstrators - which by the accounts of many analysts are multi-faceted and complex, mostly focusing on deep seated economic grievances - something to be expected anytime protests occur in any country whose government the US doesn't like.
"In the end, the Iranian people will determine their own destiny. Let there be no doubt the US stands unapologetically with those in Iran who seek freedom for themselves, prosperity for their families and dignity for their nation. We will not be quiet," Haley said, while also derisively shooting down accusations that protesters and provocateurs being used as "puppets of foreign powers." She said the US was absolutely sure that protests were not at all being driven by external influence or intervention. She further reiterated a warning first emphasized in a prior State Department press release: "The Iranian regime is now on notice: The world will be watching what you do."
Meanwhile Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has added his name to the growing chorus of countries charging the US with meddling in the internal affairs of both Iran and Pakistan, and other Muslim majority countries. At an Istanbul press conference on Friday, Turkey's president accused the US of seeking control of the Middle East's resources, saying, "We cannot accept that some countries - foremost the US, Israel - to interfere [sic] in the internal affairs of Iran and Pakistan," according to the AFP.
A number of nations, including European countries like France, have worried that the US is exploiting Iran's domestic situation to undermine the 2015 nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA). Earlier in the week Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressly warned the US "against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," while stressing, "what is happening there is an internal affair".
And even France in a rare moment of complete agreement with Russia and Iran earlier in the week slammed the US for prematurely using human rights to undermine the nuclear agreement. On Wednesdays President Emmanuel Macron told reporters, "The official line pursued by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, who are our allies in many ways, is almost one that would lead us to war." He charged that some countries seemed to be engaged in a “deliberate strategy” to undermine the JCPOA.
“Otherwise, we end up surreptitiously rebuilding an ‘axis of evil’,” Macron said in reference to an infamous phrase by former President George W. Bush, who used the phrase to describe countries including Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Macron further warned at the time that the world could go down a path of a "conflict of extreme brutality" should US pressures on Iran continue.
During Friday's UN emergency session, France stuck by Macron's earlier words, as French Ambassador Francois Delattre urged a careful approach to Iran's internal matters, saying just before the meeting, "Yes, of course, to vigilance and call for full respect of freedom of expression, but no to instrumentalization of the crisis from the outside - because it would only reinforce the extremes, which is precisely what we want to avoid."
His call to cautiously prevent the "instrumentalization of the crisis from the outside" is a clear reference to repeat Israeli and US officials' demands for international solidarity with the anti-Tehran protesters in cause of regime change. Thus when even France sides squarely against the US and with Iran and Russia, the US has definitely found itself isolated on the world stage.
shocked ... c'est pas possible ... such claims merit ten trump tweets ...
I blame Mueller...
In reply to shocked ... c'est pas… by Pandelis
"The Trump administration has denied having any hand in the demonstrations, saying they arose completely spontaneously. The CIA declined to comment. "
What more do you need to know?
lol
In reply to I blame Mueller... by Pool Shark
That you think it is opposite-day?
In reply to "The Trump administration… by PT
not a peep on ZH about this homegrown terrorism
http://journalstar.com/news/state-and-regional/nebraska/fbi-accuses-whi…
But if he had been muslim, black, or latino.......
then Trump
and ZH
would have been all over it
In reply to That you think it is… by null
I wonder....foreign medling.... USA? Soros? Zionists? Ah well, that is the same NWO
In reply to not a peep on ZH about this… by Bes
Here's what really happened in Iran.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/01/anatomy-of-the-cia-directed-coup-attempt-in-iran/
ANATOMY OF THE CIA-DIRECTED COUP ATTEMPT IN IRAN
In reply to I wonder....foreign medling… by Captain Chlamydia
Irony of Iranical Ironies it be... the tards swingin hard to implicate that 'cia' monster thingy again...
find it necessary to scrupulously scrub the fact that Bush the scrub... and his crew of disenfranchised former spooks and international drug peddlers - aka - the 'shadow CIA set up to grab power on behalf of the neo-con/trots who would achieve - via sleep walker Reagan - control over AMERICAN FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC POLICY
were the folks who cultivated the fake mullah Khomeini... his cabal of kooks and former Savak spooks... and welded them into a gang of Ali Babas with a faked 'legend' for public relations purposes.
No, we will not talk about that... for fear that it would tip off folks to the mossad/cia/MI5 underpinnings of the 'REVOLUTIONARY REPUBLIC' that the special snowflakes of the fake 'alt-right' choose to cheerlead for. And then lead to further difficulties with the associated storylines about sweetness and light in emerging Urassian alliances.
Every day.. in every way... the wheels are a comin offa your tards trumped up tall tales. It's totally clear to the thousands of silent readers that even just one small voice of truth in the middle of your tsunami of bullshit is enough to turn the tide. And turnin it be.
Exposed as fifth columnist enablers of the talmudic plan for a new world ordure and the death of the west... our rogues' gallery of wretchs have gotten nuthin left but a dead VOTAN vote meter and a frenzied circle jerkin circus of pimps pumpin up a phony persian gangster regime with 'made in srael' written all over the package.
Try HARDER... or die Harder losers... it's all goin down in flames!
In reply to http://themillenniumreport… by Super Sleuth
He flashed his "National Socialist Club" players card? LOL.
You can tell when they are setups because the supposed "nazis" plot to kill blacks instead of the you-know-whos that are orchestrating this "nazi" resurrection trying to insinuate itself into the alt-right.
In reply to not a peep on ZH about this… by Bes
trumptards are happy to be killed by white guys, especially if they use big guns. But in a crunch, sabotaging a train will do. 8=)
In reply to not a peep on ZH about this… by Bes
Ambassador Haley later apologized to the forum for being late with the cookies, noting that her frequent use of the teleprompter "is really hard, & sometimes it makes me dizzy, too".....
In reply to That you think it is… by null
Benny Nuttyandyahoo & Israel wanting to expand the territory to include Iran and Iraq. The Jews of today are not part of the remanent from the 12 tribes blessed by God. They are Zionist but are not part of the original tribes.
In reply to Ambassador Haley later… by house biscuit
Break down of the country of origin tweets in the first 24hrs in Iran.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2018/01/infographic-foreign-weaponized-use-of.html
In reply to "The Trump administration… by PT
You seem to imply that those Iranians protesting are just stupid mindless morons being controlled by a superior intelligence...which is absurd.
In reply to "The Trump administration… by PT
somebody hired Fusion GPS, they must already have the bankrecords
In reply to I blame Mueller... by Pool Shark
Color me shocked. Not that I really believe anything coming out of the Iranian regime, but this being true wouldn't surprise me in the least. All I want out of a president regarding things like these Iranian protests is either A) nothing or B) a short statement wishing the Iranian people well in their quest for greater freedom. Nothing more.
In reply to somebody hired Fusion GPS,… by Dilluminati
oh fuck that I hope the "supreme leader of Iran" mr. supreme Burrito himself chokes on a piece of donkey meat and drops dead in the street, peacefully of course.. meat huffing tyrant jailed 1000 people in Iran.
the hate america first crowd here always wails when one of their tyrants gets whats coming
but shenanigans involved? foreign meddling? that never happens (said with sarcasm)
But the rigged election charge in the USA when state after state voted Trump doesn't ring of any truth.. and the 1000 or so arrested in Iran doesn't tell that truth.. nope.. sounds to me what tyrants say when the populace has had enough and want change.
Now if the supreme burrito gets a stick in his ass from his own people? I call that democracy in action.
In reply to Color me shocked. Not that I… by greenskeeper carl
yeah...
the USSA has the highest prison population in the 'FREE' world and moar black sites than 'white-on-rice', [and] we owe it all to our unconstitutional 'Patriot Act'!
Oh, to be a patriot in America today is [such] a misnomer!
FUCK YOU!!!!
In reply to oh fuck that I hope the … by Dilluminati
You are a poorly crafted Bot.. or an example of some short-circuited jump to another topic by someone frozen away from medication.. when the pharmacy opens.. go and get your meds.. nobody and I do mean NOBODY was discussing the stuff you jumped in with.. we cn all have our own opinions but not topics or facts..
Prison??
white on rice??
Patriot Act??
If your responding to my wish that the Supreme Burrito get a stick up his ass by his own people in the streets.. I didn't gather anything from that with your response
In reply to yeah… by earleflorida
Hypocrisy much?
You certainly wrote a lot of shit in response to stuff that nobody was discussing.
In reply to You are a poorly crafted Bot… by Dilluminati
I don't give a shit what happens to 'the supreme burrito' in Iran, I just don't want the US to have anything to do with it. Not our problem, or our business.
In reply to oh fuck that I hope the … by Dilluminati
Oh I hope it's his own people that way it's special
In reply to I don't give a shit what… by greenskeeper carl
Breaking news. CIA implicated in conspiracy to throw US election. Could they also be involved in Iran?
In reply to I blame Mueller... by Pool Shark
Bummer!
C'est possible pour les exceptionnels
I hope Iran parades those See Eye Ayy/Mo$$ad guys ,preferably tied to its new S-300,as a special FU .
The Donald said "that the world is watching Iran for their human rights violation"(something like that).
Let me correct this: after Iraq 14 years of non stop rape,murder,pillage,based on lies,after Libya and the complete destruction of a prosperous country,based on lies,after Syria ,which was loathsome even for Murka's standards(remember the 2013 almost invasion,the multiple lies regarding Mr. Assad,the multiple attacks on SAA,the obvious protection of ISIS,including by the Donald,see the heliborne operations to save ISIS fighters,after the 59 tomahawk missiles based on lies,after 16 years of non stop blunder in Afghanistan ,after the Ukrainian obvious coup,and now sending them heavy weapons ,after ALL these,the world is ,indeed watching,but it is watching the Beast,in horror and amazement for their hypocrisy.
Get it,the Donald?
Oh,and something else:
-the Donald's attack dog,McMaster,the National Security adviser f*cker, just threatened Russia" Russia will pay a heavy price for being on Iran 's side"
-the Donald's boys and girls are looking more and more like the Mafia's boys ,armed with bats,let loose in the neighborhood ,to convince the people they "need protection"
What a shame!
In reply to shocked ... c'est pas… by Pandelis
Does that 'hard evidence' include the boner of John McCain and the erect nipples of Victoria Nukeland?
In reply to shocked ... c'est pas… by Pandelis
Yeah but Iran wants to be like the U.S so it won't do anything about having hard evidence. When I have hard evidence I blow somebody up. But Iran wants to beat the U.S with the U.S's rules but that's not a winning strategy.
If you got evidence, then show it! Otherwise its moar Zoroastrian bullshit with Shia sprinkles on top ;-)
As I said on the Buchanon thread,they do have the evidence.
They set a roach trap in co-ordination with Pakistan probably, or at least got a heads up from
them.They are now partners in case you missed the implications of switching to the yuan.
OBOR is going through Baluchistan to Iran.
The US has no alternative but to withdraw from Afghanistan, in the most face saving way possible,
or with its tail between its legs and join the long list of empires that lost against them.
Not bad for illiterate hill tribesmen armed with AK47's.
In reply to If you got evidence, then… by nmewn
Them saying they have it and it being presented cogently and corroborated to the world are two very different things.
I have seen nothing accept the usual spittle of America haters and assorted Pavlov dogs who follow along behind them pissing on the fire hydrants.
In reply to As I said on the Buchanon… by Winston Churchill
Are you out on a limb, for all to see?
Do you really think that either side does not get involved behind the scenes?
Iran has no obligation to present anything now.
They will choose the timing to suit them, or not present the evidence at all, if it outs their methods or agents. Heck, they could be bluffing, but would still be right.
In reply to Them saying they have it and… by nmewn
I make declarative statements and you present half-hearted questions about me being on a limb.
No p-f, they don't have any obligation to present anything and by NOT presenting anything (after having made a serious allegation) it barely warrants any response from anyone because the accusation consists of nothing but air without proof.
/////
Wow...look at all those down votes! Now thats really impressive!
And with the news that former President Mawmood has been arrested...you were all wrong ;-)
In reply to Out on a limb? by peddling-fiction
I have to agree that if they have proof they should definitely present it now. These things are so much easier to do before being invaded/destroyed/occupied as has been proven to be the habit of benevolent and peace loving uncle sam.
When are these people gonna learn not to fuck around in Murika's back yard?
(I am still scratching my damn head about the Haley story about "Bomani". Can it be possible that actually happened? If so, I don't know what to think.)
In reply to Them saying they have it and… by nmewn
The evidence is so Hard that it comes with a Sweedish made penile enlargement system
In reply to Them saying they have it and… by nmewn
You are absolutely right.
Part of the what happened with Pakistan,was the fact that they would not allow US to use their country as training of terrorists and for attacks ON IRAN(with the recent Pentagram visit )
Plus,I 'll repeat a recent post:
This last blunder with Pakistan was monumental(well apart from the Jerusalem f*ck up,the Iranian color revolution hiccup and real embarrassment at the UNSC where Nikki where is Binomo Haley was put into her place by Iran,Russia,China,the Syrian continued BS,the NK complete failure as NK is set for talks with SK on 1/9,without US presence...).
But Pakistan has officially declared that is no longer in the US camp.
I think it is big celebration in China/Russia.
China just said it is building the second big naval port in Paki.
As I said ,this was bc Paki would not permit anymore the droning of their citizens,will use the yuan,has big trade deals with china(58 Bil),will cut off the supply route for US military base in Afghanistan,has great economic relations with Iran.
Let's not forget Paki has nukes.
Expect ,as immediate result of this big,yuuuge blunder the following:
- US army stranded in Afghanistan,lots of body bags,cut off of heroin trafficking from there
-Afghanistan will reach a deal with China,Russia,Iran,without US(it's becoming a trend,it's fashionable nowadays ) and enter sooner or later OBOR(pipeline from Iran to China?)
-possible false flag,terror attack from US(this is what we know to do),warm up of Kashmir ? if US can squeeze Modi's balls
-maybe some leaks about what US was really doing in Afghanistan?
In reply to As I said on the Buchanon… by Winston Churchill
That is all so much like my wet dream, I have to sigh.
In reply to You are absolutely right… by veritas semper…
Dude the hate America first and Russian bots be down voting you... and all that for a simple request for proof.. lol
In reply to If you got evidence, then… by nmewn
lol...looks like the sun has risen on the left coast again!
In reply to Dude the hate America first… by Dilluminati
I mean serious up the dudes a tyrant
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/01/05/expert-irans-pres…
he's on borrowed time.. the people in the street want to execute him with a stick in his ass in the street
Gadaffi was like wait.. wait.. no.. no.. nooooooooooooooooo!
In reply to lol...looks like the sun has… by nmewn
You and Hillary should get a room...for a cackle.
In reply to I mean serious up the dudes… by Dilluminati
Dilluminati is a "company" man, well acquainted with cowardly blood sports, behind closed doors.
Carry on, we are watching you.
In reply to You and Hillary should get a… by corsair
No I just come here for the bread and circus like the rest..
But I don't do escapist reasoning
Too many here in my true opinion see imperfections in the USA and immediately jump to the conclusion that somehow it's better somewhere else. I don't.
I'm proud American and an advocate of making things better here.. MAGA
And truth be told.. I'm believe in American Exceptionalism.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism
Read all the way to the end to see who the big detractor is...
MAGA and stop whining
In reply to Dilluminati is a "company"… by peddling-fiction
You and the MAGA psychopomp himself are to be trusted, right?
Chuckle.
In reply to No I just come here for the… by Dilluminati
Strange how your writing is riddled with errors that a native English speaker wouldn't make, then. Since you are so proudly "American".
Sounds Slavic, in fact.
In reply to No I just come here for the… by Dilluminati
Don't strangle yourself in that flag draped around you.
You don't have have to be anti anything, in fact that just stops critical thinking, not something
that you would know anything about anyway.
Follow the money, it takes you to the culprit, whose standard MO also fits perfectly.
There are no morals in geopolitics.I'm sure you have a brain,try using it instead of whining like a
SJW.
In reply to Dude the hate America first… by Dilluminati
He didn't say pretty please with sugar sprinkles on top ;-)
In reply to Dude the hate America first… by Dilluminati
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_exceptionalism
All the way to the end and it is Obama who is anti-American Exceptionalism
And look.. I'm all for telling the Paki's to service their debt with China loans.. and when China goes all Tibet on them say.. well that is the price of not valuing religious freedom.. borrow from atheists and payback is hell
In reply to He didn't say pretty please… by corsair
Russian collusion ?
I'm sure Trump will freeze some more "bribe money". No moar dollahs for you, or for you, nobody gets no more tax dollah untill you get back in line!
Enough peeples get no moaw tax dollahs, dey going to do samting else. Watch out petro domination.
In reply to I'm sure Trump will freeze… by Vageling
