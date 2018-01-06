Iran's Former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Arrested For Inciting Unrest: Report

The London-based Arabic daily newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi reports this morning that former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been arrested by security forces for allegedly inciting unrest against the government, according to "reliable sources in Tehran."
The newspaper describes the former president's arrest in the southwest city of Shiraz as coming after a series of provocative statements given in support of anti-government protests that have gripped the country for more than a week, and that his detention was granted approval by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Starting early in the protests, Ahmadinejad, who led the nation from 2005 to 2013 and has long been considered a hardliner, made public statements denouncing the Rouhani government as well as the clerical establishment as being detached from the daily reality of ordinary Iranians.
Image source Al-Quds Al-Arabi
Starting in November 2017 Ahmadinejad began making what was widely viewed as a surprise political comeback while running a populist message, focusing on the fight against corruption as his main emphasis and attacking the rich and corrupt, along with severe criticisms against the government for squandering public funding intended for the people's welfare. He's also reported to have broadly utilized social media for aggressive rhetoric targeting the judiciary and challenging Iran's supreme leader.
Al Quds Al Arabi cites Ahmadinejad's visit to the western city of Bushehr on December 28 as raising concern among authorities. That particular Thursday is when large-scale protests were first reported, primarily starting in Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city. He is reported to have said, “Some of the current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people, and do not know anything about the reality of society.” He also allegedly charged Tehran with “mismanagement” and directed attacks against President Hassan Rouhani, saying his regime “believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society.”
Previously this week there were rumors that his arrest was coming amidst an ongoing investigation, as multiple regional and international reports cited a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as indicating that "a former leader of the country" had provoked people to protest. Al Quds Al Arabi is currently describing Ahmadinejad's detention as a "house arrest".
On Friday at an emergency session of the UN called by the United States, Iran's ambassador told the meeting that his government has "hard evidence" that recent protests in Iran were "very clearly directed from abroad." Iran has primarily blamed external enemies for seeking to exploit major internal economic difficulties the country is currently experiencing.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley characterized the week long unrest in Iran as a "spontaneous expression of fundamental human rights," claiming the protests were simultaneously playing out in "over 78 locations" - though according to many reports anti-regime protests have largely died down while giving way to possibly larger pro-government rallies.
It is possible that this latest news of Ahmadinejad's arrest on charges of incitement, however, could renew mass anti-government protests.
This is a developing story...
Comments
There's your fucking proof...LMMFAO!
stick in the crowd?
In reply to There's your fucking proof… by nmewn
Idiots. Everywhere. Surrounded by idiots.
In reply to stick in the crowd? by Dilluminati
Have to agree
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-06/stockman-forget-trump-real-do…
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by nmewn
What, you mean the murderous former leader of Iran has been arrested by the current murderous leader of Iran?
What comes around,... goes around.
Meet the new boss,... same as the old boss.
[How's that Revolution workin' out for you?]
btw, they have a city named after an Australian red wine?
In reply to Have to agree… by Dilluminati
well that is true.. take anyone's politics that are implemented.. bound to be tyranny to somebody
there is what I call escapist thinking.. I'm not criticizing those who constructively disagree, even the really far-out-there free education types like Bernie.. but then there are those who are marginalized by just ridiculous ass beliefs
Iran has huge inflation problems and unemployment issues.. and the supreme burrito forgot all about the people and got all worldly.. so now he has to just:
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Yeah Australian wines be good Shiraz..
In America we like your red wines
Also your lamb the other chicken
In reply to What comes around,... goes… by Pool Shark
This Mahumajad guy will be hanging from a tree, while Hilary and Obozo walk free.
Didn't Obozo make a deal with the Iranian theocracy?
In reply to well that is true.. take… by Dilluminati
Right... because the CIA and Mossad never work with locals...
In reply to This Mahumajad guy will be… by y3maxx
Wow! Former Iranian President ImADegnerate was accused of fomenting unrest! My, how the worm turns!
In reply to Right... because the CIA and… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Ahmadinejad is someone who has real integrity. When he was president he refused to be paid more than his former salary and always tried to save money for his country every which way he could. That he goes against corruption in his country is all to his credit. That Iranian oligarchs are afraid of him is pretty likely. Otherwise they wouldn't call him populist.
In reply to This Mahumajad guy will be… by y3maxx
Do a little reasearch and you will discover that he was just as corrupt as other Iranian officials and was notorious for nepotism.
Also, look into his human rights record (or lack thereof). Political executions exploded during his tenure.
In reply to Ahmadinejad is someone who… by shitshitshit
Well if your research is done through Americano or Isreali outlets I wouldn't be surprised to read he even was the head of a concentration camp.
His often quoted sentence about the destruction of Isreal is one such example.
Note political executions are often requested by religious leaders. Shoo whatever statistics you come up with need to be extremely well documented to demonstrate he was the decision taker etc.
Besides I haven't heard about the number of executions in the land of the phat. Mind refreshing us about this? When you're through let us know about the prisons there as well. Should be interesting to compare.
In reply to Do a little reasearch and… by Pool Shark
We are calling for Political executions here. That may have been a good thing. I have a rope in my bug out bag.
In reply to Do a little reasearch and… by Pool Shark
That's interesting and I forgot that.. but people probably wondering wtf happened to that pallet of cash?
https://tradingeconomics.com/iran/youth-unemployment-rate
1:3 Iranian Youth are unemployed.. and if you are unemployed in Iran it means you get zero sex
zero money = zero sex
and I bet those with semen backing up into the base of their brains are wondering where the Obama cash went to? That was supposed to be the money seized in the 70's? well opps I guess the mullahs spent it all.. so sorry
In reply to This Mahumajad guy will be… by y3maxx
.
In reply to well that is true.. take… by Dilluminati
Shiraz in Iran has been around longer than the entire country of Australia has, so I guess you have it backwards.
In reply to What comes around,... goes… by Pool Shark
It was from France originally I googled it to get the correct spelling and of course it was never spelled that way in Persian, but Australia makes a decent red wine and a few with metal tops are values
In reply to Shiraz in Iran has been… by Brazen Heist
Ya know sumptin's up when the MooseLimbs arrest Quranimals for being typically peace-loving.
So that's the CIA plant?
lol...yes.
Wait! I hear Pavlov's dog barking at my door again ;-)
In reply to So that's the CIA plant? by two hoots
You skipped the bell.
In reply to lol...yes. … by nmewn
Personally, I can't wait for the..."Mawmoood is Masoood! Keeel him immediately!"...comments...lol.
Never let a good crisis go to waste, right? ;-)
In reply to You skipped the bell. by peddling-fiction
well of course he is.. how else can you tie him to Zionism? You yourself must be Zionist stooge to imagine that the Iranians can't think for themselves and see the nefarious Zionist plot for what it is.. the fact that you don't see the Zionist plot is proof you are part of it!
In reply to Personally, I can't wait for… by nmewn
lol...WOOF! WOOF! WOOF!
Thats my other Pavlov dog impression! ;-)
In reply to well of course he is.. how… by Dilluminati
http://www.ibtimes.com/who-mahmoud-ahmadinejad-former-iran-leader-arres…
IBT reporting.. pretty impressive ZH scoops Drudge and IBT
In reply to lol...WOOF! WOOF! WOOF!… by nmewn
Every hasbara troll here seems to jump the zionist shark.
Let's replay this,with facts:
-there were legitimate Iranian protests,triggered by the austerity measures,the result of US(et comp non stop sanctions);the current government promised the signing of the nuclear deal ,means lifting the sanctions as it was supposed to be,but not for America,who hasn't seen a signed treaty it has not respected(and did not do its part);this was a mistake on the government part
-the opposition,lead by ex president,Ahmadinejad(the one who was not afraid to call a spade a spade,and US and Israhell,the great and little Satan)protested these decrease in food prices and decrease in the standard of living(they do protest,as opposed to the American sheeple,who see the same here,as normal,cause"there is no inflation"as per the Federal f*cking reserve;have you seen the price of food,the shrinking packages,with the price doubled or tripled?)
-this resulted in legitimate protests from the population and opposition,who do not want any deal with the US and the West as they can not be trusted(are they right or what?)
-those were high jacked by the US/Israhelli/SA/and probably U,as we saw the protest infiltrated with a few violent protesters ,killing civilians and police ,as per Ukraine color revolution scenario(clue:see the Italian documentary about the hired Georgian snipers by the current Ukrainian power);there were a few hundred infiltrated "freedom See Eye Ayy /Mo$$ad fighters"; would have been more and this succeeding,if not for the Iranians dismantling 12 sleeper terror cells over the last months
-Iran did arrest multiple foreigners.I hope to see those tied to their S-300 and paraded for all to see
In reply to You skipped the bell. by peddling-fiction
Maybe he doesn't know he is helping the "international effort". Perhaps he has attracted a lot of well-funded astroturfers. Being kind here :D
Certainly plenty posts from people who sound totally color revolution, and claim to be supporting him.
He is pro-handouts in general, and Rouhani is more of an austerity type. So hilariously, in this case the West would be supporting the Iranian Bernie ;)
In reply to So that's the CIA plant? by two hoots
Don't think the west really cares as long as they can get a government that will stabilize the region for their, west, interest. Although, nothing that changes can be permanent as the sunni/shia problem is eternal like two tectonic plates that act up under pressure.
In reply to Maybe he doesn't know he is… by land_of_the_few
Clerics need a scapegoat.
If Europe has empty churches, how long can Iran maintain a Theocracy?
will avoid a long rant about what Christianity brought to the world in the line of social/self behavior, rights and wrongs, morals, etc and of all things it domesticated us, civilized us, more than any other event, it brought accepted rules. That has peaked (as you post implies) and we will likely become less of all of that. You can see it in the higher elevations even now and it will trickle down quickly, goose and gander.
In reply to Clerics need a scapegoat… by ebworthen
Let's see if this is reported in any other media ... yep, radio silence.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/report-ex-iranian-president-ahmadinejad-a…
This ought to wind up the joo haters and hate america first crowd
In reply to Let's see if this is… by navy62802
Do you mean the part that fixes blame on foreign outside sources? How would you begin to consider that without including the zionists? Facts are facts.
In reply to https://www.timesofisrael… by Dilluminati
Ohhh let me assure you that the Iranians can be evil without any assistance of others..
the whole "it's a conspiracy thing" is fun until it hits the rocks of facts and then it sinks under the waves of reality
I'd say that there is genuine and organic people in Iran who dislike their supreme burrito and want to change their order
In reply to Do you mean the part that… by RevIdahoSpud3
Hating Jews has little to do with their interactions with Iran.
In reply to https://www.timesofisrael… by Dilluminati
I hate dumb people, I admit a prejudice to stupid people
There are people in Iran standing at a toilet sick and tired of picking shit from their asses and no toilet paper on the shelves!
In reply to Hating Jews has little to do… by frontierland
which juice-haters? You mean people who oppose putting old ladies in max security solitary confinement for talking about WWII while rapefugees get to walk to fulfill the Spectre-Kalergi plans are juice-haters?
Watch this video because Alfred Schaefer holds back nothing since they abducted and locked up his sister 3 days ago!
UNBELIEVABLE / Monika Schaefer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=38&v=ah2TdgCrlD8
In reply to https://www.timesofisrael… by Dilluminati
whenever an idiot is losing an argument or a liberal they always change the topic..
allot of the jest here is from the original article today about Iran claiming outside interference
some of us called BS on that..
In reply to which juice-haters? You mean… by UselessEater
Ok now it just got Interesting.
Can't mossad the ahmendinejad
So they finally arrested the sneaky snake.
Didn't Ahmadinejad do well as a president? Doesn't make sense that he should be arrested. Will keep a close eye on this, that is for reporting ZH. I respect Iran because they helped defeat the deep state asset known as ISIS.
Gonna blame this on the Jews too?
The unrest is all about a destroyed Persian culture tired of the fuckin' mullahs.
^
Unemployed Youth tired of praying for change
In reply to Gonna blame this on the Jews… by arby63
Yes. He held amazing historical conferences to allow both sides of the holocaust debate to present their forensic evidence.
Can't let him get away with that now can joo?
In reply to Gonna blame this on the Jews… by arby63
Ahmadinejad is cretinous.
Think this ISN'T coming to a Western nation near you? Think again.
This isn't just an Iranian or a Saudi thing....it's a GOVERNMENT thing. It's what governments do when they feel insecure.
And to complement this bit of news "Rafsanjani-esque" Deja Vu news...
What a desperate fucked up greedy stupid bitch that "checked out" 16 years ago for good LOOKS LIKE NOW
https://southfront.org/us-winks-israel-bites-shifting-middle-east-allht…
At least the war criminal traitor General Wesley Clark wasn't lying when he said the "Yinon Plan" for greater Israel was in full swing even before Building 7 fell in Lower Manhattan, planning 7 invasions and occupations in less than 5 years!
Been watching the "news" about these "organic protests" in Iran, question, who has sign written in English protesting in Iran, who exactly are those sign meant to be read by, I think we all know the answer to that. The zionist filth are at it again, and as always playing us for fools. I think most Americans are starting to catch up, but again, the media will always make us think we are alone in our just thinking, instead they will make love for war popular, while making the desire for secure borders, and the rule of law in America, "tantamount to the KKK".
Did they find the giant pile of cash and scatter it to the winds?
Nothing will screw up the banksters plans faster.