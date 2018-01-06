Lies We Tell Ourselves

Authored by Major Danny Sjursen via TruthDig.com,
Life, to be sure, is nothing much to lose,
But young men think it is, and we were young.
— A. E. Housman, 1859-1936
Seven of my soldiers are dead. Two committed suicide. Bombs got the others in Iraq and Afghanistan. One young man lost three limbs. Another is paralyzed. I entered West Point a couple of months before 9/11. Eight of my classmates died “over there.”
Military service, war, sacrifice - when I was 17, I felt sure this would bring me meaning, adulation, even glory. It went another way.
Sixteen years later, my generation of soldiers is still ensnared in an indecisive, unfulfilling series of losing wars: Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Niger—who even keeps count anymore? Sometimes, I allow myself to wonder what it’s all been for.
I find it hard to believe I’m the only one who sees it. Nonetheless, you hear few dissenting voices among the veterans of the “global war on terror.” See, soldiers are all “professionals” now, at least since Richard Nixon ditched the draft in 1973. Mostly the troops—especially the officers—uphold an unwritten code, speak in esoteric vernacular and hide behind a veil of reticence. It’s a camouflage wall as thick as the “blue line” of police silence. Maybe it’s necessary to keep the machine running. I used to believe that. Sometimes, though, we tell you lies. Don’t take it personally: We tell them to each other and ourselves as well.
Consider just three:
1. Soldiers don’t fight (or die) for king, country or apple pie. They do it for each other, for teammates and friends. Think Henry V’s “band of brothers.” In that sense, the troops can never be said to die for nothing.
No disrespect to the fallen, but this framework is problematic and a slippery-slope formula for forever war. Imagine the dangerous inverse of this logic: If no soldiers’ lives can be wasted, no matter how unmerited or ill-advised the war, then the mere presence of U.S. “warriors” and deaths of American troopers justifies any war, all war. That’s intellectually lazy. Two things can, in fact, be true at once: American servicemen can die for no good reason and may well have fought hard and honorably with/for their mates. The one does not preclude the other.
Unfortunately, it seems Americans are in for (at least) three more years of this increasingly bellicose—and perilous—rhetoric. We saw it when Sean Spicer, President Trump’s former press secretary, had the gall to declare that questioning the success of a botched January raid in Yemen “does a disservice” to the Navy SEAL killed in the firefight. It got worse from there. Trump tweeted that a certain senator—Vietnam veteran John McCain, of all people—who talked about “the success or failure of the mission” to the media had “emboldened the enemy.” According to this fabled logic, Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens died for his brothers-in-arms, and thus to even ponder the “what-for” is tantamount to abetting the enemy.
2. We have to fight “them”—terrorists, Arabs, Muslims, whomever—“over there” so we don’t end up fighting them “over here.”
In fact, the opposite is likely true. Detailed State Department statistics demonstrate that international terrorist attacks numbered just 346 in 2001 (down from 426 in 2000), versus 11,072 worldwide in 2016. That’s a cool 3,100 percent increase. Sure, the vast majority of those attacks occurred overseas—mostly suffered by civilians across the Greater Middle East. Then again, even domestic attacks have risen since the U.S. launched its “war on terror.” In 2001, 219 “terror” attacks worldwide were considered by the Department of State to be “anti-US,” and only four of those occurred in North America (the homeland). In 2016, by way of contrast, 72 terrorist incidents took place in North America, and 61 of those were in the United States alone.
Consider the data another way: From 1996 to 2000 (pre-9/11), an average of 5.6 people were killed annually in terror attacks within the United States. Now fast-forward 15 years. From 2012 to 2016, an average of 32.2 people died at the hands of terrorists here in the U.S. Since 2001, lethal attacks on the homeland and/or U.S. interests haven’t decreased. Quite the reverse: Such incidents have only proliferated. Something isn’t working.
That’s still a remarkably small number, mind you, about the same chance as death by lightning strike. Furthermore, from 2005 to 2015, 66 percent of terrorism fatalities in the U.S. were not perpetrated by Islamist groups. Besides, domestic mass shootings (in this case defined as four or more victims killed or wounded in a single event) are far more dangerous, with 1,072 incidents from 2013 to 2015. No doubt we’d hear more about these attacks if the culprits were a bit browner and named Ali or Abdullah.
It appears that U.S. military action may even be making matters worse. Take Africa, for instance. Prior to 9/11, few American troops patrolled the continent, and there were few recognized anti-U.S. threat groups in the region. Nonetheless, President George W. Bush (and later Barack Obama) soon sent more and more U.S. special operators to “advise and assist” across Africa. By 2017, al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked factions had multiplied and were now killing American troops.
It all appears rather counterproductive. For one final example, let us look at Yemen, just across the Red Sea from turbulent Africa. The U.S.-backed Saudi terror bombings on Yemeni civilians is doing more than just killing tens of thousands, spreading cholera and causing famine. That’s bad enough. It turns out that by helping Saudi Arabia pummel Yemen into the Stone Age, the U.S.-backed coalition is diminishing state control over broad swaths of the country and empowering al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula—which now holds sway in much of eastern Yemen.
Let’s review: The threat from terrorism is minuscule, is not even majority “Islamic,” pales in comparison with domestic mass shooting deaths and has not measurably decreased since 9/11. Remind me again how fighting “them there” saves soldiers from having to fight “them here?”
3. Americans are obliged to honor the troops. They fight for your freedom. Actively opposing the war(s) dishonors their sacrifice.
This is simply illogical and another surefire way to justify perpetual war. Like the recent NFL national anthem debate, such rhetoric serves mostly as a distraction. First off, it’s abstract and absurd to argue that U.S. troops engaged in the sprawling “war on terror” are dying to secure American freedom. After all, these are wars of choice, “away-games” conducted offensively in distant lands, with dubious allies and motives. Furthermore, all this fighting, killing and dying receives scant public debate and is legally “sanctioned” by a 16-year-old congressional authorization.
All this “don’t dishonor the troops” nonsense is as old as war itself. These sorts of “stab-in-the-back” myths were heard in Weimar Germany after World War I and in post-Vietnam America. You know the shtick: The soldiers could’ve won, should’ve won, if only they hadn’t been stabbed in the back by politicians, and so on. Let’s not forget, however, that the First Amendment—for those who bother to read it—sanctifies the citizenry’s right to dissent. Furthermore, the Constitution purposefully divides responsibility for war-making among the separate branches of government. Those who claim peaceful protest dishonors or undermines “the soldiers” don’t want an engaged populace. These folks prefer obedient automatons, replete with “thanks for your service” platitudes and yellow ribbons plastered on car bumpers. As far for me, I’ll take an engaged, thoughtful electorate over free Veterans Day meals at the local Texas Roadhouse any day.
The half-truths, comfortable fictions and outright lies are more than a little dangerous. They are affecting the next generation of young Americans. For instance, a full decade and two wars after I graduated, I taught history at West Point. Best job I ever had. My first crop of freshman cadets will graduate in May. They’re impressive young men and women. They’re mostly believers (for that, I envy them), ready to kick ass and wipe the floor with Islamic State—or Islamic State 2.0—or whomever. No one really tells them of the quagmires and disappointments that lie ahead. A few of us try, but we’re the outliers. Most cadets are unreachable. It has always been this way.
Truthfully, I surmise, it wouldn’t matter anyway. A surprising number of the cadets want to end up like me and so many others: disenchanted, lost and broken. There’s a romance to it. I felt the tug once, too. Some of my students will excel, and 10 years from now, they’ll come back to West Point and mentor cadets en route to the same ugly places, the same never-ending wars. Those kids, mind you, will have been born a decade after 9/11. Thinking on this near certainty, I want to throw up. But make no mistake: It will be so.
A system of this sort—one that produces and exalts generations of hopeless soldiers—requires millions of individual lies and necessitates discarding inconvenient truths. Only maybe, just maybe, it’s all rather simple. Perhaps we’re just pawns, duped in a very old game. Maybe soldiers’ sacrifices offer nothing of any real value. Nothing, that is, besides a painful warning: Trust not your own policymakers, your leaders or even the public. They’ll let you down every time.
* * *
Maj. Danny Sjursen, a Truthdig regular contributor, is a U.S. Army officer and former history instructor at West Point. He served tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has written a memoir and critical analysis of the Iraq War, "Ghost Riders of Baghdad: Soldiers, Civilians, and the Myth of the Surge."
Comments
fookin' tattooed meatheads haven't learned that jooz waahs don't pay for the cattle
Suck it up, uncle Mic
In reply to jooz wahs don'y pay for the… by helloimjohnnycat
Any kid of mine joins the army, I'll slap the piss out of them. Then drag them the fuck out of there.
In reply to Suck it up, uncle Mic by peddling-fiction
I read this article earlier today on the Truthdig site.
It's good to see actual veterans speaking sanity to the brainwashing lies of "fighting for democracy" which sold most of them into the armed services of the United States of Israel. It's got to be especially hard for them - assuming they come from dyed-in-the-wool 'Murican households who wave the flag at everything. Hopefully, some of their friends and relatives will listen to reason and finally figure out for themselves what a farce our foreign policy has been for the past 30 years. Bring the servicemen home to protect OUR borders and forcibly evict the (((dual citizen traitors))) and their lickspittle puppets who have brought all of this upon us.
In reply to Any kid of mine joins the… by Zero Point
Meet the DUAL CITIZEN TRAITORS who brought ALL THIS on America.
http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-2mp
In reply to I read this article earlier… by J S Bach
"We have to fight (((them)))"
In reply to Meet the DUAL CITIZEN… by bobcatz
as a payback for the trillions in taxcuts
the 1% should have to go fight their own fucking wars with
using their own fucking kids
In reply to "We have to fight (((them)))" by runswithscissors
Every last one of them does an oath to defend the Constitution, in which there is no mention of the ancient greek word "democracy", with which the framers were very familiar, because it devolves into tyranny But thanks for playing
In reply to I read this article earlier… by J S Bach
like whatever we have hasn't devolved into tyranny?
In reply to Every last one of them does… by TBT or not TBT
You nailed it. nothing more to be said.
although I will add, the only military service I will ever do is to protect my home and family.
In reply to I read this article earlier… by J S Bach
Just keep spreading the message.
In reply to I read this article earlier… by J S Bach
Propaganda works.
In reply to jooz wahs don'y pay for the… by helloimjohnnycat
Propaganda does work because we're all sheep who get an original thought now and again.
I posted this link yesterday bit it fits with this story very well. American patriotism is like a cult. It has to be question
https://vaughanfamblog.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/cultural-patriotism/
In reply to Propaganda works. by Nekoti
Fuck yes it does. Just think of all the 9/11's that would have happened had Uncle Sugars Agents of Freedumb not gone "over there" to teach those Saudi bastards a lesson!
In reply to Propaganda does work because… by Normally Aspirated
Parents should pull their kids from the us army before it's too late as the next war the us could lose over 10 million people including thousands of soldiers.
Us soldiers should make it clear that they will only fight on the american continent , otherwise it would not be a fight for the country it would be an aggression war.
let israel fight its own wars with the blood of its kids.
BINGO.
Well said.
I might add this - to the motherfuckers at the MIC - all of you bastards and bitches (with your comfy contracts, salaries, perks...)
DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR - 100% COVERAGE OF EXPENSES OF every WOUNDED SOLDIER, AND REPARATIONS TO FAMILIES OF THE DEAD SOLDIERS....ONE MILLION EACH.....NO EXCEPTIONS.
You want war bitches? PAY for it.
In reply to Parents should pull their… by Davidduke2000
Israel? What's an Israel? oooh you mean that private refuge for the Rothschild bankers? The one that allows them to run their very own intelligence service and have nukes of their very own?
In reply to BINGO… by BabaLooey
Astute comment.
In reply to Israel? What's an Israel?… by Moe-Monay
Intel Inside.
In reply to Israel? What's an Israel?… by Moe-Monay
It's a feature, not a bug.
In reply to Intel Inside. by trulz4lulz
That's what happens, when your wealth, exclusive worldview and ambition outgrows a country: you make a country of your own, from the ground up.
In reply to Israel? What's an Israel?… by Moe-Monay
Only 10 million? So they'll be bombing Walmarts over the weekend?
In reply to Parents should pull their… by Davidduke2000
Yeah because in war you're supposed to sit on your hands until you're completely encircled by the enemy.
You look at the rest of the world through rose colored glasses like every country besides the United States is a fucking troop of boyscouts. Do you realize how far China would have expanded into other countries if we weren't there to keep those slimy fuckers in check? You're seriously retarded and completely brainwashed from the crazy bullshit Ron Paul spewed from his food-dehydrator-selling mouth during the 2012 election.
Try using some critical thinking rather than just regurgitating how much you hate Jews because of some disinformation article you read that was backed up by comments from a bunch of spineless Ron-Paul-ettes.
The United States is the greatest empire the world has ever known and its reign has created a world that is more peaceful than it ever has been in all of recorded history; and that's because of the countless military bases it has on every continent. Keeping the peace in a world filled with murderous Muslims and drone-like Asians is a tough job, and it doesn't come without consequences and missteps, but the United States still continues on despite the negativity and hatred spewed on unpatriotic and ignorant sites like ZeroShit.
In reply to Parents should pull their… by Davidduke2000
'MURICA!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!Coming back to save the mutherfuckin day YEAH!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!NASCAR!!!!!!!BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$!!!!$$$muh police!!!!!!!!!SUPER SLO MO FLAGS&EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!$!!!!!!!!!$$$$$!!!$$$$$$$$!!!!!!!$$$ DIABETES!!!!!!!!$$$$$$PUTTING SOME MO SUNOCO FUEL IN THAT LILLY DIABETES CAR!!!!!!!!!!Muh 'murican prodd!!!!!!!!!AHM 'N MURICAN!!!!!!HALF CHEROKEE HALF CHOCTAW INDIAN OUTLAW!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$MUH CAPITALISM!!!!!!!KICKED GRENADA'SASS!!!!!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!56%'MURRAMUTT&PRODD!!!!$$$$$!!!!$$$$!!!$$!$$$$MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$!!!!!$$$$!!!$$$!!!$$$!$!$!$!$!$!$
In reply to Yeah because in war you're… by Rjh
you DO realize you're a turd?
In reply to 'MURICA!!!FUCK YEAH!!!… by Mr Hankey
'MURICA!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!Coming back to save the mutherfuckin day YEAH!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!NASCAR!!!!!!!BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$!!!!$$$muh police!!!!!!!!!SUPER SLO MO FLAGS&EAGLES!!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!$!!!!!!!!!$$$$$!!!$$$$$$$$!!!!!!!$$$ DIABETES!!!!!!!!$$$$$$PUTTING SOME MO SUNOCO FUEL IN THAT LILLY DIABETES CAR!!!!!!!!!!Muh 'murican prodd!!!!!!!!!AHM 'N MURICAN!!!!!!HALF CHEROKEE HALF CHOCTAW INDIAN OUTLAW!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$MUH CAPITALISM!!!!!!!KICKED GRENADA'SASS!!!!!!!FUCK YEAH!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!56%'MURRAMUTT&PRODD!!!!$$$$$!!!!$$$$!!!$$!$$$$MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$!!!!!$$$$!!!$$$!!!$$$!$!$!$!$!$!$
In reply to Yeah because in war you're… by Rjh
Awesome post...
There been some real turds around here lately. Each article there's like 30 posts of joo boogie-man this and joo boogie-man that...what about the Illuminati, or the Knights Templars....oh, and don't forget the Masons.
Give the shit a rest already.
In reply to Yeah because in war you're… by Rjh
"spine-less Ron-Paul-ettes" ......Had you shown up at a Ron Paul rally spouting that crap you'd have been escorted out in about 73 sandwich size zip-lock bags.
In reply to Yeah because in war you're… by Rjh
Straight from the mouth of the KKK, you're an unqualified dumbass.
In reply to Parents should pull their… by Davidduke2000
Old men get off on sending young to their deaths.
Africa was less bad before Africom was established. Nobody in Africa wanted these HQ, but the German vassals agreed to have it in Stuttgart. With a new military hospital being built near Ramstein, they count on more wars. People blowback required.
In reply to Parents should pull their… by Davidduke2000
Morgenthau Plan ll...
Turns Germany into an African agricultural landscape...
In reply to Old men get off on sending… by uhland62
Salute.
I suggest a Focus on a thoroughly corrupt and defunct Congress, the expertly-designed and amazingly concise body that not only represents the People, and creates Law, but is, er once was, charged with declaring War.
But of course I understand... that apparently nobody cares.
Hired killers. Unlimited fake money propagates Jew banker carnage.
Great article.
1984, War is a Racket ... 1984 was required reading my junior year in high school. I shudder to think what they are reading now.
In reply to Great article. by LetThemEatRand
I read it aloud to my kids, except for the naughty bits.
In reply to 1984, War is a Racket … by Hongcha
Your kids have internet access?
In reply to I read it aloud to my kids,… by Akzed
It's been said millions of times :
That our crooked, zio-controlled government continues to wage war on muzzscum while importing the same idiot breeders into our lands is the epitome of fraud & hypocrisy.
Bring the soldiers home, maintain our national security, and keep the shit-skinned motherfuckers outta' here.
If they QUALIFY to become Americans, then OK. That means they will earn their own way, no welfare gimmes, so get scrubbin' ! End of conversation.
Naturally, I know none of the above will come to pass until we " water the Tree ".
They can NEVER be American citizens because the shariah demands that no law be superior to the Koran. Every Muslim who takes the oath of allegiance to the U.S. swears a false oath.
In reply to It's been said millions of… by helloimjohnnycat
The things we do for love,
the things we do for love ,
the things we do for love . . .
like shootin' musalman in the face,
throwing his family in a tent . . .
then appealing to joe public for life-saving donations
and you're lookin' for the answers in their eyes . . .
The Crusades were a more level playing field where you had to look into the enemy's eyes, like a serial killer, whereas nowadays, a group of Banker/MIC freaks are jerking off, having just given the thumbs up to take out any old gathering with more than a dozen folks in attendance, from over 8000 miles away.
Chocolate cake anyone?
S.O.A.D.
B.Y.O.B.
"You depend on our protection"
While you feed us lies from the tablecloth. Lala la la lalalala
In reply to S.O.A.D… by Mr Twitch
Despite her flaws, the United States is the greatest country on this planet. It is the greatest country the world has ever seen.
Granted the bar is very low, but agreed. All the more reason that we as citizens have a duty to point out her flaws and try to correct them, like this author is doing. This country didn't become great because its citizens blindly followed orders and sucked banker cock.
In reply to Despite the flaws, the… by navy62802
Wrong. It got to be "great" as a colonizing empire, precisely because citizens always obeyed orders since 1776, such as the orders of George Washington to start the Indian Wars, then a myriad orders to kill Indians, sometimes with a bounty paid. Then obedience to orders to fight against Mexico and Spain ... and ditto for too many countries to keep track of through to the current wars. Whether it was the founding oligarchs or the corporations and banking oligarchs who came later, nothing has changed. All through the citizens blindly followed orders and made the wealthy obscenely rich, whether gentile or jew.
In reply to Granted the bar is very low,… by LetThemEatRand
You may have noticed that I said the bar was low. Before the American revolution, the Western world was pretty much a revolving door of colonial empires. France, England, Spain, Portugal, and others had their day. The entire world was ruled by Kings and Queens. When the US finally broke away from the United Kingdom (Britain, known as the "United Kingdom" because it was ruled by a King and had a bunch of colonies), it became guilty of some of the same behaviors.
After WWII, America become something different. A middle class grew and became the greatest force the world had ever seen. You could literally come to America with the shirt on your back and have a decent chance of a middle class lifestyle. That is the greatness of which I speak. The bankers and oligarchs have successfully rolled back the clock and now we have massive wealth inequality and endless wars for empire. Again.
In reply to Wrong. It got to be "great"… by Setarcos
Our poor are rich, on a global scale, and wealthy compared to poor of 70 years ago. "Inequality" is the focus of rabble rousers. Envy and resentment are the emotions this rhetoric seems to exacerbate. Absolute measures of well being are the target of honest, positive actors seeking solutions. "Inequality" is obamaesque whiny pussy stuff.
In reply to You may have noticed that I… by LetThemEatRand
"Our poor are rich, on a global scale."
Yeah, that's the argument the globalists make, and the reason why we should be okay with sending our jobs to China and Mexico. I am not envious of China or Mexico. Quite the opposite. Wage arbitrage on a global scale is not a recipe for a healthy national economy, unless you are an executive of a very large globalist corporation.
Wealth inequality also existed in the days of Kings and Lords, and the United States fought a revolution because they found it distasteful to give all of their money to Royalty. I guess they were Obamaesque rabble-rousers by your definition because they did not believe in the status quo that only a few should have all the spoils. How many trillions have been given to bankers with the banker bailout and QE? How many trillions have gone to the MIC to fight wars we don't need to be fighting? You need to learn to distinguish between those who want to give people free shit, and those who want to give hard working people who are not bankers or CEOs a fair playing field.
In reply to Our poor are rich, on a… by TBT or not TBT
Let's not be so reductive about the reasons the revolutionaries staked out in the very eloquent Declaration of Independence. It's a famous document for good reason. It's short. And proto-Marxist it ain't. At all.
In reply to "Our poor are rich, on a… by LetThemEatRand