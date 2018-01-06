Mueller Now Probing Ivanka's "Greetings Exchange" With Russian Lawyer

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 12:03

It's not been a great few days for Jivanka. Following news that Jared Kushner's company is being investigated by the SEC, The LA Times reports  that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating Ivanka Trump's 'interactions' with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist.

 

Mueller's team is looking into any interactions the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin, had with President Trump's family members and inner circle, the Times reported.

 

As The Hill reports, special counsel Mueller is reportedly looking into an interaction between a Russian lawyer and Ivanka Trump surrounding a controversial Trump Tower meeting during the campaign.

While the first daughter and now-White House adviser did not take part in the June 2016 meeting, she exchanged greetings with the Russian attorney and a lobbyist who attended the meeting as they stepped off an elevator, a person familiar with the exchange.

So it seems politeness is now treason?

 

It seems that as the 'Russia collusion' narrative dwindles, Mueller's desperate reach for raison d'etre grows.

Comments

Moe-Monay knightowl77 Jan 6, 2018 2:16 PM

After all that has happened because someone gathers all the same crap stated on CNN and then puts it in a book .........ooooh now it's true.  It's playing on the old pre-internet prejudice that if you saw it is a book it must be true!

I remember the times when it was common to make your argument with "They say XXXXX".  

What next?  An entry on Wikipedia saying Trump was born in Russia?

44_shooter overbet Jan 6, 2018 1:19 PM

but but but MSNBC said the book was well written and truthful and and CNN says the book is damning and and er, uh NY Times said it would bring down Trump....

 

opiods for the liberal morons...

 

MSNBC says Trump in trouble because of new book allegations 

CNN reports that MSNBC reports that Trump in trouble because of new book allegations 

MSNBC reports CNN confirms MSNBC report that Trump in trouble because of new book allegations 

CNN talks for DAYS to every Trump hater to expand on WHY Trump might be in trouble because of new book allegations  as per an MSNBC report

MSNBC talks for DAYS to the same Trump haters to expand on WHY Trump might be in trouble because of new book allegations per the CNN report

 

Rinse, repeat.  Viola - News. 

 

MsCreant BaBaBouy Jan 6, 2018 12:22 PM

I'd normally agree but I'm not so sure. 

I'm beginning to think the entire country is a "reality tv show" that the rest of the world is watching in horror. You're fired, Big brother, Survivor, all rolled into one. Everyone is becoming inured to this level of "ridculosity." 

Too much information, too much communication, too fast, too easy. 

The ratings are through the roof. 

What if the book is telling the entire truth? 

And?

What if no one cares?

If a vain petulant child king is enabling change, they may just let him. 

chunga MsCreant Jan 6, 2018 12:56 PM

It's become so zany and absurd I can honestly say I haven't looked at fake tv news for probably two months.

Can somebody tell me if ambassador haley was actually punked by russian jerkey boys to whom she detailed her intricate knowledge of russians meddling with a fictitious country? It's preposterous if true and would seem to make great fodder for ZNN, etc., but I bet for some odd reason it's not coming up lol.

This thing here with Mueller is crazy, while this is going on the red senators are recommending a criminal probe on the author of the piss dossier a year later, while Stiff Sessions is on a mission over pot. (Some are suggesting he too, is playing 3D chess lol, a suggestion made further unlikely due to his bizarre support of private prisons and civil forfeiture) The same Sessions that previously ignored Chaffetz' letter requesting enforcement of Honest Hill'rey's IT guy Bryan Pagliano telling them to shove their subpoenas up their asses. Twice. A year ago.

Meanwhile the dnc chair girl writes a book admitting to election rigging and being afraid after the murder of the staffer, a seemingly very significant event, yet everyone up there in dc pretends they never heard of the guy, including the maverick dotard. Assange is still out there offering proof and he's ignored too.

*never mind about haley...i really don't care. snack period is over, back to work.

44_shooter MsCreant Jan 6, 2018 1:24 PM

The rest of the 1st world is in their OWN local reality show (Germany, France, England, Japan, etc)

The 2nd world's media narrative is well controlled and was crafted years ago and doesn't include the "drama" factor 

The 3rd world only cares about whats going on in the village/town/ejido etc

nonclaim nmewn Jan 6, 2018 12:49 PM

Yeah, insurance policy... Let's remember that this meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer "invited without a visa" by the Obama administration was arranged by a Fusion GPS person paid by the DNC and Clinton Campaign.

I think Mueller just blew another hole on the Left foot.

Q: Was the Trump Tower already "wired" at the time? If it was then this is much, much bigger than it seems.