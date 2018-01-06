Mueller Now Probing Ivanka's "Greetings Exchange" With Russian Lawyer

It's not been a great few days for Jivanka. Following news that Jared Kushner's company is being investigated by the SEC, The LA Times reports that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating Ivanka Trump's 'interactions' with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist.
Mueller's team is looking into any interactions the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and lobbyist, Rinat Akhmetshin, had with President Trump's family members and inner circle, the Times reported.
As The Hill reports, special counsel Mueller is reportedly looking into an interaction between a Russian lawyer and Ivanka Trump surrounding a controversial Trump Tower meeting during the campaign.
While the first daughter and now-White House adviser did not take part in the June 2016 meeting, she exchanged greetings with the Russian attorney and a lobbyist who attended the meeting as they stepped off an elevator, a person familiar with the exchange.
So it seems politeness is now treason?
It seems that as the 'Russia collusion' narrative dwindles, Mueller's desperate reach for raison d'etre grows.
Comments
I want to closely examine Ivanka also!
Probe her myself.. spurt.. spurt.. spurt
I put Russian dressing on my salad last month at the pizza place.
Do I need a lawyer?
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
Upside down world when the prober is the one that needs to be probed
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
The WOLFE Book Has Finished Off the Thump WH Dynasty ...
In reply to Upside down world when the… by overbet
The ONLY thing that can take down TRUMP will be TRUMP himself!! NOT some stupid BOOK!!!
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
agreed
definitely not a book
he stays a million miles away from them
In reply to The ONLY thing that can take… by playnstocks
Meuller knew all about Hillary's illegal sale of enriched uranium to the Russians and hid that from Congress.
Isn't that a crime? Did he receive money from the Clinton Foundation to stay quiet?
In reply to definitely not… by Bes
So if I slept with a Russian chick, does that make me a traitor, or was I a super-patriot for screwing a Russian?
In reply to Meuller knew all about… by Never One Roach
This is turning ridiculous. So she said hello to a Russian and that is election collusion? Give me a break.
Someone needs to end Mueller and that DOJ lawyer who hired him.
In reply to So if I slept with a Russian… by The Alarmist
agreed, END Mueller, then investigate the rat bastard and his cronies, like leaker Comey
In reply to This is turning ridiculous. … by IH8OBAMA
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to agreed, END Mueller, then… by knightowl77
After all that has happened because someone gathers all the same crap stated on CNN and then puts it in a book .........ooooh now it's true. It's playing on the old pre-internet prejudice that if you saw it is a book it must be true!
I remember the times when it was common to make your argument with "They say XXXXX".
What next? An entry on Wikipedia saying Trump was born in Russia?
In reply to agreed, END Mueller, then… by knightowl77
He writes them, and best sellers.
In reply to definitely not… by Bes
I dont think many people believe that book has any credibility. It is more of the same liberal trash. The only difference is its a book opposed to an article.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
but but but MSNBC said the book was well written and truthful and and CNN says the book is damning and and er, uh NY Times said it would bring down Trump....
opiods for the liberal morons...
MSNBC says Trump in trouble because of new book allegations
CNN reports that MSNBC reports that Trump in trouble because of new book allegations
MSNBC reports CNN confirms MSNBC report that Trump in trouble because of new book allegations
CNN talks for DAYS to every Trump hater to expand on WHY Trump might be in trouble because of new book allegations as per an MSNBC report
MSNBC talks for DAYS to the same Trump haters to expand on WHY Trump might be in trouble because of new book allegations per the CNN report
Rinse, repeat. Viola - News.
In reply to I dont think most people put… by overbet
BaBaBlah, when u find sumpin' new in the book, please let us all know.
And, unlike the author of the book, please be sure that the new shit that u find is objectively true.
We have a lot of snow, cold, and wind up here, we'll wait.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
I'd normally agree but I'm not so sure.
I'm beginning to think the entire country is a "reality tv show" that the rest of the world is watching in horror. You're fired, Big brother, Survivor, all rolled into one. Everyone is becoming inured to this level of "ridculosity."
Too much information, too much communication, too fast, too easy.
The ratings are through the roof.
What if the book is telling the entire truth?
And?
What if no one cares?
If a vain petulant child king is enabling change, they may just let him.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
The book was written by a kike "journalist", therefore 100% confident that it's a hit piece full of lies. Trump has his shortcomings like everyone does, but these miserable kikes are terrified of him--and rightly so--and they are pulling out all the stops to bring him down.
In reply to I'd normally agree but I'm… by MsCreant
I agree the book is undoubtedly a hit piece full of lies. I also agree with the relevance of MsCreant's question "what if no one cares?"
We sent Trump to Washington to blow the place up and that is what he is doing and we are glad.
As long as Trump is blowing up Washington DC and not the rest of the world we are happy(er).
In reply to The book was written by a… by Buckaroo Banzai
Nah buddy. Trump is an Obama clone except Obama wasn't an Israeli puppet .
In reply to I agree the book is… by SWRichmond
It's become so zany and absurd I can honestly say I haven't looked at fake tv news for probably two months.
Can somebody tell me if ambassador haley was actually punked by russian jerkey boys to whom she detailed her intricate knowledge of russians meddling with a fictitious country? It's preposterous if true and would seem to make great fodder for ZNN, etc., but I bet for some odd reason it's not coming up lol.
This thing here with Mueller is crazy, while this is going on the red senators are recommending a criminal probe on the author of the piss dossier a year later, while Stiff Sessions is on a mission over pot. (Some are suggesting he too, is playing 3D chess lol, a suggestion made further unlikely due to his bizarre support of private prisons and civil forfeiture) The same Sessions that previously ignored Chaffetz' letter requesting enforcement of Honest Hill'rey's IT guy Bryan Pagliano telling them to shove their subpoenas up their asses. Twice. A year ago.
Meanwhile the dnc chair girl writes a book admitting to election rigging and being afraid after the murder of the staffer, a seemingly very significant event, yet everyone up there in dc pretends they never heard of the guy, including the maverick dotard. Assange is still out there offering proof and he's ignored too.
*never mind about haley...i really don't care. snack period is over, back to work.
In reply to I'd normally agree but I'm… by MsCreant
The rest of the 1st world is in their OWN local reality show (Germany, France, England, Japan, etc)
The 2nd world's media narrative is well controlled and was crafted years ago and doesn't include the "drama" factor
The 3rd world only cares about whats going on in the village/town/ejido etc
In reply to I'd normally agree but I'm… by MsCreant
Hahaha. Watch what you wish for nitwit.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
Find a toilet...
Dipshit.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
What a sucker - Bwa-ha-ha-ha-ha
Here cock breath, I got a golden shower for ya !
Get schlonged while your at it dimwit. Bwa-ha-ha-ha
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
That Wolff guy epitomizes the character of the "Dirty Jew", unfortunately. The desperation of the perverts and degenerates in high places is so thick you can cut it with a knife.
In reply to The WOLFE Book Has Finished… by BaBaBouy
He needs to be anal probed by hostile aliens!
In reply to Upside down world when the… by overbet
Forget McCabe's retirement pension aspiration. Pull Meuller on a truthful charge and, while you are at it, the same for Comey.
In reply to Upside down world when the… by overbet
Of course you do..
should have avoided anything and everything Russian
get a personal injury lawyer
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
Lawyer-up you Commie salad eating scum! :)
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
The other day, when she passed by me, she threw me "The Look," so I just know she's hot fer my bod'!
And what about the youngest Trump child? He's just fakin' the Autism thang and secretly receiving Russian transmissions on his fillings!
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
I can't remember, but I either drank or fucked a Black Russian once. Regardless I'm on Mueller's shit list for sure.
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
You are only ALLOWED to use Democracy Dressing!...
In reply to I put Russian dressing on my… by Handful of Dust
Hey everybody, another guy who knows how to talk to girls.....
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
that and with a bag-o-dildos I'm ready to be a news anchor
the button on my desk might be small but it locks the door..
In reply to Hey everybody, another guy… by house biscuit
go away you loser
In reply to that and with a bag-o-dildos… by Dilluminati
lulz... oh so unhappy this morning must be you
https://www.zerohedge.com/search-comments/203780
In reply to go away you loser by Wannabe_Oracle
Do you have HARD EVIDENCE of meddling??
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
Back on topic, will Mueller investigate why the Obama administration allowed an exception to get the Russian lawyer into the country without a visa?
In reply to Do you have HARD EVIDENCE of… by LaugherNYC
to ask the question about Mewler is to answer it. On the other hand, Nunes also has this question ...
In reply to Back on topic, will Mueller… by nonclaim
...in order for the ahem...Russian "government" lawyer...to attend said Trump Tower meeting and exchange pleasantries while stepping off elevators?
NEVER!
Thats not covered under the "insurance policy" ;-)
In reply to Back on topic, will Mueller… by nonclaim
Yeah, insurance policy... Let's remember that this meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer "invited without a visa" by the Obama administration was arranged by a Fusion GPS person paid by the DNC and Clinton Campaign.
I think Mueller just blew another hole on the Left foot.
Q: Was the Trump Tower already "wired" at the time? If it was then this is much, much bigger than it seems.
In reply to ...in order for the ahem… by nmewn
Well clearly the Obama folks didn't give a hoot about what Veselnitskaya's job tasks actually are, which should raise some interesting questions about whether the Obama regime actually believed in some press fables they were claiming to be "outraged" about.
In reply to ...in order for the ahem… by nmewn
Of course I do!
https://www.snopes.com/chelsea-clinton-church-satan/
Chelsea Clinton is a Devil Worshiper for tweeting Happy New Year to Satanists
and Ivanka is a latent lesbian with Russian fetish tendencies for making a greeting to a Russian woman getting off an elevator
what more proof would you need?
In reply to Do you have HARD EVIDENCE of… by LaugherNYC
Yeah we all know about the spurt spurt spurt thing you don't have to spell it to us.
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
The only positive of having Trump in the White House is the neverending barrage of photos of Ivanka --- I never get tired of looking at that goddess!
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
I don't know. That type of woman probably is a dead fish in the sack. Doesn't like to get messy although she might like a real man after Kushner
In reply to I want to closely examine… by Dilluminati
Smoke and mirrors, while the Empire crumbles.
Get your Bread, Get your Circus!!
Read all about it!
Xtra, Xtra.. read all about it!
In reply to Smoke and mirrors, while the… by peddling-fiction
Barnum & Bailey has already made an offer to Meuller to join the circus.
He's follow the Bearded Lady but precede The Psychic Twinns, world-renowned fortune tellers.
In reply to Get your Bread, Get your… by Dilluminati