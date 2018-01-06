"Record Lows From Bangor to Charleston": Bomb Cyclone Ushers In Brutal Cold, Ice Storm

“Record cold temperatures continue to blanket the northeastern U.S. this weekend along with gusty winds. This combination is leading to wind chills well below zero across much of the region, making it difficult to even go outside. This cold will not only be dangerous for people’s health, but will also increase the risk for pipes to freeze along with other infrastructural problems. People need to dress in layers to guard against frost bite if outside for any amount of extended time. This brutal stretch of winter weather will last into Sunday before abating into next week,” said Ed Vallee, a meteorologist at Vallee Weather Consulting LLC.
A blast of Arctic air from Canada, Greenland, and Siberia has descended onto the Northeast through the weekend plunging temperatures and wind chills to dangerously cold levels in the wake of the “bomb cyclone” that exploded over the East Coast last week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued wind chill advisories and warnings for much of the Northeast through the weekend.
Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect until Sunday morning rendering most of the Northeast hazardous to human health. In some parts, wind chill values may decline to 45 degrees below zero, which can cause frostbite to exposed skin in under 10 minutes.
Ed Vallee warns the “cold is not just in the Northeast. Record lows expected from Bangor, Maine to Charleston, SC tonight!”
He further expects, “more record lows tonight from Portland all the way down the I-95 corridor to DC. Impressive as we approach the coldest point in the winter season!”
Early next week, another system has a high probability of blanketing the Northeast with a mix of snow, sleet, ice, and rain. As of Saturday, the system is tracking eastward into the Rockies and moving into the Central U.S. on Sunday.
The Weather Channel forecasts the next round of wintry precipitation to hit the Northeast on Sunday night and continue into early next week,
Sunday Night
- This system will slide eastward on Sunday night, spreading a wintry mix farther east.
- Snow is likely from the Great Lakes into parts of the Ohio Valley, interior Northeast and northern New England.
- A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible from central Illinois and central Ohio southward into parts of Tennessee and possibly northern Georgia.
- Rain is likely from eastern Oklahoma into Alabama, with a few thunderstorms in eastern Texas and Louisiana.
Monday
- The chance of snow will stretch from Indiana into the interior Northeast and northern New England.
- There will be areas of sleet and freezing rain in parts of the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and the central and southern Appalachians.
- Otherwise, rain is currently expected through much of the South, with a few thunderstorms possible toward the Gulf Coast.
Glancing at Natgas
"This string of cold has stressed the market just as much as the polar vortex of 2014," Borruso told Bloomberg “You are seeing pipeline restrictions and flow restrictions pop up.”
Ed Vallee, a meteorologist at Vallee Weather Consulting LLC, is forecasting a warmer second half of January, which could fade NatGas demand and lead to a reversal in price from the recent price surge.
The recent cold weather sparked increased natural gas consumption particularly in the Northeast this past week. However, we are eyeing a warming trend later next week, with a potentially more substantial warmer risk between the 15th and the 20th of the month. We are beginning to see the market take this bearish weather outlook into consideration given how we closed out last week’s trading. How long this warmer regime lasts remains a bit uncertain, but some data points to some colder risks returning toward the end of the month.
Bespoke Weather’s most recent energy report also confirmed Vallee’s bearish thesis on NatGas through the end of the month. Full report below:
And lastly, @crankywxguy‘s weather outlook for the rest of January through early February. Could the cold snap return in early February?
Meanwhile, as we wait for the next blast of frigid cold air, America's next flu epidemic has arrived.
GEEZ! I only see 3 of the lower 48 states without "widespread" flu reported by the CDC. You know the drill... WASH YOUR HANDS.... #ARWX pic.twitter.com/hzR87pcTEL— Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) January 6, 2018
Comments
Yes more of that! Im rooting for the glacier.
For a minute there, I thought I had inadvertently logged in to the Weather Channel.
In reply to Yes more of that! Im… by VWAndy
In related news, the sun just went down, and it is forecast to be dark tonight.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-18/most-insensitive-survey-resul…
In reply to For a minute there, I… by J S Bach
I laughed out loud driving home last night when NPR had someone on saying "This is more evidence of global warming...of climate change!".
Yeah sure, because the Earth is heated by Humans not the Sun, and we can stop Earthquakes too.
Oh wait...
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Hence the idiots had to change the term from global warming to climate change, and they seem to have no idea what that means. It looks more like global cooling so shouldn't we all be doing the opposite and pumping out more CO2 to counter this effect? (assuming these fools are even correct about that to start with)
In reply to I laughed out loud driving… by ebworthen
Well SciFi had “Sharknado” so the Weather Channel is trying “bomb cyclone”.
Bimbos and Himbos getting the pink mist. Meh.
In reply to Hence the idiots had to… by PhilofOz
I feel really bad for people who are going to try to drive into Atlanta Monday morning to got to the National Championship game. It's a bad enough drive on dry pavement, but we are supposed to get just enough ice to hose up the roads through early afternoon, so things are going to turn into a real shit show.
In reply to Well SciFi had “Sharknado”… by TBT or not TBT
Great for online stores I imagine. Retail needs all the help it can get.
In reply to I feel really bad for people… by Whoa Dammit
Many people have never driven on ice. I imagine tires freeze too.
In reply to I feel really bad for people… by Whoa Dammit
Ice road fuckers!
In reply to Many people have never… by Xena fobe
Right Phil. And the Weather Channel propaganda fails to mention record sea ice in Antarctica, the 1904 Northwest Passage by Roald Amundsen, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoKmpzdojVw
In reply to Hence the idiots had to… by PhilofOz
Human generated CO2 is warming the planet amplifying extreme weather events everywhere, including colder winters, hotter summers, more droughts, more floods, and rising seas. Only clueless motherfuckers like you have no idea what that means, which is good since you'll be among the first to go when mother nature takes a bat to your dumb fucking head.
In reply to Hence the idiots had to… by PhilofOz
Hippy dippy weatherman. Ha.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"Mazel tov ! A weather related event to explain the cool Q1 print."
Hugs; Janet Yellen
In reply to Yes more of that! Im… by VWAndy
Crankywxguy is a disinfo asswipe. That first graphic is bs. Specifically the left hand side of his "art work" showing the cold air coming from Eastern Siberia.
The Jet Stream is being diverted North from the Eastern Pacific off Cali. Record warmth in Alaska. It then turns South, taking Arctic cold into the Northeast.
The diversion of the Jet Stream over the Eastern Pacific aka, the Ridiculously Resilient Ridge of high pressure that blocks the normal natural flow is a man made phenomenon. Crankywxguy's job is to obscure this reality.
Another thing. The Weather Channel website has a link to Jet Stream map. Last time I checked, I get the response "Currently Unavailable". How does that happen? Everything else on the site seems to work.
In reply to "Mazel tov ! A weather event… by curbjob
Agree that this is a man-made phenomenon.
Chemtrailing was off the charts (figuratively and literally) the day before the "bomb cyclone" detonated.
As always, follow the money, "who benefits?", and consider the source.
In reply to Crankywxguy is a disinfo… by Conscious Reviver
If the weather modifiers would quit screwing with California, sh!t like this wouldn't happen.
Weather Modifier (WM) 1: Let's slap a high pressure dome with chemtrails over California to prevent the rain from going there.
WM2: That's a great idea! All that low pressure will be forced into Canada dropping the temperatures in the mid-west and the eastern states.
WM1: That shouldn't be a problem, they're use to the cold this time of year.
In reply to Agree that this is a man… by HushHushSweet
3. Profit!
In reply to If the weather modifiers… by Sempi
They are at war with with, literally and all we do is walk around like dead men walking. (They just are not using bombs to do it, but instead are using weather bombs.
In reply to Agree that this is a man… by HushHushSweet
Yeah, it’s also an overall effect of reduced temperature gradient between lower latitude and arctic temps causing a slowing jet stream. Like a slowing river, it starts to meander. When it’s not swinging wildly it’s way north.
Here in the west the Rockies are about 20-30% snowpack, in Jan! NM is nearly 90 days without precipitation. I haven’t seen a normal afternoon Monsoon in 15years, when it rains, it’s usually at night, which used to be rare.
In reply to Crankywxguy is a disinfo… by Conscious Reviver
The glacier is winning, easy.
In reply to Yes more of that! Im… by VWAndy
OMG, cold weather in winter! We're all going to die!
Yes. But it's way colder than our typical norm. -10 here tonight, wind chill close to -30....in CT. I hear that wind blowing hard.
Normally, it's 25-30 at night. Cold we normally think is 15-20. Not -10.
Yes, this happens, but damn, that wind is just a little harsh.
I wonder if Mars feels better tonight than New England. I know it's warmer than Mt. Washington which is at an astounding -96 wind chill.....
In reply to OMG, cold weather in winter!… by johngaltfla
It was 80° here today. (AZ)
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
Right now it would be kind of smart to not get us more pissed off than we already are.
In reply to It was 80° here today. (AZ) by Ali Tarpate
The immigrants should be forced to live in states with arctic weather and Americans take their place in the south west.
In reply to It was 80° here today. (AZ) by Ali Tarpate
I've seen numerous 100 year records breached over the last few weeks and that's with them picking the highest temperature in the area to measure it against. As usual, they are trying not to show record cold temps.
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
A blast of Arctic air from Canada, Greenland, and Siberia has descended onto the Northeast
Siberia? I just knew the damn Russians had to be involved!
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
"We're glad you're home, the Russians came and pooped in the hallway."
[Caption on joke with 2 dogs looking up at dog owners returning home from a movie]
In reply to A blast of Arctic air from… by Osmium
I agree. I’m used to cold, but fuck this shit.
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
Fuck the Yankees! At least you don't have to dodge frozen 4 ft iguanas falling from 30 feet up.
Those bitches hurt!
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
Tastes like chicken.
In reply to Fuck the Yankees! At least… by johngaltfla
Poor critters will not make it through the night. Maybe put a box lined with news papers on the porch for them?
In CA we don't have basements. Critters go under our house when it is too cold. They probably hang out by the heating ducts.
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
Adapt 2030 on YouTube for a discussion of cooling trends.
In reply to Yes. But it's way colder… by Bigly
did you hear that it snowed??? How crazy is this...
In reply to OMG, cold weather in winter!… by johngaltfla
What a dumb motherfucker, yes you are going to die, probably from stupidity.
In reply to OMG, cold weather in winter!… by johngaltfla
Breaking news: it's cold outside in January.
More taxes would make it warm...
don't believe me? Then you should go to jail...
In reply to Breaking news: it's cold… by LetThemEatRand
Damn these planets. Don't they know who I am?
Love how the global warming screamers blame CO2 when it's hot, but when it's cold they school us on the difference between climate and weather. It's almost like they have a religious belief, and no fact can crack their thick skulls.
In reply to Breaking news: it's cold… by LetThemEatRand
Temp below freezing here since New Years eve. Must be winter.
Somewhere in Fort Benning Georgia 11B post graduation hall.
Drill Sergeant: Private Johnson
Johnson: Here drill Sergeant
Drill Sergeant: Assignment station, Fort Drum, 10th Mountain, Johnson
Johnson: Yes drill Sergeant?
Drill Sergeant: Dress war.
It is difficult for Canadian lumber mills to transport product this time of year too. Thus the seasonal uptrend.
Pussies.
I'm pretty far north. And this is pretty unusual.
I'm used to "cold". But this is week-long cold.
Have to go out now for food. Try that, AZ.
In reply to Pussies. by BeerMe
Odd how flu is widespread immediately after the 'flu shots' are given out.
I feel sorry for people who are ill equiped to handle the cold. Mrs. Tippy and I were born and raised here in Wisconsin, and we're well prepared. We have good winter clothing, the house is well insulated, the vehicles are well maintained, etc.
Mrs. Tippy grew up dirt poor. Seven kids, one meager income. The kids had to put bread bags over their socks to keep their feet dry because their boots and shoes leaked. They walked to school no matter what weather - the family had no car, and school meant warmth and lunch. A cold snap like this is an annoyance for most people, but it is a serious hardship for poor people.
I went to college in Wisconsin. When we were walking to the bars in below zero temperature, we would box each others ears (we were too intoxicated to have the good sense to wear hats). It's freaking cold there in the winter. I fail to see how this has become big news.
In reply to I feel sorry for people who… by itstippy
I went to college at UW-Madison and had a great schtick as the "Hick From The Sticks" (which I truely was). I wore my practical cold-weather gear in winter. I had the "lumbersexual" look going on before anyone even knew what it was, and without even trying. The sorority girls and frat boys thought I was a clodhopper, but I wasn't interested in them anyway.
The "no hat" thing was, and still is, universal - knit caps give you "hat hair"! Back then I had a full head of hair, but - my parka had a hood! Sweet!
I no longer have enough hair to get "hat hair". And the years keep going on by . . .
In reply to I went to college in… by LetThemEatRand
Dude, I think I knew you ... outside Nitty Gritty 2AM, I hit you in that Parka hood head with the snowball.
You didnt flinch, kept walking like your dad beat you on the farm regularly.
In reply to I went to college at UW… by itstippy
Bread bags?
Luxury.
We only dreamt of bread or bags.
In reply to I feel sorry for people who… by itstippy