Eleven Saudi Royals Arrested For Protesting Against Austerity

Members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family have apparently learned nothing from their cousin’s authoritarian tendencies. To wit, Saudi authorities on Saturday detained 11 princes after they gathered at a royal palace in Riyadh to protest austerity measures imposed by their cousin and the state’s de facto leader: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, aka MbS.
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
As part of the latest wave of cutbacks forced by still-low oil prices, bin Salman suspended payment of royals’ utility bills. The decision triggered a backlash among the royals who weren’t prosecuted during the Crown Prince’s "corruption crackdown"/cash grab from late last year, and they swiftly assembled at the Qasr a-Hokm, a historic royal palace, to demand the cancellation of a royal decree that stopped state payment of water and electricity bills for royal family members. The move was a rare act of defiance against the Saudi crown, per Reuters. They were also demanding compensation for a death sentence issued against a relative, local media reported.
In light of recent "events" in Saudi Arabia, it was a rather poor decision.
The identities of the princes taken into custody have not been released. However, the leader of the group has been identified by the initials S.A.S."Everybody is equal before the law and anyone who does not implement regulations and instructions will be held accountable, no matter who he is," a local media website added.
Late last year, MbS imprisoned dozens of royals at the Riyadh Ritz Carlton until they agreed to fork over substantial chunks of their wealth in exchange for their freedom. The shakedown resulted in one former general being tortured to death after refusing to give in to MbS’s remunerative demands – the princes spoke up, and were promptly taken into custody.
"They were informed of the error of their demands, but they refused to leave Qasr al-Hokm," an unnamed local official told local media. "A royal order was issued to the royal guards … to intervene and they were detained and put into al-Hayer prison in preparation to put them on trial."
Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has introduced reforms that included cutting subsidies, introducing value added tax (VAT) and cutting perks to royal family members to try to cope with a drop in crude prices that has led to a massive budget deficit.
OPEC's biggest oil producer said its gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in 2017 due to a drop in crude production, as part of the 2016 Vienna production-cut agreement, but mostly due to lower oil prices.
The last time the Saudi economy contracted was in 2009, when GDP fell 2.1% after the global financial crisis sent oil prices crashing. Riyadh also posted a higher-than-expected budget deficit in 2017 and forecast another shortfall next year for the fifth year in a row due to the decline in oil revenues. The finance ministry said it estimates a budget deficit of $52 billion for 2018.
Some more details from the recently released budget courtesy:
- Revenues in 2018 were estimated to be 783 billion riyals ($208.8 billion), up 13% on the previous year's projections.
- Actual revenues for the current fiscal year rose by a healthy 34 percent compared with 2016 to $185.6 billion due a sharp increase in both oil and non-oil revenues.
- Actual non-oil revenues collected in 2017 reached 256 billion riyals ($68.3 billion), a 38 percent rise on the previous year, reflecting the impact of hiking prices and imposing fees.
- Total spending includes 83 billion riyals from the sovereign wealth fund and 50 billion riyals from national development funds, in addition to the 978 billion riyals allocated in the 2018 budget
- Capital spending will increase by more than 13 percent
- The economy is expected to grow 2.7 percent next year after contracting 0.5 percent in 2017
- Inflation is expected to reach 5.7 percent from a negative rate at the end of 2017
- The government expects to spend 32 billion riyals in 2018 on a cash-transfer program designed to protect middle- and lower-income Saudi families from the planned increase in fuel and electricity prices
- Non-oil revenue in 2018 is expected to rise to 291 billion riyals versus 256 billion riyals this year
- Achieving the fiscal balance goal was delayed to 2023 from an initial target of 2019
Even after seizing hundreds of billions of dollars from the royal family, MbS will need the estimated $1 trillion or more that the Kingdom stands to raise during an offering of Saudi Aramco’s shares, which is expected later this year – though the kingdom still needs to choose a venue for the offering.
In reply to … by two hoots
As soon as the oil is gone they'll be back to herding goats and farming rocks like the previous 2,000 years.
In reply to Actually I just realized… by Treason Season
"I can't live on only a few million Cous -- come' on man, throw me a bone"
In reply to As soon as the oil is gone… by Stackers
".....and which was codenamed 'Operation American Dad'. Even mainstream sites, such as Wikipedia, recognize the primary characteristics of middle America the Saudi prince was aiming for, including examples such as: forking over wealth for freedom, exorbitant utility bills, & torture for failing to follow various regulations & instructions."
In reply to "I can't live on only a few… by YUNOSELL
It'll take the most massive goat herds in history to cover the current population. Too bad there's nothing for the goats to eat.
In reply to As soon as the oil is gone… by Stackers
Saudi Wahabism. A true evil, lately dictated by Kushner and the Joo Klan.
In reply to Actually I just realized… by Treason Season
I'm not sure which is more funny, Saudi Princes protesting austerity, or being arrested for it .. ...
In reply to … by two hoots
I'm not sure which is more funny, Saudi Princes being arrested, or being too stupid to leave the country after seeing what the Crown Prince did to Alwaleed...
In reply to I'm not sure which is more… by Giant Meteor
Off with their heads !
In reply to I'm not sure which is more… by Pool Shark
You would be mistaken to believe that you can escape by leaving the country.
In reply to I'm not sure which is more… by Pool Shark
hide under the piles of cash? behind the model/prositute white bitches? behind 4 cases of crown royal? nowhere to hide or run, justice-lol. starting to like this guy. agreed, off with there heads as an example. hmmm, can he become prez of merica? don't need to be a citizen...
In reply to You would be mistaken to… by peddling-fiction
stack a wall of gold coins and hide behind it..
In the movies they built a fake wall in a vault
So start stacking quick and hide
or get a straw and dip your head under a pool of oil..
In reply to hide under the piles of cash… by new game
+1
In reply to I'm not sure which is more… by Giant Meteor
"There can only be ONE" Highlander
In reply to I'm not sure which is more… by Giant Meteor
"billioners" who swiftly gather to protest payment of utility bills???
something wrong with this picture ...
Their utility bills were enormous.
They were secretly mining Bitcoin.
In reply to "billioners" who swiftly… by Pandelis
No doubt this will result in a tweet storm from Trump calling out Saudi Arabia for human rights violations, and probably sanctions against the Kingdom.
I'm thinkin more, another donation ..
In reply to No doubt this will result in… by LetThemEatRand
that is Kushner's territory ... i think trump knows where to tweet and raise hell ... after all as he claims he is a mental genius
the previous arrests (CNBC former tv star among them) followed Kushner's 4 days visit to Ryadh.
In reply to No doubt this will result in… by LetThemEatRand
I hate the Saudis. But I think I hate this guy less than the others.
LoL, Populism Saudi style. ;-)
So wearing a Rao's tablecloth on your head makes you a Saudi prince
No. Inbreeding does. Same as Royalty everywhere. And the Elites.
Blue blood as in Royal Blue.
In reply to So wearing a Rao's… by SmilinJoeFizzion
The day a Saudi boy becomes a man, takes off his diapers and puts them on his head
In reply to No. Inbreeding does. Same as… by any_mouse
The kingdom s push to diversify its oil-dependent economy has been linked to the arrest of more than 200 princes in November in an anti-corruption purge spearheaded by powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king's son and heir to the throne.
Wait. What? No mention of off topic issues?
New Year's resolution?
Is your ZH account hacked?
In reply to The kingdom s push to… by BritBob
Laurence of Arabia what a classic
Great movie. I watch it once a year. However, the title is "Lawrence of Arabia".
It's great in 1080p on the big screen. There is a 4k 50th-anniversary release that was scanned from the original film at 8k. Can't wait to see it!
In reply to Laurence of Arabia what a… by south40_dreams
Thanks for the tip - I'll be looking for it.
In reply to Great movie. I watch it once… by Moe Howard
Protests are organized by art dealers and French chateau owners.
Freakin sucks to have to pay your own utility bills.
Now, I wish we in the USA could arrest our own free shit army hoarde of losers living off the taxpayer dime too, both at the bottom and the top.
Members of the Free Shit Army should not be permitted to protest. They should be arrested in order to determine their status. If they receive EBT money or Food Stamps or Section 8 housing, they should be cut off for two years or more, or barred for life.
If they don't get Free Shit, cut them loose - they haven't traded their Constitutional rights for unConstitutional benefits.
In reply to Freakin sucks to have to pay… by Smegley Wanxalot
SA Kingdom is heading toward a shithole.... deserving so... IMO.
Why do you say that? Because the parasites at the top are being cut off?
Seems to me the right thing is being done.
In reply to SA Kingdom is heading toward… by JibjeResearch
Saudi saying: "My grandfather rode a camel. My father drove a car. I fly in a jet airplane. My son will ride a camel." Even if the Saudis could get the prices for oil they want, their reserves are nowhere near as large as they claim, and will run out sooner than later...as would the coffers feeding the cradle-to-grave socialism the average Saudi enjoyed courtesy of those high prices. And the fiscal screws have only just started to tighten there.
As someone who lived through the economic and social pain caused by the (entirely bogus Kissinger and Nixon-sired) 'Arab Oil Embargo' of the 1970's, the recent shakedowns amongst the Saudi 'royals' is nothing but delayed karma manifesting. These so-called 'princes' who would be nothing but goat-herds in any other country without the resources beneath their feet are getting a reminder of what their true status is.
Even if the Oil would last for 100 years at $30/Bbl, the problem is fossil energy is dying.
Coal is in it's final death throes, and gasoline has about 3 years before it enters hard decline.
Electric vehicles are in the early stage of breakout.
In reply to Saudi saying: "My… by Kagemusho
Should have used the (temporary) oil money to invest in real wealth - 1) your people (educate them so they can be useful) and 2) the environment so you have somewhere nice to live that will support your population.
Paving the desert and paying folks just to exist is not a good use of a windfall.
In reply to Saudi saying: "My… by Kagemusho
For punishment they will be exiled to mecca, the shithole.
Now moving into the Arabic version of "Monty Python".
If this idiot doesn't execute the countless enemies he's made he won't last a year.
Stupid sand vipers.
I don't mean to post 'off topic', but has anybody seen my pants?
Did somebody grab my ass?
In reply to I don't mean to post 'off… by Albertarocks
I learned, to my cost, that "pants" in the UK actually means "underpants". So, please clarify - should we be looking for underwear or trousers?
In reply to I don't mean to post 'off… by Albertarocks
Saudi Arabia should become ocean floor like it once was.
Ironically, as the Red Sea rift opens up,
KSA will be subducted below Iran.
In reply to Saudi Arabia should become… by MusicIsYou
I'm mildly curious how one goat fucker has the power to imprison and murder all his billionaire goat fucking cousins, why they don't just kill him instead?
Essentially, this is the textbook example of not being able to pick sides between insufferable douchebags who should all just fuck off and die.
Saudi is heading for a massive civil war. Like the bunch of dumb bitches they are. Because the truth is that only an effeminate male would cover the faces of women. They cover the faces of women because the men have so little to offer to the point they have to cover the faces of women as to not incite competition from other men.
In reply to I'm mildly curious how one… by Old Poor Richard
One should not underestimate MBS. only problem I have with him is Yemen. Kill your cousins if you so desire but leave Yemen alone.
In reply to Saudi is heading for a… by MusicIsYou