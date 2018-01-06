Sheriff Clarke To Face Trial After Airplane Incident Investigated By FBI

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. will face the long arm of the law stemming from a January 15, 2017 incident in which Clarke allegedly ordered six sheriff's deputies to take airplane passenger Daniel Black aside for interrogation after Black reportedly shot Clarke a disapproving look on the flight.
Black asked if Clarke was the notorious sheriff, which Clarke explained he was. Black moved towards the back of the plane shaking his head. Clarke asked Black if he had a problem and Black shook his head no. There was no further interaction on the plane. But after the two came off the plane, Black was taken into custody by six deputies waiting at the gate for him. -RawStory
While federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Wisconsin dropped the case due to "insufficient proof," Black has filed a civil suit against Clarke for calling him a "snowflake" on Facebook, along with several posts by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office social media accounts. Several of the charges were thrown out by a Judge on Friday, however it was decided that Clarke should face trial over whether or not his Social Media posts at the time were threats or retaliation against Black.
In a Facebook post after the incident, Clarke said "Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault."
The account then posted "Sheriff Clarke regrets that he cannot attend this juvenile, leftist, anti-cop tantrum. He is pleased that he has their attention however."
In Late December, court documents revealed that the FBI executed a search warrant shortly after the incident on Clarke's "dclarke.cowboy@gmail.com" account shortly after the incident, along with the Milwaukee sheriff's department's social media accounts.
According to a court filing, the FBI received a packet of reports from the Forensic Audit Manager for the Milwaukee County Office of the Comptroller with Black's complaint. The Milwaukee investigator concluded, in part "Clarke used his official position as Sheriff of Milwaukee County in excess of his lawful authority to direct his deputies to stop and question Black without legal justification."
Shortly thereafter, the FBI obtained a warrant.
After several media outlets reported on the incident, Clarke lashed out - tweeting "When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD," along with several other angry tweets.
Which resulted in a temporary suspension from Twitter.
Clarke also tweeted a photo of a letter from the Department of Justice with their decision not to prosecute, saying "Lib media did a drive-by hit job on me today with a FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It s a LIE. Last MAY the US Atty s office found NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing for doing police work. Lying Lib media took a story from LAST MAY & reports this today as new."
Lib media did a drive-by hit job on me today with a FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It s a LIE. Last MAY the US Atty s office found NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing for doing police work. Lying Lib media took a story from LAST MAY & reports this today as new. pic.twitter.com/ijyWp1IEW5David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017
That said, Clarke still has to find out how a Wisconsin jury feels about the Sheriff "cyberbullying" a "snowflake."
Has everyone gone insane? A civil suit for being called a snowflake? Taking a man aside with a bunch of deputies because he gave you a disapproving look? This is what passes for choices in this country. We're supposed to care about either of these assholes.
Most cops expect civilians to immediately drop to their knees and begin licking their jack-boots.
Woe be unto any "snowflake" who would dare to disrespect a cop.
Clarke clearly abused his authority when he directed his deputies to harass the plaintiff after receiving a nonverbal, uncomplimentary gesture.
In reply to Has everyone gone insane? A… by LetThemEatRand
Maybe - maybe not. Just because Clarke has a badge doesn't mean that he doesn't walk around with his black chip on his shoulder. I wasn't there - you weren't there - so hard to say what really went down. Regardless, a disapproving look is not grounds for detention.
I like seeing the snowflakes bitch slapped as much as anyone, but it's a slippery slope. Generally speaking, American cops are getting way out of hand and a lot of innocent people are dying. The cops need to cool their jets -bigly. https://www.zerohedge.com/index.php/news/2018-01-04/call-duty-player-sw…
In reply to I was not there. But the… by Xena fobe
That's not why the suit was filed.
It's about the actions that Clarke took against Dan Black after he shook his head in disapproval at the Sheriff.
https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/busted-the-fbi-just-got-permission-to-…
In reply to " Black has filed a civil… by spastic_colon
Hmm. I read your link. ZH seems to have spun the facts "a little" on this one.
In reply to That's not why the suit was… by serotonindumptruck
Deprivation of Constitutional Rights under color of law is a federal crime.
It probably happens every day in Police State USSA, but no compelling evidence can prove it.
If it weren't for the disclosure of Sheriff Clarke's written communications with his deputies, legal action would have likely not been undertaken.
In reply to Hmm. I read your link. ZH… by LetThemEatRand
Given the number of attacks on police, the Sheriff had a reasonable concern and was within his authority to stop and question said snowflake.
In reply to Deprivation of… by serotonindumptruck
So it should be illegal to look at a cop and shake your head in apparent disapproval?
It should be legal for that cop to then detain that person, harass and possibly arrest them if that person "becomes an asshole"?
May your chains rest lightly, comrade.
In reply to Given the number of attacks… by Handful of Dust
To both of your guestions the answer is a resounding no. But, how do we know that Black did not utter something that no one heard except Clarke? And Clarke being in law enforcement, knowing he could not prove what Black said, decided a back ground check was appropriate?
In reply to So it should be illegal to… by serotonindumptruck
You pose a hypothetical question, as there is no indication that Black said anything derogatory to the sheriff in Sheriff Clarke's text messages to his deputies.
Even if something else was said to Clarke on the flight, it would have to be something clearly illegal and recognized as a crime, such as threatening death or bodily harm to the Sheriff.
As a licensed LEO, one might expect Sheriff Clarke to include the relevant threats in his text messages to his deputies, in addition to notifying the flight crew that such threats were made.
In reply to To both of your guestions… by Nekoti
Yes I did. Same as the harassment charges for Black shaking his head. Is that why Clarke had him detained? If it is true, then Clarke needs to face the consequences. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
In reply to You pose a hypothetical… by serotonindumptruck