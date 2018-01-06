Sheriff Clarke To Face Trial After Airplane Incident Investigated By FBI

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 20:00

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. will face the long arm of the law stemming from a January 15, 2017 incident in which Clarke allegedly ordered six sheriff's deputies to take airplane passenger Daniel Black aside for interrogation after Black reportedly shot Clarke a disapproving look on the flight. 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/clarkecpac_0.PNG

Black asked if Clarke was the notorious sheriff, which Clarke explained he was. Black moved towards the back of the plane shaking his head. Clarke asked Black if he had a problem and Black shook his head no. There was no further interaction on the plane. But after the two came off the plane, Black was taken into custody by six deputies waiting at the gate for him. -RawStory

While federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Wisconsin dropped the case due to "insufficient proof," Black has filed a civil suit against Clarke for calling him a "snowflake" on Facebook, along with several posts by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office social media accounts. Several of the charges were thrown out by a Judge on Friday, however it was decided that Clarke should face trial over whether or not his Social Media posts at the time were threats or retaliation against Black. 

In a Facebook post after the incident, Clarke said "Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault."

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/Screen-Shot-2017-02-02-at-5.03.16-PM_0.jpg

The account then posted "Sheriff Clarke regrets that he cannot attend this juvenile, leftist, anti-cop tantrum. He is pleased that he has their attention however."

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/a-5.jpg

In Late December, court documents revealed that the FBI executed a search warrant shortly after the incident on Clarke's "dclarke.cowboy@gmail.com" account shortly after the incident, along with the Milwaukee sheriff's department's social media accounts. 

According to a court filing, the FBI received a packet of reports from the Forensic Audit Manager for the Milwaukee County Office of the Comptroller with Black's complaint. The Milwaukee investigator concluded, in part "Clarke used his official position as Sheriff of Milwaukee County in excess of his lawful authority to direct his deputies to stop and question Black without legal justification."

Shortly thereafter, the FBI obtained a warrant.

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/clarkewar_0.PNG

After several media outlets reported on the incident, Clarke lashed out - tweeting "When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD," along with several other angry tweets.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/clarketw.PNG

Which resulted in a temporary suspension from Twitter.

Clarke also tweeted a photo of a letter from the Department of Justice with their decision not to prosecute, saying "Lib media did a drive-by hit job on me today with a FAKE NEWS STORY that I am under investigation by the FBI. It s a LIE. Last MAY the US Atty s office found NO EVIDENCE of wrongdoing for doing police work. Lying Lib media took a story from LAST MAY & reports this today as new."

That said, Clarke still has to find out how a Wisconsin jury feels about the Sheriff "cyberbullying" a "snowflake." 

Tags
Law Crime
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 3
ACP Handful of Dust Jan 6, 2018 8:50 PM

Anyone on the left, that is.

Many police chiefs and sheriffs around the country are directly responsible for deaths of innocent Americans due to releasing violent illegal aliens on to the street, but not one gets arrested.

I guess calling someone a snowflake and questioning them is a far greater offense than accessory to murder, according to the FBI.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 5
garcam123 The Alarmist Jan 6, 2018 10:31 PM

and thinks, after suckin Trump's little dick.......that he's white and he's bad.

What he is is an out of control fucking clown and BLACK.....and DIS BITCH was gonna be a STAR! Be Killin NiGGAS all DAY! Till he ran into some REAL WHITE BOYS....Da KINE PUTS Niggas in JAIL>>>>>>>>motherfucker!

Dey ya GO Sherif,,,,,,,,maybe now you know, Trick.......niggas get nofin, motherfucker.....dis da USA.....bitdch!

Maybe yo Momma can bring some smokes to da jail fo ya.....you be a trustee quick!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
any_mouse garcam123 Jan 6, 2018 10:41 PM

Strange, I just clicked on this story right now @ 22:30 something ET. Apparently, I have already upvoted several of the comments without ever having clicked on the article or the comments.

Predictive voting to increase my voting performance?

After saving this comment the extraneous upvotes are gone.

Geez, now ZH is also out to get me!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot any_mouse Jan 7, 2018 12:48 AM

...Predictive voting to increase my voting performance?...

It's been going on ever since the "upgrade". I don't particularly like it or the rearranging of the comments either. Trying to check on previous comments / articles is different too. I suppose things could've been worse, I'll fumble along with it a bit more, but I'm starting to lose interest in fighting through the "improvements".

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Battlefield USA The Alarmist Jan 6, 2018 11:00 PM

WTF has a "conservative" ever conserved?

 

BTW, Sheriff Clark, despite his constant grabbing of his crotch and gyrating his loins in fake adulation to our freedoms, liberties, and constitution, doesn't give a flying f**k about anyone's freedoms, liberties, and constitution. There is not one law that he and his "brothers" did not enforce... like every other cop in this country.

 

He is a f**king fake and attention WHORE. Like MOST cops.

 

And again, Clark admits in the first screen shot that he over-stepped his boundaries over... the look. I look at cops the "wrong way" all the time. It's not illegal. Although sometimes it does hurt cop ego's that are to big for their cranial space.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
The Alarmist Flybyknight Jan 6, 2018 11:55 PM

Being black and/or having a badge are the license to disrespect people's rights ... being conservative is grounds for revoking that license.  As several others have noted here, there are plenty of Dems/Libs (the two are not necessarily mutual) who have had a walk in the past decades while a number of Repubes have been forced to turn tail and run (Gingrich, Lott ... both of whom are shits but did nothing rising to being forced to resign when compared to their contemporary, Bill Clinton).  The gist of my comment was that SJWs might have a moment of cognitive dissonance, but I was being supercilious ... this dude identified as conservative and a Trump supporter, so he was going to be railroaded in any case, guilty or not.  His only hope now is to throw down the black-card.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
BidnessMan IH8OBAMA Jan 6, 2018 10:37 PM

Others still walking free are Loretta Lynch, Bill Clinton, Wasserman-Schultz, Comey, Mueller, Podesta, McCabe, Lois Lerner, Peter Strzok and his FBI mistress, the Seth Rich assassin, and the BLM and Justice people who murdered Levoy Finicum.  Plus many others - just too many names to list, who all should be on trial.

Justice died long ago.  

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot BidnessMan Jan 7, 2018 12:59 AM

...Justice died long ago....

nah, she's just been napping with Jeff. Your list of others will eventually be accounted for, but I'll admit there would be some personal satisfaction to be had if I were still in this world to see it happen to these very public scofflaws. They won't want to see it happen in the world to come.

jmf

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 3
Sanity Bear Gap Admirer Jan 6, 2018 9:55 PM

"Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault."

Dude, he's claiming the right to beat the shit out of anyone that, in HIS opinion, may POSSIBLY commit assault.

If you have the slightest shred of respect for due process, you don't want this guy working in law enforcement.

This ain't his first go at it either. He is a horrible representative of law-and-order policy.

Vote up!
 36
Vote down!
 4
LetThemEatRand Jan 6, 2018 8:09 PM

Has everyone gone insane?  A civil suit for being called a snowflake?  Taking a man aside with a bunch of deputies because he gave you a disapproving look?  This is what passes for choices in this country.  We're supposed to care about either of these assholes.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
konadog Xena fobe Jan 7, 2018 12:16 AM

Maybe - maybe not. Just because Clarke has a badge doesn't mean that he doesn't walk around with his black chip on his shoulder. I wasn't there - you weren't there - so hard to say what really went down. Regardless, a disapproving look is not grounds for detention.

I like seeing the snowflakes bitch slapped as much as anyone, but it's a slippery slope. Generally speaking, American cops are getting way out of hand and a lot of innocent people are dying. The cops need to cool their jets -bigly. https://www.zerohedge.com/index.php/news/2018-01-04/call-duty-player-sw…

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
serotonindumptruck Nekoti Jan 6, 2018 9:24 PM

You pose a hypothetical question, as there is no indication that Black said anything derogatory to the sheriff in Sheriff Clarke's text messages to his deputies.

Even if something else was said to Clarke on the flight, it would have to be something clearly illegal and recognized as a crime, such as threatening death or bodily harm to the Sheriff.

As a licensed LEO, one might expect Sheriff Clarke to include the relevant threats in his text messages to his deputies, in addition to notifying the flight crew that such threats were made.