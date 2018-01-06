Stockman: Forget Trump, The Real "Dopes & Idiots" Are On Wall Street

Authored by David Stockman via Contra Corner blog,
Suddenly it's all Fire And Fury, and according to its author, Michael Wolff, no less than 100% of his sources in the White House told him the Donald is a "dope" or an "idiot" and is a "child" who has tantrums if he doesn't get what he wants and get it right now.
We are pretty sure Mr. Wolff exaggerates. After all, Ivanka is apparently still trundling around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, yet how would she know?
More to the point, the Donald doesn't have the Deep State and its collaborators in the media and among the Dems and establishment Republicans lathered-up in a Salem-style witch-hunt hysteria because he's stupid. What he is is reckless, impetuous, undisciplined, glandular, petty, megalomaniacal, mendacious and uninformed-----and also in so deep over his head that even his signature orange comb-over will soon be fading from sight.
Yet there is something about Michael Wolff's tirade that deeply resonates, albeit on the other end of the Acela Corridor.
We are referring, of course, to the "idiots" who are buying the S&P 500 at 2735 and earnestly debating the pros and cons of bitcoin at $16,000; and to the "boys and girls" (nee "children") on Wall Street who have a hissy fit every time Washington---either via its central banking branch or statutory and fiscal tools----even vaguely mutters about financial discipline or eventually cutting off all the fiscal and monetary free-stuff.
This morning, in fact, we heard one of the street's permabulls describing the current madness as a state of stock market "nirvana" that will carry the S&P average to 3,100 in the near future.
That's right. While that particular figure would equate to 29X LTM earnings for the S&P 500 and about 150X for the Russell 2000, it makes no never mind.
That's because we have reached the ultra-FOMO (fear of missing out) stage of the bubble mania, where the only thing that matters is the price action. That is, what is being bought in the casino is what is going up, and for the sole reason that it is going up.
All else is just after the fact rationalization, such as the meme-of-the-moment holding that the US economy is "strong" and the global economy is being powered by "synchronized growth"; or it constitutes studied insouciance, such as the flippant dismissal of the unprecedented crisis of governance shaping up in Washington as being essentially irrelevant to the outlook for the economy and financial markets.
As to the studied insouciance part and the unfolding collapse of governance in the Imperial City and meltdown in the Oval Office, we can only profess utter amazement. During exactly 50 years of closely observing the beasts of the beltway, we have seen nothing remotely like Wolff's expose----exaggerated or not---of the sheer dysfunction, incompetence, intrigue, fratricidal conflict and egomaniacal impetuousness that pervades the Trump White House.
We actually had a window into the Nixon White House back in the day, and it amounted to a Sunday school picnic by comparison to the Wolff narrative.
Indeed, there is absolutely no doubt that the Donald is sui generis, and not in a good way as it bears upon the stock market outlook. In fact, he is not simply the Great Disrupter; Trump may eventually prove to be the Terminal Disrupter.
Under the Donald's watch, the Imperial City is being turned into one giant kick-the-can-alley. And that includes the asinine tax bill the Hill Republicans passed---- sight-unseen and with fiscal recklessness aforethought.
Its Christmas Eve passage was not an act of governance at all; it was a desperate political maneuver designed to distance Congressional Republicans from Trump and to establish the predicate for a 2018 campaign pitch touting the GOP majority's accomplishments on Capitol Hill----Donald Trump to the contrary notwithstanding.
Yet this reckless tax bill gambit is only going to turn the existing fiscal vice into a virtual legislative torture rack. As we have explained, staring Washington in the face at the next CR deadline on January 19th is upwards of $500 billion of add-on spending for FY 2018-2019.
Needless to say, there is absolutely no consensus within the GOP, virtually no route to bipartisan resolution, and therefore no way foreword except for stop-gaps and temporary patches that will soon have Congress tied in knots and pulsating with bitter partisan and factional conflict.
For instance, the GOP hawks (that's most of them) are insisting on a $120-$160 billion add-on for defense during the next two years. At the same time, the Dems and the RINOs (Republicans in name only), who control a veto bloc within the tenuous GOP majority in both houses, are demanding "parity" for domestic add-ons above the sequester ceilings (i.e. above the levels the GOP forced down Obama's throat to rebuke his horrible fiscal profligacy).
That adds up to about $300 billion over two years and it may well finally get there, but only after several more temporary CRs or other legislative slights-of-hand (such as putting baseline defense and domestic spending in the so-called "Overseas Contingency" which is exempt from the ceilings).
And then you have to toss into the red ink pool another $100 billion for disaster aid, $20 billion plus per annum for the ObamaCare insurance bailouts and state high cost patient pools, compromise money for border control/Wall and a lot more interest expense than currently projected. The latter will be far more than considerable when you recall that the revenue loss from the tax bill in FY 2018 and FY 2019 alone amounts to $416 billion.
Stated differently, the debt ceiling is now frozen again at $20.456 trillion and the Treasury's cash drawer has only a few weeks of reserves. What that means is that when you add the two year impact of the tax bill and the GOP's spending spree to the baseline deficits, it appears that to get through FY 2019 the debt ceiling will have to be raised to upwards of $22.5 trillion.
Needless to say, it's not going to happen---at least on a calm, workmanlike Friday afternoon. A raucous, continuing battle over temporary debt ceiling suspensions of a few weeks or months, or small increases that only kick the can a few quarters down the road, is now guaranteed to be the order of the day. And that will be happening---even as the Fed begins to drain cash out of Wall Street at a $600 billion rate next October and as the expected German successor to Draghi says "nichts" on any further extension of QE next fall.
Indeed, the QT (quantitative tightening) pivot is already ramping up in the here and now. During the current quarter ECB bond and other securities purchases will drop from EUR 60 billion per month to just EUR 30 billion, while the Fed's bond dumping rate will rise from $10 billion to $20 billion per month (on the way to $50 billion per month in October).
In all, a $46 billion swing toward monetary stringency is commencing this month-----or to drive the point home, a nearly $500 billion annualized reduction in the monetary free stuff being injected into the casinos.
In this context, we are hard pressed to understand how the Wolffian White House will cope with the Washington political mayhem and the bond market crunch heading straight down the pike. And its going to get worse, not better.
That's because Trump and the House GOP conservatives have finally screwed up there backbones in the face of the RussiaGate hysteria and our opening up investigations of the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play scandal and the egregious political abuse at the top of the Justice Department, FBI and CIA/DNI that launched the whole bogus Russian meddling and collusion story in the first place.
Folks, our Madisonian forefathers were no admires of big government and its purported good works; and had a deep skepticism about democracy in the raw.
So they designed a government contraption riddled with checks, balances and stalemates in order to throttle any tendency toward tyranny; and to insure that even under ideal conditions the Federal government would only function slowly and in the fits and starts inherent in clearing all the decision hurdles that were hard-wired at the Philadelphia convention.
In that context, we are more than willing to believe that Donald Trump will indeed prove to be the Terminal Disrupter. But even if you have considerably more confidence than your editor---and perhaps less cynicism, too---there is no way that the coming fiscal and political conflagrations are going to leave Wall Street unscathed in its splendid insouciance of the current moment.
The proverbial Swan is coming, and in the wake of the Wolff Affair and all it portends, we are pretty sure that this time it will be an Orange one.
And that gets us to the stupid part. That is, the silly claim that the US economy is somehow reaching escape velocity and cruising into a sustain period of 3.0% or better growth and that the combined boost from accelerating growth and the tax bill will send earnings soaring----as high as $170 per share on the S&P by the lights of Wall Street more enthusiastic hockey stick jockeys.
But here's the thing. The US economy is not strong; it's stuttering-----starting and stopping under the weight of $67 trillion of public and private debt; and fatally impaired by a financial bubble induced speculative mania that has turned the C-suites of corporate America into financial engineering joints dedicated to cycling most available cash and debt capacity, not into long-term investment and productivity, but into the near-term goosing of stock prices via buybacks, excessive dividends and unproductive M&A empire building.
The 3.0% growth meme is just a risible canard. Two quarters of 3.0% annualized, seasonally maladjusted real GDP growth are hardly worth the paper they are printed on in the context of today's structurally impaired economy. Indeed, we had two back-to-back 4.0% plus growth quarters back in 2014 and they promptly disappeared from sight as the Red Ponzi induced commodity mini-boom rapidly cooled sharply in 2015-2016.
The chart below strains out the inventory stocking/destocking noise implicit in today's credit driven global economy, and shows that the current expansion rate of real final sales is 2.39% on an LTM basis. Yet that's exactly the same 2.39% rate of gain posted 22 quarters ago in Q1 2012.
In the interim, of course, the US economy's path undulated more or less in line with global credit, commodity and trade impulses. Yet during the five quarters of 2014-15 when real final sales growth exceeded 3.0%, the Wall Street bulls were noisily pronouncing that "escape velocity" had been obtained and that the economy was off to the races.
Not by a long shot. By early 2016 the growth rate dipped under 2.0% and has been struggling to rise materially above that level ever since.
So the real question is not why this time is any different. The obvious reality is that it is just another cycle of the same. That is, the 19th Party Congress is over, and Mr. Xi has been coronated as the absolute ruler of the Red Ponzi.
Accordingly, even he recognizes that now is the time to wrestle down China's tottering $40 trillion house of debt cards before the whole scheme comes crashing down on Beijing's ruling elites. As shown in the chart below, the rate of China's credit growth has already come to a near standstill, and with the usual 6-month lag it will be cascading through world trade and production in short order.
So much for "synchronized growth".
Alas, the orange bars above are not fixing to erupt above the 3.0% line, but are being pulled downward by the global mini-cycle, and the sheer old-age of a business expansion that will soon equal the 119 month record posted during the far more beneficent conditions of the 1990s.
In the meanwhile, LTM S&P 500 earning stand at $107 pre share. That's the same level as three years ago in September 2014, and represents a mere 2.0% annual growth rate since the last cyclical peak 10 years ago.
It appears that Michael Wolff has a talent for exposing idiots and dopes. So we think he might well write his next book without leaving his Manhattan airy---save for an occasional Uber to Wall Street.
In the canyons down there he will find plenty of material.
Comments
That's the best portrait of Max Keiser I've ever seen!
The author is on drugs. He didn't get the memo to just fucking B, never mind BTFD.
In reply to That's the best portrait of… by Son of Captain Nemo
The real idiot is the guy who will keep predicting doom until, one day, he is eventually right. In the meantime he has missed out on the greatest bull run in history, as has anyone dumb enough to take him seriously.
In reply to The author is on drugs. He… by FullHedge1
A bull run totally based on fake basics. But yes, a bull run. Which brings us to a reality about predictions. It's more important to call the timing than just about anything else, and it will work for anybody. It even worked for Adolph Hitler, who, during WWI, heard a voice in his head telling him to "get up and walk over there". Seconds after he did so, a shell landed where he had just been, killing the others he was sitting next to. But who's "head voice" do you choose for the market call? I sure don't know, even though many of them make sense. The big call that matters is not "if", but "when".
In reply to The real idiot is the guy… by The_Juggernaut
David has hate issues
In reply to A bull run totally based on… by silverer
like ZH?
In reply to The real idiot is the guy… by The_Juggernaut
So true Juggernaut, so true. The even bigger idiots are the guys who listen to these doomers. Man, have they cost their "investors" a fortune these last 8 years. Sure a crash is coming, a crash is always coming. The question is when? The answer is: "not today". My god have they lost out, will likely never recover from missing an 8 year rally. They will finally capitulate just before the crash. Treat these guys like Gartman and you will make a fortune!
In reply to The real idiot is the guy… by The_Juggernaut
Yep. Everyone's a genius in a bull market. Thanks for your insight. I might just sit here and bask in it for a little while.
In reply to The real idiot is the guy… by The_Juggernaut
"Everyone's a genius in a bull market" - Everyone's a genius in a bull market IF he is IN the market. There, FIFY. You become a goat if you're on the sidelines.
In reply to Yep. Everyone's a genius in… by Doug
One mans Black Swan is another mans Pink Flamingo
Ivanka is a sweetheart. She's smart and easy on the eyes. I could imagine there isn't much I'd have to explain to her.
Everything according to Michael Wolff. Just a plastic surgeried freak
In reply to Ivanka is a sweetheart. by MusicIsYou
The Trumpian Era
Giant predator corporations
regulation-free and politically charged,
workers degraded and made powerless,
the soil and the oceans destroyed.
The political-economy fully invested in fraud.
The U.S.A. post WWII, and one could argue, Western Civilization post 1913.
In reply to The Trumpian Era… by Deep Snorkeler
I can imagine that it's true that Kushner actually is a "suck up" to Trump. So I'm sure some of Wolff's tales are accurate. A real man can't stand suck-ups. In that suckups aren't real people because there's more honorable ways to the top than sucking someone's butt.
Why is Stockman always blaming ignorance for Wall Street crimes? These guys are not stupid. 15-20 years ago there was a lot of talk about "brain drain" from the sciences because all the really high IQ students (150+) were going into banking and not STEM careers.
OK, call me an idiot here, but this is what seems to be going on. The old timers are all howling to the wind that we are in a period of irrational exuberance like no other and we will definitely have the mother of all pullbacks (crashes) which will devastate the investor class worse than ever before in history (& most are even expanding their analysis to say that the US if not the whole of all 1st world economies will be flushed down the toilet forever leaving what's left of humanity after any number of concomitant disasters stemming from the economic collapse to be living in a Mad Max meets the Road reality).
Now, on the other hand, we have the kids (let's just say those predominately under 45 y/o) who think that pullbacks are natural occurrences in economic markets and given that the largest buyers in the markets are institutions (on behalf of such things as pension funds, insurance cos, etc) & sovereign influences (include the central banks in here), that within an investors lifetime, the stock markets always appreciate and that pullbacks are opportunities to BTFD.
So it comes down to do you believe society is ending soon or do you believe that over time there are economic hiccups which for those who persevere, great profits will be realized.
I'm not saying get in at this point since we are more than likely ready to have a "hiccup" but let's get real, this repeated mantra of Stockman's and others that "the world is coming to an end" and cats and dogs are sleeping together is getting as unbelievable as the ravings of that drunk on the street corner wearing the sandwich sign which reads "THE END IS NEAR".
You're not an idiot. Just another bull market genius.
In reply to OK, call me an idiot here,… by idontcare
The world is swimming in a record $233 trillion of debt
http://www.businessinsider.com/global-debt-his-record-233-trillion-debt…
when most of the people post here, they don't seem to be able to even wrap around those numbers.. lets look at debt-deflation and apply a nominal 5%
That's over ten trillion in debt servicing
There was this guy who wrote about debt deflation.. and his writing are more important today than in any other point in history
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Debt_deflation
And all the economists do is preach orthodoxy from the past, prejudices of their craft, and of course opinions for their profit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gross_national_product
we are currently almost ready to bypass the entire GDP in debt-servicing..
You can't get full transparency into the actual amount, but rationally it is eclipsing GDP.
So take some time to familiarize yourself with debt deflation.. it's the area of economics the pimps forgot to teach you about
Great comment! You are too reasonable for ZH. You are looking at the big picture and missing the trees for the forest. Too many here pay attention to red herrings, like Jews, communists, and liberals.
The real analysis of the country's (and world's) problems begins with seeing the forest through the trees. All assumptions must be questioned, starting with what is money, what is debt, what is wealth, what is income, what is productivity, what are the 3 factors of production, why are profits necessary, why are financial markets necessary, why are long term debt contracts necessary.
David Stockman is right to sound the alarm, but he is not thinking along the lines of political economy. He is considering the possible outcomes given the facts of what Washington, Wall Street, and Main Street present to him. His job during the Reagan years was to work with the budget. He is not accustomed to questioning the validity of the things that comprise the budget and its uses.
What Stockman gives us is valuable, and needs to be continued by someone like Paul Craig Roberts. Or Irving Fisher, who is one of the most important thinkers in debt deflation.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that the real next step after Stockman is to dig deeper, not dismiss as so many here do.
Please post more comments in the future, Dilluminati!
In reply to The world is swimming in a… by Dilluminati
{ The world is swimming in a record $233 trillion of debt }
And.. 1 Quadrillion in Derivatives. Deadly cocktail
In reply to The world is swimming in a… by Dilluminati
Someday Stockman ... Someday.
If the Donald was a "dope and idiot behaving like a child" then the Dems, the crooked Dems and ALL of their crooked, scheming, lying, cheating, fornicating, child molesting friends wouldn't be shitting themselves right now.
So it is risky to own stocks? Basically no one had a stock portfolio except very well to do people back when. The 401 system really helped make stocks a game for everyone and mutual funds too.
ETF investing plus foriegn wealth funds and the central banks have made valuations stretched. Now quant funds and algos make prices irrelevant to value. Why should the stock market crash? Who will sell?
Fear is the selling motivation. And only the younger are fearless as they have not tasted the burn before. The baby boomers have been selling into rallies.
In reply to So it is risky to own stocks… by turkey george palmer
I remain highly sceptical that the Fed or the ECB will actually reduce the size of their respective balance sheets.
The size of the Feds balance sheet was nearly identical at the end of 2017 as it was at the end of 2016, even though they were suppose to be whittling it down by $10 billion per month since October 17.
I'll believe it when I see it, but I'm not seeing anything, yet.
The dollare will continue to crash and the Dow will continue to rise. By the end of the year DOW (and Bitcoin) minimum 100,000
Regarding corporate share buybacks, as share prices rise and a company's cost of capital declines, the utility of borrowing low cost debt to repurchase higher cost equity erodes (i.e. the spread between the two narrows). That's why most astute CFO's would normally repurchase shares when price is depressed, not at continuous all time highs. Corporate boards are packed with morons.
So in a sense, and this is a very unusual case due to the Feds meddling, the higher the market climbs (and the resulting corporate cost of equity declines toward parity with rising interest rates), the benefit of share buybacks goes away and corporate earnings will stagnate, if not decline.
"Wolff, Wolff..."
In the late '90s I had friends that were doing great with real estate and sold a lot of it and focused on day-trading stocks. Why deal with a tenant's clogged toilet when you can day trade and make thousands more buying ANYTHING!
Well, my friends lost their asses in 2000 and might still be haggling with the IRS and paying fines over their FIFO day-trade buys and cost basis.
So my friends that still had some funds went back to real estate since they did that for decades and made money. They got in knee-deep in the 2000s with R.E. buys in various location in the US including NV. Got in late enough to get reamed in 2008 when it all went south.
After 2000, a lot of folks were done with the stock market. After 2007, more folks were done with the stock market and eliminated from R.E. due to their financial situation. Some were jobless at this point.
So here we we are now with the greatest everything bubble of all time. I wonder how many "investors" quit the casino by 2010. The FED has been struggling for a decade to get enough wealth accumulated in the casino. Plenty of folks that were hurt in 2000 and 2008 won't play in the FED's casino anymore. The FED pushes on with extreme debt driven financial manipulation so that it can artificially (unsustainable) stimulate the economy and covertly redistribute wealth to the FED's satisfaction. Then, when the FED makes the call, down this fucker goes.
Who will want to play in the casino after this next super-crash? Will the casino still be in business? Maybe Japan can tell us who will be playing in the casino in the future.
I hope the super-crash comes with The Orange Joolius, a self-proclaimed genius and "top TV star", still in office.
Algo robots have never seen a down market......
Nor do they weigh the risks of global events, like little fat boys with bad haircuts pushing buttons ....
In the interest of full disclosure, where are Stockman's assets located?
So empires and command economics can't possibly work? Is there a time frame connected with this?
We've gone past the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry paradigm. Where are countries like Brazil and Turkey compared to 6 or 7 yrs ago? Venezuela and Iran? Libya is still a wreck and Russia is under siege. I could go on.
Here's the sad reality . While the FED and all the Central Banks around the Globe keep filling the perbervial punchbowl full of unlimited printed fiat for financial institutions ,Wall St. and all the other cronies to get all giddy drunk on,they are leaving a pile of unsustainable debt that can never be repaid.
That debt is getting piled onto the debt our children already have taken on to get a worthless degree or take out just to survive in this new technological driven society .The recklessness of current financial conditions have pretty much destroyed their chance at a stable future.
Nobody talks about the future everybody is focused on the day and the irresponsibility of this will eventually cause a complete collapse of the normalcy of everyday life as we know it.
Lets face it we could all live a giddy life where nothing matters on a credit card that keeps getting it's limits raised and just keep making the minimum payment knowing full well you would never pay it back. This is exactly what Governments around the globe continue to promote because as you know the majority of their GDP depends on such irresponsibility.
The future is not going to be anything like we see today as all this debt collapses onto itself. It's pretty sad to think that people celebrate markets that rise in the same level of debt it takes to create them. The future of our children has already been spent to keep this Ponzi alive around the Globe and sooner then later they will pay the price for those few that pull the strings to reap the rewards from such reckless monetary policy.