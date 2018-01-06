The Value Of Bitcoin

Authored by Chris Martenson via PeakProsperity.com,
So... in the past week, I’ve been asked for advice on Bitcoin by my brother-in-law, my local realtor, and close friends from as far away as Texas.
None of them cared to learn what it actually is. Or how it works. They just wanted to understand why suddenly so many folks they know are trying to buy Bitcoin hand over fist. And, of course, should they buy in now, too?
If you (or people you care about) have similar questions, this report is for you.
A Brave New World
Remember the scene from the movie Avatar, where the main character first explores the alien world of Pandora? I found that scene astonishing and beautiful. He's encountering an entirely new and completely foreign ecosystem. Every element is fascinating and wondrous, even the dangerous elements -- yet it all still follows understandable rules.
Everything is involved in either gathering sunlight or eating something else that had. Every niche is filled. Every organism has its own strategy: some light up, some fly, some run, some crawl. As entirely alien as everything is, if you understand the basics of how organisms filled their niches on Earth, you have a great starting point for understanding of the rules of life on Pandora.
Similarly, a great way to begin to understand the new world opened up by Bitcoin (and the other cryptocurrencies) is to realize that it's an ecosystem that, at its heart, maps neatly into the universe you already understand. A few examples: payments, identity, contracts, verification, and record keeping (ledgers).
As with any ecosystem in nature, a new organism will survive and flourish if and only if it's more efficient and effective than the prior model. For example, nothing has displaced sharks in the past 425 million years because they're extremely efficient in their niche. To displace them, a new ocean predator would have to come along that does what they do faster, better, and (energetically) cheaper.
So the operative questions we need to keep in mind when looking at the brave new world of digital currencies are: What problem(s) are they solving?, and, Are their solutions faster, better, and/or cheaper?
These are critical questions to answer. When a new technology is first introduced, all manner of fanciful thinking can cloud people’s better judgment with dreams of easy riches. Think back to 1999: as long as “dot com” was added to the end of a business' name, it could raise abundant funds to pursue all manner of impractical ideas. How well did that work out? Just as Pets.com, Webvan.com and eToys.com.
Investors would have benefited from demanding clear answers to these basic questions of these companies before shoveling money into all the dot-com companies that eventually went bust. It would have prevented a lot of perfectly good capital from getting vaporized.
Over the years, Peak Prosperity has presented a number podcasts and articles explaining Bitcoin and the digital currencies. We interviewed with the chief Bitcoin architect in 2013, Gavin Andresen, and have run several lengthy reports on understanding the cryptocurrency boom. These previous works are worth taking the time to read/listen to if you're looking to deepen your understanding of crypto technology and its value proposition.
As Charles Hugh Smith wrote for us back in January 2017 (when Bitcoin was trading at a paltry $600):
Let's say a mere 1/10th of 1% of total global financial assets migrates into bitcoin. That equates to a price of $17,000 per bitcoin. That’s quite a rise from its current price of $580.
This is pure speculation, of course; some new scandal could emerge tomorrow that might cut bitcoin’s value in half.
The point is that value is ultimately driven by demand, and demand is driven by utility. As bitcoin’s utility increases in a world of rising financial repression, capital controls and expropriations, devaluations, etc., the demand for bitcoin will likely rise as well. (Note the rise in daily transactions in the chart posted in Part 1.)
And as bitcoin’s stability and valuation increase, the potential for a self-reinforcing feedback loop increases: as bitcoin’s value rises, it attracts more capital, which pushes prices higher, and so on.
(Source)
That was a very bold call to make. But, just 12 months later, Bitcoin is now currently trading at Charles' projected $17,000 target.
A staggering amount has happened since we started following this space in 2013. To assess what happens from here, we now need to broaden our understanding of this vast new ecosystem -- with all its new entrants -- that is evolving so rapidly.
Digital Currencies & Digital Assets
Let’s start by getting our terminology in order. As not all of the related technologies and applications in this space are currencies, the entire range of digital solutions in this new ecosystem, of which Bitcoin is the current alpha organism, are best termed ‘digital assets.’
Digital currencies are representations of money that only exist in digital form. We might consider airline miles a form of digital currency. You cannot own any physical airline miles, only digital ones. But by controlling them in your account you can ‘spend’ or redeem them for a wide variety of valuable things. Digital currencies tend to be centralized, meaning that their main record keeping (ledger) functions are housed in a given entity. For example, your frequent flier miles account would be found in a database at American Airlines if that’s an airline of choice for you.
Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, are a type of digital currency. Cryptocurrencies rely upon algorithms and protocols to reliably transmit information (such as a given quantity of Bitcoin) from party A to party B. Two features of the transmission method involve independent verification of the transaction and having a distributed ledger, meaning there’s no one central spot (like a bank repository or single database) that keeps the records. Records are kept by all of the participants in the ecosystem (more on this later) and because of this, the “crypto” portion does not automatically imply ‘anonymity’ as many mistakenly assume. Because the records of cryptocurrency transactions are held by everyone (instead of just someone), they are said to be decentralized.
Other digital assets are springing up all over the place. They are designed to solve or address very specific business needs and problems such as contracts, personal identity or shared ledgers. They are not currencies per se, nor are they trying to be -- although they may issue coins as a means of allowing ownership of a part of the network, or funding the start-up phase of the underlying company.
One example is Corda which is a shared, distributed ledger targeted at the financial industry to improve contracts and basic financial ledger functions -- such as how much money you have on deposit there, or which shares of stock are held in your name:
Another is SelfKey which is a blockchain-based digital identity system designed "to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”
There's a real need for these kind of 'better ways of doing things'. We shouldn't need another Equifax breach or contested presidential election to understand the importance of a thoroughly trustworthy and secure digital identity solution.
Bitcoin and its digital brethren represent a very complicated world of exciting new software developments that promise to transform some of our most very basic societal processes and practices including money itself, contacts, identity, validation and reconciliation, and ledgers. Taken wholistically, this technical revolution is a very very big deal.
Just remember we are in the extremely early days. The landscape, and the winners and losers, will almost assuredly look very different a year from now.
So, What Is This 'Blockchain' Thing?
Bitcoin rests upon a specific technology called the blockchain. Despite the tangibility implied by its name (block and chain), its really just software.
Here’s a description (and related image) that explains in layman's terms how the software works:
The person or people who created the bitcoin system under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto solved a problem central to any currency —preventing counterfeiting — and did it without relying on a government’s authority. The software also solved one specific hurdle for digital money — how to stop users from spending the same unit of currency twice.
The breakthrough idea was blockchain, a publicly visible, anonymous online ledger that records every single bitcoin transaction. It’s maintained by a network of bitcoin “miners” whose computers perform the calculations that validate each transaction, preventing double-spending. The miners earn a reward of newly issued bitcoin. The pace of creation is limited, and no more than 21 million will ever be issued.
(Source)
Bitcoin does several things very well, and gets them right.
First, it assures that there’s no chance of a Bitcoin being spent twice. That solves the trust angle.
Second, it provides incentive to miners by rewarding them with Bitcoin. This creates a free and eager army of people and entities to do the computationally (and energy) intensive work of confirming blocks of transactions.
Enough Energy To Power A House
But nothing is perfect. Something that Bitcoin does entirely too well is consuming energy. By design. it requires a hefty amount of computational processing to “mine” and validate a block for the chain.
A Bitcoin mining operation is typically an industrial operation. If you’ve ever noticed how hot your computer gets, that’s largely due to the single central processor unit (CPU) inside it -- often a 2” x 2” chip that forms the core of your computer.
A typical Bitcoin mining operation will have thousands of these CPU’s all blazing away at once:
China is a major mining center with huge operations powered by nearby hydroelectric dams to get the best electricity rates. In fact, it’s been calculated that a single bitcoin transaction now uses up as much electricity as a home might use in a month.
(Source)
Solving the Bitcoin blockchain is a brute force adventure that simply requires a huge amount of processing power. That consumes electricity. A lot of it:
Further, the complex math puzzles solved by Bitcoin miners are designed to become more complicated as more computers join the cryptocurrency’s network. Which means even more power will be consumed in the future as/if Bitcoin grows even larger. One estimate calculates that at its current trajectory Bitcoin is on track to consume 100% of the world’s electricity production by 2020. Clearly that won’t happen; but it illustrates a potent limitation on just how big Bitcoin could possibly get.
So the very feature of Bitcoin that makes it attractive also makes it unattractive. It seems silly to devise a currency alternative that requires the use of a lot of energy. Shouldn’t a currency require almost no energy to persist once it has been placed in circulation? (like, say, a physical silver coin)
The other problem here is that if such vast amounts of electricity and computing power are required to run Bitcoin when it’s processing relatively few transactions, it cannot possibly be a viable candidate as a global currency (as some have suggested) where billions of individual transactions are conducted each day, with tens of trillions of dollars of notional value being transmitted.
Bitcoin only conducts around 400,000 transactions each day worth roughly $3.5 billion. For Bitcoin to become the world currency, it would require more energy than exists on the planet today. And the world would fry itself in the resultant waste heat trying to get there. So that clearly won’t happen.
The Bitcoin Value Proposition
So now that we understand how Bitcoin functions I am ready to make this claim: Bitcoin itself does not hold any value. The value in bitcoin is provided by the miners. No miners = no Bitcoin value.
The army of Bitcoin miners require a huge amount of electricity and computing capital investment to run. As long as the costs of running the Bitcoin miners is lower than the value received, then it should persist. But as soon as the puzzle-solving becomes too hard, meaning too few Bitcoin rewards are granted per solved block (currently at 12.5 Bitcoin per block) to justify the expense, then the miners will start shutting down. It's simple cost/benefit math.
If/once that happens, we’ll begin to see blocks take longer and longer to solve. This will extend and stretch out the time to process a transaction and reduce the attractiveness of Bitcoin to merchants and holders alike.
The only thing that will keep this all working is if Bitcoin keeps increasing in value and if electricity costs do not rise faster than the returns from Bitcoin mining.
So my conclusion here is that a Bitcoin itself has no value. A Bitcoin and an intact and functioning mining operation has value. So to invest in Bitcoin, you should really be familiar with the state of Bitcoin mining, and what sorts of challenges and risks it might face.
A Gigantic Rip(ple)-Off
In addition to the promise of this new ecosystem, we'll also warn folks of its risks -- and we see a big one with of the recent crypto darlings: Ripple (coin trade symbol = XRP).
XRP is on an epic bull run. It's up over 1,000% in just the last month alone, and 30,000% in 2017. It now has a market capitalization of over $120 billion and is now the #2 coin after Bitcoin in market cap. It’s fair to say that practically nobody who is speculating in XRP has the slightest clue about what it is, what problems it is solving, or even how many there are in circulation.
Complicating the story is that Ripple is a company offering a new payment platform to banks and financial services companies, while XRP is a coin they’ve also offered. The platform is called xCurrent and it’s really a glorified messaging platform.
Here’s how that’s doing:
In terms of interbank payments, many people mention Ripple as a promising way to transfer money between banks.
Over the last 30 days it processed two billion dollars (as of this writing) worth of interbank and interpersonal transactions — about 40 seconds’ worth of volume on the SWIFT interbank network — after three years of being available to banks to trade 90% of the world’s high-volume currencies.
This is like the proportion of US GDP comprised by toothpick sales.
Why haven’t banks preferred this new technology? The answer is thatsetting up a Ripple Gateway isn’t actually much different than using the existing corresponding-account system — except that a lost password or security token can lead to much larger and more instant actual losses — which, as a reminder, has happened to more leading bitcoin exchanges than have managed to avoid it.
The same features that make the banking system attractive to end users also make it attractive to banks. They already have ledgers, and don’t need to distribute them, anonymize them, encrypt them, publish them, and make them irreversible.
(Source)
The associated coin, XRP, has no relationship to the platform. Unlike Bitcoin, XRP does not come into being as a valuable mining operation is performed, they were simply coded into existence by Ripple. How many and where are they?
Many investors new to the cryptocurrency space might not be aware of where all the XRP actually exist. Unlike bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies, XRP isn't created on a particular timeline through mining – or the act of securing decentralized networks.
Instead, the 100 billion XRPs (the cryptocurrency's coded limit) are already available, with most under the control of Ripple itself. Ripple currently controls about 61 billion XRP, although in May (where the price ranged from 5 cents to 41 cents) the company announced it would move to lock up 55 billion XRP in escrow, to be released at a rate of 1 billion a month for at least four and a half years.
(Source)
So there are 49 billion (with a “b”) XRP coins out there, with another 5 billion for ready use by the company and another 1 billion per month ready to hit the streets. Contrast that with around 16.5 million (with an “m”) Bitcoin out there, and a coded maximum of 21 million once they are all mined.
In other words, there are 3,000 times as many XRP coins out there as Bitcoin, and XRP coins have no mining function attached to them! It’s entirely unclear what their value proposition is here.
But people are afraid of missing out (FOMO) and so they are piling into XRP without any clear understanding of the value proposition. They see XRP going up in price and they want in. In other words, it’s bubble time.
According to people familiar with the space, including the digital asset expert who will be providing the insights at our cryptocurrency webinar, XRP is a useless and therefore worthless coin.
Conclusion
Digital assets are exploding. And they promise to transform the way the world works.
Of course, there will be many twists and turns along the way. There will be big winners and big losers. If you're interested in potentially putting some of your investment capital into this space, you deserve to be as well educated as you can be.
Given the massive wall of liquidity that the central banks have unleashed, and the increasingly cumbersome and intrusive banking regulations nations have passed, it’s entirely appropriate for people to seek ways to store their wealth outside of today's grotesquely-mismanaged fiat money system.
However, these new digital technologies are not easy to understand. Remember: the essence of being a good investor is understanding your investments intimately.
It might indeed make sense to simply put a portion, say 5%, of your investable wealth into digital assets. Just make sure whatever amount you invest goes into a carefully selected portfolio -- don't just select willy-nilly from the exploding variety that are out there.
As with any exciting new technology, what we currently have is a rush into the space by hordes of entrants, many of them unsophisticated and simply hoping for a quick buck. That works for a precious few; most simply get burned.
Such is the way of bubbles. People rush in; most get trapped.
But that shouldn’t dissuade anyone who is willing to do the work, develop an understanding of the space and its key players, and determine for themselves the answer to these questions: What problem(s) is (are) being solved?, and, Does this new technology solve things faster, better and/or cheaper?
same bubble as is in my bathtub.
Same bubble as in my tulip bed.
In reply to same bubble as is in my… by bigdumbnugly
all commerce can be conducted in the cybersphere, using cryptos. as a result, cryptos can carry the entire value of international commerce.
that is why the value of bitcoin is unlimited, because value is unlimited.
In reply to Same bubble as in my tulip… by ThanksChump
In Philadelphia it is worth $16,720 bucks.
In reply to all commerce can be… by SafelyGraze
The first 500 registrants will receive one of our "Computer Money: Better Late Than Never!" beer can insulators.....
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Increase cost to mine would not decrease the value or demand. if anything it would put a floor on the value it would cost to replace/create.
In reply to The first 500 registrants… by house biscuit
"Increase cost to mine would not decrease the value or demand..."
If the "value" of bitcoin is based on what people are willing to pay for one (as many here and elsewhere contend when challenged about how to value it), isn't there going to be a point where willing buyers dry up meaning miners will no longer have any incentive to continue mining? Surely there is some point where the mania stops because everyone who wanted in is in. And if that happens, what happens to the value of existing bitcoins? What if no one is willing to pay what it costs in processing power to conduct a transaction? From what I understand, the cost of processing power will not decrease because it becomes ever more complicated as more transactions occur, meaning the cost of mining never goes down. If this point is ever reached, what stops BTC from going to zero? Serious question.
In reply to Increase cost to mine would… by overbet
"so what is this block chain thing?"
Something that rests on the obviously very secure Foundation of computers and computer chips. No one could ever hack a computer chip right? I mean no one really understands how they work so they assume they're secure right?
There's no chance that your encryption key is resting in the prefetch area of your CPU right?
People are in comprehensively fucking stupid
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
Use a hardware key. No private key touches your computer.
In reply to "so what is this block chain… by SWRichmond
Very interesting advertisement. Thanks a lot.
By the way, what's the value of tether in this story?
In reply to Use a hardware key. No… by DjangoCat
Invest in a bubble, that will by definition collapse, by developing an understanding of the space.
Dumb as.
In reply to Very interesting… by shitshitshit
In reply to Invest in a bubble, that… by Pinto Currency
And just as digital airline miles are subject to deletion if not used within a certain time period so will digital currencies evaporate if you don't use them in........ Oh wait......Is that right?
OK, I'll take my digital coins in gold, please.
In reply to Very interesting… by shitshitshit
All the digital FRNs/Euros/etc. in all of our bank accounts are stored on vulnerable computers too. So what? Nothing in this world is 100% secure, including PMs. Get over it.
In reply to "so what is this block chain… by SWRichmond
Yes, that is the logical conclusion of the article. It is also highly probable that the last few thousand Bitcoins will never be mined simply because it is too expensive to do so.
This is the same "math" that concludes that the last few million barrels of oil in the ground will be worthless because of the hign cost of extraction and that fact that the world will have moved on to the next energy source.
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
The amount of power required to mine a block is determined by the amount of hashing power available on the network. While the value in bitcoin reward exceeds the energy cost, more miners enter the space and the hashing power increases as does the "difficulty" number assigned to ensure only one block gets mined every ten minutes.
If the reward goes below the cost of energy, miners will back out, reducing the total hashing power and hence the difficulty number. Then less power will be used to mine a block.
Bitcoin difficulty adjusts automatically every 2048 blocks. That may be too slow in the event of a quick crash in bitcoin price.
Bitcoin cash adjusts with every block, meaning that a sudden reduction in price can be compensated for by a quick reduction of mining effort, and the difficulty goes down at once.
Other newer cryptos use proof of stake, which does not require much energy at all.
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
"isn't there going to be a point where willing buyers dry up meaning miners will no longer have any incentive to continue mining? Surely there is some point where the mania stops because everyone who wanted in is in."
To answer this question you have to ask another question: is Bitcoin a "mania", or is it the flagship of an entirely new class of financial instruments that is searching for its proper price level in relation to legacy equivalents like precious metals, electronic fiat, and global equities and debt? If you classify it as the former, then obviously it will crash and become worthless, and if you dare to speculate in it you had better sharpen up your trading and chart-reading skills. If you classify it as the latter, then it will eventually find its proper price level and its volatility will settle down to something appropriate relative to whatever legacy asset class--or combination of legacy asset classes-- the marketplace decides it belongs in.
My best guess at the present time is that Bitcoin is most analogous to monetary metals, specifically gold-- but enhanced with additional valuable features (tradable 24/7/365 across the globe with complete and indisputable ownership transfer within hours at fees comparable to legacy electronic dollar networks like SWIFT). Gold's most salient characteristic as a monetary instrument is its extremely high stock-to-flows ratio, which implies that Bitcoin will never be used for day to day transactions; rather it will be used as a store of value, a settlement vehicle for other forms of trade, and a means of transferring large amounts of wealth relatively quickly.
"From what I understand, the cost of processing power will not decrease because it becomes ever more complicated as more transactions occur, meaning the cost of mining never goes down."
Not necessarily true. Bitcoin miners are powered by increasingly elaborate custom ASICs and as the Bitcoin network becomes more valuable, resource allocation will shift from raw material inputs like electricity, to capital inputs like ASIC development. This could result in big efficiency gains that could outstrip the rate of network growth and actually bring overall input costs way down. Or not-- it's hard to tell right now. But everything we know about computer technology tells us that given proper financial incentives, hardware development is more than capable of keeping up with demand growth.
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
Thank you for answering. One problem I have with the gold analogy is that once gold is mined and processed, say into a gold coin, the cost of transacting using that gold coin is very low. Yes there is a spread between bid and ask, but it is minimal in comparison to the value of the gold coin, and always has been. Bitcoin, on the other hand, seems to have a permanent (actually increasing) transaction cost that is substantial due to the need to update the blockchain. Even after all bitcoins are mined, a great deal of processing power (electricity) will still be required for each transaction. Am I wrong about that?
In reply to "isn't there going to be a… by Buckaroo Banzai
If there was no demand anything would go to zero.
Why do say "surely" there is mania and it must stop? I am not sure of that. Why do you think there is a greater likelihood that demand would dry up and not increase? I dont know any of these answers, nobody knows so its all speculation. Generally when the cost to produce something increases the value or cost to acquire it also increases.
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
If you were actually serious you wouldn't be asking the question. You're just baiting and you know it.
You're just an old scared no-coiner with no respect for those who have thought about this for years now.
It's assholes like you who sold out our right to make our own money in the first place. You are mentally a coward who wants someone to hold your hand and say, "Look here Goy, this has value. I promise."
Can Bitcoin go to zero?
Yes.
Can any money or asset go to zero?
Yes.
In reply to "Increase cost to mine would… by LetThemEatRand
The old guys are coming around, slowly but surely. Glad to see it.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
over a week and still no confirmation on a transaction of .01 BTC. i have been moving out of BTC and into LTC. much faster confirmations, fees are much much less, price is proportionally more attractive... only 84 M available. sold RPC after realizing what it represented back when it was 25 cents. want nothing to do with corrupt / polluted / vile central banksters and their crypto businesses run by 'CEOs'. Institutionalized cryptos!!!??? f-em, f-em all.
In reply to The old guys are coming… by Mango327
It is surprising (and disappointing) how slowly the big exchanges have adopted Segwit. My guess is they are too overwhelmed right now to make the necessary upgrades. Once they do, transaction times and fees should drop dramatically. One thing everyone can do right now is, get a Segwit-enabled wallet. There aren't many out there, but both the Trezor and Ledger hardware wallets are Segwit-friendly. If you transfer BTC to a Segwit-enabled wallet, the transaction should confirm almost immediately. Everyone who is serious about Bitcoin should own a Trezor or Ledger.
In reply to over a week and still no… by wise_owl_says...
And will require more energy than the world currently produces, and will produce more heat than than can be comfortably accommodated by the planet. Probably.
A crypto may turn up to do this, but right now its not scaleable. (Might I just say that "scaleable" is a nasty-looking word, either with the e or without.)
In reply to all commerce can be… by SafelyGraze
"all commerce can be conducted in the cybersphere, using cryptos."
Yeah. 30 minutes waiting for a dodgy 2 confirms on an Amazon purchase via Bitcoin... That's a lot better than "... Thank You!".
That's why Ripple makes a little practical sense: it's faster than Visa.
In reply to all commerce can be… by SafelyGraze
Did you actually READ the article?
Bitcoin is a fad but you can’t have a fraud without a F-A-D. A “currency” that eats all the energy in the world is not viable. A currency that can not be used without an internet connection is NOT protection against a repressive regime that controls that access. Bitcoin is a first world game to allow criminal and money laundering Play at your own risk.
In reply to all commerce can be… by SafelyGraze
Exactly. We're being told what a transformative technology it is, that it is the future, by the same media that pushes sustainability, energy efficiency and man-made global warming.
We're told how incredibly secure it is despite 60million dollars worth being stolen irretrievably.
We're told that mining involves 'solving increasingly difficult mathematical equations' but I now read they use 'brute force' - hardly 'solving' anything.
I've yet to hear of any tangible advantages to the consumer, but lots of talk dismissing naysayers because they 'just don't get it'. Why would anyone in their right mind want to a use bitcoin for a legal transaction?
Bitcoin is dog shit.
In reply to Did you actually READ the… by LaugherNYC
"A “currency” that eats all the energy in the world is not viable."
Get back to me when we get even remotely close to this actually happening. You do realize that chip designers and hardware manufacturers have a say in this...right? If back in 1979 someone showed you Windows 95, you'd assume that you'd need a computer the size of a house to run it, because by 1979 hardware standards, you probably would. Luckily we have Moore's law on our side, so by the time 1995 rolled around, computer hardware had advanced to the point where a desktop computer could easily run it.
In reply to Did you actually READ the… by LaugherNYC
Also, while BTC is a crypto, not all cryptos are BTC. If you looked at the .com market at the pre-crash peak and compared it to now, only a few of the players have thrived since then. Concerns with BTC do not necessarily apply to gen II and III cryptos.
In reply to "A “currency” that eats all… by Buckaroo Banzai
The Spectre computer chip flaw may just be the needle that pops the bubble.
In reply to Same bubble as in my tulip… by ThanksChump
The vast majority of Bitcoin is mined using custom ASICs. As far as the Intel exploits go, if you're worried, get a hardware wallet like a Trezor or a Ledger.
In reply to The Spectre computer chip… by Bondosaurus Rex
Can't you at least come up with a better, less used stupid (and wrong) remark?
In reply to Same bubble as in my tulip… by ThanksChump
Long paid pumper piece to sell $50 seat a Webinar!
In reply to Same bubble as in my tulip… by ThanksChump
That bubble just produced a nice roll of Liberty Double Eagle gold coins for me.
Any of your tulips do that?
In reply to Same bubble as in my tulip… by ThanksChump
You moniker fits you perfectly...bigDUMBnugly.
I like how you prognosticaters are such experts at seeing into the future and knowing what things are and how they will be. Everything we invest in has the potential to lose value. Stocks...bonds...especially bullion. Cryptos may lose someday but your ignorance in the technology and implementation precedes you.
Millenials are more likely to buy cryptos than bullion.
Now that we have cash settled futures, A Bitcoin ETF will more than likely be approved this year. When the bigdumbnugly herd can just buy an ETF in lieu of bitcoins themselves, the moves upward are going to rip your head off.
Institutional monies are learning that Bitcoin is a non correlated asset. Institutional money moves in herds just like the bigdumbnuglies do. Money is going to pour in to hedge stock and bond portfolios.
Coinbase alone is opening 100,000 new accounts a day. What do you think they're buying? I know that's a tough question, let me know if you need help answering it.
There will be a day to significantly reduce or revise exposure in cryptos but it is not today or this year.
So you can play all your little word games...tulip games...bwahahaha games, but remember this...bitcoin is going to be closer to my target of 100,000 by the end of this year than your target of zero.
In reply to same bubble as is in my… by bigdumbnugly
More likely Bitcoin Cash. I'm not waiting a week for a transaction. I have both, but Bitcoin Cash will have a more practical future.
In reply to You moniker fits you… by Michigander
Bcash is trash.
Nearly all of its hash power and support comes from China and China is forcing miners out.
Bcash software developer is lazy. Instead of writing new code to optimize scaling they just installed a bigger hard drive. Nobody has heard of any innovation coming from the bcash developers, hell nobody even knows who the bcash developers are.
In reply to More likely Bitcoin Cash. I… by wren
It has speculative value, i.e. greater fool theory of specuation.
If you say it has value, give the formula to define it.
In reply to same bubble as is in my… by bigdumbnugly
GET OFF THE FIAT TITANIC AND INTO THE CRYPTO LIFEBOATS WHILE YOU STILL CAN !!!
In reply to same bubble as is in my… by bigdumbnugly
Another person who doesn't understand that the energy use is not per-transaction, but only in the initial creation of a coin.
WTH?
Thanks for clearing that up. Still not going to get involved.
In reply to Another person who doesn't… by ThanksChump
you are flat out WRONG ! they described energy use for mining. but they didnt describe the massive use per transaction. it goes up exponentially as number of coins increases, AND , as the number of transactions done per second or minute or day increases. you couldnt have designed a more inefficient, energy and power hog than bitcoin is.
In reply to Another person who doesn't… by ThanksChump
I can't find any info about the difference in energy use for mining as opposed to transaction verification - theoretically you don't actually need any more bitcoins, so mining could stop today, but transactions still have to be done, and fees have to be paid to what used to be miners. I don't understand all the intricacies of this, but I am still not impressed.
In reply to you are flat out WRONG ! … by OccamsCrazor
That is because mining and transaction verification are one in the same.
In reply to I can't find any info about… by OverTheHedge
This is true, for now. Once sidechains get implemented that will speed up the network by segregating low value transactions onto a separate network.
In reply to That is because mining and… by nailgunner44
"I don't understand all the intricacies of this"
Well, you're 100% correct about that.
In reply to I can't find any info about… by OverTheHedge
Of course there is energy use with every transaction, every online ledger must be updated constantly in real time.
One also assumes that a good portion the cpu processing power that would be otherwise be available to mining must be used to keep the ledger up to date. As transactions increase the balance will continue to tip away from mining and toward ledger keeping.
In reply to Another person who doesn't… by ThanksChump
Isn't Bitcoin now 100% compromised, given the recently revealed processor vulnerabilities, affecting all INTEL, AMD and ARM processors?
Yea, the FED just hasn't ran the script yet.
In reply to Isn't Bitcoin now 100%… by navy62802
Possibly!
In reply to Isn't Bitcoin now 100%… by navy62802