Venezuelan Soldier Shoots, Kills Pregnant Teen In Meat Market Melee

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/06/2018 - 19:00

Just when you thought things in the socialist South American utopia could not get any worse, The Guardian reports that a Venezuelan soldier is being held after opening fire on a group of citizens tussling over scarce meat and killing a pregnant teen.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180106_cvenz.jpg

 


Alexandra Colopoy was shot by First Sergeant David Rebolledo, according to a tweet by the state prosecutor late on Sunday night. No further details were provided, but critics of President Nicolás Maduro’s leftwing government seized on the incident, calling it a stark example of the oil-rich country’s meltdown.

“This is how the murderous regime treats the people,” opposition lawmaker Delsa Solorzano tweeted on Monday.

“The sorrow of this man, whose wife and baby to be were killed by a bullet from the state, is Venezuela’s sorrow.”

Local media reported that Colopoy’s husband and a witness said the soldiers were drunk when they arrived at the queue for pork in a poor area of Caracas. They said the soldiers ordered the people waiting in line to move on because the traditional Christmas meat had run out, but they refused.

“The national guard went crazy and started firing,” Colopoy’s spouse Bernabé said in a filmed interview circulating on social media.

“She fell to the ground,” he said, adding his wife was five months pregnant. His brother Alejandro was also shot, but was recovering, he said.

Prosecutor Tarek Saab condemned the incident.

“The Venezuelan state guarantees the respect and application of human rights, as well as sanctions for those who violate them,” he tweeted.

Food riots and rowdy queues in front of supermarkets have become frequent in Venezuela. 

But that will all be solved soon, according to President Maduro, as he introduces the 'Petro' - a cryptocurrency backed by gold and oil.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
The_Dude Justin Case Jan 6, 2018 11:31 PM

You sound like every thug dictator down there...It's Americas fault, just give me control and I'll put a chicken in everyone's pot.

That's right...keep blaming the US as these countries keep descending deeper into socialism and outright tyranny.  I'm sure that will help the people understand who is really fucking up their world.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
dchang0 HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Jan 6, 2018 7:16 PM

I wonder how many millions will starve or be assassinated this time around.

Venezuela has approx. 32 million people. Pol Pot killed (directly or indirectly) 1 to 3 million out of 8 million in Cambodia, so let's say the ratio is the same (1/8) in Venezuela.

(Soviet Union and China are too large to compare directly to Venezuela; Cambodia is a closer match.)

That should be 4 million dead.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Scanderbeg Moe-Monay Jan 6, 2018 9:09 PM

I'll take a heavy dose of Milton Friedman and Helicopter rides for pinkos over being starved to death by a Communist bus driver any day if that's what you mean.

And no, the C.I.A has nothing to do with the problems there. Every once in a while ZH's must accept that not everything that happens in the world is the US's fault.

The Chavistas mismanaged the oil sector, didn't invest properly(Venezuelan crude requires heavy refining) and then went on a wild spending spree during a period of high oil prices as if it would last forever.

When prices collapsed, imports spiked, the government could no longer afford those programs and predictably resorted to price controls, confiscation and mass inflation which destroyed the economy.

And now they're shooting starving pregnant women and raiding the zoo for horse meat.

Yet another Communist success story!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Scanderbeg Jan 6, 2018 11:38 PM

> Every once in a while ZH's must accept that not everything that happens in the world is the US's fault.

Bears repeating... and upvoting...

ZH'er tend to vacillate between "it's all an evil (sometimes Ashkenazi) government conspiracy" vs. "these people in government are just too fucking incompetent to pull something like that off".

Weekends amplify this to an annoying level.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TeethVillage88s Jan 6, 2018 7:14 PM

F U, You think Capitalism, Hyper Financization, Hyper Banking, Hyper Consumer Credit, Hyper Opium Wars, Hyper Cold War Politics, Hyper A-Symmetric Warfare when a nation or city puts it's bonds on the international market... is nice, fair, friendly, cordial, courteous, or kind to political reforms like social porgrams or national reforms for social progress....

Wow.

WOW.

What the hell are you smoking?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
TeethVillage88s youarelost Jan 6, 2018 7:26 PM

Hey, Hey, Hey... would you kmow status quo politics or deadly status quo politics if it nipped you in the ass?

- Posit that Bernie and Donald Trump actual ran campaigns of reform against status quo
- Posit that voters elected Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump to represent their parties
- Posit that ZH is partly more informed that the rest of the US Voters
- Posit that we are a US Empire, Corrupt, Worthless Money, USD Stewardship is corrupt while still expanding beyond the horizon, housing values are still beyond the horizon,... asset values are only true in an Empire Type environment in financial markets... and what the hell is bailouts to protect real estate values but "Rome" type protections....

oh yes... you are ignorant... oh yes... you are a victim of this federal gaming of real estate and stock markets... and this currency called the USD.... stewardship of the WRC can not be disputed as a careless and arrogant stance by the USA... Love Live the USA... Long Live the King

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Kagemusho Jan 6, 2018 7:55 PM

 Things can build up for a long time, and then a singular incident can initiate the 'tipping point'. In 1979 Nicaragua things had been building up for a long time but it was not until a soldier was caught on tape murdering a cameraman that started the revolution that overthrew Somoza. Looks like  Maduro has just had his own such incident.