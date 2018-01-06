Venezuelan Soldier Shoots, Kills Pregnant Teen In Meat Market Melee

Just when you thought things in the socialist South American utopia could not get any worse, The Guardian reports that a Venezuelan soldier is being held after opening fire on a group of citizens tussling over scarce meat and killing a pregnant teen.
Alexandra Colopoy was shot by First Sergeant David Rebolledo, according to a tweet by the state prosecutor late on Sunday night. No further details were provided, but critics of President Nicolás Maduro’s leftwing government seized on the incident, calling it a stark example of the oil-rich country’s meltdown.
“This is how the murderous regime treats the people,” opposition lawmaker Delsa Solorzano tweeted on Monday.
“The sorrow of this man, whose wife and baby to be were killed by a bullet from the state, is Venezuela’s sorrow.”
Local media reported that Colopoy’s husband and a witness said the soldiers were drunk when they arrived at the queue for pork in a poor area of Caracas. They said the soldiers ordered the people waiting in line to move on because the traditional Christmas meat had run out, but they refused.
“The national guard went crazy and started firing,” Colopoy’s spouse Bernabé said in a filmed interview circulating on social media.
“She fell to the ground,” he said, adding his wife was five months pregnant. His brother Alejandro was also shot, but was recovering, he said.
Prosecutor Tarek Saab condemned the incident.
“The Venezuelan state guarantees the respect and application of human rights, as well as sanctions for those who violate them,” he tweeted.
Food riots and rowdy queues in front of supermarkets have become frequent in Venezuela.
But that will all be solved soon, according to President Maduro, as he introduces the 'Petro' - a cryptocurrency backed by gold and oil.
Comments
Thank Goldman Sachs!
(((bankers))) revenge
In your profile comment list, edit your own posts (without changing them) to arrive at the ZH article. It works.
In reply to Thank Goldman Sachs!… by redmudhooch
Quick, drag her into the meat department before anyone sees
sorry very bad joke
In reply to In your profile comment list… by peddling-fiction
Venezuela could use an Augusto Pinochet of their own. Every socialist gets a free helicopter ride.
In reply to Quick, drag her into the… by YUNOSELL
Was the soldier a mulato negroid?
Color me surprised...
In reply to Venezuela could use an… by Overfed
That KIND OF STUFF happens to Palestinians DAILY at the hands of the Devil's chosen. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-Dg
In reply to Was the soldier a mulato… by Richard Chesler
How do you say, "Feel the Bern!" en Espanol?
In reply to That KIND OF STUFF happens… by bobcatz
Pinochet was installed by kissinger. Merica has done enough damage in S. America over the decades. They should focus on their own shithole they've created at home by (under)minding everyone else's business.
In reply to Venezuela could use an… by Overfed
You sound like every thug dictator down there...It's Americas fault, just give me control and I'll put a chicken in everyone's pot.
That's right...keep blaming the US as these countries keep descending deeper into socialism and outright tyranny. I'm sure that will help the people understand who is really fucking up their world.
In reply to Pinochet was installed by… by Justin Case
Not to worry, you're among deplorables here. Even the lowest pieces of shit like you are welcomed!
In reply to Quick, drag her into the… by YUNOSELL
Wipe the spittle off your screen.
In reply to Not to worry, you're among… by PitBullsRule
You being Exhibit A.
In reply to Not to worry, you're among… by PitBullsRule
"Quick, drag her into the meat department before anyone sees
sorry very bad joke"
Long-pig.....the other other white meat.
In reply to Quick, drag her into the… by YUNOSELL
Hillary and Soros will fight over the unborn fetal meat.
In reply to "Quick, drag her into the… by Automatic Choke
Yeah, I hope they don't eat her.
In reply to Quick, drag her into the… by YUNOSELL
this in a country with larger proven oil reserves than SA.
and STILL the people haven't burned down the presidential palaces; nor hanged the government officials/cops/army commanders from lampposts.
dictators everywhere watch and take careful notes: "hmmmm. guess we can push them even more than we first thought"
In reply to In your profile comment list… by peddling-fiction
Are the people allowed to buy and own guns?
In reply to this in a country with… by vato poco
Exactly.
In reply to Are the people allowed to… by Badsamm
Christine Lagarde is oiling her skin just thinking about how many natural resources the IMF can pilfer in the coming bailout.
In reply to Thank Goldman Sachs!… by redmudhooch
By the look of Lagarde's 24/7 suntan, she also needs the sun's heat to get her blood moving, for 777 numerology and fallen jets, or sumpthin...
In reply to Christine Lagarde is oiling… by LetThemEatRand
Latin americans are pretty friendly in general. I do agree they should be causing the gov many more problems. Enough that they throw in the towel.
In reply to By the look of her 24/7… by peddling-fiction
I’ve noticed MANY of the elites have good tans, vit d and cure for cancer??? Ummmmm
In reply to By the look of her 24/7… by peddling-fiction
Long lamp shades?
In reply to Christine Lagarde is oiling… by LetThemEatRand
What a dyslexic idiot!
You're not supposed to shoot a pregnant girl.
You're supposed to shoot, to get her pregnant.
You know... Vidi, Vinci, Veni.
In reply to Thank Goldman Sachs!… by redmudhooch
Socialism always ends in failure with starvation and bullets. Nothing new here. Move along.
I wonder how many millions will starve or be assassinated this time around.
Venezuela has approx. 32 million people. Pol Pot killed (directly or indirectly) 1 to 3 million out of 8 million in Cambodia, so let's say the ratio is the same (1/8) in Venezuela.
(Soviet Union and China are too large to compare directly to Venezuela; Cambodia is a closer match.)
That should be 4 million dead.
In reply to Socialism always ends in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Socialists seem to have a pathological hatred for food in general.
"But it's not muh real Socialism" cries the braindead leftist.
No matter how many times it fails or how savage the consequences are.
Fucking retards.
In reply to Socialism always ends in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I do agree completely but one has to wonder if CIA was not involved somewhat.
Don't get me wrong Chavez was a fucking sociopathic retard and that's a bad combination.
In reply to Socialists seem to have a… by Scanderbeg
I'll take a heavy dose of Milton Friedman and Helicopter rides for pinkos over being starved to death by a Communist bus driver any day if that's what you mean.
And no, the C.I.A has nothing to do with the problems there. Every once in a while ZH's must accept that not everything that happens in the world is the US's fault.
The Chavistas mismanaged the oil sector, didn't invest properly(Venezuelan crude requires heavy refining) and then went on a wild spending spree during a period of high oil prices as if it would last forever.
When prices collapsed, imports spiked, the government could no longer afford those programs and predictably resorted to price controls, confiscation and mass inflation which destroyed the economy.
And now they're shooting starving pregnant women and raiding the zoo for horse meat.
Yet another Communist success story!
In reply to I do agree completely but… by Moe-Monay
Yes, there has been mismanagement, but to affirm that the "company" has not left its hoofprints for all to see is disingenious at best.
Even the current black pope is Venezuelan.
Coincidence or hint of top task to be completed?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superior_General_of_the_Society_of_Jesus
R.C. "Christian", are you entertained?
In reply to I'll take a heavy dose of… by Scanderbeg
> Every once in a while ZH's must accept that not everything that happens in the world is the US's fault.
Bears repeating... and upvoting...
ZH'er tend to vacillate between "it's all an evil (sometimes Ashkenazi) government conspiracy" vs. "these people in government are just too fucking incompetent to pull something like that off".
Weekends amplify this to an annoying level.
In reply to I'll take a heavy dose of… by Scanderbeg
capitalism always ends with debt and currency failure.
In reply to Socialism always ends in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Communism always ends in mass murder.
In reply to capitalism always ends with… by Justin Case
He only did so because of no fear of retaliation.
F U, You think Capitalism, Hyper Financization, Hyper Banking, Hyper Consumer Credit, Hyper Opium Wars, Hyper Cold War Politics, Hyper A-Symmetric Warfare when a nation or city puts it's bonds on the international market... is nice, fair, friendly, cordial, courteous, or kind to political reforms like social porgrams or national reforms for social progress....
Wow.
WOW.
What the hell are you smoking?
Bernie Sanders loves this shit
Hey, Hey, Hey... would you kmow status quo politics or deadly status quo politics if it nipped you in the ass?
- Posit that Bernie and Donald Trump actual ran campaigns of reform against status quo
- Posit that voters elected Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump to represent their parties
- Posit that ZH is partly more informed that the rest of the US Voters
- Posit that we are a US Empire, Corrupt, Worthless Money, USD Stewardship is corrupt while still expanding beyond the horizon, housing values are still beyond the horizon,... asset values are only true in an Empire Type environment in financial markets... and what the hell is bailouts to protect real estate values but "Rome" type protections....
oh yes... you are ignorant... oh yes... you are a victim of this federal gaming of real estate and stock markets... and this currency called the USD.... stewardship of the WRC can not be disputed as a careless and arrogant stance by the USA... Love Live the USA... Long Live the King
In reply to Bernie Sanders loves this… by youarelost
Bernie would be pulling the trigger if he thought there was a dollar to be made.
In reply to Bernie Sanders loves this… by youarelost
Leftist just like killing unborn children.
My god I hate them.
Take your meds, troll.
////////
Both sides are behind it.
The Right will not roll back any legislation.
Get with the program...
Oh yeah, disinfo is your program.
In reply to Leftist just like killing… by Silversinner
Pretty soon they'll be killing at an American 1st world status.
Do you really call Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore first-world?
In reply to Pretty soon they'll be… by heavens-door
that was the sarcastic part.
In reply to Do you really call Chicago,… by Snout the First
Weird that things like this happen OUTSIDE the US!!!
How many times does this happen a week in Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, St.Louis, Los Angeles, Camden, Trenton and Philly, plus D.C as a choice subset?
In reply to Weird that things like this… by Sudden Debt
Who cares?
In reply to How many times does this… by peddling-fiction
They murder each other over drugs or air jordans in those places. Not over porkchops.
In reply to How many times does this… by peddling-fiction
Over porkchops and without EBT cards, would be a nasty sight to behold. Even the zombies will learn how to run.
In reply to They murder each other over… by Jethro
Things can build up for a long time, and then a singular incident can initiate the 'tipping point'. In 1979 Nicaragua things had been building up for a long time but it was not until a soldier was caught on tape murdering a cameraman that started the revolution that overthrew Somoza. Looks like Maduro has just had his own such incident.
I hope you are right for the sake of the Venezuelan people. It is long past time for Maduro to succumb to 55-grain lead poisoning.
In reply to Things can build up for a… by Kagemusho