2017 Summarized (In 2.8 Billion Tweets)

One incredible thing about the big data era is that it allows us to crunch the numbers on pretty much anything.
Whether it’s analyzing a database of 50 million chess moves made during actual tournament gameplay, or developing a deep learning AI that sifts through billions of sensor inputs to learn how to drive a car with full autonomy, Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out that we can power nearly any analysis or algorithm with mountains of data.
Like the above examples, today’s infographic from Echelon Insights uses massive amounts of data to paint a picture of the news that wasn’t possible 10 or 20 years ago. By analyzing the words in over 2.8 billion tweets, the end result is a convincing set of visualizations that showcase the most talked about topics over the course of 2017
THE TALK OF 2017
Not surprisingly, the conversation in 2017 on Twitter revolved mainly around one person – and you may have heard of him.
I love Twitter.... it's like owning your own newspaper--- without the losses.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2012
According to Echelon Insights, Trump was mentioned 901.8 million times on Twitter in the United States over the duration of the year.
Here’s how that compares to some other notable politicians:
Trump was mentioned about 30x more often than his VP, and 7x more often than his one-time election opponent, Hillary Clinton.
And incredibly, Trump was the number one topic of daily conversation for 95% of the year, above every other issue and topic:
There were only 17 days in 2017 where Donald Trump was NOT the top topic of conversation, and he was the #1 story every week for every audience.
– Echelon Insights, The Year in News 2017
But putting Trump aside, here are the specific narratives that received the most attention by users in the U.S. Twitterverse.
The Russia story dominated headlines on an ongoing basis.
The alleged collusion was a constant in the news cycle from February until August, and then it picked up again in November.
It was also the top story for two of the major groups that Echelon Insights tracks, the “Liberal Base”, as well as the “Conservative Base”. However, Russia was only the second most important story for the group “Beltway Elites”, falling behind the much-discussed topic of healthcare.
That's why twitter doesn't dare ban Trump.
If that ever happened, Gab would get an additional 50 million users in one day.
I've never "tweeted" in my life. Just the word makes me queasy.
TWEETED!
#russwinning #1russia1
twitter can thank Russia later ;)
The idea that Twitter is a snapshot of society is pathetic. It is that small segment of society that thinks what it says is important- the media, and idiots who follow the media by the minute, because they don't have a life. Real people couldn't give a toss about all of this.
Of course, the people selling the data will believe implicitly that it fully represents all of society, and the people who Tweat (i.e twits) will back them up, and so we will get a new, improved political echo chamber, with extra AI. What could possibly go wrong?
(After the revolution, no one could have seen it coming)
but but its a section of society more advanced and in the know than the dumb fucks watching their TV/... i hope. some of them..... yes. we follow assange and cnn and troll CNN and MSNBC hard as fuck. come on dude/dudets. memes get with 2017 dorks. i mean 18
go tweet dumb ass
McCarthyism is very much alive and well in America. Long live Comrade Putin!
A 2012 Tweet. Why?
Yen cross understands "every chart"
Please..Twitter is rigged BIGLY and they admit it..I would be surprised if the numbers were half of what’s reported just like the articles posted here showing internet advertising is Rigged and doesn’t work..So..yes..it’s fun to analyze made up bullshit..I guess..
Never met a person in my life who used Twitter. So where exactly is the underlying data coming from? Bots (manipulators) and people who work in PR and marketing (manipulators). Still think it's valuable?
Truth
Euro is a risk ON currency.
Who in their right mind would be long euro?
Proof positive that Trump is doing his job acting as a lightning rod to distract the masses while the elite continue their plunder.
No Bitcoin.
The bubble hasn't even started yet.
Use Gab.
Twitter and FB rely on clicks. The fact that it's so easy to manipulate that -- which both FB and Twitter readily admit -- it's hard to take any of it seriously. I don't do either, but know folks who do. It seems like a waste of time to me, but clearly millions (or billions) of folks are doing it.
From what we know from both companies, it's hard to envision society being benefited at all from their works. If anything it seems to be the opposite.