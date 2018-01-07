Another False Narrative - Black Unemployment At Record Lows

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,
An alternative headline, which would show the true picture, would be:
Number of Black People Not in the Labor Force Reaches an All-Time High
As with the other BLS “data”, it is amazing how when you change the rules everything looks better.
The BLS reported black unemployment at 6.8% in December, an all-time low. That’s kind of funny, considering around 40% of working age black people are not working. These statistics do not include the 2 to 3 million black men sitting in prison.
It is easy to lie with statistics.
The 6.8% rate is the lowest, but a little comparison to 2007 reveals the lie. This was before the financial crisis and the need to spin the data in a positive manner.
- The total population of working age black people went up from 27.5 million to 32.5 million, a 5 million increase. The number of employed blacks went from 16.1 million to 18.8 million, a 2.7 million increase. A critical thinking person might question how their unemployment rate could drop from 8.3% to 6.8% in this scenario.
- As usual, the BLS is peddling with a straight face that 2.3 million black Americans have it so good they voluntarily decided to leave the labor force and live off their accumulated wealth. The absurdity of this contention is beyond the pale.
- In 2007 the black participation rate was 63.7%. Today it hovers near an all-time low of 62.1%. It has fallen from 62.3% since Trump ascended to the throne.
- In 2007 the black employment to population ratio was 58.4%. Today it sits at 57.9%. Does this appear to be a positive development?
- It gets even better when you look at 1999 data. The black participation rate was 65.8%, the employment to population ratio was 60.6%, and a much more accurate unemployment rate of 8% was being calculated.
- Using the flawed and manipulated BLS methodology, black unemployment would be 9% to 10% if the participation rate was at 2007 levels. Not exactly an all-time low. Using the 1999 methodology would show an unemployment rate of 12%, almost double the bullshit number being peddled today.
More black people working is a good thing. If Trump has the balls to keep de-funding giveaways to the free shit army, they will be forced to get jobs. That would be a good thing for the black community and the country.
But, lets not pretend black unemployment is currently at all-time lows. It’s a false narrative.
Are crack dealers counted in these numbers?
Another False Narrative By Trump - Black Unemployment At Record Lows
there fixed it for you
------
or does the buck never stop with Trump?
You're retarded in the world of fact.
Unfortunately, blacks, with the help of zero and the likes of Pelosi have been indoctrinated into believing they 'deserve' free-shit.
When a person believes they 'deserve' free-shit paid for by other working people... 'there's your problem'
Trump quotes:
Sep. 7, 2012
“Unemployment rate only dropped because more people are out of labor force & have stopped looking for work. Not a real recovery, phony numbers”
Oct. 19, 2012
"7.8% unemployment number is a complete fraud as evidenced by the jobless claims number released yesterday. Real unemployment is at least 15%”
Aug. 11, 2013
“We can rev up this economy like it should be, not with false numbers like 7.4 percent unemployment. But with real numbers.”
May 31, 2014
“Unemployment is a totally phony number.”
June 16, 2015
“Our real unemployment is anywhere from 18 to 20 percent. Don't believe the 5.6. Don't believe it.”
Aug. 11, 2015
“Then you hear there's a 5.4 percent unemployment. It's really — if you add it up, it's probably 40 percent if you think about it.”
Aug. 30, 2015
“They show those phony statistics where we are 5.4 percent unemployment. The real number, I saw a number that could be 42 percent, believe it or not.”
Sept. 28, 2015
“I hear 5.3 percent unemployment, that is the biggest joke there is in this country. That number is so false.”
Sept. 29, 2015
“The number is not reflective. I have seen numbers of 24 percent. I saw a number of 42 percent unemployment. … That number is so false.”
Oct. 9, 2015
“They say 5.3 percent employment. The number is probably 32 percent.”
Oct. 11, 2015
“Nobody has jobs. … It is not a real economy. It is a phony set of numbers. They cooked the books.”
Jan. 17, 2016
“Look again, you hear these phony jobs numbers? People that gave up looking for jobs? They are considered employed.”
Feb. 9, 2016
“Don't believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 percent unemployment. As high as 35 — as in fact, I heard recently, 42 percent.”
March 12, 2016
“The numbers are phony. These are all phony numbers. Numbers given to politicians to look good. These are phony numbers.”
May 24, 2016
“You hear a 5 percent unemployment rate. It's such a phony number. That number was put in for presidents and for politicians so that they look good to the people.”
July 7, 2016
“The phony 5 percent numbers that we hear about with the unemployment.”
Aug. 8, 2016
“The 5 percent figure is one of the biggest hoaxes in modern politics.”
Nov. 4, 2016
“The terrible jobs report that just came out … you can see phony numbers, 5 percent.”
Dec. 8, 2016
“The unemployment number, as you know, is totally fiction.”
The lies were there with Obama, and Bush, and Clinton, etc.
TPTB need to maintain faith in the ponzi so people keep: going into debt, saving for "retirement", scrubbing the toilets, buying prescription meds., lottery tickets, and joining the military.
of course they lied too
only a moron would think otherwise
I thought Barry O gave everyone a shovel, are you telling me they are not using it?
What about welfare queens/kings? Dey work hard to go pick up dem checks.
Work boots are a status symbol in ghettos. So long as they have never been worked in.
Wait a minute, there are jobs in prison!
Did you take into account up how many baby daddies are working at them?
Another thing Trump crows about in tweets isn’t what it appears to be ?
Work is so white. Even starts with the same letter. They are just waiting for Team Blue to come to the rescue.
Comparing apples to oranges to misinform and bash DJT. The unemployment rate and the labor participation rate are different metrics. Don't let that stop you, facts never get in the way of the emotional deranged lefties.
Look what jews do to black people!
Blacks can only expect to be worse off under racist Israel puppet Trump and his jew kids.
"Ethiopians bear the brunt of Israeli state racism"
How can Trump defend this??
Fucking retard
You want to know what's really funny? A lot of those (supposed) African Jews were brought to Israel by Israel. Look up Operations MOSES and SOLOMON.
A generation later, The Chosen are choking and gagging on that imported chocolate. They're getting a little taste of what people like Barbara Spectre and her ideal of 'multiculturalism' has done to Europe for almost as long. Think of it as sideways karma...
Cause man's just pussy like a black cat
-Giggs
It's not so much about jobs, but what kind of jobs, and who's qualified to fill them. No amount of Affirmative Action can take someone barely literate due to innate intellectual limitations and turn them into a nuclear physicist.
Now it's Trump's fault that he continues operating off the base of the lying statistical models embraced and created by his lying predecessors that few called out at the time.
Just another example of gaslighting the American public, along with the more generalized "everything is awesome in the economy" claim we hear from MSM daily, and now even alternative news sites (ZH excluded). They want the average person to think that if they have any kind of economic woes, it is their own fault, not that the economy is actually in the shitter. Can't get a good paying job in manufacturing? Your fault! There's lot of good jobs! This narrative also helps keep people on the debt wagon. If people were told how bad it really is and that it's not getting better (it isn't), they may hunker down and stop borrowing to keep up with the Joneses.
"Everything is Awesome"
start to fix the problem by only allowing a vote if you contribute via taxes.
no representation without taxation.
you get benefits or get paid by the city/state/fed, you get a negative vote.
time to update democracy from no taxation without representation - subtle difference, but important.
The culture needs to change because when 71% of African Americans are born into single parent families their life chances are zip from day one.
Status for the African is not based on how well they raised their children but on the number of women they impregnated over a lifetime.
Unfair? Take a look at Obamas father's track record, a well educated fuck and run man.
Black unemployment has much more to do with employers not wanting to hire blacks than blacks not wanting to work.
Maybe hence a rec. but see above.
Can anyone blame a white small business owner for not wanting to hire a black person? The biggest problem is their feeling of entitlement.
The biggest problem is their feeling of entitlement. Jews use blacks as bullets against whites.
There is hope.......
Total fertility rates for Black non-Hispanic women in the U.S. were above the replacement level in 2008, but have fallen below that number with 1.88 children expected over the course of a lifetime.
this doesnt matter we still have over 30% not participating