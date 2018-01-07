Buckle Up: NYSE Files For Leveraged, Inverse Bitcoin ETFs

In a move that will certainly not end well for investors, the New York Stock Exchange has asked the SEC to approve five ETFs including 2x leveraged and inverse flavors, linked to Bitcoin futures - which launched in December on the CME amd Cboe, according to a Thursday filing, which is in line with what we said mentioned in August, "we suspect a Bitcoin Futures ETF may actually occur before a Bitcoin ETF."
The five "derivative of derivative" funds are as follows:
- Direxion Daily Bitcoin 1.25X Bull Shares
- Direxion Daily Bitcoin 1.5X Bull Shares
- Direxion Daily Bitcoin 2X Bull Shares
- Direxion Daily Bitcoin 1X Bear Shares
- Direxion Daily Bitcoin 2X Bear Shares
The target Bitcoin benchmark will be calculated as the last sale price published by the CME or CBOE on or before 11:00 a.m. EST, and "should not be expected to track the performance of the target bencvhmark for any period longer than one business day."
Additionally, while each Fund will seek daily correlation to the target benchmark, it should not be expected to track dollar for dollar the spot price of bitcoin because the Fund will invest in Bitcoin Futures Contracts rather than directly in bitcoin, and the spot price movements of bitcoin may not correspond directly to price movements of the Bitcoin Futures Contracts
This means that a 1 percent gain in the price of bitcoin futures would result in a gain of between 1.25% and 2% for the bulish funds, and a 1-2% loss on bear shares, although due to the theta associated with the inherent leverage, the securities will ultimately see their value evaporate over time.
Of course, as the filing explicitly warns, "the funds are not intended for long-term investing." Which means hang on to your hats as the world's most volatile asset (besides electricity) becomes even more volatile.
While no official tickers have been proposed, some have already floated suggestions:
hope they get good ticker names like the other Direxion ETFs. I propose— ant123 (@antron_iii) January 7, 2018
1X Bull = $HODL
2X Bull = $MOON
2X Bear = $REKT
Just like with the underlying futures, during periods of extreme volatility, the NYSE will halt trading in the ETFs pursuant to existing rules that govern listed securities, as well as "during the day in which interruption to the dissemination of the IFV or the value of the Bitcoin Futures Contract occurs. If the interruption to the dissemination of the IFV or the value of the Bitcoin Futures Contract persists past the trading day in which it occurred, the Exchange will halt trading."
Assuming SEC approval, the five new ETFs will trade on the NYSE's Arca, a secondary marketplace. The exchange said the products would "enhance competition among market participants, to the benefit of investors and the marketplace," according to Business Insider.
This filing by the NYSE is the latest indication that Wall Street (*cough* Jamie Dimon) is coming to grips with the fact that they can't simply wish Bitcoin out of existence.
In June, the CTFC approved Bitcoin options, issuing a license to LedgerX allowing it to create the first swap-execution facility for the clearing and settlement of bitcoin options, a decision that will likely attract more traditional hedge funds and CTAs to trade crypto.
In early August, chatter over Bitcoin ETF approval heated up - with analyst Spencer Bogart putting the odds of Bitcoin ETF approval at 75% within 18 months.
Things have changed. My odds of Bitcoin ETF approval within 18 months are WAY up.Spencer Bogart (@CremeDeLaCrypto) August 2, 2017
In September, we reported that JP Morgan was buying Bitcoin ETFs in Europe on behalf of clients, using the Nasdaq's Bitcoin "Tracker One" ETN launched in 2015 - despite CEO Jamie Dimon calling it "a fraud" for stupid people, such as his daughter.
"It's a fraud. It's making stupid people, such as my daughter, feel like they're geniuses. It's going to get somebody killed. I'll fire anyone who touches it."
Then in November, French asset manager Tobam created the first bitcoin-linked mutual fund, "an unregulated Alternative Investment Fund," described as "the first of its kind in Europe" to allow qualified and institutional investors wanting to gain an exposure to the cryptocurrency to benefit from TOBAMs top-of-the league research and IT systems to track the value of investing in the Bitcoin.
Silicon Valley has been gearing up for Bitcoin as well, with companies such as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's credit card processing venture, Square, announced that they were exploring adding Bitcoin to their platform - causing the cryptocurrency to surge in response.
...Weve found that [customers] are interested in using the Cash App to buy Bitcoin, the company said in a statement.
We're exploring how Square can make this experience faster and easier, and have rolled out this feature to a small number of Cash App customers. We believe cryptocurrency can greatly impact the ability of individuals to participate in the global financial system and we're excited to learn more here.
Last month, Craigslist also got in on the normalization of cryptocurrencies, adding the ability for sellers to advertise the fact that they accept digital currency:
In November, the world's largest online seller of gold, Apmex, began accepting Bitcoin. From the company's statement:
For more than 15 years, APMEX has been an industry leader and along the way has adapted to the growing needs of our customer base. As bitcoin becomes more popular and widely accepted as payment, we are thrilled to welcome the use of this cryptocurrency for buying Gold, Silver and other Precious Metals by integrating BitPay into our website.
Given what appears to be an unstoppable attraction to the Blockchain, Wall Street's eventual acceptance of cryptocurrencies was a foregone conclusion, despite even Jamie Dimon's opinion. Meanwhile, traders are firing up their engines as the market cap of the cryptocurrency space hits new all time highs every single day.
Comments
How was the world financial system destroyed?
Derivatives...
Trillions
Oh, this will go well.
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
In a currency war, the side with the most resources wins. Also, there will be no organized defense of this currency. No deep pockets filled with tangible assets. When it starts falling, no new investors will rush in. Bitcoin's market cap is less than the annual interest on U.S National Debt. It is less than the market cap of JP Morgan Chase. Dimon see an opportunity to extract this value, and the odds are with him, unfortunately.
In reply to Oh, this will go well. by Tarzan
Another piece of evidence that BTC isnt going away for all you BTC haters. How much more will it take before you admit youve been epically fucking wrong? Derrr Im not wrong downvote! Fucking fools
tmosley overbet Sep 30, 2017 2:40 PM
One BTC sold for $4340. UPDATE: 16455.01
3.4 ounces of gold bought at @1280. UPDATE: $1,321.35
In reply to In a currency war, the side… by MillionDollarButter
LOL... F'ing It like GOLD ...
Check out latest Paper GOLDT SELLING...
http://www.cftc.gov/dea/futures/deacmxsf.htm
In reply to Another piece of evidence… by overbet
BLOCKCHAIN takes away banker's CONTROL...
The "bankers" don't love money for the sake of money…they love it for the CONTROL it gives them over other people. Money should really be called BCUs…Behavioral CONTROL Units. It doesn't matter if it's seashells, tulips, gold, threaded cotton or secure electrons…if they are accepted by the masses then they are used to CONTROL those masses. They think that if someone controls "money", they CONTROL the masses.
Do you ever wonder why people who seemingly have infinite wealth are always trying so hard to get more? It's because the MORE they get, the more people they can buy and CONTROL. Regular people miss this because they don't wake up everyday dying to control people to their benefit. Bankers are NOT regular people and have NEVER been for thousands of years. That's their main problem…having to control everyone else. Their next problem, the one that has proven to do them in EVERY TIME over the centuries is HUBRIS. They nefariously take advantage of a population's goodness to capture and enslave them by usury, theft, and value destruction…but they don't do it just enough to keep the people sanguine about it…they ALWAYS push it to the extreme until there is BLOWBACK. And then, they become the victim and have to find another host live off of.
In reply to LOL... Fucking It like GOLD … by BaBaBouy
https://www.coindesk.com/blockchain-bonanza-overstock-gets-100-million-…
Soros backs blockchain...
In reply to BLOCKCHAIN takes away banker… by BullyBearish
Dude, BTC is going away not because of the ETF's, but because of this
"
0.28603605 BTC
0.0105912 BTC "
That's what? About $165 in fees to transfer 4.5k?
I bet this is much worse than a Western Union..
BTC is done, unless this is not address and fixed in very short time frame.. It's tanking as we speak... There is much better options than that..
In reply to Another piece of evidence… by overbet
That will become a bigger issue as block reward is halved. Miners gotta pay their electric bills. And as reward drops, fees will become more important to them. If fees don't rise, system locks up due to not enough hashing power to process transactions.
When it's rising like a rocket people won't care as much. But as gains lessen, big problems.
pods
In reply to Dude, BTC is going away not… by bitzager
bad idea to short something which you couldn't control. Bitcoin is global phenomena and a closed system. Many short will lose. It is going north no matter what wall street says. Jamie Dimon anyways believes it is a fraud so why bother shorting ?
In reply to In a currency war, the side… by MillionDollarButter
It's not like they are shorting their own money so why should they care?
In reply to bad idea to short something… by sekhars
Money in a Proshares Bitcoin is not money in bitcoin. If the eyeballs are a fixed count but the movies, channels and video games is increasing geometriclly then by simple distribution less eyeballs remain per minute of video.. Same with stocks, bonds, and now crypto. An Increasing selection of investment instruments chasing a fixed amount of investors. Almost turtled in 2008.. So the Central Banks then become the inflation protector preventing all true supply and demand from the greatest capital evaporation in history.. Artificial GDP became protected by artificially inflated indexes lubricated in watery debt. ..European banks enjoyed $17 trillion in secret loans a number equal to the gross domestic product of the United States for year!! Like a junkie high off its own supply Central Banksters could not stop. Crypto was the only island left of limited supply.. Money realized it and flowed.. Fiat was leaking out to the crypto holes and must now be stopped. Momentum gained. Outlawing it saw it jump borders. Many nations tried.. Banning cryptoexchanges saw them pop back up. Crypto became its own eco-system with progrmmers volunteering endless nights creating the next featureset. Ethereum was birthed.. Con-shops jumped in creating knock-off crytos and off-shore exchanges which were setup to be hacked.. Yet only 0.4% of the worlds population had yet participated. Demand is astronomical! Nation states such as Venuezela began to end-run financial blockades by encouraging its population to mine it, as long as there power could last... China is now blocking it miners power access which will only become like water to a grease fire... Ant mining gear will be spattered around the world. Production will increase.. You think bitcoin is expensive now wait till 2020. Fiat escaping will continue. Canadian miners already have sites using more power than shopping malls. Like a digital narcotic unable to be banned after a lengthy battle will be co-opted legalized and regulated a best as possible.. Mining will probably become criminal soon in many states.. Bank bail-ins could happen anywhere in the world - without notice.
In reply to In a currency war, the side… by MillionDollarButter
"Crypto was the only island left of limited supply" What you peeps are smoking? Limited supply for btc 21M, but who told you there will be no btc2, btc3, btc4, btc5 and so on, actually it's already expanding like that.. Check how many ICO's are coming out on the Market...
Fork1 Fork2 Fork3 e.t.c... GREED, GREED, And MORE GREED!!! And it will not stop, until it all collapse as usual..
In reply to Money in a Proshares Bitcoin… by zebra77a
As it happens it fell 40% last month. Guess what ? new investors "rushed in" ! LoL. The problem with "tangible assets" these days is that they are ...eh..tangible. Which means they're not useable as settlement money and not tradeable. If you want to use tangible assets as money you need a tangible market to go with it and those disappeared during the course of the 19th and 20th centuries.
In reply to In a currency war, the side… by MillionDollarButter
Dimon is not that smart. He just know how to fuck people from many direction.
People learn now...., it's time to fuck Dimon... from all direction...
In reply to In a currency war, the side… by MillionDollarButter
LOL, central bankster planned destruction of cryptos.
In reply to Oh, this will go well. by Tarzan
"Sounds to me like you guys are a couple of bookies"
"See Moritmer, I told you he'd understand"
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
Park a grand or so in it....no stops.....let it ride....don't get caught up in the effluvium....OR...get fucking greedy...
My stock advice as to BTC/LTC any of the crypto-block of confusion....
All of my clients got an email 2 years ago from me saying the same thing.........
A few did it. One cashed out last month - put a nice hefty downpayment on some R.E. with it.
The other is still in......
The ones that didn't? Dopes I say.
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
you had me at effluvium
In reply to Park a grand or so in it… by BabaLooey
This is bullish for BTC.
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
LOL
In reply to This is bullish for BTC. by T-NUTZ
I will restate that.
This is the biggest bull market OF ALL TIME.
In reply to This is bullish for BTC. by T-NUTZ
You forgot to finish the sentence ..
This is the biggest bull (shit) market OF ALL TIME.
In reply to I will restate that. … by T-NUTZ
Come on in an experience some of my bullshit - Reggie Hammond.
In reply to You forgot to finish the… by Giant Meteor
Who's going to do the bail out this time?
Last time,with the approval of BOTH parties and not one peep from the American Sheeple,it was one cool Trillion $ gifted to the thieves and crooks who triggered the collapse.
There are not enough money in the Universe to cover the 1.6 Quadrillion in derivatives(or more). There is no escape from it.(and this is only ONE aspect of the bankruptcy and failure facing US, never mind the debt,real inflation,unemployment,,people on food stamps,huge trade deficit of 800 Bil $,...)
Do you understand why US (et comp) is fighting desperately to keep their petro-f^cking -dollar afloat?
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
And with an infinite number of possible cryptocurrency that could be created
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
Dont but that etf garbage. Don't give your money to the sleazy banksters. Buy bitcoin directly (or some other crypto if you are interested). Be your own bank. Do your best to stay out of bankster debt.
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
Wonderful! Another great shorting vehicle, shorting the double negative cryptocurrency ETNs.
The ways to generate yield in 2018 just keep coming in !
In reply to How was the world financial… by peddling-fiction
Levraged derivatives on derivatives...
In fly over land, selling the same cow to 10 fools
In reply to Levraged derivatives on… by Carl Panzram
And then slaughtering the cow and putting it on the BBQ.
In reply to In fly over land, selling… by Tarzan
And petitioning the government for compensation for your loss of milk....and getting it
In reply to And then slaughtering the… by Stormtrooper
on things that dont physically exist
In reply to Levraged derivatives on… by Carl Panzram
Elemental, my dear Watson...Hermetics. Turning "nothing" into something can be done with a single thought, and the flick of a finger...if you are thrice great.
In reply to on things that dont… by hsun85
The ‘stage' is set (emphasis added)………….
I’m getting ready to start the negotiating process to purchase the entire lot of Ithaca Hours currency. Circulating supply will be 130,013 units and there will never be anymore created. The initial offering is 20,000 units with a market price of $6.50 per unit. I’ve already lined up more businesses and individual patrons willing to accept 'The Ithaca’ (ICH) for services rendered than all crypto currencies combined. Zero Hedgers get first shot. Who wants in on this fantastic ground floor opportunity?
Risk Disclosure: Please keep in mind; average and lower functioning human resources are quickly becoming obsolete.
Addendum: While riding a black war horse through the eye of a wet n’ wild hurricane, I will eat 1/2 (3.75 inches) of my big banana, both testicles and right eyeball dipped in soaked agave nectar and garum, if The Ithaca (ICH) is not trading for $13,666,777.13 per unit before,'the fall of '23'.
I'll up-vote just for your description of what you'll be doing in the fall of '23. please post a link to the video and no photo shopping the size of your lizard as I'm sure your overestimation of its size is proportional to your overestimation of the value of your currency offer.
In reply to The ‘stage' is set (emphasis… by Ophiuchus
Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your opinion, man.
Lizard is not the preferred nomenclature anyway... Use Snake, Sausage, Straw, Bat, Knife, Cock, Cucumber, Carrot, Pipe, Palm Tree, Mast, Sword, Obelisk or Missile please!
In reply to I'll up-vote just for your… by unrulian
Well this is going to be hilarious
what medium do you use to buy bitcoin?
In reply to Well this is going to be… by Thom Paine
what medium will be required to settle positions?
what medium does the Fed have absolute control over?
who has their hand on the levers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p13yZAjhU0M
In reply to what medium do you use to… by booboo
The Ouija Board.
In reply to what medium do you use to… by booboo
Everyone had to know this was coming, just the beginning.
Another new addition in the sheep shearing arsenal.
First time shitcoin can be shorted.... get the popcorn marge, this will be entertaining
Futures
In reply to First time shitcoin can be… by gatorengineer
Gatorbrain, the shorting of Bitcoin in the Futures Market, is nothing more than a psyop.
The intent is to create BTC dips on demand, so that the self-hosen few can BTFD.
You too would get rich, if you could turn on the Dip switch when you felt like it, to get that price discount.
In reply to First time shitcoin can be… by gatorengineer
They could call it the Bitcoin Ultra Short Trick... BUST
like big big titties on this bitch in my lambo?
In reply to They could call it the… by Jack Offelday
We are not just aboard the ill-fated ship, Titanic, but after we struck the iceberg, we backed up and hit again and again and again. How are we still afloat??
This is how they killed Gold.
The difference is that they can't short Gold to zero.
In reply to This is how they killed Gold. by T-NUTZ