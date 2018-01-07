Citizens Mob Caracas Shops Following Government-Mandated Price Cuts

With Inflation in Venezuela having surpassed 2,000%, the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro has ordered shops to slash prices of goods to alleviate some of the burden on consumers, who’ve struggled to carry out basic transactions to purchase staples like food as hyperinflation causes prices to rise every few hours.
Maduro ordered more than 200 supermarkets in Latin America’s socialist paradise to cut prices back to last month’s levels.
News of the discounts spread like wildfire, leading hundreds to gather in front of stores before daybreak. When one major supermarket in the wealthier neighborhood of eastern Caracas remained closed past its normal hours, people began pounding on the storefront.
Many of the crowd’s denizens voiced their disapproval of Maduro’s government.
“We’re hungry! We want food!” screamed the crowd, which included babies, pensioners and children with disabilities.
“This scares me, but what can I do?” said Francisco Guaita, a carpenter hoping to find food for his three children, over the shouts and pushes. “This is the worst government. We want Maduro out.”
Critics said Maduro risked worsening the crisis by dissuading supermarkets from stocking their shelves, while also encouraging looting, according to Reuters.
The socialist, who was narrowly elected to replace the late Hugo Chavez in 2013, counters that he is a victim of a US-led “economic war” in which businesses hoard food and stoke prices to destabilize his government. He has also blamed websites like dolartoday.com, which publishes black-market exchange rates for the bolivar.
The state agency in charge of ensuring “fair prices” ordered some 214 supermarkets owned by 26 chains to drop their prices, pro-government newspaper Ultimas Noticias reported on Saturday, claiming that the chains were raising prices unfairly.
“This Tuesday we received an accusation and we deployed immediately. We confirmed that the big chains were increasing prices without any justification, because they were doing it for products that were in stock, not new ones,” William Contreras, the head of the agency known as Sundde, told the paper.
Several Venezuelans interviewed in line outside the supermarket in eastern Caracas said they thought Maduro’s policies were a disaster. But they still planned to take advantage of lower prices because they were not able to properly feed their families otherwise.
“It’s bad policy. But we have to eat,” said Edgar Romero, a 45-year-old drummer who supported Chavez but said he has soured on Maduro, as he stood in line under the sizzling sun.
Armed National Guard soldiers later arrived at the store and ordered people into clear lines, warning that they would not be allowed in otherwise. They eventually let the crowd through in small groups just before midday, but people quickly emerged disappointed as only crackers and washing liquid were discounted.
“I can’t feed my kids with this,” said Jesus Gudino, a 29-year-old moto-taxi driver and father of three, sneering at the small plastic bag in his hand. “I’ve been here since 4 am. This is a mockery. What can I do? I have to leave this country.”
Comments
The universal warm glow of a socialist utopia in full display...
let them eat petro!
"government mandated price cuts" means only one thing: it's going to be less profitable in the future to provide goods and services, and there will be even less of them to go around.
In reply to The universal warm glow of a… by holdbuysell
Socialism... We starved some folks.
In reply to let them eat petro! by stacking12321
Wrong!!
Capitalism| starves and kills people.
In reply to Socialism... We starved some… by Truther
Thats just flat out stupid.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
In reply to Thats just flat out stupid. by brewing_it
Where price fails to arbitrate the allocation of resources, scarcity never fails.
In reply to adsf by Moe-Monay
they're mobbing grocery stores and having food riots in a socialist country ("socialismo o muerte!" - actual quote), a socialist country with larger proven crude reserves than Saudi.
tell us more of your fucking learned-by-rote bullshit about the evils of capitalism. teacher would be so PROUD of you!
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
Don't waste your breath on this troll. He's either ignorant or plain DUMB FUCK.
In reply to they're mobbing grocery… by vato poco
Maybe we can convince Maduro to take our Millennials and their Professors. Crude oil in exchange?
In reply to they're mobbing grocery… by vato poco
Right. That's why Boris Yeltsin nearly broke down in tears the first time he visited an American supermarket in 1989. Motherfucker couldn't fathom the amount and variety of food we had available in our Capitalist country.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
This is the way communism always ends. With empty shelves and starving people. Fucking assholes. I hate communists and communism. It is a virus, like the pied piper, prancing through the town, making promises, and what happens? All the kids end up drowned.
Same effect after communism infects the minds of young people. They end up following this bullhsit, blindly, and people end up dead. Dying of starvation, or watching your children die of starvation, has to be one of the shittiest ways to leave the earthly realm, ever.
I remember the same kinds of photos that showed grocery stores in the former USSR. Empty. People standing in line. The same exact fucking thing is happening in Venezuela.
In reply to Right. That's why Boris… by smallblockchevy350
Good point, but 80% of that garbage isnt food.
In reply to Right. That's why Boris… by smallblockchevy350
At least it isn't real garbage. They have been eating garbage in Venezuela for several years.
In reply to I get your point, but 80% of… by overbet
I bought 5 loaves of Van de Kamp 100% whole wheat bread (those big, wide loaves) on sale at Food 4 Less .... $1 a loaf .... great with scrambled eggs and chives .... and plenty of butter ?
In reply to I get your point, but 80% of… by overbet
How much would that be in Bolivars?
In reply to I bought 5 loaves of Van de… by Arrest Hillary
Have you been to a WalMart parking lot you fucking troll? Fat fucks as far as the eye can see.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
YES. The great captialist ukranian holodamor, oh no wait...that was soviet communists
I KNOW! that great Leap Forward by capitalist robber barons...wait, i'm sorry, that was the mao chinese communists.
I dont know. any where you find unmet demand and surging prices in an OPEN MARKET, you will find some capitalist finding SOME WAY, SOME HOW to get the goods to market.....for the right price of course
Yeah, MAKE the grocery stores sell goods at out of date prices, that will get them to restock their shelves next week.
it seems like only centrally controlled tyrannical governments trying to tell the market What goods to make, How to make them, What price to sell at, and of course belong to the Right political party, do there ever seem to be systemic long term shortages.
silly rabbit. dead Debt Slaves dont make you any money, only live ones do. of course Marxists dont understand making money, let alone care about making it. which is why so many DIE at the hands of their "good" intentions.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
Not if they work
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
"Wrong!!Capitalism starves and kills people."...which is why there are so many obsese people in capitalist countries...
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
Obesity is a problem in Mexico .... just being near a capitalist economy .... is good .... capitalist fever .... catch it ?
In reply to "Wrong!!Capitalism starves… by AgentScruffy
Our education system has passed people that the teachers factually don't give a fuck about. These students thought that ridiculous excuses, glib comments, temper tantrums, their feelings; mattered.. they of course do not in the real world.. But these same losers often from a generalization of poverty breeds poverty and ignorance breeds ignorance simply say stupid shit all their life and they aren't any the wiser. The fact that some would argue that they aren't responsible doesn't change the fact that the only chance they have is getting an education. But most of these kids are immature and never grow up so miss that chance.
Capitalism has very clearly shown more effective at feeding nations that socialism, because sooner or later hard working people simply don't want to just give shit away to what becomes institutionalized moochers.
There is this speech called the money speech and you should have read that speech in your youth, if you had you would not say the ridiculous shit that you say. The world will soon enough go hard on the stupid as it is doing so in Venezuela. Never in history do people get rewarded for doing nothing, contributing nothing, we don't as humans sustain any culture or system that unfairly distributes it's wealth, including proclamations of shit should be free. It should be fair, it should be kind, it should be free, it should.. etc.. etc.. but truth is it simply isn't and no matter of insistence will make it so.
https://www.working-minds.com/money.htm
Here it is.. but you are that moocher, that cunt that the author describes so well. And your time is running out..
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
"Whenever destroyers appear among men, they start by destroying money, for money
is men's protection and the base of a moral existence. Destroyers seize gold and
leave to its owners a counterfeit pile of paper. This kills all objective standards
and delivers men into the arbitrary power of an arbitrary setter of values.
Gold was an objective value, an equivalent of wealth produced. Paper is a mortgage
on wealth that does not exist, backed by a gun aimed at those who are expected to
produce it. Paper is a check drawn by legal looters upon an account which is not
theirs: upon the virtue of the victims. Watch for the day when it bounces,
marked: 'Account overdrawn.'”
In reply to Our education system has… by Dilluminati
Under true capitalism you can only starve yourself. Socialism is others doing to you. Capitalism is you doing to you
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
If Maduro would just start a government bus company......
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
No criminals pretending to be capitalist starve and kill.
Socialism just robs people of thier personal dignity. And then they starve.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
Yep. For over 250 years capitalism in the USA had made the USA the world's poorest and most starved country. Just look outside the window and see piles of bodies. In the meantime, socialist and communist countries have had oversupplies and an abundance of everything. First class accommodations for the populations, and never any deaths. I think you need to be a little more detained in what you mean, it might be taken the wrong way.
In reply to Wrong!!… by jal
Maybe Bernie Sanders needs to pay attention to what is happening in Venezuela.
In reply to Socialism... We starved some… by Truther
Yes, you can be assured he is watching carefully - it's all going precisely to plan!
In reply to Maybe Bernie Sanders needs… by zorba THE GREEK
I remember when that dumb fuck said "the American dream is more likely to happen in Venezuela." LMAO
In reply to Maybe Bernie Sanders needs… by zorba THE GREEK
That dumb fuck should be sent there to live out the rest of his life.
In reply to I remember when that dumb… by smallblockchevy350
" The universal warm glow of a socialist utopia in full display... "
The Universal warm CIA Slap in the face of a socialist Utopia in full display...
there.
In reply to The universal warm glow of a… by holdbuysell
Shooting starving pregnant women.
Check.
Raiding the Zoo for Horse Meat.
Check.
Destroy your economy with mismanagement, inflation, confiscations and price controls.
Check.
Rampant corruption and criminal gangs terrorizing the country with impunity.
Check.
Blame all your idiotic policies on "Muh Imperialist Yankees"
Check.
Put a Communist Bus Driver in charge of your country like a retard.
Check.
Still claim "It's not muh real Socialism!!!!".
Check.
In reply to The universal warm glow of a… by holdbuysell
Looks like Walmart after boxing day.
In reply to The universal warm glow of a… by holdbuysell
Socialists: Religious nutters. A cult. Worse than Scientology.
They are going to let the USA steal their oil for food.
That's called barter when you exchange something of value for something else of equal value without using a medium of exchange.
In reply to They are going to let the… by jal
Steal is the medium of exchange for some. Do you know the meaning of "pure evil"?
In reply to That's called barter when… by Pure Evil
steal their oil for food
Just read what you write. Do you know what the word steal means?
In reply to They are going to let the… by jal
When Chavez rose to power he did not get along at all with the State oil company, PDVSA. He cut pay and benefits for the guys doing the work. The oil workers went on strike, demanding that they be paid according to their skill and work ethic. Chavez fired 18,000 skilled oil workers and replaced them with 100,000 of his loyal supporters. So now PDVSA had six times the work force but no one who knew how to get oil out of the ground, transport it, and sell it. Chavez also tore up contracts that PDVSA had with U.S.A. oil companies, calling them exploitative. The U.S.A. embargoed Venezuelian oil.
You can't share the country's vast oil wealth with the citizens if you have no one to pump it, transport it, or sell it and no one willing to come in and help you get your shit together. Doing business in Venezuela is now like doing business in Africa: vast natural resources but no way to extract them and bring then to market due to political chaos.
An oilfield engineer is not going to live like a subsistance farmer.
In reply to They are going to let the… by jal
Exactly.
By the way, Chavez's daughter left Venzuela and, the last I heard, was worth about $4 billion and was living la dolce vita in Miami.
In reply to When Chavez rose to power he… by itstippy
Now Dick, that's a wee bit racist
In reply to Fucking negroes voted for… by Richard Chesler
Perhaps.
Show me a successful nation lead by negroids and I’ll reconsider.
In reply to Now Dick, that's a wee bit… by zorba THE GREEK
