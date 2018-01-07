CNN's Jake Tapper Abruptly Cuts Off White House Adviser Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweet storm has been the dominant news story in the US over the weekend. And with the White House staff still in disarray following the publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, senior aide Stephen Miller took to the Sunday shows, appearing on “State of the Union” With Jake Tapper to rebut CNN’s questions about Trump’s fitness for office and some of the claims in Wolff’s book about former Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon’s role in the administration.

But the mood on camera quickly turned caustic, as Tapper accused Miller of cynically repeating talking points crafted to placate the president, while ignoring questions about the claims raised in Wolff’s book.

Miller responded by lashing out at CNN for inaccuracies of its coverage of the president, and accused it of failing to represent the perspective of the American voters who voted for Trump.

Tapper replied with more jokes about Miller performing for an audience of one.

“I’m sure he’s watching and he’s happy that you said that,” Tapper said

WATCH: Jake Tapper just abruptly cut off Steve Miller on CNN #SOTU after calling him obsequious and saying he "wasted enough of our viewers' time." Miller kept avoiding questions, repeating himself and belittling CNN's coverage. Trump tweeted minutes later. pic.twitter.com/f6V3w3s7uV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2018

After Miller refused to answer questions about Bannon’s influence on the administration, Tapper cut off his guest and accused him of wasting his audience's time.

“There’s one viewer you care about. You’re being obsequious and you’re being a factotum in order to please him - and I think you’re wasting my viewers time. Thank you Stephen."

Tapper then abruptly launched into a teaser for an upcoming piece about Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the camera cut away.

For what it’s worth, Trump tweeted his approval after Miller’s performance, writing that “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”