CNN's Jake Tapper Abruptly Cuts Off White House Adviser Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump’s Saturday morning tweet storm has been the dominant news story in the US over the weekend. And with the White House staff still in disarray following the publication of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, senior aide Stephen Miller took to the Sunday shows, appearing on “State of the Union” With Jake Tapper to rebut CNN’s questions about Trump’s fitness for office and some of the claims in Wolff’s book about former Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon’s role in the administration.
But the mood on camera quickly turned caustic, as Tapper accused Miller of cynically repeating talking points crafted to placate the president, while ignoring questions about the claims raised in Wolff’s book.
Miller responded by lashing out at CNN for inaccuracies of its coverage of the president, and accused it of failing to represent the perspective of the American voters who voted for Trump.
Tapper replied with more jokes about Miller performing for an audience of one.
“I’m sure he’s watching and he’s happy that you said that,” Tapper said
WATCH: Jake Tapper just abruptly cut off Steve Miller on CNN #SOTU after calling him obsequious and saying he "wasted enough of our viewers' time." Miller kept avoiding questions, repeating himself and belittling CNN's coverage. Trump tweeted minutes later. pic.twitter.com/f6V3w3s7uV— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 7, 2018
After Miller refused to answer questions about Bannon’s influence on the administration, Tapper cut off his guest and accused him of wasting his audience's time.
“There’s one viewer you care about. You’re being obsequious and you’re being a factotum in order to please him - and I think you’re wasting my viewers time. Thank you Stephen."
Tapper then abruptly launched into a teaser for an upcoming piece about Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the camera cut away.
* * *
For what it’s worth, Trump tweeted his approval after Miller’s performance, writing that “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”
Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
Comments
Must have strayed from the pre-approved agenda.
The Winning just doesn't get old. It's so much fun watching Fake News CNN get their asses handed to them over and over again. Never gets old!
Jake Snapper Crapper.
In the Douchebag Hall of Fame .....
All you need to know about this turd.
At some point, all this bile and disagreement is going to turn into Civil War
Well the un-civil war is sure in full swing ...
NEW Red Caps Being Printed...
"Make Me A Stable Genious Again"
Tapper is a cheap tool. One that snaps off when you put pressure on it. Sell him one of your hats. A blue one.
What is Mrs. Tappers favorite date night restaurant?
These people are sick!
#Qanon
CNN hates anyone who supports Americans. Steven Miller is super smart and Fapper Tapper could not keep up with him.
More businesses are cutting the Fake news network off:
Gym chain bans Fake News cable because 'politically charged content' doesn't mesh with a 'healthy way of life'
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/gym-chain-bans-cable-news-networks-because-po…
When douchebags like Tapper pull this shit, the guest should turn to the camera and say, “why do you watch fake news CNN when you can be watching a real news channel like Fox. I know there’s only a couple of you left watching this crap but there’s no need for you to be wasting your time watching fake news.”
Whether it's Fraud News or ZNN they are ALL the long arm of the See Eye Aye, IsraHell and US government.
and FOX News isn't????
--------
Do
9/11,
Patriot Act,
Iraq war,
Afghanistan War,
MIC glorification, and
Police State glorification
ring a fucking bell in your clueless mind??????
Better yet - don’t waste life’s precious time by watching or debating any of this political crap. They are all turds - tapper, trump, bannon, Clinton, bush, sessions, etc.
Face it, none of these people are on your side or your “team”.
https://www.tigerdroppings.com/rant/politics/jake-tapper-freaks-out-ove…
What did they do? Send in a security guard to have Miller removed from the studio? Wow. CNN failed to understand this basic concept: never go full retard.
Shit's just starting to Hit the Fan...
The Trump Presidency has Collapsed
1. Trump can no longer defend his sanity
2. his degenerate team of sycophants
are a bacchanal of chaos and dysfunction
3. the Republican white wealth party and
the billionaire caste are appalled and flee
sorta in a demented way looking fwd to it. but being honest it will be bad for merica. but what the fuk else can come of this once both sides are not listening and could give a fuk what the other says and does. break down, go ahead and do it(tom petty)...
The puppet masters must be having so much fun watching us bark at each other. Think of all the money to be made, and the power grabbing, when the conflict turns kinetic.
At some point, all this bile and disagreement is going to turn into Civil War
Which would be over in about a week.
It's been not Civil for a long time. It's just missing the War!
What's CNN? Fake fucking news
Tapper is a MSM shilll and was overwhelmed by Miller's incredible knowledge of facts and quick comebacks. he's used to dealing with low IQ libtard who nod agreement on everything, not a fellow who is a history expert AND knows tons of facts.
I've watched Miller before and the guy has an impressive mind. he's the type who can finish a Sunday NYT crossword puzzle in 30 minutes imo, while Tapper is still playing with coloring books.
That's why they had to give us a tax cut. Throw the dogs a bone to keep them quiet. They always do that when things start to get out of control. Now the elite can go back to farming the docile sheep. Cheap to buy off the sheep. $50 a month tax cut is nothing.
Sooner than you might think. The left is already close to a permanent majority faction and Trump will probably be the last nationalist president.
CNN is not real news. They are globalist propaganda paid for by the billionaires and CIA to brainwash stupid people.
Hahaha that is funny. CNN told me you'd say that and not to believe you.
I watch CNN and MSNBC all the time just to watch the Carnival like this. Usually these fucks avoid having anybody on that can really talk. They usually put the opponent as some soft spoken easily overwhelmed person. On CNN there is this wimpy Black Guy that is a Trump supporter...and he means well, and has the right words when he says them, but he lets those pieces of shit like Anna Navaro, and all the rest talk right over him. And Anderson Cooper is a wizard at cutting them off before they can say their piece. These partisan hack networks try hard not to get somebody like Judge Janine, or Sheriff Clark type personalities.
Ron Paul was guilty of this during his campaign in 07...Being too polite...not strong enough or hash enough to stop anyone from talking over you. Not having a voice that dominates.
Thank God we have TRUMP.....when they start leading him down a path...he says "EXCUSE ME...EXCUSE ME...EXCUSE ME..." and shuts them up and lets it rip. These networks HATE Twitter...because Trump can just whip it out, unchecked, unhinged, and allows no rebuttle from these partisan news hacks. I enjoy it.
I watch FOX sometimes to get both sides but then I need to change it because I'm under 75.
That was so retarded it made me laugh...thanks dumbass
The other side of the uniparty? Now that is funny! The lack of “news” on all of these news channels is mind numbing! The next carrot is always 40 minutes away!
agreed
Those bots you speak of are not sent from anywhere... CNN pays them to be fodder for the other 6 in the "panel" ... FAKE NEWS!
NPR also refuses to have any guest who disagrees with them.
i remember two Hispanic reporters from San Antonio who polled Mexican Americans along the border and found a very high percentage supported Trump. They said they do not want violent gang members to follow them into the United States and agreed with Trump's Wall.
The NPR host was literally shocked...speechless...the two Hispanic reporters would tell facts that do not agree with the left wing Marxist agenda, and were NEVER invited back as guests as far as I know.
MSM is all about left wing propaganda and promoting a Marxist anti-american agenda, not facts.
I was right there with you until Trump. He talks over everyone letting NO ONE have their say. He's as bad with his Twitter account and hiding in his bedroom and away from the press, as fucking idiot Tapper and his showroom shut down. ALL want to REMOVE free speech
Did Miller mention anything about the immigration deal?
And they keep coming back for more.
so why do we have 20.6 trillion of interest bearing debt that the news does not like discussing, and that excludes the agency debt. Why do they not address the undisclosed unfunded amounts that cannot be paid without printing. Why does MSM totally forget that during the Clinton Adm they took the assets of Soc Sec and medicare to use for general funds and the Clintons, both of them, took credit for surpluses when debt increased.
The MSM has been fake in the bag for liberals for 30 years.
The general population is screwed.
Now-think about this--the liberal politicians want to spend MORE on bringing in population from other countries that we have to subsidize. We have sanctuary cities and states which are not free to run and have an element of human risk. Are we going to continue spending there when we are raising taxes and cutting benefits to those that have paid in for years?
This is all going to implode in huge civil unrest due to the elected leaders. Not leaders, but instigators.
now after a year of Trump, which I see is a guy with a lot of rough edges, not nearly as smooth as Bill Clinton or Schumer, but seems to care but also surrounded himself with problematic people.
the vast majority of the people would rather have a guy or gal being smooth and lying than a guy or gal with rough edges and trying to fix things.
BTW-the country was built with people with rough edges.
and we know the Clinton Foundation only paid out 6% of its "take" in actual charitable purposes and much of the rest just built assets and paid for clintons air trips and lifestyle and probably more funding for her Presidential runs than anybody can imagine.
BTW=top best in class foundations spend over 90% on actual philanthropic purposes where it gets to the people in need.
Clinton foundation = money laundering foundation.
The Clintons made the Mafia jealous. The Godfather asked them for tips.
Tapper's delusions of adequacy smashed (again!)
Is Tapper still dating Anderson Cooper?
Throw in their forever collapsing gotcha coverage and 2018 is shaping up to better and better abs from all the laughing.
miller is straight out of casting for Nazi youth....young, stupid, and very ugly
Really, Miller is stupid? Miller is a bad-ass dude. He crushed Jake Tapper. Tapper must be a retard if he can get crushed by "stupid" Miller.
So you really can't articulate what your argument is with what he said? Yes, we understand.
CNN, and the mainstream media in general, is its own worst enemy.
Anyone who bothers to watch Trump give a presser or conduct a cabinet meeting can see that he is firing on all cylinders.
Not only that, but he's winning and magnanimous in victory.
MAGA!
Wait till the amount Fusion paid CNN from TD bank records to broadcast fake stories is revealed.
