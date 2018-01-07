Hedge Fund CIO: "This Is Not About Making America Great Again; It's About Making America Entertaining"

As excerpted from the latest Weekend Notes by Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management
“It’s worse than you can imagine. An idiot surrounded by clowns,” wrote Gary Cohn to Lloyd Blankfein, in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.”
You can’t put the book down. Trump himself listened to it on TV, then hyped it with a cease and desist. Which boosted sales, lifting Q1 GDP to 10%, fueling a record stock rally, and boosting tax revenue enough to fund the $1.5trln tax cut for rich people.
Which is naturally the point. You see, this is not about remembering the forgotten man - baring a violent uprising, he’s forever forgotten. Nor is this about making America great. It’s about making America entertaining.
We’re already great, leading the world in nearly every field worth mentioning. This is about becoming less serious. Some laughs, higher ratings. Don’t believe me?
“My red button is bigger than your red button,” tweeted the commander in chief of mankind’s greatest nuclear arsenal to Little Rocket Man. What leader in world history openly joked about nuclear Armageddon? Case closed.
This is entertainment. It’s about cutting Palestinian and Pakistani aid. Why? Well, America is broke, we don’t care about either, and they both start with P, so why not?
Want to see something really entertaining? A Jerusalem embassy, an Iranian revolution. Pop some corn, turn on the tube. Let’s build a wall and pay for it ourselves.
Wasn’t that the plan? Can’t quite remember, having too much fun. How about this state tax plan? Screw the Blue!
Oh wait, Democrats are legalizing weed, let’s lock ’em up, start a Red/Blue civil war.
Yeah, let’s have some fun. Kind of like Italy, long after Rome. It’s about Bunga Bunga. It’s about turning off America’s bright light on the hill.
And illustrating how little politics truly matter. How irrelevant politicians are. Once you recognize that we are no longer a serious nation.
Comments
Why not do both at the same time!
I'll stick to Monty Python
In reply to Why not do both at the same… by MozartIII
Would love to. Haven't seen anything new from Monty Python in a while. We can make the best of what we have.
In reply to I'll stick to Monty Python by cossack55
Peters is wrong and perhaps a scammer insider. Trump is about Ending the Scam and MAGA. Here's how the scam works.
First, here's the Qanon post from today: #486
https://qcodefag.github.io/
US taxpayers are paying for it all.
Paris accord = scam (trillions)
Red Cross = scam (billions)
Foreign Aid = scam (trillions)
WAR = scam (trillions) ………on…and….on……..
Who audits where the money actually goes? Who actually receives the money? The US taxpayer is funding the very people we are engaged in taking down. Slush funds everywhere. Think GS pays for Antifa out of his own pocket? The hole is deep. Feel sick yet?
Q
Here's the scam.
1. Create a legislative mandate or law requiring federal spending on war or some policy initiative.
2. Insiders create a corporation to benefit from the congressional action. Let's say "The War on Drugs"
3. Legislate severe penalties for marijuana use. For example, in AZ, 6 months in prison for weed possession. Hire lots of cops with federal grants. Expand the court systems, lawyers, private rehab clinics so rich kids skate from prison.
4. Insiders build private prisons. State no longer has to pay benefits or living salaries because prison guards are private. State gives taxpayer money to the private prison. State has corporate prison contracts that MANDATE 90% prison occupancy which means lots of needed incarcerations.
5. State gets lower revenue from income taxes; young people get felony records which destroys their lives. Punishment over treatment because there's no money in treatment.
6. Insiders take the prison company public and cash out with billions
7. Insiders then give kickback money to politicians, their campaigns, or foundations who made it possible. This is what Q is referring to above.
8. Congress initiates new legislation and the process repeats
This is why MW (Maxine Waters) lives in a $4m house with a $6m bank account despite never having a job but politics. Same with Pelosi. Q says McCain may not have brain cancer but is hiding out. He has a foundation. Who funds it?
Same with the War on Terror and defense contracts. HUD housing contracts and building contracts, and on and on. Create a crisis and then legislation to solve it. "Never let a crisis go to waste".
This is why there's a McCain Foundation and a Clinton Foundation.
Look at the Clinton Foundation. Hillary directs foreign aid to corrupt nations and her foundation gets donations and Bill gets speech fees. She skims off some money like the $31M donation Charles Ortel says was never booked. If you know the scam, you can invest along with it. It's not finance savvy that makes these guys rich - it's insider knowledge of who the winners will be.
It's not technically illegal but it destroys US salaries and lives. The Climate Change BS with the Paris Accord was just a giveaway of US tax dollars (and resulting deficits) to the rich like Al Gore and the bankers with carbon credit legislation. They're all in on it. It's the looting of public money as they drive America into the ground with debt. That's where the $21T went that Prof Skidmore found. Congress never budgeted the money, they just spent it. This is a small smidgen of what they're doing. That's why the USA no longer has annual budgets!!!!
This has been going on since Reagan switched from inflation to debt funding. They used the full faith and credit of the US government to spend based on fraudulent mandates. At first it propped up the system but then morphed into political graft with the Clintons and Bush. They did 9/11 and the wars took it into high gear. They don't want to defeat a nation; they want chaos which requires more spending.
Trump is going to end it. That means the cash flow and liquidity will stop. The stock markets won't like it.
In reply to I'll stick to Monty Python by cossack55
I agree. Its all one big theft scam, robbing the wage earners (apart from which personal tax is illegal - against the Constitution as Aaron Russo proved in his video "America: From Freedom to Fascism" - watch first few minutes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ayb02bwp0
As Catherine Austin Fitts learned, private defence contractors collect the money and audit is not tolerated. She did one and found HUD was not receiving the money.....her life was in danger.
Not so sure about Trump though - hope you turn out to be right - he's pretty much surrounded himself with the aliens that are beholden to an outside little nation snatched from the Palestinians by force.
In reply to Peters is wrong and perhaps… by Travis McGee
Don't you see now the magnitude of our problem; of Trump's problem? The corruption has spread to the local level. It's everywhere. Meanwhile, public pensions are funded on average at 45%. The public debt is so huge due to spending and corruption that low Fed rates are needed to prevent interest payments from blowing out. It means the pension funds can't earn a return on their 60% bond allocation. Everything is a fraud. Russia and China are buying gold and waiting for it to blow up. Trump has to negotiate our debt with the creditors. This will require a dollar devaluation - gradual but certain. They will buy up America. SS, Medicare are doomed to see huge cuts. We'll have high taxes, etc. Save yourself, guys.
In reply to Peters is wrong and perhaps… by Travis McGee
hooray to our entertainment in chief!
In reply to Don't you see now the… by Travis McGee
One River Asset Management
Hope they are not hit with a wave of redemptions? See the "forgotten" you mock as being insignificant seem to have more influence than imagined as the past 2 years have shown. Yet you shoot off your mouth anyway? Chief Investment Officer?
In reply to Why not do both at the same… by MozartIII
Serious fuck the little guy attitude.
Can't wait
Hillary 2020
In reply to One River Asset Management… by JRobby
agree on a serious note: bought two cars last year new, both of them.. and will pay them both off cash. Had allot of laughs also.. the economy is sound again.. haven't had this optimism since Bill Clinton. And things were economically not all that bad under ol cigar shoving Bill..
In reply to Why not do both at the same… by MozartIII
I am fricking tired of hedge fund manager, with their 2 and 20, massive leverage pushing prices of financial assets ever higher and higher cause its OPM tell the rest of the country and world whats right and wrong.
Mitt Romney and Bain Capital For example--but that's one of many examples. Look what it did with LBO of Toys R Us and and its employees. Too cash poor to wage a price war vs Amazon which By the way Amazon might earn as much as 5 billion this year-not bad for a company valued at near 600 billion eh? Oh year, AMZN has the "promise" it can raise prices any time it wants. Right--like Costco and WMT and Target would let Amzn do that and if Amazon did it just how much market share does it lose? BTW do any of the 3800 fund managers (I assume some visit here) owning AMZN ever analyze the risk of a balance sheet debt to true tangible equity of 30:1 or the .8% roi on market cap.
Flip to Tesla-what if that company cannot sell cars--goodbye 53 billion market cap. Maybe not-fund managers and stockholders have to sell first.
At what point will massive printing and leverage lose out to the reality of good investing metrics?
I wish I knew. And people are critical of Crypto currency investments?
In reply to Why not do both at the same… by MozartIII
the orange asshole is insane
Worst post ever.
We stopped being a serious nation long ago but along the way we had jizz on a dressgate, deep state blow the head off a presidentgate, yellowcakegate/iraq wargate, marxist, corrupt gun running spy on a campaign homogate, uraniumone/like wipe it with a clothgate.
Whats your point Eric Peters, were you not entertained?
In reply to Worst post ever. by FlKeysFisherman
oligarchs 1, "the people" 0
Hard as hell to go alpha when you've been beta for to long..
When's the next shipment of pussy hats arriving?
Well, you can be sure that this fellow would not have written this meaningless drivel if the Hildabeast had parked her fat ass in the oval office.
No way this can be right, he's a CIO, he must drink the blood of the newborn. Hedge funds were not bailed out but the FSA must bitch and moan, rabble rabble rabble!
The disconnect between the 1%, the deep state and bureaucratic state they favor and prop up, and the 99% is vast. This crap proves it. But “screw the blue”, that I can get behind.
I could not give a shit what Gary Cohn said to Lloyd Blankfein. What bothers me is that Trump picked Gary Cohn to be part of his cabinet. But you never see anyone writing articles about that, do you. Because that's the real tell, not all of this bullshit about him being insane or unstable.
This is a very biased and meaningless post.
America is Entertaining
1. yesterday the President spent the entire day
trying to convince everyone that he is sane.
2. Trump hires a bunch of inept freaks
and we watch them all pratfall.
3. Roy Moore was appointed head of the Girl Scouts.
Easy Dude.
Easy on Judge Roy Moore. After all, he signed Obama's birth certificate.
#greenreptiliansmatter
In reply to America is Entertaining… by Deep Snorkeler
Nope. Yesterday DJT finished up meetings at camp David with his cabinet and key advisors setting out the steps needed in 2018 to accomplish the MAGA agenda, building on the huge successes of 2017. As usual, DJT dealt with Brannon and Wolff in a tweet before he even started his day of MAGA work. Poor libs cant focus on whats important and salivate over a book of lies as the author himself stated, and the drama created by the egomaniac Brannon who wrongly thinks he's IT and it's all about him.
Maybe you should put on your vagina outfit and go scream in the street with you progressive friends.
In reply to America is Entertaining… by Deep Snorkeler
Exactly. January is a looong month.
For anyone looking in from outside the USSA, this whole dog and pony show is an an endless, demeaning and degenerate exhibition of trash.
Other countries may be no better led but at least they keep the lid on their internal feuds.
Hedge Fund CIO: "This Is Not About Making America Great Again; It's About Making America Entertaining" to it's own DEATH!...
Fixed it!
This ahole has it wrong, but then what would one expect to come out of the mouth of one of the fascists leaches of Wall Street?
This is about leftists and other statists promoting delusional thinking to justify the overthrow of a duly elected President. Truth is meaningless to them so lies carry the same weight in their distorted thinking.
This is part of a brainwashing effort so that if they are successful in removing Trump, Conservatives and Libertarians will accept it instead of blowing up government offices, sabotaging infrastructure, or assassinating government officials, news people, and leftists neighbours.
These jerks are so accustomed to a President who is an automaton who plays the part and does what he is told, that when a real human being comes along and is himself, flaws and all, they fail to see all the good he is attempting to accomplish and actually is accomplishing.
Here we have a Chief investment Officer of a hedge fund who willingly underwrites the great and most foolish profligacy in history every time he purchases a US Treasury security making the claim that this is not a serious nation.
A Chief Investment Officer who I am sure has done his part to support a rise in stock prices to levels that have no basis in reality, yet he claims this is not a serious nation.
Look in the fucking mirror, pal. The US is not serious because it cares only about its Account Statements. Only when they display a loss from the previous month do people get concerned...they get serious when they are lower than the previous year. So when you and the other imbeciles at the casino decide that you want to start being serious with your investment capital, that's when the rest of the country will get serious about how it is being governed.
Until then, go fuck yourself because you are a bullshit hypocrite.