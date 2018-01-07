Iranian Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Chinese Ship Near South Korea

Sun, 01/07/2018 - 09:28

32 sailors are missing after an Iranian oil tanker sailing to South Korea collided with a cargo ship off the east coast of China and caught fire on Saturday evening, according to China's Ministry of Transport. The Sanchi collided with the Chinese cargo vessel CF Crystal about 160 nautical miles off the coast of Shanghai on Saturday, at about 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), according to Iran’s Oil Ministry news agency, Shana. The 32 crew members of the Iranian vessel were missing, it said.

China’s Ministry of Transport also reported the collision Saturday and said the Sanchi was on fire and that search and rescue operations were under way. It said oil was on the water.

"The accident caused oil tanker 'SANCHI' to catch on fire, tilting to the right, losing contact with the crew," it said. The ministry said that the tanker was still afloat and burning Sunday morning 9 a.m. local time: "Until now, 'SANCHI' is floating and still on fire. There are fuel stains on the sea, the rescue is going on."

Shana and China didn’t report the cause of the crash.

The tanker Sanchi departed Iran’s Assaluyeh port on Dec. 16 for Daesan in South Korea carrying about 1 million barrels of natural gas condensate, according to ship-tracking data from Marine Traffic. State-run shipper National Iranian Tanker Co. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel according to Bloomberg.

Tanker Sanchi

As CNN adds, the 274 meter-long (890 feet) Sanchi was carrying 136,000 tons of oil from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the CF Crystal, which had been transporting food from the United States to the Chinese city of Guangdong. All 21 Chinese crew on board the Hong-Kong registered freighter the CF-Crystal were rescued, the Chinese ministry said.

Chinese maritime officials have launched a search and rescue operation involving eight vessels, with support from South Korea, which has provided a coastguard ship and fixed wing aircraft, the ministry said.

Iran's Shana news agency reported that the Sanchi was managed by the National Iranian Tanker Company and that its cargo was worth around $60 million. Shana said the oil had been purchased by South Korean customers.

curbjob Zero Point Jan 7, 2018 10:10 AM

"GPS .."

... gives position, the auto pilot is what would need to be hacked. Not impossible, tho;

COLREG's Rule 5

"Every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions so as to make a full appraisal of the situation and or the risk of collision."

interesting that none of the crew have been found ? or were they already dead ?

Moe-Monay peddling-fiction Jan 7, 2018 10:08 AM

Oil spills are not a big deal.  There are microorganisms that eat the consume the excess energy in the oil.

Would you be concerned if I told you a spill of corn oil had occurred?  I would not be.  I know what happens to that.  You just don't like the unappealing color of crude oil.  Nonetheless an oil spill is more like littering.  Littering is not an environmental issue per se.  It is an aesthetic one. 

City_Of_Champyinz RumpleShitzkin Jan 7, 2018 11:10 AM

LOL there are over 10,000 known natural oil seeps in just the gulf of Mexico, 600 of which or so leak anywhere from 1mm to 5mm barrels of oil per year...  There are many microorganisms that eat oil for the simple fact that there is so much leaking out naturally in that region.  Look up Alcanivorax borkumensis.  It is a microbe that loves to eat oil.  Microbes like that will be the future of oil spill cleanups.  They already clean up millions of barrels of oil per year in the gulf that does not come from man caused spills.

Moe-Monay City_Of_Champyinz Jan 7, 2018 11:27 AM

RumpleShitzkin - you display a retarded level of reading comprehension and context.

First of all why would I drink pepsi let alone pepsi with your piss in it?

That is to say seawater nor seawater with oil.  Here's a clue why: I'M NOT A FUCKING MICROORGANISM.

You are one high level of fool.  

Another clue:  I once visited a Ford transmission plant. They had a factory wide lubrication system in the plant for all their machines.  Occasionally they had to change out the oil because it got an infection.  That was not a euphemism. It got an actual microorganism that infected it and start breaking down and consuming it.

But by all mean keep worshiping at the alter of Gay-ah because you seem to have the logic and reasoning capability of a very emotional woman.  Just continue to accept all your are told like child with no questioning or reasoning.  Got any good global warming fairy tales for us?

D503 Jan 7, 2018 9:13 AM

Here we go. Another "accident."

"It ain't as though it's a pack of peanuts is it Tyrome?"

nmewn D503 Jan 7, 2018 9:22 AM

Putin? Kim? Trump? Jooos? Greenpeace? Who done it?

Hey!

Did everyone catch the fact that Oregonians are freaking-the-fuck out because the state passed a law taking away gas station attendants? 

The poor babies are whimpering about their own incompetence in being able to pump gas and/or don't want to have icky, smelly gas hands when they get to their barista job...lol...geeesh...so whens the next errrf quake again? 