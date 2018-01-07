US Releases Footage Showing US Intercepts Of Russian Fighter Jets Over Baltic

US and Russian aircraft have reported dozens of run-ins and close calls in the airspace around Syria and the Baltic States as tensions between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have persisted despite the two leaders’ ostensibly amicable relationship. And in a bid to show the world the extent to which the relationship has deteriorated, US Air Forces Europe has released previously unseen video of two intercepts of Russian fighters that occurred last fall over the Baltic, ABC reports.
The videos were released as part of an effort to highlight the US military’s participation in the NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltics. Naturally, reminding the US’s partners in NATO of the crucial role played by the US military fits with Trump’s rhetoric urging other NATO members to help offset some of the US’s economic burden. The US is among the NATO member countries that routinely rotate aircraft and personnel to the Baltic countries on short deployments.
These aircraft are meant to intercept Russian planes that fly into the airspace around the Baltic Sea without filing a flight plan, don’t communicate civilian air traffic controllers or don’t turn on the transponders that identify them as belonging to the Russian military.
“Such aircraft create unsafe environments including air-to-air mishaps or these actions may indicate hostile acts such as hijackings,” says a factsheet about the mission posted on a NATO website. “Air Policing responses seek to ensure the safety of the airspace and its users.”
For the last four months, the 493rd Fighter Squadron has been in Lithuania leading the NATO policing mission. It has conducted about 30 intercepts of Russian aircraft. The videos shows two intercepts of Russian fighters on Nov. 23 and Dec. 13 that occurred in the international airspace above the Baltic Sea. In each case two F-15's intercepted two Russian Navy Su-30s.
A US Air Forces Europe press release said both intercepts were initiated "because the Russian aircraft did not broadcast the appropriate codes required by air traffic control and had no flight plan on file."
Lt. Col. Cody Blake, the commander of the 493rd squadron says the intercepts “don't happen on a day to day basis but it is a routine thing." adding "they're always conducted in a safe and professional manner." Blake said the intercepts ensure the sovereignty of the airspace of Baltic countries.
US military and defense officials regularly state that the majority of air encounters with Russian aircraft are safe and professional, although it is the "unsafe and unprofessional" encounters that regularly make the news. In those cases it’s less about how close the aircraft come to each other than the flight behavior demonstrated by Russian pilots towards American aircraft, or vice versa of course.
The Air Force’s video release also includes behind the scenes footage shot in 2014 that shows pilots quickly putting on their gear on short notice to scramble for an intercept.
The Baltic States have become one of the key battleground regions in Russia’s push against NATO expansion and as the Kremlin seeks to expand its own sphere of influence to encompass former constituent states of the Soviet Union. In September, Russia and neighboring Belarus conducted the Zapad military exercises, dubbed "the biggest display of military since the cold war". NATO has repeatedly criticized Russia for holding these exercises, which resemble a rehearsal for war with the treaty organization. Russia has also recently tested ICBMs which it says could evade anti-ballistic missile systems in Eastern Europe and South Korea.
Comments
So.... Who died?
Where is it written that the American tax payer has to be the “police” for Europe while they get 6 weeks paid vacation every year, spend 2% on “defense” and American Sheeple spill their blood and waste their treasure for them?
Fuck That!
Let the EU defend itself!
In reply to So.... Who died? by This is it
Gee, I wonder who the belligerent here is? Unmatched chutzpah. Note F35s weren't scrambled. LMAO
In reply to … by macholatte
Just more military tests -- This is the one thing they can still do for real without needing to perform by proxy
In reply to Gee, I wonder who the… by robertsgt40
Check out the press at 1:04 in that video. Staged propaganda?
In reply to Just more military tests by YUNOSELL
surprise surprise
In reply to Check out the press at 1:04… by Klassenfeind
NATO 101st Drama Queen Squadron in action again
Russian MoD takes drama out of US Air Force’s video report on ‘intercepts’ near Baltics
"the Russian Ministry of Defense ... said “the route of Russian fighter jets was agreed with the air logistics control units and was carried out in strict compliance with the international rules.”
"The video begins with footage from air drills dating back to 2014, which shows US pilots rushing to suit up as an ominous alarm is heard droning in the background. The video then cuts to the skies above the Baltics, circa 2017, as NATO F-15C Eagles approach two Su-30 Flankers."
https://www.rt.com/news/415154-us-baltics-russia-intercept/
In reply to surprise surprise by Scornd
Anybody but me notice this took place in International Airspace?
In reply to NATO 101st Drama Queen… by HowdyDoody
We see once again the level of prancing drama queenery to which the "leadership" of US/NATO has descended.
This is just another deceptive tantrum of whiny crybabies, throwing their toys out of the playpen and demanding new ones.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, being adults, explained the incidents thusly:
https://www.rt.com/news/415154-us-baltics-russia-intercept/
The NATO hysterics meant the biggest display of Russian military since the cold war, as NATO regularly holds exercises which are far larger than the 12,700 troops involved in the Zapad exercises.
If you recall, these were the exercises which had US General Ben Hodges shrieking about a "Trojan horse", German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen having hot flashes and claiming an invasion of 100,000 Russians, and the Ukrainians going off their medication and claiming it would involve 240,000 troops.
https://www.rt.com/news/403324-zapad-2017-drills-facts/
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2017/09/how-natos-russia-scare-increases-d…
Also triggered were childhood paint-chip-eaters like NATO Secretary General Stoltenburg who demanded that foreign military personnel be allowed to observe the exercises, ignoring or not remembering that such invitations had been made by the government of Belarus.
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/09/nato-and-kiev-concoct-provocations.html
Unlike Stoltenburg, representatives of many NATO and non-NATO countries understood the invitation (even the Ukrainians), attended, and were seen there by photographers.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
In reply to Anybody but me notice this… by knukles
ROFL -- Russian flight behaviour might signal ... hijacking.
Haha. The air force could not protect against 4 errant planes 20 mins flight time from air bases in NY and Washington on 911, but now we are worried about (peremptorally) preventing more 911 type action in a radius of 300 miles of Talinn and Riga ???!!!
In reply to We see once again the level… by Shemp 4 Victory
Must be a slow war day.
In reply to Anybody but me notice this… by knukles
The simple fact is that the people in the Baltic hated being under Russias thumb for all of those years. So they are happy and grateful to have American jets preventing further Russian aggression.
In reply to Check out the press at 1:04… by Klassenfeind
The Russians don't need to attack Baltik shitholes. Since the collapse of the USSR the populations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are aging and declining and now they're on level of 60s. So the Russians just have to wait a little bit.
In reply to The simple fact is that the… by yomutti2
Why doesn't the US release video of the safe and professional bombing runs on Syrian, Afghani, Yemeni, Lebanese, Palistinian, Iraqi, Pakistani, Libyan, and Ukrainian villages?
In reply to The Russians don't need to… by kenzo7
...and the US protection of head choppers...aka ISIS... wtf are we doing... gd merican idiots dumbed down can't scratch their ass without govt help... so sad ... MAGA even if we have to kill em all...
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
All their bright, educated, young people are cleaning offices and manning the tills at Aldi and Lidl in the UK and Ireland. The Baltics biggest industry has become remittances from their citizens abroad and from hosting NATO bases. No wonder they keep hyping the "Russian threat"!
In reply to The Russians don't need to… by kenzo7
Yapping mutt is yapping, earning his daily potato.
In reply to The simple fact is that the… by yomutti2
I must have missed that bit where the Russians were supposedly aggressive. Where did it say that...? Was it backed up by any facts? Nope? Just wondered...
In reply to The simple fact is that the… by yomutti2
Yes.
In reply to Check out the press at 1:04… by Klassenfeind
For sure, this is staged propaganda right from the gitgo. That's pretty obvious when the video starts out with a cameraman conveniently parked at the bottom of the stairs ready to "capture on film" a pilot donning his gear. And then the dramatic shot by a camerman conveniently located alongside the building so the nose of the plane can be seen emerging from the hangar as if it was some sort of "starwars savior" sent by Yoda's father to save the entire f**king world from the nasty Russians.
And there was certainly no "intercept". The word "intercept" implies some sort of great play, or a heroic father reaching out to catch a baseball with a bare hand thereby saving his 4 year old daughter from taking one in the face. No, this is just a case of the US airforce more or less just not minding their own business. The Russian planes were in airspace they have every right to be in.
This kind of propaganda is so misleading and full of shit that it would be laughable if it wasn't so disgustingly juvenile. It just goes to demonstrate how stupid they think you are. And of course, none of you are 'that' stupid, amiright?
In reply to Check out the press at 1:04… by Klassenfeind
Did you even read the article, you fucking moron?
It is plainly stated that part of the video was a PR piece from 2014 - hence the cameraman and the spectators off the right side of the taxiway. And yes, the use of the word "intercept" in the case of F-15s scrambled to meet unidentified aircraft - in this case a pair of Sukhois - is a perfectly appropriate use of the word. "Intercept" is value-neutral, and emotionless... unlike you.
In reply to For sure, this is staged… by Albertarocks
exactly, I don't think tomcats can even slightly compare to sukhois when it comes to good old dogfights...
In the video Russians don't give a shit about being intercepted, mostly because they take some measurements.
Furthermore, Americanos intercepting Russian planes in international airspace is just sheer arrogance, especially when so far away from Amerika and so close to mother Russia.
PS: for macholatte: Amerika is the last thing Europe needs to be protected, considering the "efforts" made by them brought cultural enrichment, namely the rapefugees and other little inconveniences. Russia is not an enemy nation and has no reason to be. It is Amerika who wants to cut Europe from Asia if you remember well a dead guy named Brzerzinski. So the quicker they get out the better.
In reply to Just more military tests by YUNOSELL
Likely why the Tomcat was decommissioned by the US 11 years ago.
In reply to exactly, I don't think… by shitshitshit
The F-14 is the Tomcat. They had just come out when I was in the AF. Iranian pilots trained at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls while I was there, though they trained on T-38's. Great plane for the times, built out on Long Island.
I wonder if the US files flight plans with Russia?
In reply to Likely why the Tomcat was… by Dolar in a vortex
How much did this "intercept" cost me?
In reply to exactly, I don't think… by shitshitshit
F-15 = Eagle, not Tomcat.
But I'm sure everything else you have to say around here is properly researched.
In reply to exactly, I don't think… by shitshitshit
You're right, sorry for the confusion.
In reply to F-15 = Eagle, not Tomcat… by BigJim
"Blake said the intercepts ensure the sovereignty of the airspace of Baltic countries."
Hmmm... does the U.S. presence in Syria "ensure the sovereignty" of their airspace and country as well?
In reply to Gee, I wonder who the… by robertsgt40
The old saying applies... Do as we say,,, not as we do!
In reply to "Blake said the intercepts… by J S Bach
Also, it's not particularly obvious that the Russkies actually ever overfly any of those countries?
In reply to "Blake said the intercepts… by J S Bach
Now, how are the Baltic states vital to the national defense of the USA ? It’s far less than apparent.
In reply to Gee, I wonder who the… by robertsgt40
"Let the EU defend itself!" From USSA and the serial lost judaic wars...good idea...now end the occupation and tear apart the evil Natostan.
In reply to … by macholatte
Intercepting in international space, which means its open to all, no? And, remind me again how far this is from the continental US and Russia. Seems Russian planes have a far more justified presence than those of the American Empire.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to … by macholatte
Our boots on the ground haven't had any great effect, nor has using ISIS and the KDP as a proxy armies. Air superiority is our last big control point on the region.
In reply to Intercepting in… by skbull44
Go fuck yourself. US is doing it in order to try and provoke Russia, dethrone the current Russian administration and to keep the empire going.
Believe me, American bases are not welcome in Europe, never were. They were forced down European throats.
The faster Americans leave, the better off the Europeans are, living alongside with Russians and doing trade with them, instead of the silly US sanctions.
In reply to … by macholatte
USA promised Yeltsin NATO never encroach Russian border. In only decade West breaks promise using excuse of whining Baltic states as excuse to violate Russian sovereignty. Russia not communist has no ideological conflict with West only desire to remain Russian. Baltics play West against Russia as children. New nationalists may petition duma to restore satellite nations as buffer against Western aggression, even if 100 year plan. Everyone knows USA untrustworthy if only as leaders change every two years
In reply to Go fuck yourself. US is… by halcyon
Only one correction, it was "Gorbachev"who was promised not Yelsen, who only gave away anything the US wanted for free in a drunken stupor.
In reply to USA promised Yeltsin NATO… by kochevnik
Believe me, American bases are not welcome in Europe, never were. They were forced down European throats.
R i g h t!
The EU claims to be a democracy (Lol). Simply vote the right people in their to kick out the US. Many of us citizens of the Imperial US sure wouldn't mind.
In reply to Go fuck yourself. US is… by halcyon
European democracy is not functional. We vote, than the elected people are bribed and/or blackmailed to do the exact opposite of what we want.
We don't want american army here, we don't want refugees, we don't want major companies to declare their profits in tax heavens, but the few super rich have unlimited power.
In reply to Believe me, American bases… by rejected
It's called might makes right. You practically invented it in the 20th century.
That's why Europeans are not kicking US out, because they are coward pussies.
USA would destroy Europe with Operation Gladio part 3, if EU didn't play ball.
Look what happened to Japan, when they tried to oust the remaining US bases. Lesson learned.
That's why you stay in Europe (and everywhere fucking else!) and your children die in worthless wars in Africa and in the Middle-East.
Because the Empire runs on blood, yours and ours.
In reply to Believe me, American bases… by rejected
American military protection has saved Europeans millions and millions of their taxpayer Euros. They welcomed the US in the beginning and now that they are living better they may not like Americans. Time for them to pony up because they aren't as naive as you are.
In reply to Go fuck yourself. US is… by halcyon
American military protection smashed up Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya flooding Europe with criminals and refugees which has cost Europeans millions and millions of their taxpayer Euros and many lives.
They know this too, they aren't as naive as you are.
In reply to American military protection… by FoggyWorld
Go read some fucking history, instead of the Trumptard propaganda you've been spoonfed.
In reply to American military protection… by FoggyWorld
You’r so ignorant it’s hilarious.
It was written after WW2. And we demanded the police role. We pointed a nuclear pistol at all their heads for this role. Now stop acting like you’re doing people a favor. You’re not.
In reply to … by macholatte
I don’t think the US will ever leave the world in peace, the tax dollars will just have to be spent. Work harder you Americans and pay more tax, your masters want war.
In reply to … by macholatte
I see Russia protecting its backyard and US war planes aggressively attempting to propagate conflict hundreds of miles away from its borders.
So are they showing us propaganda footage of the evil empire attempting to maintain its hold on its violent regime?
In reply to … by macholatte
Thousands of miles from U.S. borders.
In reply to I see Russia protecting its… by ThuleNord
The US MIC can't get rich if the EU defends itself.
In reply to … by macholatte
In due time... it's a slow atrition. Europe cannot break away from US violently without a violent retaliation from the US. Look what happend to Ukraine and destabilisation of the Russian relations, then EU opposed Viktory "FUCK EU" Nukeland.
So, Europe waits and watches. Waits for US to run out of money and start closing down its bases....
Stupid or not, thats't the game now, and USA of course, is trying to extend the run of the empire, although they now it's long in the tooth already.... the end of the petrodollar has already started. No amount of invading Arab countries is going to stop it anymore... Once it's gone to a sufficient degree (it'll take 10 years minimum), puff! there goes funding for US military.
In reply to The US MIC can't get rich if… by DarthRevan
re Who says....?
The "Usual Suspects" - that's who. That's who your "Government" really works for.
Hope this doesn't come as a complete shock... but guess what? You're NEXT on their chopping-block ;)
In reply to … by macholatte