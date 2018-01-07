One Dead After Grenade Explosion At Stockholm Subway Station

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/07/2018 - 09:30

One man has died and a woman has been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in  Stockholm, Sweden. An object believed to be a hand grenade blew up after a 60-year-old man picked it up from the ground, leaving him fatally injured. A 45-year-old woman has also been taken to hospital with injuries, according to local reports.

"There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded," Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the blast was from was a hand grenade, though police have yet to confirm whether this is true.

The subway station and the nearby square have since been closed to the public as police and bomb squads investigate the scene.

The background to the incident was not immediately clear: “Someone has used explosives. We do not know more than that,” remarked fire department spokesman Lars-Ake Stevelind.

A report in 2017 showed that Sweden has come to rival crime-ridden Mexico for grenade attacks since the onset of the migrant crisis, with the problem growing so acute that a hand grenade amnesty has been proposed.

 

Comments

Omen IV shitshitshit Jan 7, 2018 10:38 AM

The Swedes are a lost tribe relegated by self design to the scrape heap of civilization. They will be known forever more as those who committed mass suicide.

we should all want murder and mayhem quickly of the white population in Sweden to serve as an example,  so that the Obama Animals are exported from the USA.

 

The US should be looked at as a beacon of hope along with  Hungary, Czech, Poland, Austria for the pursuit of mono cultures.

 

Diversity is a weakness not a strength.

 

"We are better than that" - Barack Peddling Fiction Obama said 

ChiangMaiXPat Street Smart Jan 7, 2018 1:19 PM

I never see Jews accepting any criticism for anything, ever. Barbera Specter never thought her words would be aired outside of the confines of the Israeli tv station that interviewed her. Obviously Jews are destroying Europe and yes Muslims are abusing Jews in Europe but overall Western Christian Europe is being destroyed by design and Jewish owned media reports the exact opposite. Anyone complains they are anti Semitic or hate speech laws are imposed(Germany, Norway, England). It’s as plain as day; multiculturalism for the west and racial purity for Israel.

Fireman Veritas X- Jan 7, 2018 10:47 AM

Is it good for the juice, the only question that EuroPeons and USSAN tax cattle for zionazis ever need to ask.
Below juice welcoming Muslims to Urupp. Obviously the more muzz in Urupp the fewer to oppose the spreading cancer of zion in the arab oil patch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLbPSQx-I-I

veritas semper… Veritas X- Jan 7, 2018 11:32 AM

Operation Gladio 2.0 .Read Danielle Ganser's book "NATO's secret armies",people throwing cheap slogans ,like "Amish and religion of peace,might learn something(if they are capable of that). Instead of nazi ,they use radicalized Muslims ,now.

Sweden voted against the Jerusalem move and a few days ago,and at the UNSC(together with France) was very vocal against the misuse of Security Counsel for US unjustified gains.

Expect something similar in France soon.Maybe other EU countries.

Europe is punished for not being on the Beast's side(Cuba,Iran,Jerusalem)

Endgame Napoleon Thom Paine Jan 7, 2018 10:36 AM

More often than not, it is the grown kid of an older immigrant who was probably grateful to be in safety, but who idealized things about his / her home country to the younger generation. Nostalgic thinking is just a human tendency. When things in the West are harder than they expected, immigrant kids sometimes start thinking that the war-torn country and the culture — left, but idealized by their parents — was something better than it actually was. Given the economic problems in Western countries, we have enough problems hanging onto the culture of freedom and the civilization made possible by elected government that past generations of Westerners built without inviting this destructiveness in en mass. 

RumpleShitzkin Jan 7, 2018 9:48 AM

Oh, that’s just great. They are chucking grenades now.

Europe should consider some common sense grenade legislation, maybe?

This has Gladio 2 written all over it.

Thom Paine Jan 7, 2018 9:49 AM

Maybe they can make up some cartoons explaining to the ME Muslims that you cant make bombs and put them around the place to kill people. Not acceptable in this country you know.

Oh sorry, we didn't know...we had a murder emergency you know.

Lorca's Novena Jan 7, 2018 9:53 AM

Disarm the populace, enact mandatory "refugee" housing/harboring, enact hate speech laws, ease the rules for refugee "children", wipe out the native culture, wipe out the native populace.... hmmm sounds familiar

SpanishGoop Jan 7, 2018 9:54 AM

"the problem growing so acute that a hand grenade amnesty has been proposed."

On owning them or also on using them and killing with them ?

 