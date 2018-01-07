Sheriff David Clarke Exposes The Dumbing Down Of Academic Achievement

Authored by Sheriff David Clarke via Townhall.com,
When all 164 of Washington D.C. Frank W. Ballou Senior High School’s graduating seniors last year applied for and were accepted to college, the whole community - students, teachers, administrators, parents, and education reformers - had reason to celebrate the achievements of these obviously hard-working graduates. With a graduating class the school system considered “academically disadvantaged,” someone in the school district should have smelled a rat.
After all, 98 percent of Ballou’s 930 students were African-Americans, and two percent were Hispanic/Latino, according to data from the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) system. One hundred percent of them were considered “academically disadvantaged” by the system. Kids like this deserve the great opportunity that a high-quality, character-building education can help provide. There was a time when good educators, in fact, would tirelessly fight to give it to them. Those days are apparently over.
Sadly, this happy story collapsed in November, when an investigation by WAMU and NPR found that the much-ballyhooed Ballou graduated dozens of these students despite high rates of unexcused absences throughout their senior year. Half of them missed more than three months of school. One in five was absent more than present. When kids don’t show up for class, no learning can take place. And many continue to be perplexed about the growing achievement gap between black and Hispanic kids and their white counterparts. These truancy rates are a big part of the problem.
Some teachers, saying they felt pressure to pass failing students and get them to graduation, cooperated with the investigation. An internal e-mail shows that in April, just two months before the end of the school year, only 57 students were on track to graduate. Many of the others could scarcely read or write.
All of which means the graduation jubilation in June was not, in any way, justified. Put bluntly, Ballou’s administrators and some teachers cooked the books, used taxpayer money to commit fraud, and above all harmed poor black youths and their futures the most. Quite an indictment.
Perhaps even more alarmingly, NPR’s report led teachers from around the country to share similar situations in many other districts. This is a nationwide academic scandal in K-12 urban school districts, not to mention the serious disciplinary issues they have.
As I recall, when the multinational energy corporation Enron cooked the books and committed private-sector fraud that hurt mostly white-collar investors, people were actually indicted and in some cases sentenced to prison for crimes. Shareholders sued. That scandal ended with Enron closing its doors for good. And even that wasn’t considered sufficient accountability in the private sector: the fraud also essentially ended the life of Arthur Andersen, the distinguished accounting firm Enron had used.
I hope the same kind of attention will be paid to the Ballou scandal. So far, it’s being taken with apparent seriousness. In late November, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson announced two investigations arising out of the Ballou deceit. One will be conducted by D.C. State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang and is slated for completion later this month. Another will be led by two deputy DCPS chancellors who are examining the problem system-wide. I hold out little hope that anything more will come out of this than for the school district to attribute the problem to a lack of teacher training or a misunderstanding with no intent to deceive.
The D.C. Council’s education committee held a lengthy hearing on the matter in mid-December, and Ballou principal Yetunde Reeves has been reassigned, pending the outcome. That is likely the worst of what will happen to her, because the teaching establishment tends to punish only by reassignment.
Two things were left out of the story. First, where were the parents? They had to have some inkling that their son or daughter was not attending school regularly and certainly were not learning. They have a duty to see that their child shows up to school everyday in a state of readiness to learn. Second, what colleges accepted the kids who can’t read or write? They should be outed.
Whoever is responsible for perpetrating, encouraging, or tolerating this Ballou fraud should be held as accountable as those who were behind the Enron scandal. Having helped to deny real opportunity to mostly poor black kids who deserved it, the fraudsters should receive what every such crook deserves. Jail.
But that will require major change in America’s schools. Today, Enron’s cheating is a felony. Teachers’ cheating is job security.
Comments
there are millions of good teachers
who work hard every day
blame the administration for hiring and keeping "shitty teachers"
blame the school district boards for pressure and manipulation,
blame state legislatures and Bush's No Child Left Behind for over testing and having the wrong fucking priorities
blame parents for fucking up their kids, having fucked up home lives, and then expecting schools to fix them
blame society for being warped, devaluing teachers, and expecting the best to enter the profession, for shitty pay, crazy overworked conditions, limited resources, and no respect
"those who can't do, teach" = this phrase is what's wrong with America
this would be like blaming primary care doctors and nurses for our corrupt health care system and pharmacists for big Pharma raping everyone
and idiots want to take education for profit
Sure there is Bess, but they do work within an extremely flawed corrupted system, and that isn't a new story. I mean the great dumbing down isn't breaking news ..
Check out some John Gatto history lessons ..
“Whatever an education is, it should make you a unique individual, not a conformist; it should furnish you with an original spirit with which to tackle the big challenges; it should allow you to find values which will be your roadmap through life; it should make you spiritually rich, a person who loves whatever you are doing, wherever you are, whomever you are with; it should teach you what is important, how to live and how to die.”
― John Taylor Gatto, Dumbing us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
The first thing any of these "underprivileged pupils" would learn on a college campus is how to sign up for a credit card. You only need your signature for that. You all pass again. Congrats. You're set up for life now. Enjoy Ebonics for Dummies and Queer Film Study. You've earned it!
In reply to Sure there is Bess, but they… by Giant Meteor
Queue the "I hate anyone who is involved in law enforcement... What?... You called me a snowflake?!?!?!? Law enforcement!!! Law enforcement!!! Help me, help me law enforcement!!! I want that bully jailed for calling me a snowflake" types to start bashing him because he is in law enforcement.
Yeah, yeah... bring on the "I hate anyone n law enforcement" down votes. LOL!
In reply to The first thing any of these… by Yukon Cornholius
I must admit, have not followed this little dust up, and correct me if I'm wrong here, but I believe the issue was more being pulled aside after the flight, interogated for some "gesture" or some such ..
If in fact that was the case, the snowflake moniker would apply more to the good sheriff in this instance ..
The point is, you can't accuse others of being a snowflake, when acting as a snowflake yourself, especially so within the administration of "legal authority."
Now if I've missed any important facts here, by all means enlighten me ..
In reply to Queue the "I hate anyone who… by Gap Admirer
"The point is, you can't accuse others of being a snowflake..."
Yes, we see that. It results in civil criminal charges brought by snowflakes. Calling someone a snowflake is a crime clearly delineated by the U.S. Constitution.
In reply to I must admit, have not… by Giant Meteor
You did not complete my quote in it's entirety, nor address the implied question . If the passenger was rousted, for the egregious offense of looking at, or gesturing in some way, where was the grounds for said rousting, and who in this instance is the larger snowflake, when in fact, it seems the whole thing could have been avoided from the git go by the good sheriff .. ..
As I mentioned, if I have the basic facts of event wrong, feel free to point out my error, or omissions ..
In reply to "The point is, you can't… by Gap Admirer
It's the "Everyone's entitled to a trophy" nation!
In reply to You did not complete my… by Giant Meteor
Yes, no doubt ..
Insidious how that crept into society, and has done much, much harm ..
But as other's have mentioned, it was "a plan", and that plan has worked out exceedingly well, ..
In reply to It's the "Everyone's… by CheapBastard
Never heard of this "Sheriff David Clarke"..... is he supposed to be the new Sheriff Joe? Shouldn't he be out fighting crime instead of posting stuff on the internet?
In reply to It's the "Everyone's… by CheapBastard
"You did not complete my quote in it's entirety..."
Yes, that's what the "..." is there to indicate. See the use of "..." in the partial sentence directly above as well.
In reply to You did not complete my… by Giant Meteor
Ah, ok then, I see our exchange will not be bearing fruit anytime soon ;)
I was of course speaking of context ..
In reply to "You did not complete my… by Gap Admirer
As you are no doubt aware, "the system" depends upon it. Thus the great dumbing down, creating ever more beasts of the debt based money power.
In reply to The first thing any of these… by Yukon Cornholius
I'd settle if they learned how to read and didn't have to use their fingers to count.
We got drugs to make you spiritually rich.
In reply to Sure there is Bess, but they… by Giant Meteor
"We got drugs to make you spiritually rich."
Being a great fan of sarcasm myself,
On the other hand the correct line would be ..
We've got drugs to make folks spiritually dead. That is the play ..
The trouble as I see it, the indoctrination starts early, and is relentless. Folks quite naturally being dumbed down, not able to properly divine, analyze, nor think for themselves utilzing basic logic, eventually succumb, to an eventual life of hopelessness, and learned helplessness.
"People of the Lie" is applicable here ..
In reply to Lol… by shovelhead
Sheriff Clark is Awesome!
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
He is one of the few true (as in non-deceitful) leaders in the age of deceit.
In reply to Sheriff Clark is Awesome! by knukles
I thought he was a cop.
In reply to He is one of the few true… by bigkahuna
Apparently he intends to run for higher office, and/or needs a useful distraction from his abuse of discretionary powers under color of law.
In reply to I thought he was a cop. by shovelhead
Showboating phony
In reply to Sheriff Clark is Awesome! by knukles
Charlotte Iserbyt disagrees. She was part of the process and was the former Senior Policy Advisor in the U.S. Department of Education; she had second thoughts.
The dumbing down of America is/was done on purpose.
Read her free book (PDF).
http://www.deliberatedumbingdown.com/MomsPDFs/DDDoA.sml.pdf
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
When your good, you’re really good.
You've broadened my reading list considerably.
In reply to Charlotte Iserbyt disagrees… by peddling-fiction
She has many excellent vids on youtube also.
In reply to Charlotte Iserbyt disagrees… by peddling-fiction
For those who can't read.
In reply to … by Duc888
of course it is on purpose
remember George Carlin?
In reply to Charlotte Iserbyt disagrees… by peddling-fiction
Don't criticize, or look at the good sheriff the wrong way, or you might get a beat-down.
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
Yeah, or he might not give you a beat-down but call you a snowflake instead then you sue in civil court! LOL! Such tards.
In reply to Don't criticize, or look at… by MeetTozter
The sheriff is an asshole. People should find out a little bit about him before they jump on his bandwagon.
In reply to Don't criticize, or look at… by MeetTozter
Jailed you, huh? Sorry dude.
In reply to The sheriff is an asshole… by roddy6667
Because he has a voice, and a platform?
The guy is fed up with stupidity and pussification and THIS coming from a black man...
Go Sheriff Clark..
In reply to The sheriff is an asshole… by roddy6667
He doesn’t pass the sniff test
Care to share some highlights and save me a dive in the shit?
In reply to The sheriff is an asshole… by roddy6667
He is 100% Pro 2A so MSM has a fucking hard on to pummel him.
In reply to He doesn’t pass the sniff… by RumpleShitzkin
Maybe he shouldn’t make it so easy to do so. That’s what I’m getting at I guess.
In reply to … by Duc888
Never trust a guy who wears a hairy pussy on his face. A cowboy hat in Wisconsin? OK, they make cheese there so they must have cows. I don't know of this guy but betting he never punched a cow in his life. Affectations in dress and demeanor make me suspicious of other's character.
In reply to The sheriff is an asshole… by roddy6667
Like face piercings and tattoos when you've never been in the Navy or a Maori?
In reply to Never trust a guy who… by 83_vf_1100_c
Great rationale man...that’s how you judge a man’s character. Judging by your words you must be an intellectual juggernaut. He happens to be spot on most of the time, he’s a true conservative and has a razor sharp wit. Which is more than I can say for you, or the other sorry “liberal” excuses for human beings who post here. Go sheriff Go!
In reply to Never trust a guy who… by 83_vf_1100_c
Agreed.
Professing advocates for liberty line right up to become fanboys of yet another “law and order” public figure, and adore him as an icon.
It’s pretty sick.
In reply to The sheriff is an asshole… by roddy6667
Or maybe he's just telling the truth
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-10-28/grade-rigging-scandal-escalat…
Funny but it's that time of day when the hate America first cunts wake up in Cuntifornia ..
You know tossing a kid into a deep fast moving river without a life preserver or any skills in swimming is what these teachers do.. and the cunt stupid parents?? Those stupid fucking parents??? They think that somehow the teacher is doing them a favor, or that their kid by getting this treatment is somehow not as fucked up as they factually are, that the teacher did this because there was some redeeming quality.. when the kid and teacher both failed.
There needs to be homes for juveniles who can't fucking get with the program as an example to others to get things right..
This whole liberal hate America first agenda is about blaming others for failing to take care of oneself.. they are taught at a young age to be weasels and provide weasel excuses.. which they think worked as they were passed through school.. but the truth is that they are failures and fucking loser weasels and the real world chews em up..
In reply to Don't criticize, or look at… by MeetTozter
Couldn't agree more, accountability has gone out the window. I have only found a few that will say I screwed up and here's what I'll do to fix it. Most either blame other's or admit they messed up and shrug their sholders for a solution.
In reply to Or maybe he's just telling… by Dilluminati
"there are thousands of good teachers who work hard every day" So what? Therefore this didn't happen? You're part of the problem.
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
Still blaming Booosh too. Never gets old. I figured 8 years of common cure would make the yutes smarter...doh!
In reply to "there are thousands of good… by Land Snark
War on whites. Make black's and latino's appear to be smart to take the college slots.
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
Good teachers?? Hmmm....
There are probably a few...
But my favorite thing is when teachers choose to do this job, and they know full well what ajob like this pays, and they say "Oh I do it for the kids" Then they FUCKING STRIKE saying they don't make enough, and we don't have this or that...blah blah blah...and Why do I have to pay $4000 a year out of my property tax to fund illegals getting schooled? I have no children...My wife and I chose to have a life. New cars, new everything...Travel the world. Or 20 plus years of chains on you. No thanks. I respect people with kids...and I love it when we are out.....and people say "Oh...how many kids do you have...?" We are sticking with ZERO. You ever get on a a long flight with one of these DEVILS near you. No thanks. You keep that bundle of "JOY"....or that seat kicking "Monster"...enjoy what you created. No thanks. As for the Teachers. Teachers don't know shit. Remember the rule "Those that don't know teach".
I came up with a bumper sticker thought yesterday...How about this...
"Trump supporters sign the front of checks...Democrats sign the back of checks..."
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
>"Trump supporters sign the front of checks...
>Democrats sign the back of checks..."
Pretty good, may benefit from some tuning ...
In reply to Good teachers?? Hmmm… by takeaction
"Overtesting"?!? You sound like part of this problem!
Also, stop blaming Bush for your problems. America has given a referendum on your liberal bullshit.
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
"there are thousands of good teachers"
and 3 million out of 3.2 million bad teachers looking for a cushy job with a great pension where they allow Mr Digital to do the 'teaching' while they are drinking coffee in the Teachers Lounge. A 6 year old kisses a girl on the cheek and they call the coppers on him. He is now a sex offender. More play cops and robbers and are kicked out for pretending they have guns. Coppers put them in handcuffs to get them trained to obey 'authority'.
No,,, the ENTIRE school system is a complete joke. Workfare for government propagandists.
And this is why America will NEVER be great again.
As for nurses,,, no such thing anymore. Corporations have ruined that profession just like they're ruining the MD profession. Bed Pan changers are now called Nurses. Last 'nurse' that took my BP come up with 60/30. She actually entered that in the computer record. Asked her if she thought that was normal she said "We'll let the Doctor decide".
Americans are graduating High School with a 3rd grade education. Add they have no skills cooks in the demise of America.
In reply to fuck him… by Bes
BP 60/30 ..
I see you came out nicely from your near death experience !
In reply to "there are thousands of good… by rejected
In reply to fuck him… by Bes