"Spare Us The Thought Police!" Germans Rage As New Hate Speech Law Backfires"

As we reported recently, in what was officially a noble attempt to eliminate online hate speech in social media, and unofficially a devious crackdown on free speech, on January 1, 2018, Germany passed a law that forces websites to censor content deemed illegal under the new law and have it deleted within 24-hours. Ironically, as we observed last week, just hours after the law's passage it immediately backfired when it claimed its first victim, a German satirical magazine’s Twitter account which "parodied anti-Muslim comment."
Incidentally, this perfectly predictable if "totally unexpected" outcome is exactly what we, and many others had warned would happen. And now, it is finally dawning on Germany that any time the government gets involved in defining what is allowed and what isn't - especially when it comes to that most fundamental of liberties, free speech - the result is always a disaster.
According to Germany's top-selling, and most popular newspaper, Bild, the new German law meant to curtail online hate speech is "stifling free speech and making martyrs out of anti-immigrant politicians whose posts are deleted."
The law which took effect on Jan. 1 can impose fines of up to 50 million euros ($60 million) on sites that fail to remove hate speech promptly and threatens the profitability of such social media giants as Twitter and Facebook.
"Please spare us the thought police!" read the headline in Wednesday's Bild above an article that called the law a "sin" against freedom of opinion enshrined in Germany's constitution, Reuters reported.
While the law requires social media sites to delete or block obviously criminal content within 24 hours, Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt said it could be applied against anything and anyone since there was no definition of what was "manifestly unlawful" in most cases.
Intended to prevent radical groups from gaining influence, "it was having precisely the opposite effect," he warned.
"The law against online hate speech failed on its very first day. It should be abolished immediately," Reichelt wrote, adding that the law was turning AfD politicians into "opinion martyrs".
* * *
Two examples where the German law was already applied, included tweets deleted by AfD lawmaker Beatrix von Storch criticising police for tweeting in Arabic, saying they had sought "to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men". Police have since asked prosecutors to investigate her for possible incitement to hatred.
There was also deleted tweet by another AfD member of parliament, Jens Maier, called Noah Becker - the son of former tennis champion Boris Becker - a "half-nigger".
In response to the criticism, Germany's Justice Minister Heiko Maas defended the law, telling Bild that freedom of opinion did not mean carte blanche to spread criminal content on the internet.
"Calls to murder, threats, insults and incitement of the masses or Auschwitz lies are not an expression of freedom of opinion but rather attacks on the freedom of opinion of others," he said.
Germany is no stranger to limiting free speech: the country has some of the world's toughest laws on defamation, incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence, with prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities.
Maas said social networks needed to stick to the law like everyone else, adding: "Those who care about protecting freedom of opinion can't just look on as criminal incitement and threats inhibit the open exchange of views."
And so, the government refuses to back down even as the rest of Germany realizes what a profound chilling effect the new law will have on online speech everywhere. Once the lawsuits start flying and the social networks are punished a few hundred million, it will only embolden the critics, who will then lash out again "anything and anyone" because, as the Bild editor correctly noted, "there is no definition of what was manifestly unlawful." Incidentally, this inexplicably broad definition, one which puts any content creator immediately on the defensive, is precisely what the government intended.
Comments
Freispreche macht frei.
.
""In what was officially a noble attempt to eliminate online hate speech in social media""... WTF ?
It is NOT a noble attempt to arbitrarily eliminate any speech based on someones biased determinations...
Freedom of Speech... SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED...
That is the correct embodiment of the noble handling of Free Speech...
As one person's hate speech is another person's poetry...
Whether in Germany or America...
Edgey...
In reply to Freispreche macht frei. by TeamDepends
Wake up Germans
In reply to test by Sir Edge
It's pretty tough when you've been indoctrinated (since 1945) into thinking the white race is the worst thing that happened to the world.
In reply to Wake up Germans by JimmyJones
Anthony Lawson Holocaust, Hate Speech Were the Germans so Stupid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qACDrwcyYg4
Must listen!!
In reply to It's pretty tough when you… by ACP
And this is a must read too. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-3BS
In reply to Anthony Lawson Holocaust,… by whoflungdung
Here's an idea you kraut cucks...
How about you redress grievances so these 'h8ters' don't hate so much.
You know, you could try placating your own people instead of muslim sandniggers for once.
In reply to And this is a must read too… by sincerely_yours
When a future generation of German youth finally come to realize that their nation's recent history has been completely fabricated and the guilt poured upon them totally unfounded... the whiplash Fourth Reich which emerges will be heaven sent.
In reply to Here's an idea you kraut… by Gaius Frakkin'…
"Spare Us The Thought Police!" Germans Rage As New Hate Speech Law Backfires"
translation: "Print this German thought police poster and take it back to the range and fire"
Man what rotten leaders in Germany, Hope they got a bad diet and fat tummy, diabetes and cutting off the feet won't be too soon for much relief for the people of Germany. It sucks the idea of a BOYCOT of all of Germany which would hurt the PEOPLE (who are a great people) World + dog needs to punish German LEADERS not the PEOPLE.
German people are missing their liberty! It sucks too cause you don't get back lost decades from rotten scumbag leadership. I am being forced through this NOW here in America.
In reply to And this is a must read too… by sincerely_yours
Yet 15% for afd is excellent progress.
The U.S is in a far worse situation than Germany and at this rate they'll be chimping out in no time.
In reply to It's pretty tough when you… by ACP
Yes, the jew supremacists distract while they:
Holohoax Alert
by Alfred Schaefer
MONIKA SCHAEFER was arrested on January 3 2018 in the very heart of “Holocaust country” while attending, as an observer, the bizarre inquisition hearings against the courageous Sylvia Stolz. This “trial” was for illegal words that Sylvia Stolz had spoken at the “Anti Censorship Coalition” (AZK) in Switzerland in 2012. The twisting nonsensical accusations of the inquisition was beyond bizarre. What the snake that calls itself the “State Prosecutor” did, will be something that will amuse future generations when studying the “witch” trials of 2018.
Forty-five minutes into the inquisition the “State Prosecutor” snake called for a surprise break, which was then used to arrest my courageous sister Monika. The only thing Monika did was watch quietly as the inquisition was dealing with Sylvia Stolz. These people have us under close observation and figured it was a good opportunity to demonstrate their “power” and intimidate us.
Another snake masquerading as a “State Prosecutor” accompanied by three heavily armed thugs handcuffed Monika and dragged her away. When my sister protested that she is a free person from Canada and had done nothing wrong, the “State Prosecutor” snake told her, “if you wanted to stay free you should have stayed in Canada”. (Welcome to Holocaust country.)
Now they have moved Monika Schaefer to the high security prison in Munich and will keep her there indefinitely. Monika is accused of making an apology to her own dear mother. The title of the video was “Sorry Mom, I was wrong about the Holocaust.”
What has angered the Jews is the fact that this one little video has undone hundreds of millions of dollars worth of their psychological warfare that most of us had become victims of. They thought that their ridiculous “Holocaust” program was now firmly wired into our brains, and then, along comes Monika and blows it out of the water with a simple apology to her Mom. That really surprised them.
This is happening at the same time that our borders are open and millions of young men from Africa and Asia are flooding into our European countries with a free pass to do whatever they want. This is something that the Jews had planned for the European countries for a very long time. In the end our cities are supposed to turn into Lagos- or Calcutta-type slums that can no longer resist Jewish hegemony.
The sick perverted criminals that ordered Monika arrested are people that put a pancake on their head and nibble the foreskins off of little eight-day-old baby boys thinking that this odd behavior somehow gives them the privilege to rule the planet. These perverts are the same ones that tried to silence me a long time ago already, but have failed. Here they are: B’nai Brith Canada.
To put Monika Schaefer in prison because she apologized to her Mom is making many people very angry and not helping people “like” the Jews very much. In fact, this may give Jews who want to come clean and join humanity, the opportunity to help us get Monika out of prison. So, if you are a Jew, we have many JEWdicial costs to cover, and helping Monika out of prison can be used as proof that you are a “good” Jew. Just contact me and we can work together.
In reply to Wake up Germans by JimmyJones
You either have free speech or not.
In reply to Freispreche macht frei. by TeamDepends
... und schwere Arbeit auch.
http://www.fotocommunity.de/photo/schwere-arbeit-leandralan/14377618
In reply to Freispreche macht frei. by TeamDepends
Thought I read this before....
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-04/german-hate-speech-law-backfi…
What a disgrace you've become Germany.
A proud industrious people reduced to this.
..finally SOME outrage
In reply to Thought I read this before… by rejected
It's not "incitement" to state a fact. If the muslims are gang raping women and each incident is posted, how is that hate speech? There is a difference between an opinion, a fact and incitement to violence. The Germans can not let this law stand!
Mohammed has one opinion.
Convert or be killed.
In reply to It's not "incitement" to… by chubbar
mohammed was illiterate...
nough said!
In reply to Mohammed has one opinion… by Arnold
Chubbar, the issue revolves around the new (and very flexible) definition of the word fact. Fact now means whatever serves the purpose, narrative or latest social engineering endeavors.
In reply to It's not "incitement" to… by chubbar
If USA banned "hate speech" ( and applied the law unbiasedly) then ESPN, CNN and NPR would be shut down within 24 hours.
In reply to The issue revolves around… by edotabin
Ahh yes. However, depending upon the definition of the word "FACT" it could be argued that your message is hate speech for targeting the aforementioned media outlets. It is a vicious loop from which one cannot easily break out of for the simple reason that opinions are being presented as what used to be known as FACT. This loop is applied to more and more aspects of life. The end result is similar to a "scorched earth policy". People are left confused and ,unfortunately, in the end, muzzled. The is no more free speech, no more clear thought, critical thinking or intellectual honesty. Things are working exactly as intended.
Talk about a race to the bottom. Next stop: IQ levels of 45
EDIT: I know I'm preaching to the choir here but I'm trying to lay it out as clearly as possible for the odd newcomer etc.
In reply to If USA banned "hate speech"… by Son of Loki
aka 'gaslighting'.
Remove all frame of reference and people cease to be able distinguish delusion (opinion, propaganda) from reality (fact).
You could accomplish the same thing with drugs. And they do.
In reply to Ahh yes. However, depending… by edotabin
And FCC leader PAI needs 24/7 body guards from the misguided left, commie, marxist, anti-fa, bamn whatever they call themselves these days, the DNC, Keith Ellison (is his Security Clearance YANKED YET! My 2nd questioning of this as a sub-side issue. Dear Security Clearance People - YOU SUCK BADLY If this punk's chain ain't yanked. )
In reply to If USA banned "hate speech"… by Son of Loki
1.A German man just received 18 months in prison for posting a picture of a miniature of Auschwitz with an "offensive" caption on FB.
2.Monika Schaefer, a CANADIAN woman, was arrested in Germany for denying the existence of the Holocaust while she was attending the trial of Sylvia Stolz, a lawyer on trial for also denying the Holocaust. B'nai Brith Canada alerted German authorities to Miss Schaefer's presence at the trial.
In reply to It's not "incitement" to… by chubbar
It's too late none of it is going to work, especially when the banks start bailing in down the road. They are idiots. When people start really hurting the pitchforks will come out like never before. For those who haven't figured it out yet, they will real quick then. There wont be another time either. They'll never get away with this shit again after it is exposed globally.
In reply to 1. German man just got 18… by Juggernaut x2
You would think after their daughters and wives started getting raped, they would be grabbing more than pitch forks to deal with this.
Boggles the mind, the inaction of the people so far..
In reply to It's too late none of it is… by Ms No
Its as bad or worse in Sweden with these laws.
How do these politicians even look themselves in a mirror.
In reply to 1. German man just got 18… by Juggernaut x2
so why aren't the germans prosecuting all web sites and deleting all references to the koran on all social media and cell phones - since these all ultimately seek the murder of infidels - including the german government and all state agencies like the police?
Because some animals are more equal than others. For now. I don't expect this equality to last for much longer. I estimate May.
In reply to so why aren't the germans… by hooligan2009
Make Germany Great Again
a "sin" against freedom of opinion enshrined in Germany's constitution
You don't have a Constitution, Deutschland. You have basic law.
You're not a free country and haven't been since 1945.
My anti-Semitic tweets were banned in Germany yesterday.
https://twitter.com/Frontierland14
They seem to have been under the false belief that they were invincible and invisible. I am still shocked they came out in the open as much as they did when agents would have served their purposes fine. The final nail in the coffin will likely be what it always has been for these types, hubris. Nobody is going to shut up and even if they pulled the plug tomorrow it would be too late. I am seeing it everywhere. The cat is out of the bag. People know who is behind it all.
make these hate laws apply only to those who voted for them.
Germany is occupied territory of the zionist empire. These laws have been pushed by the "jews" to protect their fables and dogma behind a wall of antisemitism claims(under their newspeak definition of the term). Now they use the same laws as a weapon to further dismantle European nations.
Quit blaming invisible Jews for the fact that you're still stuck masturbating in your mum's basement. You know who you sound like...
In reply to Germany is occupied… by historian40
"Calls to murder, threats, insults and incitement of the masses or Auschwitz lies are not an expression of freedom of opinion but rather attacks on the freedom of opinion of others."
So an insult is as serious as inciting a baying mob to murder someone? Er, no.
Vlad Tepes just posted an interesting (translated) German Utuber who had some Polezei contact him about more mass gropings on NYE.
Colin Flaherty has had all of his stuff banned from Utube as hate speech. You can buy his books, gear, or donate with PayPal: colin@colinflaherty.com
Once these voices are silenced how long do you think it will be until someone shows up, banging on your front door, for a knock-n-talk?
Checking in to see if edit is available yet.
Yeah!!! It's back!
The definition of hate speech is easy: anything one doesn't agree with.
Problem solved.
What's the fuss?
/s
"Calls to murder, threats, insults and incitement of the masses or Auschwitz lies are not an expression of freedom of opinion but rather attacks on the freedom of opinion of others," he said.
Love how the Holocaust theme is casually inserted here. I mean, it would be illegal to question that, right?
There is NO fundamental right to free speech outside the USA.
Elsewhere, speech has always been regulated.
In the USA, the right to free speech only applies when the government tries to regulate it. This is why the Feds have contracted suppression out to Twitter, Facebook and Google.
So the liberal elite are now using the same tactics that Iran uses to stifle speech?
Wow, they're such enlightened and noble humanitarians. /s
No wonder my ancestors got out of there. Wise Germans left for Pennsylvania, Minnesota, etc. All that’s left are pushovers cowering to muslim rapists & jew groups passing speech laws.
It’s so shameful. I renounce my german heritage, content knowing a decent part of my blood is Welsh. Tom Fucking Jones. What the hell .
Do you find you have an inexplicable affinity towards sheep?
http://www.sheepjokes.co.uk/welsh-jokes/
Sorry - just keeping the racist hate-speech going, whilst we still can.
In reply to No wonder my ancestors got… by Magnum
When I get bummed out about how self-fucked the USA is, I look at what is going on in other countries and I don't feel better about the USA but worse for the human species.
There is no place to escape the insanity and oppression.
Not just Germany. Geert Wilders was banned from Britain for reading aloud - verbatim - from the Koran - deemed.....hate speech. Dr. Michael Savage also banned.
Even Orwell would be stunned.
We might as well switch to being told what we can do. Put it on a half page and mail it out once a year.
Germans now are like the dominated freak being ganged raped and sodomised, that just woke up from being drugged to submission and started to watch the event from a mirror and trying to make sense of what is happening by the time the same thing is happening next door with his wife and daughter... humiliating...
Bedtime, Jambo!
In reply to Germas now are like the… by Jambo Mambo Bill