Bannon Apologizes: "Donald Trump Jr. Is A Patriot And A Good Man"

With President Trump lashing out via twitter again this morning at the “Fake Book” - referring, obviously, to Michael Wolff’s “Fire And Fury” - as he departed Camp David, the news coverage of the book’s contents is set to continue into its second week.
I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018
And as the president works the phones, demanding that his political allies help him bury "Sloppy Steve" in retaliation for his former chief strategist's disloyalty, Bannon is now desperately trying to get back in the president's good graces.
In recent days, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have run stories about Bannon’s political allies and patrons distancing themselves from the Breitbart executive and former Trump campaign chairman. The billionaire Mercer family told the Times that it has retracted all financial backing for Bannon and that they’re weighing whether to fire Bannon from his role as executive chairman at Breitbart. They reportedly have stopped payment on his personal security detail.
Of course, the climax took place last week when Trump in a statement declared that Bannon had "lost his mind", meanwhile the White House has maintained that Wolff had little access to the president and that most of the book’s claims are merely gossip.
So with Bannon’s political future in jeopardy, Axios reports that the famously obstinate political operative is trying to get back on Trump's good side by drafting an apology letter to be delivered to the president.
In his statement, Bannon praises Donald Trump Jr. (whom he repeatedly mocked and disparaged in Wolff’s book) and laments that his delay in responding may have distracted from the president’s recent “historic” successes. Instead of taking aim at Don Jr. and other Trump family members like son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bannon said his negative comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, who has already been indicted by the Mueller investigation.
"Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around."
"My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama."
"President Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus. I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breech for this president's efforts to make America great again."
"My comments about the meeting with Russian nationals came from my life experiences as a Naval officer stationed aboard a destroyer whose main mission was to hunt Soviet submarines to my time at the Pentagon during the Reagan years when our focus was the defeat of 'the evil empire' and to making films about Reagan's war against the Soviets and Hillary Clinton's involvement in selling uranium to them."
"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr."
"Everything I have to say about the ridiculous nature of the Russian 'collusion' investigation I said on my 60 Minutes interview. There was no collusion and the investigation is a witch hunt."
"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency."
In the book, Steve Bannon allegedly described Don Jr's Trump Tower meeting with Russians as "treasonous and unpatriotic" and said he would "crack like an egg" under the pressure of the Russia investigation. Furthermore, Bannon said there’s “zero” chance Trump didn’t know about the meeting and that Trump Jr. probably walked them up to his father’s office.
So what happens next?
Axios expects Trump Jr. to "graciously accept Bannon’s apology", but we’re not so sure: Trump is reportedly still working the phones trying to outmaneuver his former employee, and the president who is far more famous for his use of the word "fired" than "re-hired", certainly isn’t known for having a forgiving temperament.
Comments
Oh this is the hallmark of a cunt.. a stab you in the back cunt... and then wants to apologize type of cunt.. and Judas take your silver coins and find a rope
Its ok.. lots got caught up in this rollinricki...
In reply to Oh this is the hallmark of a… by Dilluminati
WTFC?
In reply to Its ok.. lots got caught up… by Theta_Burn
Thence came the Honey Groveler
In reply to WTFC? by BullyBearish
Bannon is nuts. We've all known people like him.
In reply to The Honey Groveler by fauxhammer
Crazy like a fucking fox.
When this whole thing finally plays out many here will know how wrong they were about him.
In reply to Bannon is nuts. We've all… by IH8OBAMA
sibel - seven distinct persons in one. with bannsky, i am aware of 3 so far.
also, loose lips sink ships. the bannsky ship is taking on water fast. the crew is manning the life boats. bye bye, nice ride on your ship, but gotta go. have a nice day, as the band plays on...
In reply to Crazy like a fucking fox… by RumpleShitzkin
it's all
kabuki
full of crosses
double crosses
--------
and trump has double-triple crossed everything and everyone for
the MIC
Neocons
Zionism
the Police State
and Wall Street
the truth hurts...... enjoy
In reply to sibel - seven distinct… by new game
What a fucktard: stab in the back, then apologize trying to stop bleeding and get back the favor, typical GS bankster.
But, but... he's still the idol of many tards here.
In reply to it's all… by Bes
What? Even days Trump baaaad. Odd days Trump goooood?
Someday we'll know why this happened. It's kind of crazy looking though.
In reply to What a fucktard, but he's… by ne-tiger
Can't stump the Trump. Bend the knee.
In reply to it's all… by Bes
hey, he got his case of 1.75L seagrams didn't he?
In reply to Crazy like a fucking fox… by RumpleShitzkin
As the GOP base continues to shrink by the millions each day
In reply to Crazy like a fucking fox… by RumpleShitzkin
Snitches get stitches.. no matter what your ethics: corporate, street, gang, or eastern or western..
Even if he lost his fucking mind.. you can't walk that shit back
In reply to Its ok.. lots got caught up… by Theta_Burn
@Dilluminati - you're bashing Bannon now, but just yesterday you were posting breitbart articles for the purpose of pushing Israel's war- now you are bashing Bannon - you are such a creepy little low-life
In reply to Snitches get stitches.. no… by Dilluminati
In order to snitch you have to give some true information up.
.........not sure what Bannon did. Was he promoting a book? Weird process swirling.
In reply to @Dilluminati - you're… by gearjammers1
google "rollinricki" that happened 20 hours ago...
https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1CHBD_enUS775US775&ei=CF9SWv_zK4vdz…
I respectfully disagree saying that shit and apologizing still gets your lights punched the fuck out at the bar.
In reply to Its ok.. lots got caught up… by Theta_Burn
President Trump: Nice to see you today, Madame Secretary. What brings you to the Oval Office?
HRC: Pardon me?
In reply to Its ok.. lots got caught up… by Theta_Burn
the orange asshole chose bannon as his senior advisor and campaign chair....
In reply to Oh this is the hallmark of a… by Dilluminati
Look I have to watch Buffalo in a championship game.. lets see 17 years that means this is like a fucking comet: 2035
for you cunts that want it in HD
http://watch.ustvnow.com/guide
Look I don't care what you do for a living.. but whatever it is stay honorable
stay thirsty
In reply to the orange asshole chose… by Walter White
@Walter White
As opposed to that dumb ugly cunt Hillary who had a crooked pedophile as her campaign chair...lest we forget, it was his brainless offloading of his password that, as much as anything else, cost the bitch queen her life's ambition.
Sorry, but Bannon wins against Pedosta hands down. Still a twat, though.
In reply to Look I have to watch Buffalo… by Dilluminati
Bannon and Kushner are on the same team - both zionists, but the difference between Bannon and Kushner is thus - Kushner is Jewish money and Bannon is financed by Jewish money (Mercer). Since they are both on the same team, then the difference between them both must be personal.
In reply to Oh this is the hallmark of a… by Dilluminati
I said this months ago and got angry yelling from all bannontards here.
In reply to Bannon and Kushner are on… by gearjammers1
Bannon , our all right man , I penned him as my last hope left many a moons ago when he got fired, and now he got seemingly defeated on all accounts. Now that he admitted to all that cheap silly shit sling operation accusation of sorts , what is left of him ? Yes ,you worked as a slave for a true moron. Yes , you had us being had for this should be our president for all the reasons.
Now that Bannon is gone , we lost 0:2 to the opposing team with the just as exposed naked empereor twittering of what a fool he is or not. Fuck whom ?
The residual voter , for president or his influencers with more than just one passport and no even ever a place of abode as in therein covered, would be pleased but we are not.
Take them votes away and return rights to whom they belong.
Let`s stop this madness demoncrazy.
New world fully rejected and never considered order footed and frownend upon on opposition to a true aristocracy. Sorry my fellow fools, return to natural order of this
sort of or perish.
In reply to Oh this is the hallmark of a… by Dilluminati
Wa wa what?...
'Hey - um, Steve...?'
'Would be a real shame if...'
A GS bankster has no honor or shame.
In reply to … by Consuelo
Somebody got to him.
Yes. A moment of physical and political sobriety got to him.
In reply to Somebody got to him. by morongobill
Hahahahahaha, this has to be scripted, the MSM has to be suffering from whiplash at this point. Retards in neck braces.
I can't figure out if Steve and Don are in cahoots and this is just part of their plan or if Steve is just a douche.
In reply to Hahahahahaha, this has to be… by booboo
Consider this: he was a senior advisor to Lying Ted, before he became an advisor to Trump.
In reply to I can't figure out if Steve… by smallblockchevy350
and if one goes back to the miami papers last year regarding a woman in Steve's life who had a lot of late night problems in her house, renting a room to her lesbian lover or something....
don't know if it was Steve's ex-wife or gf .... sounded like typical drunk problems
In reply to Consider this: he was a… by HRClinton
Bannon the Brainless.
Cunt of the first water, with shit-stain cluster (third class)
here's a name that's been bandied about a bit lately.
is it real, or is it memorex?
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/former-attorney-general-peter-sutherland-dies-aged-71-1.3347447
Crack attack?
BI POLAR STEVE
Steve Bannon...
Proof that the Jewish Mafia is stronger than both "PEN" and "SWORD"!... Especially to "professional" American, British, French and German goyim "whores"... Guess that leaves us to ponder the "blackmail" they have over him?... Or how much in BTC did he make for being the most pusillanimous fat pile of shit "there is"?...
P.S.
Hey Stevie.
All I can tell ya brotha is that I hope they left your testicles at the front door of the shul "post-castration" ceremony!
You are just more bitter proof that THERE WILL NEVER BE the JFKs, MLKs, Senator Paul Wellstone(s) EVER AGAIN!
Let the Samson "BEGIN" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option)!!!
"As the White House Churns" - that is the title I have dubbed on this crazy-ass soap opera
9-1-1 calls have spiked on reports of victims of popcorn choking.
legislators drafting bills now to control this dangerous substance.
In reply to "As the White House Churns" … by rejectnumbskull
Bannon’s brand is built on everyone and everything (Breitbart/Trump) except himself. FU Bannon.
Please change his diaper.
When is the movie coming out Starring George Clooney as the President and Meryl Streep as the First Lady?
Idiocracy has been out for quite some time.
Intended to be a comedy its been reclassified as a documentary
In reply to When is the movie coming out… by RubberJohnny
Ahahaha, 'crack him like an egg' sounds like an infomercial. Junior already screwed up: not going to the Benghazi hearings.
Bannon is an embarrassment to every drunk Irishman everywhere. Anything might come out of his mouth at any moment. I expect tiny bareassed flying hillaries with baboon ears next...
Suck...up.
What a load of twaddle. Its ALL theatre for the goy, folks. They all work for the Zionist bankers/royalty/aristocrats (interbred) at the top of the pyramid that control us through the BIS which controls almost every nation's central bank and thus governments. The lies and liars manipulate us in a certain direction using divide & conquer for their nefarious wealth & control purposes. Worse, that is how they manipulate us into 'hating' their chosen 'enemy' so that we go to war willing and kill each other. They artificially create all wars using lies & liars and continue because it works:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/how-lord-halifax-lied-about-h…
Jake Tapper isn’t going to like this at all.
And still....none of you see the play at work here? Liifted from a post I did in a similar thread:
I’m fairly sure now what the Don v Steve thing and the book narrative are all about.
This Tapper thing isn’t the only bullshit rolling out today.
Fox is rolling the 24th Amendment/Unfit to serve bit constantly, too.
This Faux fight between DJT and Bannon was to stoke that narrative back up. Why?
It will bring out all the players for that last desperate push at usurpation.
There’s got to be much more of that plotting going on backchannel, and it’s being vacuumed up and added to the rest of the Sedition and Treason evidence.
They really, really took the bait. It’s working bigly.