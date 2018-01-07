Bannon Apologizes: "Donald Trump Jr. Is A Patriot And A Good Man"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/07/2018 - 12:33

With President Trump lashing out via twitter again this morning at the “Fake Book” - referring, obviously, to Michael Wolff’s “Fire And Fury” - as he departed Camp David, the news coverage of the book’s contents is set to continue into its second week.

And as the president works the phones, demanding that his political allies help him bury "Sloppy Steve" in retaliation for his former chief strategist's disloyalty, Bannon is now desperately trying to get back in the president's good graces.

In recent days, The New York Times  and the Wall Street Journal have run stories about Bannon’s political allies and patrons distancing themselves from the Breitbart executive and former Trump campaign chairman. The billionaire Mercer family told the Times that it has retracted all financial backing for Bannon and that they’re weighing whether to fire Bannon from his role as executive chairman at Breitbart. They reportedly have stopped payment on his personal security detail.

Of course, the climax took place last week when Trump in a statement declared that Bannon had "lost his mind", meanwhile the White House has maintained that Wolff had little access to the president and that most of the book’s claims are merely gossip.

Bannon

So with Bannon’s political future in jeopardy, Axios  reports that the famously obstinate political operative is trying to get back on Trump's good side by drafting an apology letter to be delivered to the president.

In his statement, Bannon praises Donald Trump Jr. (whom he repeatedly mocked and disparaged in Wolff’s book) and laments that his delay in responding may have distracted from the president’s recent “historic” successes. Instead of taking aim at Don Jr. and other Trump family members like son-in-law Jared Kushner, Bannon said his negative comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, who has already been indicted by the Mueller investigation.

"Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around."

"My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily in my national radio broadcasts, on the pages of Breitbart News and in speeches and appearances from Tokyo and Hong Kong to Arizona and Alabama."

"President Trump was the only candidate that could have taken on and defeated the Clinton apparatus. I am the only person to date to conduct a global effort to preach the message of Trump and Trumpism; and remain ready to stand in the breech for this president's efforts to make America great again."

"My comments about the meeting with Russian nationals came from my life experiences as a Naval officer stationed aboard a destroyer whose main mission was to hunt Soviet submarines to my time at the Pentagon during the Reagan years when our focus was the defeat of 'the evil empire' and to making films about Reagan's war against the Soviets and Hillary Clinton's involvement in selling uranium to them."

"My comments were aimed at Paul Manafort, a seasoned campaign professional with experience and knowledge of how the Russians operate. He should have known they are duplicitous, cunning and not our friends. To reiterate, those comments were not aimed at Don Jr."

"Everything I have to say about the ridiculous nature of the Russian 'collusion' investigation I said on my 60 Minutes interview. There was no collusion and the investigation is a witch hunt."

"I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president's historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency."

In the book, Steve Bannon allegedly described Don Jr's Trump Tower meeting with Russians as "treasonous and unpatriotic" and said he would "crack like an egg" under the pressure of the Russia investigation. Furthermore, Bannon said there’s “zero” chance Trump didn’t know about the meeting and that Trump Jr. probably walked them up to his father’s office.

So what happens next?

Axios  expects Trump Jr. to "graciously accept Bannon’s apology", but we’re not so sure: Trump is reportedly still working the phones trying to outmaneuver his former employee, and the president who is far more famous for his use of the word "fired" than "re-hired", certainly isn’t known for having a forgiving temperament.

Tags
Entertainment Culture
Politics
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Dilluminati Jan 7, 2018 12:37 PM

Oh this is the hallmark of a cunt.. a stab you in the back cunt... and then wants to apologize type of cunt.. and Judas take your silver coins and find a rope

ne-tiger Bes Jan 7, 2018 1:12 PM

What a fucktard: stab in the back, then apologize trying to stop bleeding and get back the favor, typical GS bankster. 

 

 But, but... he's still the idol of many tards here.

CuttingEdge Dilluminati Jan 7, 2018 1:21 PM

@Walter White

As opposed to that dumb ugly cunt Hillary who had a crooked pedophile as her campaign chair...lest we forget, it was his brainless offloading of his password that, as much as anything else, cost the bitch queen her life's ambition.

Sorry, but Bannon wins against Pedosta hands down. Still a twat, though.

TheGardener Dilluminati Jan 7, 2018 1:53 PM

Bannon , our all right man , I penned him as my last hope left many a moons ago when he got fired, and now he got seemingly defeated on all accounts. Now that he admitted to all that cheap silly shit sling operation accusation of sorts  , what is left of him ? Yes ,you worked as a slave for a true moron. Yes , you had us being had for this should be our president for all the reasons.

Now that Bannon is gone , we lost 0:2  to the opposing team with the just as exposed naked empereor twittering of what a fool he is or not.  Fuck  whom ?

The residual voter , for president or his influencers with more than just one passport and no even ever a place of abode as in therein covered, would be pleased but we are not.

Take them votes away and return rights to whom they belong.

Let`s stop this madness demoncrazy.

New world fully rejected and never considered order footed and frownend upon on opposition to a true aristocracy. Sorry my fellow fools, return to natural order of this

sort of or perish.

 

 

booboo Jan 7, 2018 12:41 PM

Hahahahahaha, this has to be scripted, the MSM has to be suffering from whiplash at this point. Retards in neck braces.

SixIsNinE HRClinton Jan 7, 2018 1:17 PM

and if one goes back to the miami papers last year regarding a woman in Steve's life who had a lot of late night problems in her house, renting a room to her lesbian lover or something....

don't know if it was Steve's ex-wife or gf .... sounded like typical drunk problems

 

Son of Captain Nemo Jan 7, 2018 12:43 PM

Steve Bannon...

Proof that the Jewish Mafia is stronger than both "PEN" and "SWORD"!... Especially to "professional" American, British, French and German goyim "whores"... Guess that leaves us to ponder the "blackmail" they have over him?... Or how much in BTC did he make for being the most pusillanimous fat pile of shit "there is"?...

P.S.

Hey Stevie.

All I can tell ya brotha is that I hope they left your testicles at the front door of the shul "post-castration" ceremony!

You are just more bitter proof that THERE WILL NEVER BE the JFKs, MLKs, Senator Paul Wellstone(s) EVER AGAIN!

Let the Samson "BEGIN" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option)!!!

Heroic Couplet Jan 7, 2018 12:46 PM

Ahahaha, 'crack him like an egg' sounds like an infomercial. Junior already screwed up: not going to the Benghazi hearings.

Vardaman Jan 7, 2018 12:47 PM

Bannon is an embarrassment to every drunk Irishman everywhere. Anything might come out of his mouth at any moment. I expect tiny bareassed flying hillaries with baboon ears next...

Expendable Container Jan 7, 2018 12:47 PM

What a load of twaddle. Its ALL theatre for the goy, folks. They all work for the Zionist bankers/royalty/aristocrats (interbred) at the top of the pyramid that control us through the BIS which controls almost every nation's central bank and thus governments. The lies and liars manipulate us in a certain direction using divide & conquer for their nefarious wealth & control purposes. Worse, that is how they manipulate us into 'hating' their chosen 'enemy' so that we go to war willing and kill each other. They artificially create all wars using lies & liars and continue because it works:

https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/how-lord-halifax-lied-about-h…

 

 

 

RumpleShitzkin Jan 7, 2018 12:49 PM

And still....none of you see the play at work here? Liifted from a post I did in a similar thread:

I’m fairly sure now what the Don v Steve thing and the book narrative are all about.

This Tapper thing isn’t the only bullshit rolling out today.

Fox is rolling the 24th Amendment/Unfit to serve bit constantly, too.

This Faux fight between DJT and Bannon was to stoke that narrative back up. Why? 

It will bring out all the players for that last desperate push at usurpation.

There’s got to be much more of that plotting going on backchannel, and it’s being vacuumed up and added to the rest of the Sedition and Treason evidence.

They really, really took the bait. It’s working bigly.