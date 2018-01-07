One prime indicator that anti-government protests in Iran have truly died down to the point of now being completely snuffed out as reports today suggest, and as we began reporting at the end of last week, is that current headlines are now merely focused on the barely lingering and ephemeral "social media battle" and anonymous YouTube activism, along with multiple postmortem accounts of a failed movement already out. It seems there's now clear consensus that Iran's streets have grown quiet.
It was evident by the end of last week that demonstrations were fizzling - even as the headlines breathlessly attempted to portray a bigger and more unified movement than what was really occurring on the ground. By many accounts, it was the much larger pro-government rallies that began to replace the quickly dying anti-regime protests by the middle of last week.
But a central question that remains is, who killed the Iran protests? There seemed to be a direct correlation between Western and outside officials weighing in with declarations of "solidarity" and support for regime change, and the drastic decline in protest size and distribution.
Image source: Breaking News TV
One such postmortem on the now dead Iran protests published on Sunday begins by lamenting:
Less than 10 days ago, a few sporadic demonstrations about economic hardships across Iran sparked a global media frenzy. In a matter of hours, social media became delirious with #IranProtest, awash with confident assertions that “The Iranian People want regime change”. Donald Trump waded in with his support. Nigel Farage, the unlikely new champion of Iran’s revolution, hosted an LBC radio Iran special.
Despite all of this excitement, reports from Tehran over the past few days have suggested that #IranProtests may - for now - be fizzling out (read brutally contained by the authorities).
Within the first days of protests and rioting, we posed the obvious question, "Are we witnessing regime change agents hijacking economic protests?" - this after the US State Department's first statement declared solidarity with "freedom and democracy seeking" protesters while prematurely speaking of "transition of government". Immediately came the predictable flurry of tweets and statements from government officials and think tankers alike echoing the familiar script which seems to roll out when anyone protests for any reason in a country considered an enemy of the United States.
The fact that the CIA has ramped up operations in #Iran during this administration is by itself reason enough to be intensely skeptical about everything you hear about that nation. It is the CIA's job to start wars, collapse governments, and lie to you.https://t.co/cclNr4Nnu2— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) January 6, 2018
And then there was Bibi Netanyahu's surprising televised address to "the Iranian people" on behalf of the state of Israel, wishing them "success in their noble quest for freedom" - something which we predicted would only have an adverse effect on the demonstrators' momentum, considering that authorities in Tehran accused protest leaders of serving the interests of and being in league with foreign "enemies" like Saudi Arabia and Israel nearly from day one.
The address was surprising precisely because it was the surest way to kill the protests as quickly as possible. From the moment Netanyahu publicly declared, "When this regime [the Iranian government] finally falls, and one day it will, Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again" - all the air was sucked out of whatever momentum the protesters had.For many average Iranians who had not yet joined anti-government demonstrations at that point, Bibi's speech gave them every incentive to stay home. All that the regime had to say at that point was, "see, you are in league with enemies of the nation!" And that is exactly what Tehran did. It was on the very Monday of Netanyahu's speech that Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it would be taking charge of the security situation in Tehran, though likely they were mobilized earlier.
Fox News Pundits Who Cheered On Iraq War Suggest Arming Iranian Protesters#Iran #IranProtests #IranianProtests #Iraq #Hannityhttps://t.co/itEoSN1E3c— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) January 4, 2018
Early on Sunday the IRGC declared that rioting, sedition, and demonstrations are now finished: "Iran’s revolutionary people along with tens of thousands of Basij forces, police and the Intelligence Ministry have broken down the chain [of unrest] created... by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime [Israel], Saudi Arabia, the hypocrites [Mujahideen] and monarchists," a statement from the group’s Sepahnews website said. Also on Sunday state TV reported that Iranian Parliament held a closed-door meeting to assess the security situation throughout the country - no doubt they were talking about the plotting of external enemies to exploit Iran's domestic situation.
And who can blame the Iranian authorities for believing this? Even France seemed to be in rare agreement with both Russia, China, and even the Iranian authorities on this one.Speaking of Iran's parliament, Iranian citizens probably remember very well that a short time ago (June 2017), parliament was hit by a deadly ISIS attack which involved gunmen and suicide bombers terrorizing central Tehran, leaving 12 dead and 42 injured. What was Washington's response? The White House essentially said that Iran had it coming:
White House response to the June 2017 ISIS attack on downtown Tehran: "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."
A few months before the #IranProtests took hold, Trump responded to an ISIS attack on Iran's parliament with an official statement taunting Iran. Remember this every time the White House says it supports the "Iranian people." https://t.co/nG6CfUBJMH— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 5, 2018
So likely, Iranians don't believe for a minute that either the American or Israeli governments actually care for people protesting on the streets - only a short while ago they were told "it's your fault" as ISIS shed blood in their streets and government buildings.
During Friday's UN emergency session in which the US found itself isolated, France stuck by President Macron's earlier words blaming the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia for stoking tensions and exploiting Iran's domestic unrest in a situation he said could lead to war. French Ambassador Francois Delattre urged Iran's enemies to back off, saying just before the UN meeting, "Yes, of course, to vigilance and call for full respect of freedom of expression, but no to instrumentalization of the crisis from the outside - because it would only reinforce the extremes, which is precisely what we want to avoid."
His call to cautiously prevent the "instrumentalization of the crisis from the outside" was a clear reference to the repeat Israeli and US officials' demands for international solidarity with the anti-Tehran protesters in cause of regime change. Or perhaps France also simply understood the obvious truth... that all the premature foaming at the mouth talk of Tehran regime overthrow coming out of Washington and Tel Aviv or other Western capitals would be the surest way to halt protests dead in their tracks.
Because nobody wants to be hijacked in their cause... nobody wants to play stooge to foreign powers... nobody wants to be a geopolitical pawn, not the least of which the Iranians, who've had a long and bloody history of outside foreign meddling in their politics. Though the usual pundits will now simply fault the brutal and efficient IRGC for snuffing out the protests, they should look much closer to home.
Comments
No one killed it. It died on its own. When FAKE protesters don't receive their Zionist-approved paychecks they say, "the hell with this." Israhell is the Problem. http://wp.me/p4OZ4v-F4
Looks like the dawgs ain't eatin the god food.
In reply to No one killed it. It died on… by bobcatz
Looks like the HAWGS still ain't chowin down on the heapin helpins o CROW that they put pon their own plates...
wastin their time in fruitless attempts to restore to life dead VOTAN vote meter gods... smashed to smithereen dreams of 'death to america'...
brokin shells of orange-painted Frumpty-Drumpsters and assorted detritus of a brokeback 'alt-right revolution' what went the way of all thing fleshly n foolish!
Obsessed over "Iran" ... they ran... for shelter, in to the waiting arms and dubious charms of ... phony mullahs, bearded 'militia men' with swiss padded bank accounts and house tabs at tehrans' secret watering holes for wily wastrels of the 'johnnyblack meets the 72 virgins kind' o gettin blotto'd like our local tards like to do...
before gettin on the board to temporize the time away... time the day it all falls apart...
and that day... is now!
Chow time tranny tards! Dig it!
In reply to Looks like the dawgs ain't… by Moe-Monay
Or, you could just stop doing drugs!
In reply to Looks like the HAWGS still… by BobEore
Pathetic, hawg. Yur crew bin der done dat... and it hasn't worked... won't work... and will in fact backfire like all of your droolin designs...
since it's more than obvious to the onlookin audience just who the real stoners are in this comic opera of a kabbalist psyop.
KEEP WHISTLIN... past yur graveyard.
In reply to Or, you could just stop… by HominyTwin
Perhaps if you would try to write standard English language sentences, it might organize your thought process somewhat. Perhaps it might provide you a means to get a thought process.
In reply to Pathetic, hawg. Yur crew bin… by BobEore
i'm hoping my prostate holds up long enough for the day when i can piss with vigor on the corpses of israel and the cia.
In reply to Perhaps if you would try to… by Koba the Dread
Remember, there are still heroes out there.
Firefighters Hurt in Blaze -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rIhfsxOQxM
In reply to i'm hoping my prostate holds… by jbvtme
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gives support to anti-government protests.
The protests die down.
Why would Mahmoud Ahmadinejad give support to anti-government protests?
Well; the English newspaper, the Telegraph, states that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is a Jew.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=466
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/iran/6256173/Mahmo…
An interesting quote from the Telegraph article is: "Experts last night suggested Mr Ahmadinejad's track record for hate-filled attacks on Jews could be an overcompensation to hide his past." Sounds like Hitler; doesn't it.
Proof that Adolf Hitler was a double agent.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=22&t=1174
It seems pretty weird when you first read it, but its clearly true.
In reply to Remember, there are still… by Soul Glow
Don’t listen to the h8ers, bobeore, keep you bein’ You
In reply to Pathetic, hawg. Yur crew bin… by BobEore
Are you not entertained?
In reply to Or, you could just stop… by HominyTwin
Didn't Starbucks kick you out once already today?
In reply to Looks like the HAWGS still… by BobEore
Iranians have protested for at least hundreds of years. It's basically a tradition. [*] And they don't get clobbered by the cops there. It's normal. Only the riots are new, obviously sponsored by "somebody".
[*] (Except under the brutal murderous Shah (King).)
In reply to Looks like the dawgs ain't… by Moe-Monay
Everyone everywhere has protested, now haven't they. And for thousands of years, not hundreds. What is your point?
In reply to Iranians have protested for… by bluez
Exactly. So perfectly said
In reply to No one killed it. It died on… by bobcatz
HAHAHA JOO DON'T SAY?
In reply to Exactly. So perfectly said by DieselChadron
Article missed the most important point. Iran blocked social media a few days into the protests. That prevented the fake protestors from gathering up victims for their sociopath bosses. It was like sucking all the oxygen out of a fire.
I do enjoy the (sadly weak) conspiracy theory that the west screwed up. It gets all the ZH morons all fired up. It had to be the Jooz, waiting to pounce from behind every bush.
In reply to Exactly. So perfectly said by DieselChadron
Just follow the evidence. Why don't you point us to all the Jew media which opposed the violence of the "protesters" and supported the sovereignty of the Iranian Republic. Anything in Jew York Types, Washington Jew Post, Communist News Network, etc.? What about the Jew think tanks? I know it's easy to attack truth with the anti-Semitism brush. All the Jews' useful idiots, like you, do that. Read the Protocols, it's all in there, no speculation needed.
And they don't just pounce from behind every Bush. Unfortunately they also pounce from behind every Clinton, Trump, etc., etc. Extremely aggressive, hyper-supremacist tribe.
In reply to Article missed the most… by mkkby
I'm certain all the Women in Iran don't want to drive a car or get an education, just like the rest of the Middle East. No...they want to be barefoot and pregnant...and illiterate.
Meanwhile...the Men in the west are nearly neutered.
Odd contrast, isn't it?
In reply to No one killed it. It died on… by bobcatz
Ebworthen I went to the bother to login to answer you.... women in Iran DO drive cars, wear coloured scarves loosely over head etc very very different to your mates ebworthen your buddies regimes in Saudi Arabia
just a moment on a search engine for anyone over 8
sick of this fkn stupidity and keeping you bastards honest.
havnt you seen pics of Syrian women like Assads educated English slim wife in her leather pants? Dam sight better dressed than the frumpy I saw in the usa
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
Then why are they living under a theocracy, and those in the West living under Godless money-grubbers?
I think you glossed over or missed what I was trying to say, think deeper.
In reply to Ebworthen I went to the… by keep the basta…
+1000 KTBH,
Prior to the mid 1970's, Saudi Arabia was also pretty secular as well.
https://www.quora.com/Was-the-Muslim-world-more-secular-in-the-1970s-th…
In reply to Ebworthen I went to the… by keep the basta…
According to this propaganda piece, Iranian women are allowed to drive:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/womens-life/11875128/Irans-women-probl…
"But there is also good news. Unlike in Saudi Arabia, Iranian women are allowed to drive and to move with relative freedom. There are no restrictions on female primary or secondary education – and at university level, women now comprise the majority of students."
Apparently, the biggest crime against women in Iran, is that the husband of the women's football team wouldn't let her travel abroad. That was all they could come up with.
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
Summing it up, the Shia are more likely to be secular, Sunni more likely despotic. The West and Sunnis are supporting Fundamentalism of either flavor.
Nothing says stagnation like a 1200 year old code of behavior.
Now when you have over 80 different sects of Muslims do you ever run out of Fundamentalists? Or Despotic regimes for that matter? It would seem you can turn a minority sect into a despotic regime rather easily.
The CIA/Mossad will have no shortage of ways to stir up trouble requiring a fight.
In reply to According to this propaganda… by OverTheHedge
\\nearly neutered?// odd you shoulda said that - nearly nuff close to me owns observations bout the collection of half-wit trolls with the autoerotic death by asphyxiation fetish who parade bout these pages in endless ROGER STONE-like display of the hubris n arrogance of the TARDNATION what supposedly started out as the 'moral crusaders' defending America from corrupt values' yabba yabba...
and somehows turned into cock-gobblin mullah luvin retards being rushed along the road to ruin by a crew of russo-talmudic dissemblers awful closely resemblin the kabbalistic klowns who wander these threads lookin for naive readers to inveigle into their cult of suicide.
Got some kind o response to that truth bomb tranny ratboyz???? BRING IT
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
"nearly nuff close to me owns observations.."
What are you, a fucking pirate or something?
In reply to \\nearly neutered?// odd you… by BobEore
he he heh...
gettin warm homie!
\moar like a kinda |stewie the pi-rat| kinda vibe tho :) remember stewies' "death match" challenges? :)/// Using secret Sumerian geometric equations... of the kind unknown to 'special genius' type 'math and science' wizards here...
i 'triangulate' the presence of TARDNATION trolls... and then bunker bomb their hidey holes with NUKCLEARIZED truth bombs when they refuse to come out!
L@@K at em run!
In reply to "nearly nuff close to me… by ebear
Well thought out post. Extremely relevant and to the point.
Yes, the rest of us ratzboyz could learn from this post as only a American educated person could write such prose.
In reply to \\nearly neutered?// odd you… by BobEore
Women in Iran make up 60% of university enrollment.
http://parstimes.com/women/women_universities.html
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
Dumb idea, keep them where they belong
In reply to Women in Iran make up 60% of… by ebear
Re ebworthen:
You are thinking of US ally Saudi Arabia.
As ebear points out, women make up 60% of college students.
I will venture that instead of being oppressed in some way the problem within Iran is 2nd wave feminism with a dose of 3rd wave feminism. The young women are rejecting traditional family roles, sexing it up freely, demanding men be capable to provide a lush lifestyle and becoming selfie and social media queens.
This feminism is cracking the social structure, at least for the younger generations.
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
You ignorant hillbilly. Iran is a very modern country. When I was first there fifty years ago I called it the Germany of south-west Asia.
In reply to I'm certain all the Women in… by ebworthen
Car batteries with nipple clamps, bench vices, and deepthroating Kalashnikovs have a way of dispersing dissenting crowds.
In reply to No one killed it. It died on… by bobcatz
Wrong question! Who started the protest? That is the question.
totally agree. wait a minute.. was that a rhetorical question?
In reply to Wrong question! Who started… by tyberious
Glad you asked.
Now pull yur skirts down for a minute boyz... and get the scoop.
The protests were originally part of a plan by which the ultra conservatives opposing the current administration in Iran hoped to pressure Rouhani, and work towards an end to the deal whereby sanctions were lifted. They... like their opposite numbers in the kabbalist-directed Merikan administration, have been instructed to go all out in making the deal fall apart,
so as to launch the next phase of tel avivs' folding their tehran puppet regime into the bag... like turkey, saudistan, and the rest of the phony muslim satrapies.
But then things spun outta their control... leading to REAL protests by real IRANIANS .... sick n tired of life in a terror state pretending to be Sraels biggest foe whilst really being nothing more than a fake sideshow of the pending ENERGY CARTEL being rolled out right in front of the closed wide shut complicit medias.
We'll get into more details once you TARDNATION trolls have died down and returned to your groaning board o crow.
stay tuned!
In reply to Wrong question! Who started… by tyberious
More spinach Popeye! There be Zionists off the port bow!
Yaaarrrrr!!!!
In reply to Glad you asked… by BobEore
moar?
Yoar wish is my command o cute n cuddly master!
Almost ready to 'pop the top' offa the new platform...
and roll out the real resistance H~Q to taludic kabbalism(and its many minions! From the opening paragraphs of my lead off piece -
from| DIALECTICAL DECEITS -"Communist Revolution" = Talmudic Kabbalism in Action = "AltRight Populism" -
The scribbling I do on the Zh board is jus play time away from work...
I likes to play with the lil tards....a while... fore snappin their necks!
I remain... yoar most... etc. etc.
bobEoar
In reply to More spinach Popeye! There… by ebear
Am I the only one tired of hearing John Bolton call for war every time he opens his mouth?
The worst was when he teamed up with Rod Stewart and Kenny G.
In reply to Am I the only one tired of… by FlKeysFisherman
I'm tired of it, but John Bolton is the spawn of Satan so many satanic hearts like his vile message.
In reply to Am I the only one tired of… by FlKeysFisherman
Those people just want to get paid, they're not looking to die for a cause they don't believe in.
Its obvious they really don't want change or the 3% didn't show up!
Rothschild Lives Matter
The people doth protest too much
"MEK" was a listed terrorist organization until it was delisted by Hillar as SoS in 2012!
Note: The Shah of Iran exiled to Paris with all his con artist and took all the money. The French government harbors the whole fucking lot of scumbags. the Shah's wife is still alive and living large.
Why,...? The Clinton Foundation (main recipient for donations) and wealthy Iranians in exile since 1979 have lots of money they stole from the country paid congress and others off!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/sep/23/iran-usa
wrong as usual tard bro.
Very first thing the BUSH parallel SEE I A did after pushing the fake farsi mullah into power in 79 was to team him up with the GENERAL who had conspired behind scenes in secret deals ... to push Pahlavi out o power.
he he heh... the former head of SAVAK the dreaded secret police... and who became the very first head of SEPAH... the dreaded secret police of the shiny new 'REVOLUTIONARY ISLAMIC REPUBLIC. ... and the rest is history.
SORRY BOUT THAT.
Next contestant pls
In reply to "MEK" was a listed… by earleflorida
Did you just make that up?
In reply to he Shah of Iran exiled to… by BobEore
he he heh...
are yu a wishin an a prayin that I
oh oh ...
any time any body is ready for a SERIOUS DISCUSSION of geopolitical events... here...
I got more facts n figures at my fingertips for deployment...
than TARDNATION FUKTARDS got mullah boolah up their tranny asses!
Ho ho... who wants to play?
HARDBALL
In reply to Did you just make that up? by Koba the Dread
Wouldn’t it make more sense to first figure out who ‘started’ the protests and why they did?