Buffett's Berkshire To Reap $37 Billion Benefit From Trump Tax Cuts

For the most glaring example of Trump tax cuts benefiting the rich, look no further than Warren Buffett.
According to an analysis by Barclays analyst Jay Gelb, Buffett's Berkshire will be among the greatest beneficiaries of US corporate tax reform. The bank calculates that Berkshire Hathaway’s 4Q book value could see a huge boost of as much as $37 billion (12% increase from 3Q 17 level) resulting from the US corporate tax reform due to a decline in its deferred tax liability (DTL). The one-time increase will result from Berkshire lowering its tax liability on appreciated investments.
We would view this magnitude of book value increase as favorable for BRK shares since it is generally valued based on price-to-book value. Based on substantial net unrealized equity investment gains during 2017 and a lowered US corporate tax rate, we estimate Berkshire’s DTL could be $37bn lower (with a corresponding increase to its book value) than it would have been without tax reform.
While Barclays concedes that while a reduction in Berkshire's deferred tax liability would be a non-cash item, it notes that as of 3Q 17 Berkshire had $109bn of cash and equivalents, of which the bank views approximately $90bn as being immediately deployable for acquisitions not including potential additional debt capacity.
If Berkshire is able to acquire a large business in an all-cash deal, we would typically expect a transaction to be immediately accretive to Berkshire’s EPS.
In other words, look for Berkshire to aggressively start purchasing companies in the coming months.
Furthermore, Barclays expect the company’s operating earning power - the money made by subsidiaries such as Burlington Northern and Geico -to rise by around 12% in 2018 and beyond as a result of a reduced corporate US tax rate.
Barclays also points out that as of YE16, Berkshire also had around $12bn of undistributed earnings of its foreign subsidiaries. And while the company would need to maintain some of this cash to support its business, "Berkshire could repatriate a portion of it for deployment in acquisitions and/or new investments." Who knows, we could see even see Berkshire buying back its own stock some time in the not too distant future...
Finally, as Bloomberg notes, Berkshire has long been seen as a major beneficiary of a lower U.S. corporate tax rate, helping to drive the company’s Class A shares up 22% last year. They closed above $300,000 for the first time on Jan. 4. Putting this in context, Barclays' current price target for Berkshire is $357,000 per A share, which means that - you guessed it - Warren Buffett is about to become even richer.
Comments
37 billion...
i like money..
he talks like a fag and his shits all retarded
So, is Warren is going change his political affiliation from an Obama Dim to a Trump Rep?
Of course, he is. Warren has learned that it's more profitable to blow with the wind.
Haven't you heard? Warren says he wants to pay more taxes. I think he just hasn't gotten around to doing it yet.
" Haven't you heard? Warren says he wants to pay more taxes. I think he just hasn't gotten around to doing it yet. "
He can get his checkbook out and VOLUNTARILY pay more taxes. That ISN'T against the law. But of course, he just wants people underneath him on the ladder to pay more taxes, not him.
He could certainly pay his employees all alot more too. Why is his secretarty only making a few hundred grand? She and everyone else that works for that old peice of shit should be making no less than $1 million per year.
He wants pay them so much that he's the greatest tax dodger in teh country.
He can use a little extra money ..
But that's the thing - he wants to... So a huge Participation $$$Trophy for him, and uh - well, back to your toils, serf...
Typical dem. Talks about paying the fair share, but will only act if everyone else is forced to as well.
Not a leader.
37 bil buys a shiton of loyalty
Since zio-Tyler seems to want to ignore the multiple attacks on Russian bases in Syria, I will share it now:
https://www.rt.com/news/415276-syria-russian-military-repelled-attacks/
This might go hot quickly, but Putin will choose the moment.
Looks like the Russkies made short work of all 10 drones and captured a couple intact. Russians are no slouches when it comes to electronic warfare (understatement).
And now they know (((who))) helped out.
Thank you CNN. Important development. Looks like the US or Israel testing Russian defense capabilities and locations.
Doesn't Uncle Bathtub demand higher taxes? Will he be writing a big check to the Treasury Dept.? Ha, ha, LOL, I slay myself somedays. He'll pocket the money in the back room just before his next Progressive sermon.
He will blow the money on spirit cooking pizza parties.
Invest. Quid pro quo, Clarisse. (hanniBAAL)
Baal/Moloch gives back in return; for a while at least.
It puts the lotion in the basket ..
Ha. I saw Idiocracy this weekend.
Now Warren can finally get the things done he has been putting off due to lack of funds.
Trickle down Bitchez! TRIC-KLE DOWN NA!!!
Meanwhile, GEICO closed the drive-in claim center I used 5 years ago, to save money.
Unless you're willing to wreck your car every year to insure a little business, quitcher bitchin.
Buffet has to do some serious virtue-signalling now to show the public his disgust
Its 37 B that the government wont be able to waste...
No, that's $37B more the government will borrow.
No, that's 37B that tax paying Buffett will sign over to the government. He has to prove what he says, right?
the .gov doesnt borrow..that is an affliction of the masses..
might want to callus up your wrists for the fitting of the shackles..
It's kind of both. The government does record its money printing as debt owed by future taxpayers. So while true that they can just print any money they want to spend, it is also true that they tell all of us taxpayers that we "owe it back" with interest (to the bankers). The government in fact pays interest on its "debt" every year.
my point exactly
No, that's $37B more the taxpayer has to pay for him.
No no,
Its gov cutback time, or simply print more and "loan" to bankers to keep the balls in the air ,.
Heh, why not both !
I think Reagan called it a rising tide for all boats. Bullshit then, bullshit now. Maybe after another 40 years of failed trickle down economics theory people will figure out that it doesn't help the middle class, and that without a middle class we are effectively becoming China. Nah.
The Orange Dotard fanbois are noticeably quiet on stories like these- they save their ire for the really important shit like NFL players taking knees, I guess.
" Bullshit then, bullshit now. Maybe after another 40 years of failed trickle down economics theory people will figure out that it doesn't help the middle class, "
How did the last 8 years go, under Obama, when the debt doubled from 10 trillion to 20 trillion dollars and the Stawk market went from S&P 666 to whatever it was when he left office. Was that trickle UP economics? Because the people that owned stocks during Obama made a killing. Most middle class people don't own any stocks. I'd say they got fucked then too.
I didn't say otherwise. Obama sure did talk about helping the middle class, but he was as bad or worse than Reagan where it came to actually doing it. I think I finally fully opened my eyes about the uni-party when I saw W, McCain and Obama all sit down for reporters before the 2008 election, and indicate they were all in agreement with the banker bailout.
Well certainly, that should have been a major tell ..
You'd think so, yet a huge percentage of the country still strongly affiliates with one of the Teams.
I know you didn't and you aren't an Obama supporter either. I only wanted to point that out because, the democrats all like to say shit exactly like that---to cast blame on republicans or anyone who believes in smaller government. "Trickle down economics" "tax cuts for the rich". When in all actuallity, the same thing happened under Obama, just a stealth form of it. The Fed printing money to short the VIX and keep the Stawk market pumped did nothing more than line the .01% pockets----every bit as much as tax cuts do.
I watched the new Dave Chappelle special on Neflix a couple of nights ago. A good chunk of it was an ode to Obama. He even suggested that he was successful personally because Obama was in office. The vast majority of people really don't get it. It reminds me of the argument after Trump came in that his own Red Team Congress was to blame for him not getting anything done, taking the "other Team's fault" argument to a new level (Obama supporters routinely blame Republicans in Congress for everything he didn't do). Now they can even get away with blaming the President's own team, and people buy it.
Opposite sides of the same coin never meant more than it does today, in terms of the democrats and the republicans. They both worship government, not freedom and liberty. Freedom to them means freedom to shop or take one vacation a year (if you are lucky). And if the government actually "grew" revenue, it would just spend it all and more. There is never a "this is enough" moment when it comes to spending.
Shovel ready jobs Z ain't cheap ya know ..
Trumponomics, Wisdom You Can Bank On
1. television is our dearest friend
2. God rewards billionaires and punishes the lower castes
3. the wealthy require more money
4. corporations need more deregulation
5. the natural environment is our enemy
6. the future of Western Civilization requires you
to work for the lowest possible wage
I'm sure he will give it all the the feds. He said he wanted to pay more taxes.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/warren-buffett-wants-to-pay-higher-taxes/
Please don't throw Warren in the briar patch. Please !!!
Hey Warren,
Just in case you still feel bad about not paying enough taxes:
How do you make a contribution to reduce the debt?
There are two ways for you to make a contribution to reduce the debt:
Attn Dept G
Bureau of the Fiscal Service
P. O. Box 2188
Parkersburg, WV 26106-2188
Just fucking copy paste the bbg shit at this point.
why should we care? less government should benefit all, what a fucking crime.
Off Topic Alert - Good News
Cliven Bundy to walk free as federal judge dismisses Bundy Ranch standoff case
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-investigations/2018/…
the feds are getting nervous..the washington gov just flipped them the bird on the weed issue..
maybe we can legally shoot some feds in legal states..
wont that be a kick in the head?
Yet the Trumptards believe this tax cut helps the little man. Yes, it does if you believe in Tricklenomics and are happy living off the few nutrients left in rat-droppings what TPTB leave behind.
MAGA that you brainwashed retards. How many of you view this as FREE-SHIT for the elite?
More skin in the game should equal more rewards. Sorry for your TDS. People that pay zero taxes get a refund. Why aren't you bitching about something as obviously stupid as that is? No skin should equal no reward.
What we need is a Saudi style cleansing. I'd want Trump to lock up criminal socialists like Buffett and make them pray for forgiveness. Hand over your fortune for freedom. Let's use his money to build the wall. A productive idea that would benefit forthcoming generations of this country instead of his socialist agenda.