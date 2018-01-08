GoPro Rebounds From Record Low On "Potential Sale" Headlines

Update: Having collapsed over 30% to record lows this morning, GPRO shares are ripping higher after CNBC headlines that the company has hired JPMorgan Chase to help it seek a potential sale, citing people familiar.
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman told CNBC earlier Monday the company would consider a sale or partnership with another company, though it plans to remain independent.
The machines loved the headline and ripped the stock back to unchanged from it halt...
* * *
GoPro stock price is down over 30% this morning after a triple whammy of apparently bad news smashed the 'camera on a stick' company to record lows.
Whammy 1: GoPro says in filing COO Charles Prober is departing the company effective Feb. 16.
Whammy 2: GoPro Inc. said it’s cutting more than 20 percent of its global workforce and putting an end to its drone business after a disappointing fourth quarter.
Whammy 3: The company said it now expects sales of about $340 million, well short of its own previous projection of as much as $480 million and the average analyst estimate of $472 million. Revenue took an $80 million hit due to discounting for its Karma drones, as well as its Hero line of cameras, over the holiday season, the company said.
And the result - Collapse... At today's lows of $5.04, GPRO is down over 94% from its record highs in Oct 2014.
The company remains confident...
“GoPro is committed to turning our business around in 2018,” Woodman said in the statement. “We expect that going forward, our roadmap coupled with a lower operating expense model will enable GoPro to return to profitability and growth in the second half of 2018."
Finally we noted that Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman will reduce his 2018 cash compensation to $1... which could still be too much.
Comments
that's exactly what it is "camera on a stick"
It got replaced by selfie sticks.
Camera...on a stick!
Not even Billy Mays could save them now.
Maybe the Hand Hammered Wok guy.
I miss Billy Mays. He was the apex-predator Pitch-man of all time.
You can get knockoffs for $40 on Amazon, including cases, mounts, etc. 1080p, microSD, etc. I have two and they work just a good as the other made in China GoPro at significantly less Federal Reserve Notes.
You got a link, or a "brand" name? Chinese knockoffs are a dice roll. I wouldn't mind picking one up for ~$40.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B075158129/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=15…
the two cameras in the amazon listing are different, the large photo on the right has been photoshopped. don't buy this fake shit.
This one would be a close competitor. I'm not sure why anyone would purchase it other than the name.
Their high cost products isn't worth it and when it comes to innovation you're not really left with much advancement.
https://www.amazon.com/YI-Action-Sports-Camera-Control/dp/B01FU9ZIMU/re…
would like to see the ceo riding that chart down with a gopro on his forehead...
That's tremendous!
cotd
"one-hit wonder"
Standard Disclaimer: But at least we will always have "Tubthumping"...
"d*ck in a box"
so no false advertising huh? it was as advertised.
aaaaannnnd.......it’s gone!
and all the anal-cysts who were pumping this at $70-80...
do they still have jobs?
dumb question i guess.
and there you have it..........these are our "markets" when a well placed story on a shill network (cnbc) ironically on a heavy down day can rescue the institutional shareholders.
Where did the "camera on a stick" go?
Are we back to Hula Hoops yet?
"A camera on a stick in every pot!"- Dronald Drumpf
"A douchey comment on every thread." - Juggernaut x2
He just works overtime as much as he can before the Clinton Foundation gets shut down.
They should just change their name to GoBlockchainPro.
Hmm, I have some buddies in OTC land that may be able to convince them to change their business model... It would be the perfect P&D to get the stuckholders out..
GPRO changed to STIK Blockchain Inc.
You can buy a GoPro clone for about $50 vs a GoPro for $500. The clone is almost as good.
That's their problem. When they came on the scene there was nothing else even in the ballpark on price/quality. Today everyone, his brother, and above half a billion Chinese companies are producing something pretty close in quality to today's GoPro.
Frankly, I'm surprised they've made it this long without a serious collapse in value. I wouldn't have made a bet on them surviving when their costs are far higher (and therefore their retail prices are far higher) than their competitors.
In marketing the $50 is called "penetration pricing" (pushing into an existing market) and the $500 is called "price skimming" (milking a market when you have little or no competition). The problem for a company like GoPro is recognizing when market conditions for your product have shifted. But that would mean lowering your price, which would lower earnings, which would lower stock prices, which CEO's are loathe to do. So they crash anyway when reality sets in.
Decent camera. However the cheap plastic mounts are prone to crack and become useless (motorcycle application). Fogging.
I bought the original and still have it somewhere. The battery life was pretty stout. hours of continuous recording.
There are actually people in the world who don't operate under the delusion that pictures of themselves are the most interesting thing on Earth. Imagine that!
Contrary to the stupid article that doesn't even know what GoPro sells, they don't sell selfie sticks or "cameras on sticks".
The general term is "action camera" or "activity camera", which is usually used to record some activity like racing, a sport, etc, from the POV of the participant or an observer that could never be as close as the camera.
absolutely right. And it is the best camera for these purposes for that price.
There are actually people in the world who don't operate under the delusion that pictures of themselves are the most interesting thing on Earth. Imagine that!
i hate to break it to them, but you can buy a camera of a very similar 4k quality for about 100 bucks or less, and even that one, i don't need.
Unfuck GoPro!
I have no idea what their useless product was. I don't buy half the crap peddled today. Not even. The last movie I watched in a real movie theater was 'Twister' (1996).
My brother makes fun of the fact that I have nice clothes and shoes, etc. Meanwhile, he spent $400 on a Creuset soup pot for his wife for Christmas. You've got to be kidding me!
Many of the companies (zombies) kept alive on Wall Street are in the shape GoPro is in. How do you spell misallocation?
Actually, your brother was very smart. I also gave my wife a LeCruset cast iron pot for x-mas years back. She "thanked" me several times. Who knew enameled cast-iron has such powers with the opposite sex? When was the last time your clothes or shoes loved you like that??
Never heard of them until now. How is this different from a Lodge enameled Dutch oven, exactly? Those come in smaller sizes, and cost a fraction of the LeCruset, prolly due to a lack of a hipster-friendly French name.
I go around to the local thrift stores to purchase vintage kitchen tools and implements. Back in the day, (when American companies manufactured), the quality would last a lifetime. Cruset is a status symbol. To each his own, I guess.
I'll let you know when I find the Creuset soup pot in the thrift store for $5.
NoGo.
An entrepreneur comes out with a first to market play and does well. Good for NW. So what if it's not future proof.
herein lies the point.
If you have a great company, a great product, and a great revenue stream. Why sell it? Why take it public?
There's only one reason. Fleecing fools out of their money while you 'cash in'...you knew it was a $5 stock all along, but a lot of people made money on the ramp to $100. How many times do we have to watch this story?
I've taken some good underwater photos with it, but they need to offer a better lens that isn't fisheye and doesn't make everything look much farther away than it really is
and yeah, mine is on a stick, that way I can get closer to coral without my body damaging it in case of current surge
i think the coral is more likely to damage your body . . .
PTLens. No more lens distortion.
I'm sure they'll get a bailout. There's no such thing anymore as a second generation losing the wealth of the former generation. Or at least not when you're in the club.
They could diversify into good dash cams that can sit on your dash and not have hanging wires, and are dependable in all weather conditions. Much of the junk out there does not work well.