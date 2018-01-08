Firearms Sold By Washington State Police Ended Up In The Hands Of Criminals

In a development that echoes the infamous “Fast and Furious” scandal – which exposed that the ATF had allowed dangerous criminals to hang on to firearms that were supposed to be recovered in sting operations - the Associated Press has discovered another similar example of law-enforcement malfeasance.
As we highlighted back in April, Holder was held in contempt of Congress after resisting the release of documents outlining the agency’s role in the scandal. Unsurprisingly, the DOJ decided not to prosecute itself, and Holder got off scot-free.
This time around, the AP has discovered – following a lengthy investigation – that more than a dozen firearms sold by law enforcement agencies in Washington State since 2010 later became evidence in new criminal investigations. While federal agencies weren’t involved, the AP report exposes the carelessness exhibited by Washington State Police and many local departments throughout the state.
SEATTLE (AP) — A yearlong Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by law enforcement agencies in Washington state since 2010 later became evidence in new criminal investigations.
Identifying guns sold by law enforcement and matching them to new crimes required extensive research and dozens of public records requests to individual agencies.
Using those records, the AP created a database of almost 6,000 firearms sold by law enforcement since 2010. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives declined to release tracking information on guns associated with crimes, so the AP collected that information from individual agencies and compared it with its own database to find firearms with matching make, model, caliber and serial numbers.
In its report, the AP discusses in great detail how these weapons were used by criminals to violently victimize innocent bystanders. Homicides and armed robberies are disturbingly common. In one incident, police arrested a convicted felon who was barred from owning guns. He was found to be in possession of a firearm that had been traded to an arms dealer by Washington State Police. Suicide and threats of lethal force were also unjustifiably common.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the various crimes committed by people in possession of these weapons, courtesy of the AP.
TEXT THREATS
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in April 2014 sold a list of guns at auction that included a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun. In October 2016, Jaylen Bolar sent text messages to his mother, threatening to kill her and others. Angela Almo contacted a behavioral health center instead of the police because she knew her son had firearms, including a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and she feared he’d be killed in a standoff with authorities.
When the Tacoma police became involved, he denied it, but his aunt confirmed that she, too, had received threats. Robin Olson showed an officer her phone, which contained a message from Bolar asking his uncle to kill him because he was tired of living.
Bolar also threatened to kill a woman who used to be his boss. He was taken into custody, and a search of his home found two firearms in his bedroom. One was the Mossberg shotgun sold by the sheriff’s office.
JUVENILES IN STOLEN CARS
The Aberdeen Police Department sold a Lorcin Model L380 pistol in February 2011. In May 2016, the Kent Police Department located a stolen vehicle parked at the Benson Village Apartments and found a gun under the seat — the Lorcin Model L380 pistol sold by Aberdeen police. The three juveniles who stole the car were convicted felons.
DRUNKEN FELON
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office sold a Hi Point 9mm pistol in March 2014. In October 2015, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she heard what she thought was a gunshot and went outside to find her daughter’s intoxicated boyfriend passed out on the front porch. When deputies arrived, they found a handgun, the Hi Point 9 mm pistol, on the ground next to the man. It was the gun sold by the Kitsap sheriff’s office. A search found that the man was a convicted felon who wasn’t permitted to have a gun. The deputy put the man in handcuffs and called for medical help.
PROHIBITED FROM HAVING GUN
The Washington State Patrol traded a Lorcin L380 semi-automatic pistol with a firearms dealer in June 2010. In May 2015, the Kent Police Department was investigating a 911 call and encountered four people outside the house. One of the men was prohibited from having a gun, but they found he was carrying a handgun, the Lorcin L380 semi-automatic pistol sold by the State Patrol. The gun had been reported stolen, and he was arrested.
DRUG HOUSE ASSAULT
The Aberdeen Police Department traded a JC Higgins .22-caliber rifle with a firearms dealer in February 2011. In April 2015, the Yakima Police Department responded to a domestic violence assault involving a JC Higgins .22-caliber rifle with the same serial number. The dispute involved an elderly man who had handled his wife roughly and threatened her sister. The man was charged, and police took his firearm. In October 2015, Kent police searched a suspected drug house and arrested several people wanted on felony warrants. They found a .22 caliber rifle — the JC Higgins rifle sold by the Aberdeen police.
FACEBOOK POSTS ABOUT KILLING
The Thurston County Narcotics Task Force sold a Smith & Wesson pistol in August 2012. In October 2013, the Tacoma Police went to the University of Washington, Tacoma to investigate a report of a student who was posting photos of a gun on Facebook and said he had “vivid, colorful dreams of shooting and killing lots of people last night.” Police found in his backpack a Smith and Wesson pistol, the one sold by the narcotics task force.
COCAINE PARTY FAVORS
The Bonney Lake Police Department in March 2011 traded a Davis Industries .380-caliber handgun with a firearms dealer who sold it to the public. In February 2012, Kent police stopped a man for an expired registration and discovered baggies of cocaine in his car. He said they were party favors. They also found his concealed handgun, the firearm sold by the police.
THREATS TO KILL
Longview Police Department sold a Davis Industries .22 caliber pistol in August 2016. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in April 2017 from a man who said his father headed to a house with a gun and planned to threaten the occupants. Jesse Brown threatened to kill the men who lived there and was arrested. Officers confiscated his Davis Industries .22 caliber pistol — the one sold by Longview police — and 15 other firearms.
DRUNKEN FATHER
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office sold a Mossberg, Model 590, 12-gauge shotgun in December 2014. In March 2016, the Tacoma police responded to a call by a 12-year-old girl who said she and her sister fled their home because their father was drunk and was threatening to shoot his girlfriend and threatening to beat up one of the girls because he couldn’t find his gun. The police later found a Mossberg, Model 590, 12-gauge shotgun — the gun sold by the Sheriff’s Office — in the bathtub.
MAN’S SUICIDE
The Washington State Patrol traded a batch of guns to a firearms vendor in June 2010 that included a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun. In September 2014, the Yakima Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal man with a gun. They arrived to find 24-year-old Kyle Juhl with a gunshot wound to the head. He used a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun, the one sold by the State Patrol.
MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY
The Thurston County Narcotics Task Force sold a Springfield Armory .40-caliber pistol in December 2013. In February 2014, the Seattle Police Department helped take firearms from a man who was having a mental health emergency and was at the Involuntary Treatment Act court. One of the guns was the Springfield Armory .40-caliber pistol sold by the task force.
Almost nothing was said in the report about how law enforcement agencies in Washington justified their use of the program. According to US News and World Report, Washington is the 37th safest state in the US, a surprisingly weak performance, though data provided by the FBI show the rate of violent crime has been steadily declining in Washington. Indeed, across the US, violent crimes are becoming less common.
Meanwhile, as we noted last year, gun sales - measured by the number of FBI background checks on would-be gun owners that had been conducted during that period - have continued to climb despite the election of the first NRA-endorsed president in nearly a decade.
But that doesn’t excuse the notion that law enforcement agencies handed out powerful weapons to dangerous individuals with little, or no, oversight.
We now wait and see how – and, indeed, if – the Department of Justice will react to this report.
Fast and usurious?
These are cursed weapons.
While you're wielding them, they reduce your health by 2/3 and increase your chance of arrest by 200%.
In reply to Fast and usurious? by peddling-fiction
Interesting there that a mother would hesitate to call the cops because she feared her son would be killed. People are learning.
In reply to These are cursed weapons… by ACP
Amazing that none of those weapons was used in the mass murder of Democrats or college professors or Progs or CNN reporters at a feminazi rally.
Whew!
That was close.
In reply to Interesting there that a… by Zero Point
Locrin Really? These are weapons confiscated by police and resold.
In reply to These are cursed weapons… by ACP
They keep the good stuff for themselves.
The Glocks, Sigs, and Remingtons go home with the cops.
In reply to Locrin Really? These are… by booboo
Did anyone read the whole thing?
Anyway, from what I read, weapons were sold through a dealer so it's not their fault what occurred after that Anyone have a different take?
In reply to They keep the good stuff for… by serotonindumptruck
I think the implication the author want's us to get is that guns are bad and should be destroyed.
In reply to Did anyone read the whole… by TBT or not TBT
I got the same take as you.
The guns were LEGALLY SOLD TO dealers.
The dealers themselves may or may not have illegally sold the firearms to buyers. Most likely the guns were legally sold to straw man purchasers, who illegally gave the guns to felons. (Some may argue that if a straw man purchaser knows at the time of purchase they will soon commit a felony by giving the gun to a felon, the purchase is illegal, but the gun shop has no way of reading minds to determine if this is illegal or not.)
This is not new, and it is not malfeasance on the part of the Washington State police.
The end result of this article is that there may be public pressure on the Washington State police to not sell their used firearms legally to gun dealers. This may or may not be good--if the guns were wrongfully seized from innocent people via civil asset forfeiture, the cessation of selling the guns will reduce the incentive to wrongfully take guns from innocent people. But if the guns were simply used police guns, it is good for low-income people who wish to legally buy guns for self-defense to be able to buy them.
In reply to Did anyone read the whole… by TBT or not TBT
Firearms Sold By Washington State Police Ended Up In The Hands Of Criminals
My response: More DEMOCRAT ROTTEN FRUIT during the "OBOZO" term in office.
What is wrong with these MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERALs? The PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL DESPOTS are a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the REPUBLIC and need to be prosecuted.
In reply to Fast and usurious? by peddling-fiction
Got impunity from they law?
...they do.
In reply to Fast and usurious? by peddling-fiction
Thurston Co has been a complete nightmare for the last 30 years.
In reply to Fast and usurious? by peddling-fiction
Does the Sheriff accept Monero/XMR?
In reply to Fast and usurious? by peddling-fiction
And cars sold at auction end up in DUI accidents!
So fucking what!
Fuck this article.
Except for the fact that cars at auctions are not there because .gov was trying to do something illegal.
In reply to And cars sold at auction end… by Bad_Sushi
Depends on whether the cars were wrongfully seized under civil asset forfeiture.
In reply to Except for the fact that… by Dr. Engali
I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
I am Jack's complete surprise this is a story, to the extent the police sold these to FFLs.
In reply to I am Jack's complete lack of… by Dr. Engali
Some folks gotta get killed for the left to get their gun control... Ends justify the means. ... and no one in Washington state will be held to account. No, they'll just have another press conference about the "gun show loophole" or some other mystical prog talking point.
But the weapons were sold to a dealer. I had an excellent SIG(before the canoeing incident), ex police, bought from a dealer. If I do something criminal with it, how are police at fault. Full disclosure didn't read the whol thing.
In reply to Some folks gotta get killed… by Yippie21
“Only the police and military should have guns.”
Thus sayeth the pundits on CNBC/MSNBC/CNN.
Where did it all go wrong?
/s
12-23-1913
In reply to “Only the police and… by Lost in translation
Probably not a bug. Any uptick in gun crime they use against us. Heads they win, tails you lose.
A dozen out of 6000? And some of those were associated with theft or being in a stolen car???
looks like someone wants to see legislation destroying the weapons in police hands and is willing to gun up some emotion based upon Americans not being to good at math... this article is bullshit
This article seems to be more than just an indictment of the cops, it seems to be implying that used gun sales often or mostly go to criminals.
Private owners are careful when selling, 99% of my personal sales went to friends and acquaintances, none to crack heads or gangstas. The others were sold on a gun auction site, delivered through FFLs, like these cops did. Stuff happens, the little bastards can always get a gun somewhere.
The cops were just unlucky. The article gets the middle finger and my scorn.
Why aren't Moore, Griffin and Waters on this list? They all threatened to kill the president. I'm sure they have guns or armed security.
don't forget Gil Kerlikowski, former seattle police chief,
he actually lost one when he left it in his cop car downtown.
They are running away from the Jew mob. New York, California New Jersey all Jew mob states. Minnesota is the state with two Jewish Senators. Illinois controlled by the Irish/Jewish mob. California with two Jewish Senators. See the pattern? Jew Senator Carl Levin controlled Michigan for many years. People are fleeing states with Jewish Senators. I know a Jew named Katz was the Mayor of Seattle, Washington for several years. Mob Jew Rahm Emmanuel is now the Mayor of Chicago. Former Jew mayor Ed Rendell of Philadelphia (who was recently accused of pedophilia) - people are running away from Jew controlled states>>>>>
running away from Jews and blacks. I ran away from Illinois, where I was born and raised. I love my Illinois, but I'm old, I'm too old to fight for my beloved homeland Illinois. So I migrated to south Tennessee. The land of fake conservatism. Land of Jew worship.