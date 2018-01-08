Fired Engineer Damore Sues Google For Discrimination Against White Male Conservatives

It has been five months since James Damore was fired from his job as an engineer at Google after posting a memo to an internal message board that criticized the company's diversity policies for ignoring differences between the sexes (and daring to use facts to back up his statements on the differences between the sexes).
And now, amid the ever-escalating identity politics of the new normal America, TechCrunch reports Damore, along with another former Google engineer named David Gudeman, who spent three years with Google, working on a query engine, has filed a class action lawsuit against the company in Santa Clara Superior Court in Northern California.
His claims: that Google unfairly discriminates against white, conservative men.
The lawsuit, filed by Dhillon Law Group, says it aims to represent all employees of Google who’ve been discriminated against due to their “perceived conservative political views by Google,” due to “their male gender by Google” and “due to their Caucasian race by Google.”
TechCrunch notes that Damore isn’t holding back any punches here.
According to his filing, Google employs “illegal hiring quotas to fill its desired percentages of women and favored minority candidates, and openly shames managers of business units who fail to meet their quotas—in the process, openly denigrating male and Caucasian employees as less favored than others.”
The suit also claims that “numerical presence of women celebrated at Google” was based “solely due to their gender” while the “presence of Caucasians and males was mocked with ‘boos’ during companywide weekly meetings.”
Full Brief below:
Comments
White males are not a protected class of persons; Conservatives are most certainly not, regardless of race or gender. This case is going nowhere. In fact, he will probably be forced to cover Google's legal costs.
Discrimination against white males has been sanctioned by the Supreme Court going back at least to the 1960's.
It isn't going to change now.
In reply to White males are not a… by The Alarmist
The complaint was filed in Santa Clara County court. Santa Clara County is owned by the silicon empire. I can't even imagine empaneling a jury there since jury role will consist of either affirmative-action beneficiaries or others fearful of losing their jobs and future if they were to rule against the silicon emperors.
In reply to White males are not a… by The Alarmist
On the other hand, the Silliconies have so jacked the real estate market, many locals would love a shot at awarding a huge judgment.
In reply to The complaint was filed in… by Koba the Dread
In reply to White males are not a… by The Alarmist
In some rarefied theoretical sense he probably has a case, and he could actually win.
Harmeet Dhillon is a tiger of a lawyer defending conservatives in Cali. She's Top Shelf!
How do I donate to this guy?
James Damore Official Fundraiser
https://www.wesearchr.com/bounties/james-damore-official-fundraiser
High time someone sued Apple for the exact same prejudices.
The concept of "diversity" is antithetical to the concept of E pluribus unum (out of many, one), which was the bedrock of America's "melting pot" society for almost 200 years.
The anti-American "diversity" pushers know that a house divided against itself cannot stand, which is why I have no absolutely zero patience for them, and their unwitting followers who breathlessly parrot the "celebrate diversity" meme.
Good luck to him. A change of venue seems like a good strategy if there will be a jury involved.
Wasn't it google photo software that labeled AA citizens as gorillas?
What did that cost them. Btw ...I'll bet an Asian lost his job, for doing an excellent job writing that code.
Let it be known henceforth that hiring the best candidate for a given position is discriminatory, racist, and bigoted.
Good for you!
The discovery process will be very valuable to expose the operations at Google.
