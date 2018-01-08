Highly Classified Spy Satellite Is A "Total Loss" After SpaceX Mission Fails

On Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. EST, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the secretive Zuma satellite into space aboard its Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral. However, less than a day later, the WSJ reports that the secretive spacecraft built by Northrop Grumman for the U.S. government military industrial complex, and worth billions "is presumed to be a total loss after it failed to reach orbit."
SpaceX spokesperson regarding the Zuma failure: “We do not comment on missions of this nature; but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally.”— Robin Seemangal (@nova_road) January 8, 2018
Peter B. de Selding, a reporter for Space Intel Report, first broke the story just after at 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday. In a tweet, his sources suggested that the “Zuma satellite from @northropgrumman may be dead in orbit after separation from @SpaceX Falcon 9.”
Zuma satellite from @northropgrumman may be dead in orbit after separation from @SpaceX Falcon 9, sources say. Info blackout renders any conclusion - launcher issue? Satellite-only issue? -- impossible to draw. pic.twitter.com/KggCGNC5Si— Peter B. de Selding (@pbdes) January 8, 2018
According to the WSJ, "lawmakers and congressional staffers from the Senate and the House have been briefed about the botched mission." Meanwhile, the secret payload—code-named Zuma and launched from Florida on board a Falcon 9 rocket—is believed to have plummeted back into the atmosphere because it didn’t separate as planned from the upper part of the rocket.
Once the engine powering the rocket’s expendable second stage stops firing, whatever it is carrying is supposed to separate and proceed on its own trajectory. If a satellite isn’t set free at the right time or is damaged upon release, it can be dragged back toward earth.
It isn’t clear what job the satellite was intended to perform, or even which U.S. agency contracted for the satellite. As usual for classified launches, the information released by SpaceX before liftoff was bereft of details about the payload. A video broadcast Sunday night narrated by a SpaceX official didn’t provide any hint of problems, though the feed ended before the planned deployment of the satellite.
The WSJ admits that the lack of details about what occurred means that some possible alternate sequence of events other than a failed separation may have been the culprit. And since this is another Musk project/failure, which means the eccentric billionaire will certainly not be tweeting up a storm explaining what went wrong, we may not know the exact reason for the failure for some time.
As of Monday night, nearly 24 hours after the launch, uncertainty surrounded both the mission and the fate of the satellite, the WSJ reports. Notably, the Pentagon’s Strategic Command, which keeps track of all commercial, scientific and national-security satellites along with space debris, hadn’t updated its catalog of objects to reflect a new satellite circling the planet.
Neither Northrop Grumman Corp., which built the satellite, nor SpaceX, as Elon Musk’s space-transportation company is called, has shed light on what happened.
A Northrop Grumman spokesman said, “We cannot comment on classified missions.”
A SpaceX spokesman said: “We do not comment on missions of this nature, but as of right now reviews of the data indicate Falcon 9 performed nominally.” That terminology typically indicates that the rocket’s engines and navigation systems operated without glitches. The spokesman declined to elaborate.
What we do know, is that the secretive spy satellite was worth "billions", which makes this the second billion-dollar satellite Musk has managed to lose up in two years; Facebook’s internet satellite was strapped on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, which it spontaneously blew up on the launch pad in September 2016.
The failure could be a major setback for SpaceX, since government contracts can tend to be extremely lucrative and taxpayers will now demand alternatives to the Musk venture. Further, the company faces fierce competition for ULA, operated by Boeing and Lockheed Martin, who will kick off its 2018 launch schedule with a Wednesday flight.
The failure also comes at a very sensitive time for SpaceX: Musk’s closely held company has projected ramping up its overall launch rate to more than 25 missions in 2018, from 18 in 2017, and is scheduled to start ferrying U.S. astronauts to the international space station before the end of the year.
Good luck to them all, because while Musk is certainly best known for his success, we can now add one more failure to the list.
Comments
and it had all my gold and guns aboard too
but but but muh Tesla!
Seriously - this exploding rocket is the perfect metaphor for Elon Musk.
In reply to and it had all my gold and… by Sanity Bear
<--- smoke and mirrors
<--- a lot of burnt pork in the sky
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts
And guilty, as usual, will be Russian hackers and Putin...
In reply to <--- smoke and mirrors… by Bes
TSLA up big tomorrow
In reply to And guilty, as usual, will… by Shemp 4 Victory
You know it!
#BigFail is the new #winning.
In reply to TSLA up big tomorrow by remain calm
I have a longstanding bet with a friend of mine thats a Musk/Tesla/SpaceX fan regarding his ambitions for space tourism. I'd have bet him pretty much anything except the wife or kids that it wouldn't happen, but I dropped it down to something small so that I won't feel too bad making him pay up. The odds, which I felt were already about 99% in my favor are now probably like 99.9%. He's gotta get .gov approval to put people in those things, which I think he was hoping to have by the end of the year. I'm guessing this sets him back a bit.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
Annnnnnd......it's gone :-(
In reply to I have a longstanding bet… by greenskeeper carl
So in other words, they government lost a multi-billion dollar satellite to a company that's been subsidized by the government to the tune of many billions of dollars.
I hope this was insured by Berkshire.
In reply to Annnnnnd......it's gone :-( by RAT005
Ancient Chinese railgun say: "Fruck Yu!"
In reply to So in other words, they… by ACP
They shouldn't have used the self-driving option.
In reply to Chinese railgun says: "Fruck… by MillionDollarButter
Yeah, the first thing you want to tell your adversary is that your super-secret space toy is successfully in orbit.
In reply to They shouldn't have used the… by Automatic Choke
I think maybe it was Gordon Duff of Veterans Today who said that this secret Zuma rocket mission was some sort of EMP-like thingy that would completely wipe out North Korea without directly causing any deaths. So maybe they faked the failure. We'll know for sure as soon as we get confirmation from Sorcha Faal.
In reply to They shouldn't have used the… by Automatic Choke
Dup
In reply to Annnnnnd......it's gone :-( by RAT005
This is BS. It is functional, I'd bet good money on it.
In reply to I have a longstanding bet… by greenskeeper carl
Yep, just subterfuge.
Putin and Xi probably just had rolled eyes and chuckle when this news came across the ticker ...
In reply to This is BS. It is functional… by DeadFred
You're onto something here. Must be Putin's hackers but their rocket zipped, too.
It's probably peacenik hackers for both sides who think we can live without all the spying.
In reply to Yep, just subterfuge… by Scuba Steve
You just named two people who clearly have the capability to observe whether the payload is in orbit or not (both countries track space objects and debris, just like the US does), and probably even the capability to have observed any deployment failure (presumably their intelligence agencies are clever enough to direct their intelligence capabilities at the launch of classified spacecraft).
In reply to Yep, just subterfuge… by Scuba Steve
Just because they turned off the camera...
In reply to This is BS. It is functional… by DeadFred
Aw shucks! It blew up?! Wow thats so sad. I guess we dont need to worry about the super secret object it was carrying. And we probably will just give up now. No need to build another one because we can just assume that it wouldnt work either. Oh well now we can just forget about the whole thing. Who needs super secret space stuff anyways. Lets just pretend it never even happened. *WINK*
In reply to This is BS. It is functional… by DeadFred
The Rods of God.
In reply to Aw shucks! It blew up?! Wow… by 5000yl
that's no secret,
they are up there 'nominally' orbiting.
In reply to The Rods of God. by DeadFred
That was my thought. At least 70/30 it's functional.
In reply to This is BS. It is functional… by DeadFred
He has to get PEOPLE approval to get them into it. What astronaut would sign up for that? Sure, some homeless dudes will do it for $300 but that might create a problem too.
In reply to I have a longstanding bet… by greenskeeper carl
Easy money for you--it's all a bunch of horsecrap. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FNBWQYUoKE
In reply to I have a longstanding bet… by greenskeeper carl
I've got an agreement with Musk co. to go to Mars; then later, to have my ashes sent into space.
I may fulfil both wishes with one shot...
In reply to I have a longstanding bet… by greenskeeper carl
SpaceX is a fraud.
In reply to <--- smoke and mirrors… by Bes
The failure occurred because Elon didn't have some sassy black women as the real brains behind his rocket program
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts
They say it blew up, mission failure, etc. How do we know this thing didn't seperate exactly as its supposed to, and they are lying? Obviously, the most simple and likely thing that happened is that Elon's bird didn't work, but Im way to cynical to take their word for it.
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts
Sort of confusing they don't seem to know what happened to it. They can find a pot leaf in an attic with remote sensing but they can't track a just launched satellite?
As if.
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
First rule in government spending: why build one when you can have two at twice the price?
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
Ya, that too. I don't pretend to know what happened, nor am I claiming that satellite is up there right now trying to look up my butthole or something(its not is it?) but anything is possible. Most probably it just blew up. Never attribute to malice that which can be blamed on stupidity/incompetence.
In reply to First rule in government… by Frito
" Never attribute to malice that which can be blamed on stupidity/incompetence. "
First rule of military intelligence.
In reply to Ya, that too. I don't… by greenskeeper carl
+1 for Contact reference Mr. S.R. Hadden
In reply to First rule in government… by Frito
I see you saw "Contact" Mr.H. J. Hadden Industries!
In reply to First rule in government… by Frito
With you on this one Greeny.
The feed cut off itself is where I would start looking for clues.
If failure what was the geolocation, altitude, dispersion field and debris size estimates?
The mission payload may be classified and probably too the launch and orbital parameters but if it failed that would be a rather moot point. Was NASA ARES watching and maybe they can shed some light on it. Or stratcom.mil?
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
If they lied, it would probably be to fool the Russians and the Chinese who could probably determine whether it was true regardless of any lies. So what would be the point of lying? To build public trust in .gov? But then who knows what convoluted logic these people are capable of.
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
Or where it falls down and what the payload is.
In reply to If they lied, it would… by consider me gone
If Kim and his nuke program get struck by the "Rod of God", we'll know that it launched successfully.
If not, we'll also know.
(I called it first, mofos)
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
IT wouldnt have been on that rocket unless they knew 100% it would work.
Unless this is some sort of magic slight of hand shit and there wasnt anything on the rocket at all!! Just a payment to spacex to launch an empty rocket!
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
You don't think that in the rest of the world there is somebody who can track launches and orbiting satellites?
You think that a satellite can be stealthy?
USA! USA!
It was a money dump. Zuma was a mylar beachball. Everyone concerned has cashed their checks or taken their crypto coins off line.
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
Low-earth satellite orbits are fairly easy for amateur astronomers to calculate, and they cannot be obscured since they catch the sun, especially just before dawn and after dusk. If it's up there, somebody will see it.
In reply to You don't think that in the… by any_mouse
Unfortunately, your answer is the most likely of the scenarios. But all the NASA and Musk fanboys want to believe in this Sci-Fi story that there will soon be rocket passengers flying around the earth and to Mars as well: (at 7:15) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN_a0qZlK4s&t=25s
In reply to You don't think that in the… by any_mouse
Thank You.
Either way = Government mind control.
FUCK THOSE JOO BASTARDS who need to mind their own business which should not be us.
Now, where's my box car ?
In reply to They say it blew up, mission… by greenskeeper carl
Fucker totaled a brand new million dollar Mclaren in 99.
Has blown up six or seven rockets since then.
Billions of taxpayer bucks to subsidize his companies.
Someone stop this scumbag.
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts
Jealous much? I am too. Elon Musk is the coolest thing since Howard Hughes....
In reply to Fucker totaled a brand new… by wisehiney
Howard spent his own money; Elon is spending OUR money.
In reply to Jealous much? I am too. … by One of We
So Musk is smart to not always risk his own money.
Makes him smart, not dumb.
In reply to Howard spent his own money;… by Pool Shark
PT Barnum is better.
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts
The United Satans is sure losing a lot of wars and very expensive stuff lately.
Not that anyone really cares ...
In reply to but but but muh Tesla!… by NugginFuts