If Everyone Knows Pensions Are Screwed, Why Are They Investing In The Exact Same Fashion?

Authored by Jesse Felder via TheFelderReport.com,
The brewing pension crisis has been well-documented by a number of platforms and pundits over the past few years. But there are two charts that put it into perspective for investors who find themselves in the same boat as pension managers looking for returns in a world nearly devoid of them.
The average pension fund assumes it can achieve a 7.6% rate of return on its assets in the future. As noted in Monday’s Wall Street Journal, the majority of these assets are invested in the stock market. The rest are invested in bonds, real estate and alternatives. An aggregate bond index fund yields 2.5% today. Real estate investment trusts, as a group, yield nearly 4%. Alternatives are a mixed bag but the point is that, in order for pensions to meet this 7.6% rate of return they require that stocks (and, to a much lesser degree, alternatives) do far better than even that optimistic assumption because the balance of the portfolio is nearly guaranteed to fall short of that mark.
‘The goal of most pension funds is to pay for future benefits by earning 7% to 8% a year. With these assumptions, estimates of their current combined funding shortfall vary from $1.6 trillion to $4 trillion.’ https://t.co/43YjwhaLDT pic.twitter.com/aB8K1GbmO1— Jesse Felder (@jessefelder) January 2, 2018
The trouble is that for stocks to return anywhere near 8% they would need to fall more than 50% first. Warren Buffett famously said, “the price you pay determines your rate of return.” John Hussman puts an even finer point on it this week showing that if you want an 8% rate of return over the coming 12 years you should not be willing to pay more than 1,281 for the S&P 500 today.
‘In order for the S&P 500 to be priced for an 8% expected long-term annual return, the Index would presently need to trade at roughly 1281.’ -@hussmanjp https://t.co/5DEqIpcuz5 pic.twitter.com/eyg1S3N0H1— Jesse Felder (@jessefelder) January 2, 2018
Currently, the index trades at roughly 2,690 thus it would take a major stock market crash for investors to have the opportunity to invest at a level that would enable them to achieve anything close to what pensions now require. But if stocks were to crash again, as they did after the last two times valuations reached current extremes, that would obviously create other problems for pensions that are now fully invested in risk assets and already underfunded to the tune of several trillion dollars. Even if they don’t crash, however, it is now almost inevitable that pensions will face a massive crisis sometime over the next decade or so.
Still, it’s fascinating to note that even though this issue is common knowledge today, investors as a group have decided to ensure they will come to the very same fate. Passive investing, which has exploded in popularity in recent years, is essentially a way for individual investors to model pension investing, typically with an even greater exposure to equities. And it’s terribly ironic that this pension investing model has become more popular than ever only after prospective returns for the strategy have become the worst in history. (It’s also difficult to call passive investing effective diversification for those who already have exposure to a traditional pension fund.)
For investors looking for an adequate rate of return from owning stocks over the coming decade the lesson is this: Feeling entitled to historical rates of return won’t make them come true.
But having the patience and discipline to take advantage of opportunities (aka, crashes) that provide for greater rates of return than markets offer currently almost certainly will. Pensions, sadly, don’t have this ability but individual investors do (hint: it doesn’t involve passively owning financial assets at all times without any regard for their value).
Why do these dopey articles talk about stocks as if everything is the SP500? Pension funds have to be highly diversified, which required them to purchase shares in mediocre companies along with the good. The individual investor if free to concentrate on the cream of the crop, and can exit a trade on a moment's notice without affecting price.
The system has already catapulted over the edge. It is only a matter of time before enough wake up to realize this. Unfortunately, the majority will always have their heads in the sand.
"Feeling entitled to historical rates of return won’t make them come true."
Fuck you. I was promised.
There is a bit of a sticky problem with abrogating contracts. It is explicitly unconstitutional. Of course so is most everything else these days . . . after all "it's just a piece of paper."
In reply to "Feeling entitled to… by NoDebt
Those promises fall intothe same category as:
"I won't cum in your mouth"
It keeps going up ... until it doesn't.
You're gonna love hyperinflation.
In reply to It keeps going up ... until… by The Alarmist
Other than printing a fuck ton of money how would one create hyper inflation? Since we have proved that it only inflates prices of certain asset classes and wages not at all.
In reply to You're gonna love… by NoDebt
Oh. Say.... How about increasing minimum wages which starts to bring some wage inflation into the picture. If this is passed on as prices then you start to get the beginning of the snowball. Unfortunately, min wage places don't seem to have a lot of pricing power and the unintended consequence in this gambit is keep overall wages the same by i) cutting jobs and looking for efficiencies; and, ii) eating some of the increase through lower profits. This only works until it is better to give up and walk away than take any more reductions in profits.
That might get inflation going - but hyper-inflation is a loss of confidence in the currency by EVERYONE, so that no one wants to hold it if they can avoid it. Pretty hard to have happen to the USD while it is still a reserve currency. When it no longer is.....
In reply to Other than printing a fuck… by gatorengineer
Wave bye, bye to your pension.
Who the fuck has a pension any more (or ever did)? I explain what a pension is to anybody under 40 and they laugh like I'm trying to tell them unicorns are real or something.
In reply to Wave bye, bye to your… by The Real Tony
Any public sector employee or union member in any sector. Next question
In reply to Who the fuck has a pension… by NoDebt
I'm glad I don't know any of those people. They're going to be so sad when they find out there's no pony in the box.
In reply to Any public sector employee… by gatorengineer
My folks were both teachers, and have been drawing both pensions for about 15 years so far. They hit the sweet time, as they are likely to get their pensions PLUS SS for at least most of their lives. Even 10 years younger and they would probably have been screwed in their old age...but they system worked for them. I am busy burying as many nuts as I can find and running spreadsheets that assume my SS will be about 1/4 to 1/2 of what it now says I should get...and I'm keeping one page that includes SS and one that doesn't. And I'm trying to come up with retirement strategies that include either an RV and BLM land, or a sailboat and an anchor.
Time to get creative, because I will NOT be a tax donkey for the rest of my life.
In reply to Who the fuck has a pension… by NoDebt
California Supreme Court going to decide if cutting pension plans are legal or not.
Like deciding if it's legal for a coyote to gnaw its own foot off to get out of a trap. That fucker WILL gnaw it's own foot off eventually, no matter what gets decided. So will pensions.
In reply to California Supreme Court… by Ben A Drill
Their only hope......rabid inflation. Which.....thanks to the Fed, they will have.
You'll get your 8%, the money will only be useful for wiping your ass, but you'll get your 8%.
"The trouble is that for stocks to return anywhere near 8% they would need to fall more than 50% first."
Sounds reasonable, let's get this thing started !
Yup, getting that increasingly UNcomfortable feeling that the "Boomers", especially the financially complacent "comfortably numb" (Pink Floyd) gotta big "wake-up call" looming on the horizon. Is a generational "war" in the works? When the [remaining] "Boomers" and possibly "Gen Xers" are least able to any longer maintain/sustain themselves, how will the growing realization/animosity of the "Mills" and "Gen Z's" be manifest? Especially for those "coasters/citYzens/Californicators".
"Why are they investing in the exact same fashion?"
Because the Pension Fund Managers have received legal advice that if they follow strategies set out and followed by the majority of Pension Fund Managers, they have a Legal Defense when the shit hits the fan, and more Lawyers pop up looking to claw back past fees for the benefit of the unhappy Pensioners.
I'm guilty of over thinking what the future will hold for the dollar and investments. But what I keep on coming back to is this: if the supply of dollars increases more than the supply of common stock, then all else being equal, the dollar - value of common stocks will increase. Will the increase be greater than inflation? Not necessarily - stocks only kept about 75% of their real value through the Weimar hyperinflation. But that's still a lot better than riding fiat all the way down.
If anyone sees things differently, I'd love to hear your reasoning.
That is some good thought. Do have any decent references for the value of stock through the Weimar era?
I read that in "When Money Dies" by Adam Ferguson.
