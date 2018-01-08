"Risk Appetite" Indicator Hits All Time High As World Stocks Have Longest Ever Streak Without 5% Correction

Over the weekend we showed that while the US stock market has smashed virtually all records, some still remain: one is that while the S&P is rapidly approaching 400 days without a 5% correction, it still has several days to go before it breaches the 409 consecutive day record set on August 3, 1959.
Seen another way, major US indexes haven’t been more than 5% from a 52-week high for nearly 400 days, another record which will be breached in just a few days.
Yet while equities may be on the cusp of record stretches without a correction in the US, in world markets these records are already in the history books. The reason for this, as Goldman explains in a note released today, is that global risk appetite for stocks has just hit an all time high.
So far this year, risk appetite has picked up materially (Exhibit 17), nearing its all-time high, led by equities (Exhibit 18), which have rallied across regions, the most in Asia and EM.
The underperformance of "safer" low vol stocks has also become pronounced. Credit total returns have been positive, in particular high yield, notwithstanding bonds selling off. Cross-asset volatility has fallen back to near its lowest levels, with equity skew also declining sharply.
What explains this unprecedented demand for risk with the market "screamingly overbought", at record high valuations, and at at a time when investors have seemingly forgotten how to sell? Well, as the following two charts show, traders no longer fear selloffs for the simple, if circular, reason that stocks simply do not sell off.
Which brings us to the first record: the MSCI World index is currently at its longest streak in history without a 5% correction...
... while, for record number two, we have the MSCI EM which is at its longest streak in history without a 10% correction.
Is Goldman concerned by this record stretch without any sharp declines? Not really.
While we think equity correction risk in 2018 is high after a strong rally and at high valuations, we also think an equity bear market is unlikely given the supportive macro backdrop.
And why should it be concerned? As we first showed on Friday when the 2012 Fed transcripts were released to the public, both Goldman and retail investors have little to fear because as none other than the next Fed chair admitted, it is the Fed itself that is now "encouraging risk-taking":
I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause. Investors really do understand now that we will be there to prevent serious losses. It is not that it is easy for them to make money but that they have every incentive to take more risk, and they are doing so. Meanwhile, we look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum that will result in big losses when rates come up down the road. You can almost say that that is our strategy.
"Almost"... just as one can "almost" see this whole experiment in central planning having a happy ending.
Comments
This bubble feels different. One last hooray. Its going to be spectacular and make 2008 look like a joke.
This time is different ... NOT. A good and concise reminder of the dynamic in play, was penned by Ed Harrison .. about ~9 years ago ... and the shit still has not hit the fan .. but it inescapably and surely will.
This is the biggest scam in all of human hystery, the biggest scam humanity has ever scammed itself with, and it's a GLOBAL DEBT SCAM.
We deserve every bit of what we'll get, for letting the debt slavers do this to us, and for the pushers of debt being allowed/permitted (BY THE PEOPLE ... not just by the useless fucking corrupt governments, and filthy 'media' cunts, who are currently trying to rebuild a PR-spin 'reputation' as a good and worthwhile 'Institution', of 'society', let alone of humanity) to get everyone addicted to their outrageous fucking lies ... transparent and fabulous as they are.
And if you really thought it made sense, I'm not surprised at your capacity to lie to yourself, for in 2008 the finance and economics expert liars also said they never saw it coming and claimed to have zero explanation for why the system was teetering on the brink of total collapse ...
Why is it so?
New normal: a "correction" means a mere 5%
It can't correct or bonds and pension funds will collapse.
Seems that way. Stocks are now a new bond class that need to pay out over time to keep pensioners from starving. Run this out several decades with unsustainable low birth rates in developed countries and perhaps the entire system corrects and comes in to balance as the entitled population declines and is backfilled by immigrants void of said entitlements and willing to take lower wages.
Got to love how debt is soaring!
During the last two and a half years central banks and countries around the world have added more fuel to the fire which has postponed the day of reckoning. This has made all of us thinking the market was about to turn south looking rather silly and underlines the fact that trying to time events is both confusing and complex, this is especially true when it comes to the financial part of our lives.
When it comes to economics, this means it is best not to have a great deal of faith in our economic system which is severely flawed. Central banks can stack the deck but when it gets too high and begins to fall they may not be able to control the direction or who it will crush. The article below explores the idea that thinking the economy will adjust and grow its way out of many problems we have tried so hard to ignore deifies what history has taught us.
B. Madolff is wondering why he's the only one in jail.
This is going to make 2008 and every collapse prior look like Disney land.
Record debt, record derivatives, record leverage, record risk, record mismanagement, and to be blunt, record stupidity.
People do not know what they're doing, they don't know how "Money" works let alone how to invest.
We're so mathematically beyond recovery, I simply come home, make a cup of tea, and brace for impact.
It will be the biggest economic reversion in history, aka the "big one"
Anyone that thinks we're ok is absolutely delusional.
The best part is, no one cares, no one knows, and the people that do know are either hiding, waiting for the end, or trying to squeeze out the last dollar before the spark lights the biggest financial implosion in history.
I am a slave with a serial number to a system I didn't consent to, can't legally leave, and cannot change.
You will learn two very important lessons.
1. Trust no one ever.
2. No one gives a shit about anything but themselves.
We deserve everything that's coming, the sad part is that is no way out without tremendous loss and pain.
I have to go to bed now so that if I wake up I can go to work (labor camp) to get paid in worthless fiat trash that depreciates at 8% a year, then pay +40% to a corporate oligarchy that provides me nothing but eternal war and pain while recording and controlling my every move.
Anyone that thinks this is ok is beyond lost.
Anyways, brace for impact.
Charts are funny. Some people just can't let go of the past.
i used to love Gold, but ever since the central bankers started shorting it for size, owning Gold is pointless.
I bought calls on the S&P Friday. I think stocks will continue to roof. Articles like this confirm that belief.
