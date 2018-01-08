Ron Paul Rages "Just Say No"... To Jeff Sessions

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Attorney General Jeff Sessions kicked off the New Year by reversing the Obama-era guidance for federal prosecutors to limit their enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use. In what is almost certainly not a coincidence, Sessions’ announcement came days after California’s law legalizing recreational marijuana sales went into effect. Sessions’ action thus runs counter to the wishes of the majority of the people in the most populous US state, as well the people of the 28 other states (and DC) that have legalized some form of marijuana use.
Federal laws criminalizing marijuana and other drugs have failed to reduce drug use.
However, they have succeeded in giving power-hungry politicians and bureaucrats what was, before 9-11, the go-to justification for violating our civil liberties.
The federal war on marijuana has also wasted billions of taxpayer dollars. Far from reducing crime, outlawing drugs causes crime by ensuring criminals will control the market for drugs. Outlawing drugs also provides incentives for drug dealers to increase the potency, and thus the danger, of drugs, as higher potency products take up less space and are thus easier to conceal from law enforcement.
The US Constitution does not give the federal government any authority to criminalize marijuana. Thus, the question of whether marijuana is legal is one of the many issues reserved to the states under the Tenth Amendment. If the Constitution gives Congress the power to ban marijuana, then why was it necessary to amend the Constitution to give Congress the power to ban alcohol?
Sessions’ usurpation of state marijuana laws is the type of federal intrusion into state issues usually opposed by conservatives. Sadly, too many conservatives are just as willing to sacrifice constitutional government and individual liberties for the war on drugs as they are for the war on terror.
Conservative hypocrisy is especially strong when it comes to medical marijuana. Many Americans have used medical marijuana for conditions such as cancer and glaucoma. Yet many conservatives who (properly) decry Obamacare’s mandate forcing every American to purchase health insurance cheer Jeff Sessions’ effort to deprive suffering individuals of the medical treatment of their choice. Cruel paternalism in healthcare policy is often associated with progressives, but unfortunately conservatives are just as guilty.
States that have legalized medical marijuana have fewer deaths related to opioid abuse. These states have also experienced a decrease in crime and black market activity. This is perhaps because some have found medical marijuana a viable alternative to opioids.
Laws outlawing marijuana criminalize peaceful behavior that, while potentially harmful to the individual, does not violate the rights of others. Therefore, these laws, like all laws authorizing government force against peaceful, if immoral, actions, are incompatible with a free society. Once again we see the hypocrisy of conservatives who decry progressives’ war on tobacco and fatty foods, yet support jailing marijuana users.
Federal laws outlawing marijuana violate the Constitution, justify violations of civil liberties, and increase violence. By criminalizing nonviolent behavior voluntarily chosen by individuals, drug laws undermine the moral principles underlying a free society.
President Trump should fire Jeff Sessions and replace him with someone who respects the Constitution and individual liberty. Also, officials from states with legal medical or recreational marijuana should refuse to cooperate with those tasked with enforcing federal marijuana laws.
If President Trump and state officials stand up for liberty, the people will join them in saying no to Jeff Sessions.
Comments
Hey Ron, how about you rally congress to overturn the schedule 1 rating marijuana got as a result of congressional urging?
Boy, Ron is really upset about this DOJ drug thing. Ron try not being stoned while you are writing your stories so we can understand what you really think.
In reply to Hey Ron, how about you rally… by Joebloinvestor
I think the honorable Mr. Paul has a point.
How can you expect a corrupt Congress who acted illegally in the first place rectify their wrong? Who holds these clowns accountable?
In reply to Boy, Ron is really upset… by IH8OBAMA
Has anyone been arrested in this "crackdown"?
In reply to I think the honorable Mr… by Mr. Universe
There's over 9400 sealed indictments, the most in the history of law enforcement. We don't know if it includes the cannabis industry, politicians blocking federal enforcement of immigration laws, human slave networks, we don't know, it could include all of the above. Sessions' war on everybody and everything, the best way to combat Sessions, is to smoke a bowl, the act of smoking a bowl means you stood against Sessions in your own way.
In reply to Has anyone been arrested in… by The_Juggernaut
Anyone arguing against Ron Paul is a soulless fk that needs to have his head emptied with a 45 slug. Smiles :)
In reply to There's over 9400 sealed… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Jeff Sessions is an idiot. First he recused himself, now he goes against the Constitution. It seems he gets to pick and choose his job as he likes...
I'd have to say Jeff Sessions is not helping the POTUS's reputation at all.
In reply to Anyone arguing against Ron… by Caloot
Constitutional issues aside (you all know how I feel about the drug war) the most infuriating thing about all this is that he has so many things he could be doing to set this country straight and he is wasting his (and our) time on fucking pot. Realists should come to terms with the high chance trump is a one term president, and we may never get another change (we won't if current immigration policy remains in place). They've got a little less than 3 years left. Get to fucking work and stop wasting our time with this bullshit.
In reply to Jeff Sessions is an idiot… by wren
You're correct, but I believe Sessions is playing into the budget battle. The hands off federal cannabis enforcement mandate was a budget rider in the last two budgets, in a political battle for the next budget, Sessions just provided republicans with a chess piece. The other chess piece is dreamers and another is the huge amount of social services spending cuts,and another chess piece the battle for the wall spending etc. So cannabis political power maybe weak in the budget game.
Sessions cannabis war will hurt Trump's chances for re-election, the social services battle cuts will hurt and the rumored social security cuts, these issues are targeting his dirt poor to middle class fly over base.
In reply to Constitutional issues aside … by greenskeeper carl
We can all fight Sessions by smoking a bowl.
Smoke a Bowl for freedom, now do your patriotic duty.
In reply to You're correct, but I… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Done. Murica!!!
In reply to We can all fight Sessions by… by MK ULTRA Alpha
@Caloot
Ron Paul never accomplished anything. He's nothing more than an idol to his zealots.
In reply to Anyone arguing against Ron… by Caloot
If Sessions is insane enough to unleash 9400 indictments there will be civil war between the states.
In reply to There's over 9400 sealed… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Now if only he'd unleash thousands of indictments of state and local officials who continuously infringe the "right of the people to keep and bear arms" enumerated and spelled out as an individual right in the actual text of the Constitution....
In reply to If Sessions is insane enough… by east of eden
Trump Turd.
In reply to Boy, Ron is really upset… by IH8OBAMA
I'd say your mother has been stoned more often than Ron Paul. Probably while you were conceived and then during pregnancy.
In reply to Boy, Ron is really upset… by IH8OBAMA
Yes, that's clearly Sessions' motivation. He's also playing a game of 3D chess.
#lol
In reply to Hey Ron, how about you rally… by Joebloinvestor
While there a countless criminals operating with impunity within our government, this F#cktard is obsessed with hashish.....
In reply to Hey Ron, how about you rally… by Joebloinvestor
To Ron Paul, a win against marijuana laws is a wedge to greater state liberty in other areas. If a door opens, go through.
In reply to While there a countless… by JSBach1
The F#cktard I was referring to was Jeff Sessions (who swore to the DUTY to protect the people from enemies both foreign and "DOMESTIC"), and NOT Ron Paul...
In reply to To Ron Paul, a win against… by Baron von Bud
They're not stupid.
They're evil.
Yes. Monstrous vipers who will eat you for a snack. They don't give a fuck about you, except to terrorize you and keep forcing you to bow ever lower.
In reply to They're not stupid… by BJPershing
YES!
Ron Paul 4EVA!
Bravo, Ron Paul.
You did your best, and you're still trying...
but you never could do it on your own.
Ron always gave credit for his popularity to those who heard the message and carried it forward.
In reply to Bravo, Ron Paul… by Cabreado
@Billy the Poet
Ron Paul was only popular among his followers. The rest of the world ignored him.
In reply to Ron always gave credit for… by Billy the Poet
You did your best, and you're still trying...
but you never could do it on your own.
He did nothing.
In reply to Bravo, Ron Paul… by Cabreado
I still shudder when I think about watching the farce of the RNC in 2012.
Somehow in the Iowa caucus Ron came in third which destroyed his momentum but in the end he got 19 out of 21 Iowa delegates. It doesn't seem reasonable that folks voted for others and then voted for Paul delegates. What does make sense is that it was easier to rig the votes for the candidates than for each individual delegate. The result was that Paul looked like a loser on election night while he had actually gained the vast majority of delegates.
In reply to I still shudder when I think… by mydogisprettie…
Precisely, and this is why anyone who believes that a vote in the USSA is a real vote of the people, is disgustingly, dangerously and completely, without intellect of any source or form! Now what does that say about the last election?
In reply to Somehow in the Iowa caucus… by Billy the Poet
There's a difference between the amount of control and secrecy required to rig a small state's straw poll and a national election. Hillary kept us up until 3AM trying to find as many votes as possible but it just wasn't enough.
In reply to Precisely, and this is why… by ExcapedPOI
For some reason I didn't see Ron Paul's name on the last ballot last time I voted... so I wrote it in.
In reply to There's a difference between… by Billy the Poet
The reason you didn't see it there is he is a fringe actor at best.
In reply to For some reason I didn't see… by RU4Au
What was I going to write?
Jeff Sessions. Like sgt. Stadanko out of late 70s cheech and chong movie....
I don't understand... all Jeff Sessions did was basically say that he is going to enforce the law. The Monkey administration decided that instead of changing the laws properly they would just avoid them entirely. Well guess what the law is the fucking law and Ron Paul is sounding a HELL OF A LOT like Bernie fucked in the head Sanders.
If you want pot to be legal, then get your elected rep to change the laws... don't blame the fucking AG for enforcing the fucking law...
HOLY FUCK! Like seriously, this is literally the fucking swamp... when people avoid the fucking written law... like Obama did for everything... literally the swamp!
we've got a turd in the punch bowl. I repeat, we have a turd in the punch bowl.
In reply to I don't understand... all… by Zepper
CHAFFETZ ASKS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO UPHOLD INSTITUTIONAL INTERESTS OF CONGRESS
PUBLISHED: FEB 16, 2017
https://oversight.house.gov/release/chaffetz-asks-justice-department-up…
In reply to I don't understand... all… by Zepper
Why did Chaffetz resign?
In reply to CHAFFETZ ASKS JUSTICE… by chunga
Funny how liquor laws are based on State law but pot is so terrifying to Sessions and others that this must be a federal issue.
Keep those FBI agents away from the real and very serious issues such as Uranium One, the Awan brothers, Huma and Anthony's off off site personal computer, etc., etc., etc.
Let those guys in Congress have their year late committee hearings (behind closed doors) so that they who cannot prosecute can waste more time finding things out (behind closed doors).
Equal Justice is just a fantasy and what's out there only applies to thee and me.
In reply to I don't understand... all… by Zepper
Sadly, while we can see all types of what we believe to be unconstitutional if not outright unjust law enforcement, what we must accept it is the money, the commerce that these laws and their enforcement creates that holds then inviolate. Just as with the tax system, there are layers upon layers of commerce and professional enterprise built upon LAWS, and what is especially great is that they have allowed states to ignore laws, be it with drugs, guns, immigration and many more that allow them to prosper from both sides of the law, collecting taxes and fees from the commerce of illegal commerce while also keeping the enforcement side alive and well feeding off of the taxpayer.
It's not the law that is our problem, it is an out of control profit AND ideologically driven government. They do not even bother with ral issues, always immediately defaulting to COST factors, how these laws and their enforcement are a necessity for monetary reasons, not the actual "humanitarian" justification.
In reply to Funny how liquor laws are… by FoggyWorld
"Damn, Zepper, you need a mental enema and quick", he said, while vaping his master kush.
In reply to I don't understand... all… by Zepper
I am starting to see the connection now between illegal drugs and bitcoin(cryptos).
Blaming the AG for enforcing the law is the same as blaming the bullet for killing the person.
In reply to Damn, Zepper, you need a… by Baron von Bud
vote with your feet and your wallet
Or maybe don't bother to vote at all. Our representatives don't seem to represent us but do represent their donors and each other.
In reply to vote with your feet and your… by Clock Crasher
Sessions is looking more and more like another gun grabber to me. Looks like he intends to start with the potheads.
He sure as shit aint going after the corruption. Thats clear as day.
I disagree. I'm thinking one of the prime directives from the church of Satan, DC, is to flood the country with fire arms and ammo, increasingly year over year. That way a massive civil war can be wagged right here at home with maximum destruction. hundreds of millions of privately owned firearms vs the Armed Forces, National Guards and State and local police.
In reply to Sessions is looking more… by VWAndy
You're right. Satan free nations have gun laws to prevent citizens the ability to fight back. Thinking Mexico is especially heavenly.
In reply to I disagree. I'm thinking… by Clock Crasher
It's not about preventing a nation of "citizens" (I hate that word, but it applies). The 2nd amendment is no match for the drone army, the Marine and Army Infantry brigades with auxiliary para military forces.
Look at a graph of fire arm back ground checks under obama. The word explodes comes to mind yet some think "they want our guns" They want you to have more guns. Given enough someone will actually provoke a fight. Then its no holds barred.
In reply to You're right. Satan free… by Oldwood
Its possible. I doubt it. Its a basic logic thing. Does not fit with known facts.
In reply to I disagree. I'm thinking… by Clock Crasher